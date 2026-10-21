Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2026 Earnings

Highlights:





Net Income: $12.2 million for Q3 2026, increased 14.5% over Q3 2025 Revenue: $39.6 million for Q3 2026, increased 6.1% over Q3 2025 Total Assets: $2.33 billion, increased 3.7% over December 31, 2025 NIM: 4.15% for the year to date 2026 compared to 3.49% for year to date 2025

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parke Bancorp, Inc. ("Parke Bancorp" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: "PKBK"), the parent company of Parke Bank, announced its operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026.

Highlights for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026:

Net income available to common shareholders was $12.2 million, or $1.04 per basic common share and $1.02 per diluted common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2026, an increase of $1.5 million, or 14.5%, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $10.6 million, or $0.90 per basic common share and $0.89 per diluted common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The increase was primarily due to a $2.9 million increase in net interest income, and a $0.4 million decrease in non-interest expense, partially offset by a $0.6 million increase in provision for credit losses.

Net interest income increased $2.9 million, or 14.2%, to $23.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $20.2 million for the same period in 2025.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to a provision for credit losses of $0.4 million for the same period in 2025.

Non-interest income increased by $0.1 million, or 14.2%, to $1.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $0.9 million for the same period in 2025.

Non-interest expense decreased $0.4 million, or 5.4%, to $6.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $7.2 million for the same period in 2025.

Net income available to common shareholders was $36.2 million, or $3.09 per basic common share and $3.04 per diluted common share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, an increase of $9.6 million, or 35.9%, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $26.7 million, or $2.26 per basic common share and $2.23 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2025. The increase is primarily due to an increase in net interest income of $13.5 million, and a $0.2 million increase in non-interest income, partially offset by a $0.5 million increase in non-interest expense, and a $3.7 million increase in income tax expense.

Net interest income increased $13.5 million, or 24.8%, to $68.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $54.6 million for the same period in 2025.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to a provision for credit losses of $1.9 million for the same period in 2025.

Non-interest income increased $0.2 million, or 8.6%, to $2.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $2.5 million for the same period in 2025.

Non-interest expense increased $0.5 million, or 2.6%, to $20.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $20.4 million for the same period in 2025.

The following is a recap of the significant items that impacted results of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026:

Interest income increased $2.2 million during the three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to the same period in 2025, primarily due to an increase in interest and fees on loans of $2.1 million, or 6.1%, to $37.0 million, resulting from higher market interest rates and higher average loan portfolio balances. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, interest income increased $8.7 million from the same period in 2025, primarily due to an increase in interest and fees on loans of $10.7 million, or 10.8%, to $109.9 million, primarily due to an increase in average outstanding loan balances, and higher market interest rates. Interest earned on deposits held at the FRB decreased $2.0 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2026, due to lower average balances on deposit, and a decrease in the interest rate on those deposits.

Interest expense decreased $0.7 million, or 4.3%, to $15.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, primarily due to a decrease in interest expense on deposits, due to a decrease in market interest rates, partially offset by an increase in interest expense on borrowings, due to an increase in Federal Home Loan Bank of New York ("FHLBNY") borrowings. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, interest expense decreased $4.8 million, or 9.6%, to $45.9 million, primarily due to lower market interest rates, combined with changes in the mix of deposits and borrowings.

The Company booked a provision for credit losses of $1.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to a provision for credit losses of $0.4 million for the same period in 2025. The increase in the provision for credit losses for the three months ended September 30, 2026, was due to an increase in loan balances during the three months ended September 30, 2026, as compared to the increase in loan balances during the same period in 2025. The provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 decreased $0.1 million, or 4.7%, to $1.8 million, compared to a provision for credit losses of $1.9 million for the same period in 2025.

Non-interest income increased $0.1 million, or 14.2%, for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, primarily as a result of an increase in bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") income, and an increase in loan fees, partially offset by a decrease in service fees on deposit accounts. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, non-interest income increased $0.2 million, primarily driven by a $0.2 million increase in BOLI, and a $0.1 million increase in loans fees, partially offset by a $0.1 million decrease in service fees on deposit accounts.

