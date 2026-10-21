Trelleborg AB: Trelleborg strengthens its position in the aerospace industry through the acquisition of Tri-Mack

Trelleborg Group, through its business area Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, has signed an agreement to acquire US-based Tri-Mack Plastics Manufacturing Corp. The acquisition strengthens Trelleborg's position in high-performance thermoplastic solutions for the aerospace industry and expands the Group's capabilities in advanced composite and plastic components for airframes and aircraft engines.

Founded in 1974, Tri-Mack is an established supplier to the aerospace industry with specialist expertise in high-performance thermoplastics and composite materials. The company's facility in Bristol, Rhode Island, USA, features a state-of-the-art, vertically integrated manufacturing operation with in-house toolmaking. Advanced automation and robotics enable precision, consistent high quality and efficient production.

In addition to aerospace applications, Tri-Mack manufactures components and solutions for semiconductor equipment and industrial gas turbines. Sales amounted to approximately SEK 300 million in 2025.

"The acquisition provides Trelleborg with access to specialist capabilities in advanced thermoplastics and composite materials while further strengthening the Group's value proposition to existing customers. Tri-Mack operates in an attractive growth segment within the aerospace industry, where demand for thermoplastic composite materials is increasing, driven by requirements for lower weight, shorter manufacturing lead times and improved cost efficiency," says Jürgen Bosch, President of Trelleborg Sealing Solutions.

Tri-Mack will become an important addition to the aerospace platform that Trelleborg is building through its previous acquisitions of Aero-Plastics and Magee Plastics. Together, the companies strengthen Trelleborg's offering in high-performance thermoplastic solutions for the aerospace industry.

The transaction is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2027.

Contacts

Tobias Rydergren, Vice President Communications

+46 733 74 70 15

tobias.rydergren@trelleborg.com

Christofer Sjögren, Vice President Investor Relations

+46 708 66 51 40

christofer.sjogren@trelleborg.com

About Us

Trelleborg leverages in-depth materials and applications expertise with early market insights, making the Group a world leader in engineered polymer solutions. We offer a unique portfolio covering a broad range of applications - even the most complex ones. In 2025, Trelleborg Group reported annual sales of approximately SEK 34 billion, with operations in around 40 countries. The Group comprises three business areas: Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Medical Solutions, and Trelleborg Sealing Solutions. The Trelleborg share has been listed on the Stock Exchange since 1964 and is traded on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap.

www.trelleborg.com