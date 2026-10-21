Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gewinnsprung und Milliardenmarkt im Rücken - 40 Mio. USD Auftragsbestand durch Methan-Altlasten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.10.2026 14:54 Uhr
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VermiculusFT: Vermiculus launches VeriIndex, a real-time index engine for the next wave of specialized indices

Vermiculus launches VeriIndex, a real-time index engine for the next wave of specialized indices

New real-time, high-performance index engine enables marketplaces to quickly launch and evolve indices supporting emerging asset classes and new investment products.

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vermiculus, a global independent provider of market infrastructure technology, has today launched VeriIndex, a real-time index engine that lets exchanges and marketplaces launch, run, and grow index offerings built around their own markets. As demand shifts towards more specialized indices, VeriIndex gives index operators the speed to bring new indices to market and the flexibility to extend into new asset classes.

The Vermiculus index engine brings index calculation, corporate-action processing and approved index changes together in a single system. At launch, it supports price-return and total-return indices.

Key capabilities include:

  • Real-time calculation: the index calculator continuously calculates and publishes index values based on live market activity, distributed through standardized export interfaces.
  • Next-business-day simulation: operators can preview the impact of scheduled corporate and index actions, and correct them, before the changes take effect.
  • Extensible framework: configurable index administration, with support for adding new calculation and adjustment methodologies, instrument coverage and pricing capabilities.

"For index operators, control matters as much as speed. VeriIndex gives them direct control of day-to-day index operations, the ability to test changes before they go live, and a platform that can grow with their index offering," says Fredrik Ohlsson, Senior Index Specialist at Vermiculus.

"The index market is evolving rapidly. Demand is moving beyond traditional flagship indices towards a much broader range of specialized index products, fueled by new investment products, emerging asset classes such as prediction markets, tokenized assets and perpetuals, and changing market needs. VeriIndex is our answer to that shift. Combined with our modular technology and unique delivery model, it allows us to respond quickly to market changes and turn new needs into new solutions," says Henrik Rouet-Leduc, Deputy CEO of Vermiculus.

The index system is natively integrated with the VeriTrade exchange trading system. It can also be deployed on its own and integrated with other trading and post-trade systems. This launch further expands Vermiculus' portfolio of cloud-native market infrastructure systems supporting trading, clearing, post-trade processing, and CSD operations.

About Vermiculus
About Vermiculus Vermiculus Financial Technology AB provides best-in-class trading, clearing, and CSD solutions to market participants around the world. Vermiculus' solutions are the first to bring state-of-the-art advances in dynamic microservice architecture together with vast experience in clearing house, exchange, and CSD business requirements.

The company started its operation in 2020 and is founded by industry experts with the incentive to revolutionize the technology of exchanges, clearing houses, and CSDs. With its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, Vermiculus consists of hand-picked teams, trained to deliver mission-critical solutions. Learn more at www.vermiculus.se

For further information, please contact:
Amelie Hedenstierna - PR & Communications
Vermiculus Financial Technology
Tel +46-(0)73 622 24 54
amelie.hedenstierna@vermiculus.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/vermiculusft/r/vermiculus-launches-veriindex--a-real-time-index-engine-for-the-next-wave-of-specialized-indices,c4411809

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/vermiculusft/i/fredrik-ohlsson--senior-index-specialist-at-vermiculus,c3574587

Fredrik Ohlsson, Senior Index Specialist at Vermiculus

https://news.cision.com/vermiculusft/i/henrik-rouet-leduc--deputy-ceo-of-vermiculus,c3574586

Henrik Rouet-Leduc, Deputy CEO of Vermiculus

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vermiculus-launches-veriindex-a-real-time-index-engine-for-the-next-wave-of-specialized-indices-302915479.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.