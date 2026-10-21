VermiculusFT: Vermiculus launches VeriIndex, a real-time index engine for the next wave of specialized indices

Vermiculus launches VeriIndex, a real-time index engine for the next wave of specialized indices

New real-time, high-performance index engine enables marketplaces to quickly launch and evolve indices supporting emerging asset classes and new investment products.

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vermiculus, a global independent provider of market infrastructure technology, has today launched VeriIndex, a real-time index engine that lets exchanges and marketplaces launch, run, and grow index offerings built around their own markets. As demand shifts towards more specialized indices, VeriIndex gives index operators the speed to bring new indices to market and the flexibility to extend into new asset classes.

The Vermiculus index engine brings index calculation, corporate-action processing and approved index changes together in a single system. At launch, it supports price-return and total-return indices.

Key capabilities include:

Real-time calculation : the index calculator continuously calculates and publishes index values based on live market activity, distributed through standardized export interfaces.

: the index calculator continuously calculates and publishes index values based on live market activity, distributed through standardized export interfaces. Next-business-day simulation : operators can preview the impact of scheduled corporate and index actions, and correct them, before the changes take effect.

: operators can preview the impact of scheduled corporate and index actions, and correct them, before the changes take effect. Extensible framework: configurable index administration, with support for adding new calculation and adjustment methodologies, instrument coverage and pricing capabilities.

"For index operators, control matters as much as speed. VeriIndex gives them direct control of day-to-day index operations, the ability to test changes before they go live, and a platform that can grow with their index offering," says Fredrik Ohlsson, Senior Index Specialist at Vermiculus.

"The index market is evolving rapidly. Demand is moving beyond traditional flagship indices towards a much broader range of specialized index products, fueled by new investment products, emerging asset classes such as prediction markets, tokenized assets and perpetuals, and changing market needs. VeriIndex is our answer to that shift. Combined with our modular technology and unique delivery model, it allows us to respond quickly to market changes and turn new needs into new solutions," says Henrik Rouet-Leduc, Deputy CEO of Vermiculus.

The index system is natively integrated with the VeriTrade exchange trading system. It can also be deployed on its own and integrated with other trading and post-trade systems. This launch further expands Vermiculus' portfolio of cloud-native market infrastructure systems supporting trading, clearing, post-trade processing, and CSD operations.

About Vermiculus

About Vermiculus Vermiculus Financial Technology AB provides best-in-class trading, clearing, and CSD solutions to market participants around the world. Vermiculus' solutions are the first to bring state-of-the-art advances in dynamic microservice architecture together with vast experience in clearing house, exchange, and CSD business requirements.

The company started its operation in 2020 and is founded by industry experts with the incentive to revolutionize the technology of exchanges, clearing houses, and CSDs. With its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, Vermiculus consists of hand-picked teams, trained to deliver mission-critical solutions. Learn more at www.vermiculus.se

For further information, please contact:

Amelie Hedenstierna - PR & Communications

Vermiculus Financial Technology

Tel +46-(0)73 622 24 54

amelie.hedenstierna@vermiculus.se

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https://news.cision.com/vermiculusft/i/fredrik-ohlsson--senior-index-specialist-at-vermiculus,c3574587 Fredrik Ohlsson, Senior Index Specialist at Vermiculus https://news.cision.com/vermiculusft/i/henrik-rouet-leduc--deputy-ceo-of-vermiculus,c3574586 Henrik Rouet-Leduc, Deputy CEO of Vermiculus

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