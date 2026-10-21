VISIONAIZE INC: Visionaize Demonstrates Million-Dollar Operational Benefits from AI-Powered Digital Twins in Cement Manufacturing

AI-driven mill and kiln optimization, predictive maintenance and sustainability solutions help cement producers reduce downtime, lower energy consumption, extend equipment life and cut CO2 emissions

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2026 / Visionaize Inc., a provider of Industrial AI, Generative AI and Digital Twin solutions for asset-intensive industries, today highlighted measurable operational results from its AI-powered Digital Twin solutions for cement manufacturing, demonstrating how artificial intelligence can help cement producers improve profitability, reliability and sustainability.

In a South Asian cement manufacturing application, Visionaize's AI-driven kiln optimization solution helped reduce specific heat consumption from 820 kcal/kg to 740 kcal/kg, cut mill and kiln downtime by 60%, extend refractory life by 50%, reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 8,000 tons, and generate approximately $1.4 million in annual savings.

"Cement manufacturing is an ideal environment for Industrial AI because operational profitability depends on thousands of interconnected variables across the kiln, mills, equipment, energy systems and product quality," said Sumanta Basu, Head of Innovation at Visionaize Inc. "Our AI-powered Digital Twin brings these variables together in context, allowing operators and engineers to understand what is happening, predict what is likely to happen next, and determine the best action before performance is impacted."

Turning Cement Plant Data into Predictive Operational Intelligence

Cement plants generate extensive data across DCS, SCADA, historians, condition-monitoring systems, laboratory systems, maintenance applications and engineering documents. However, much of this information traditionally remains fragmented across separate systems.

Visionaize creates an intelligent Digital Twin environment connecting operations across the cement production lifecycle-from mining and raw-material preparation through preheaters, kilns, coolers, grinding mills and dispatch.

By contextualizing real-time and historical information around equipment and processes, Visionaize gives operations, process, reliability and maintenance teams a unified environment to monitor plant performance, identify developing problems and take faster, data-driven action.

AI-Driven Mill and Kiln Optimization

The cement kiln represents one of the industry's largest opportunities for improving fuel efficiency, production stability and emissions performance.

For a South Asian cement producer, Visionaize integrated more than 250 process variables from DCS and SCADA systems into an AI-based kiln optimization platform. Machine-learning models continuously analyzed process conditions and provided operators with real-time recommendations for parameters such as air-fuel ratios and fan adjustments. The model is focused on set of input features that represent the thermodynamic and flow characteristics and the most relevant operational dynamics influencing system efficiency and performance. The model captures the operation's long-term seasonal and temporal pattern. The strong alignment of the actual input parameters with their influence on predicted outputs reaffirms the high correlation and relevance of the selected features enable live operational settings for continuous monitoring and decision support.

The implementation delivered:

9.8% reduction in specific heat consumption

60% reduction in mill and kiln downtime

50% increase in refractory life

Approximately $1.4 million in annual savings

Approximately 8,000 tons reduction in CO2 emissions

The solution helps plants adapt operating recommendations to changing feed characteristics, fuel quality and kiln conditions instead of relying only on static operating targets.

Predictive Maintenance Reduces Unplanned Downtime

Visionaize also applies AI and machine learning to critical cement-plant assets including vertical roller mills, fans and gearboxes.

In a predictive-maintenance application for a Latin American cement manufacturer, Visionaize analyzed vibration, temperature and electrical-current information together with historical fault records to detect developing equipment problems before failure.

The implementation achieved:

55% reduction in unplanned downtime

80% reduction in emergency gearbox failures

45% reduction in overtime labor costs

By connecting predictive insights with maintenance workflows, cement producers can transition from reactive and calendar-based maintenance toward condition-based and predictive maintenance.

Improving Energy Efficiency and Sustainability

Visionaize also applies AI to help cement manufacturers reduce energy consumption and carbon intensity.

By combining process data with fuel-mix, feed-chemistry and combustion information, the platform can help operators understand the relationship between production, energy use, emissions and product quality.

In an ESG optimization application, a cement manufacturer achieved a reported 9% reduction in CO2 intensity and approximately $200,000 in annual emissions-related cost savings, while moving from delayed sustainability reporting toward real-time ESG visibility.

This enables manufacturers to treat production efficiency and sustainability as connected operational objectives rather than separate initiatives. Visionaize's approach extends beyond individual AI models by creating a contextualized Digital Twin environment for the complete cement plant.

"The future cement plant will not simply tell an operator what happened," Vikas Agrawal, CEO added. "It will identify developing conditions, explain why they are occurring, predict their operational and financial impact, and recommend the best course of action. That is the transition from monitoring to intelligent, increasingly autonomous industrial operations."

Real-time operational assistance available to improve plant efficiency and reduce outages by utilizing better resource of data-driven O&M and proactive interventions with a guiding tool that can be advisory for the operator.

By combining plant-wide contextualization with predictive analytics, Digital Twins and AI-driven optimization, Visionaize aims to help cement manufacturers convert existing operational data into measurable improvements in EBITDA, reliability and sustainability.

About Visionaize

Visionaize Inc. provides Industrial AI, Generative AI and Digital Twin technologies for asset-intensive industries. Visionaize helps industrial companies contextualize operational, engineering and enterprise information around physical assets, enabling operations, maintenance and engineering teams to improve reliability, productivity, safety and decision-making.

Its solutions combine AI-powered analytics, predictive maintenance, real-time optimization, contextualized industrial data and immersive Digital Twin visualization to help organizations reduce downtime, optimize plant performance and accelerate sustainability initiatives.

Media Contact

Visionaize Inc.

Subhash Sachdeva

CFO

Visionaize Inc.

ssachdeva@visionaize.com

+1 650 804 4904

SOURCE: VISIONAIZE INC

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