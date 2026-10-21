Oobli's Sweet Protein Platform Builds Commercial Momentum on Its Mission to Revolutionize Sweetness

Company broadens commercial access to Serendipity Berry Sweet Protein, expands the Oobli Inside Program to CPG brands, and unveils solutions for zero-sugar chocolate co-developed with Cosun Ingredients

DAVIS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2026 / Oobli, the leading global sweet protein company, announced three milestones today that signal accelerating momentum into the next phase of growth. The company will be sharing more about these developments and sampling a range of prototypes at SupplySide Global (Booth 2213) in Las Vegas October 28-30, 2026.

"At Oobli, we've always believed people shouldn't have to choose between health and the sweet taste they love," said Ali Wing, Chief Executive Officer of Oobli. "We're excited to expand access to Serendipity Berry Sweet Protein and our category-defining Oobli Inside program directly to brands of all sizes; and our work with Cosun shows that sweet proteins, paired with the right ingredients, can solve even the hardest sugar-reduction challenges. Sweet proteins are an idea whose time is now."

Oobli Broadens Commercial Access to its Serendipity Berry Sweet Protein

Oobli is pleased to expand access to its non-GMO Serendipity Berry Sweet Protein (also known by its scientific name, Monellin) directly to brands and formulators of all sizes. Up until now, the Serendipity Berry Sweet Protein has been available only to select global CPG and ingredient partners.

The Serendipity Berry Sweet Protein is a naturally occurring sweet protein found in the tropical West African berry of the same name. It is hundreds of times sweeter than sugar and has a delicious, sugar-like taste. Like all sweet proteins, Serendipity Berry Sweet Protein binds directly to the sweet taste receptors and digests as a protein, so it can deliver the sweetness we crave without gut disruption or blood sugar spikes.

Oobli's Serendipity Berry Sweet Protein is FDA GRAS-confirmed as a sweetener and holds FEMA GRAS status as a natural flavor. It works well on its own, blended with Oobli's Oubli Fruit Sweet Protein (also known as Brazzein), and in combination with sugar or other sweeteners. When used in combination, sweet proteins can deliver an enhanced sensory profile and up to 30% sweetness intensity synergies relative to individual sweet proteins. This offers formulators a win-win proposition - lower cost-in-use and best-in-class taste - and reinforces the value of Oobli's multi-protein platform.

"Providing broad commercial access to the Serendipity Berry Sweet Protein reinforces Oobli's commitment to be a sweet protein platform player rather than a single ingredient provider," said Ali Wing, CEO of Oobli. "Oobli is unique in the breadth of our portfolio and the depth of our application expertise. We are excited to continue introducing new tools to brands looking to reduce sugar, eliminate artificial sweeteners, or complement their existing sweeteners - all without compromising taste."

Oobli's Serendipity Berry Sweet Protein is available now and will be featured in prototypes at Oobli's SupplySide Global Booth #2213 in Las Vegas, October 28-30.

Oobli Opens Oobli Inside Program to Brands Looking to Reformulate for the Better

In September, Oobli introduced Oobli Insideas part of its collaboration with the National Football League Alumni Association. Oobli Insideis a consumer-facing platform that identifies food and beverage products made with Oobli's breakthrough non-GMO sweet proteins and helps consumers make healthier everyday choices for them and their families.

Since the announcement, Oobli has been fielding growing interest from brands and formulators interested in learning how to incorporate sweet proteins into their products. Today, Oobli announced that it is expanding the Oobli Insideprogram directly to brands and manufacturers who want to reformulate using sweet proteins. Brands with high-sugar or artificially sweetened products - or who simply want to be among the first in their category to offer protein-sweetened options for consumers - can apply to receive hands-on collaboration and support from Oobli's product development team, including help calibrating how to use sweet proteins as the foundation of their product and guidance on optimizing the overall experience.

When these brands feature the Oobli Inside badge on their package, they will help consumers easily identify their products as protein-sweetened on shelf. Brands will also receive advantaged partner pricing and be eligible to participate in Oobli's online marketplace, press, and marketing initiatives, including its partnership with the National Football League Alumni Association. More details can be found at www.oobli.com .

Oobli and Cosun Ingredients Co-Develop a Complete Sugar Replacement System for Chocolate

Chocolate is widely regarded as one of the hardest categories from which to remove sugar. In chocolate, sugar isn't just sweetness - it provides bulk, mouthfeel and the crystal structure that makes chocolate taste and behave like chocolate. That's why most no-sugar chocolate today relies on a stack of sugar alcohols, rare sugars and high-intensity sweeteners, often at the cost of gut comfort or taste.

Oobli and Cosun Ingredients, one of the world's leading ingredient companies, have co-developed a complete sugar replacement system built specifically for chocolate. Oobli's sweet proteins provide sugar-like sweetness with no off-notes, while Cosun's Frutalose chicory root fiber - developed specifically for chocolate applications - delivers the bulk, mouthfeel, flow and crystallization that sugar would otherwise provide. Together, the two companies' technologies make it possible to formulate chocolate that is zero sugar, free of sugar alcohols, fiber-forward and protein-sweetened, with the taste and snap of traditional chocolate. This solution also has the potential to support healthy, low-sugar and fiber-forward choices in other indulgent categories beyond chocolate, including icecream, baked goods and more.

"We're excited to be working with Oobli, the world leader in sweet proteins. By combining Oobli's sweet proteins with our groundbreaking Frutalose chicory root fiber, we are redefining what's possible in zero sugar chocolates. We are excited to work with our customers and partners to bring this to market and look forward to co-creating similar solutions for ice cream, baked goods and other indulgent categories," said Ken Horn, President North America at Cosun Ingredients.

Oobli began its work in sugar reduction with chocolate years ago when it commercialized the world's first low-sugar, protein-sweetened chocolate under its own Oobli brand. Oobli and Cosun are now making this sugar replacement system available to select chocolate brands. Prototypes will be available for sampling at Cosun's SupplySide Global Booth #3371 in Las Vegas October 28-30.

About Oobli

Oobli is transforming the future of sweet through non-GMO sweet proteins that help food and beverage companies significantly reduce sugar without sacrificing taste. Originally found in fruits and berries near the equator, sweet proteins taste like sugar but digest as protein. Oobli's sweet protein portfolio has FDA GRAS-status as an ingredient and FEMA GRAS-affirmed for use as a natural flavor. Oobli currently offers the Oubli Fruit Sweet Protein, Serendipity Berry Sweet Protein, and Katemfe Fruit Sweet Protein. Through its Oobli Inside platform, consumers can easily identify products made with Oobli's breakthrough sweet proteins and enjoy protein-sweetened, delicious foods and beverages with dramatically less sugar and sugar alternatives and less impact on the environment. Learn more at oobli.com .

MEDIA CONTACT: Erin Robbins, Marketplace Branding (erin.robbins@marketplacebranding.com)

SOURCE: Oobli

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ooblis-sweet-protein-platform-builds-commercial-momentum-on-its-1239172