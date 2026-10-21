Sappi North America: Sappi Establishes New Nature Reserve To Protect Endangered Karkloof Blue Butterfly

New KwaZulu-Natal nature reserve safeguards one of the last known breeding grounds of the endangered Karkloof Blue Butterfly.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2026 / Sappi North America

Deep in the Karkloof Valley north of Howick, South Africa, a tiny butterfly with iridescent blue wings is running out of safe places to call home.

After more than 30 years of commitment to the sustainability and well-being of the region's environmental ecosystem, Sappi, a global leader in sustainable woodfibre products, has taken its protection of this fragile habitat one step further.

As of 15 October 2026, the Karkloof Blue Butterfly Nature Reserve has been officially gazetted in the government register. The 26-hectare protected area in KwaZulu-Natal contains one of the last known breeding grounds of the endangered Karkloof Blue Butterfly (Orachrysops ariadne).

Once land is formally gazetted as a nature reserve, future development is significantly restricted, helping to secure long-term protection of biodiversity, wildlife and natural ecosystems. The declaration marks Sappi's eighth self-established nature reserve, and its fourth in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa; a continuation of the company's commitment to responsible land stewardship across the region.

Long-term preservation of the land and the environment is a key part of Sappi's sustainability strategy helping to safeguard one of South Africa's most precious resources for future generations.

The initiative is spearheaded by the Sappi Forests Environmental team with support from Dr. Adrian Armstrong from Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife and is a testament to the collaborative approach between public and private sector stakeholders.

There are a few species on earth that are particular about where they call home - one such species is the Karkloof Blue Butterfly. To complete its lifecycle, the butterfly depends on the presence of a specific host plant, the Wood's indigo pea (Indigofera woodii), a few species of nectar plants, and has a symbiotic relationship with the Natal sugar ant (Camponotus natalensis) - a delicate combination of ecological requirements that exists in only a handful of locations.

Dr Armstrong, who has monitored these butterflies for many years, says: "It continues to strike me just how finely balanced their existence is - remove the host plants or nectar plants, disturb the Natal sugar ant colonies, and the butterfly cannot survive. There are no substitutes and no shortcuts. This rich and complex interdependence in our natural ecosystems is precisely why a protected reserve like this one and its appropriate management are so important. Although the butterfly is the flagship species for the reserve, the endangered Natal black millipede, Brown's wingless grasshopper, and Burnup's tail-wagger snail also occur, all of which are not found outside central KwaZulu-Natal. I commend Sappi for this important step towards the long-term survival of the butterfly and its endangered mistbelt grassland habitat, and I am thankful for Sappi's continued commitment to managing the reserve appropriately.'

Giovanni Sale, Head of Sustainability at Sappi Southern Africa, says: "The Karkloof Blue Butterfly is part of this region's unique natural heritage, and its survival depends on continued protection of the habitat around it. The declaration of this reserve aligns closely with Sappi's commitment to conserving the natural ecosystems on which our operations depend."

Sappi has for many decades embraced its role as a responsible custodian of the natural landscapes within which it operates. Sappi's first formally declared nature reserve was Karkloof Nature Reserve, declared in August 2012. Since then, the company has steadily expanded its network of protected areas to safeguard the natural ecosystems in which diverse fauna and flora can continue to thrive.

Since 2012, Sappi has formally declared the following nature reserves:

Karkloof Nature Reserve (August 2012) - 223 ha

Clairmont Nature Reserve (November 2013) - 1,010 ha

Ngodwana Valley Nature Reserve (April 2017) - 965 ha

Angle Ridge Nature Reserve (April 2017) - 1,095 ha

Oosterbeek Nature Reserve (April 2017) - 1,900 ha

Mount Morgan Nature Reserve (April 2017) - 1,013 ha

Roelton Nature Reserve (October 2020) - 114 ha

Wesley Evans, Environmental Officer for Sappi, says protecting the habitat will require ongoing monitoring and careful management: "As a business, we must continually challenge ourselves to better understand our environmental impact. This declaration is a continuation of our journey, requiring agile management by foresters and a willingness to go beyond the call of duty, as well as detailed research and strong oversight, all of which are essential to the long term health of this reserve."

The opportunity for corporate South Africa lies in embracing the symbiotic relationship between shareholder return and environmental stewardship, particularly within the context of the bioeconomy.

Sale concludes: "The Karkloof Blue Butterfly Nature Reserve reflects Sappi's commitment to conservation in action - this forms part of our commitment to protect an additional 2,000 hectares by 2030. Protecting the habitats surrounding our operations is central to how we do business, and we hope this reserve shows what is possible when industry leads with intention."

ENDS

About Sappi

Sappi is a leading global provider of powerful everyday materials made from woodfibre based renewable resources. As a diversified, innovative and trusted leader focused on sustainable processes and products, we seek to support a more circular economy.

Sappi is powered by the expertise of more than 12,000 people worldwide; with headquarters in four key regions: South Africa, Europe, North America and Asia.

Locally, we have a footprint in Gauteng (head office), KwaZulu-Natal (three mills, forestry operations and a shared services hub), Mpumalanga (one mill and forestry operations) and the Western Cape (sales office staff). Our product offering in SA includes dissolving pulp, packaging and specialties and graphic papers.

We also generate shared value in the communities in which we operate, by investing in skills training and SMME development to boost employment and grow the economy.

Sappi will continue to build a thriving world by acting boldly to support the planet, people and prosperity. www.sappi.com

Jessica Ching

Global sustainability communications manager, Sappi Limited

jessica.ching@sappi.com

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SOURCE: Sappi North America

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/paper-and-packaging/sappi-establishes-new-nature-reserve-to-protect-endangered-karkloof-blue-butter-1239315