Non-interest expense decreased $0.4 million, or 5.4%, to $6.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in professional services expense of $1.0 million, partially offset by an increase in compensation and benefits of $0.2 million, and an increase in OREO expense of $0.3 million. The decrease in professional services expense was primarily due to a $0.3 million transfer of OREO related legal fees to OREO expense, and a $0.6 million decrease in other professional fees attributed to lower BSA related consulting expense. The increase in OREO was primarily due to the transfer of OREO legal fees from professional fee expense of $0.3 million. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, non-interest expense increased $0.5 million, or 2.6%, to $20.9 million, compared to the same period in 2025. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily due to an increase in compensation and benefits of $0.9 million, and an increase in other operating expense of $0.5 million, partially offset by a decrease in professional services expense of $1.1 million, and a decrease in data processing expense of $0.3 million, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The increase in compensation and benefits is primarily due to the increase in staff levels, and annual wage growth. The increase in other operating expense is primarily due to an increase in travel expense, miscellaneous loan expenses, and miscellaneous operating expenses. The decrease in professional services expense is primarily due to a $0.6 million decrease in legal fees, and a $0.4 million decrease in other professional fees attributed to lower BSA related consulting expense. The decrease in data processing expense is primarily due to lower core banking system expense.

Income tax expense increased $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, income tax expense increased $3.7 million, compared to the same period in 2025. The effective tax rate for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 was 25.1% and 24.7%, respectively, compared to 21.1% and 23.3% for the same period in 2025.

September 30, 2026 discussion of financial condition

Total assets increased to $2.33 billion at September 30, 2026, from $2.25 billion at December 31, 2025, an increase of $83.2 million, or 3.7%, primarily due to an increase in cash and cash equivalents, an increase in net loan receivable.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $168.7 million at September 30, 2026, as compared to $156.9 million at December 31, 2025. The increase in cash and cash equivalents was primarily due to an increase in brokered deposits, FHLBNY borrowings, and loan related cash receipts, partially offset by an increase in net loans receivable.

The investment securities portfolio increased to $13.8 million at September 30, 2026, from $13.5 million at December 31, 2025, an increase of $0.3 million, or 2.2%, primarily due to the purchase of a $1.5 million security classified as held to maturity, offset by pay downs of securities.

Gross loans increased $60.9 million or 3.0%, to $2.10 billion at September 30, 2026, compared to gross loans of $2.04 billion at December 31, 2025.

Nonperforming loans at September 30, 2026 decreased to $5.8 million, or 0.28% of total loans, a decrease of $5.0 million, or 46.2%, from $10.8 million of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2025. OREO at September 30, 2026 was $7.2 million, an increase of $4.4 million from December 31, 2025. Nonperforming assets (consisting of nonperforming loans and OREO) represented 0.56% and 0.61% of total assets at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. Loans past due 30 to 89 days were $2.4 million at September 30, 2026, a decrease of $1.1 million from December 31, 2025.

The allowance for credit losses was $35.4 million at September 30, 2026, as compared to $34.6 million at December 31, 2025. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.69% at September 30, 2026, and 1.70% at December 31, 2025. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans was 610.3% at September 30, 2026, compared to 321.0%, at December 31, 2025.

Total deposits were $1.78 billion at September 30, 2026, an increase of $18.1 million or 1.0%, compared to December 31, 2025. The increase in deposits was primarily driven by an increase in brokered deposits of $36.9 million, partially offset by a decrease in interest-bearing deposits of $16.8 million, and a decrease in non-interest-bearing deposits of $2.0 million.

Total borrowings increased $35.0 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2026, to $178.4 million at September 30, 2026, from $143.4 million at December 31, 2025, due to an increase in outstanding FHLBNY borrowings.

Total equity increased to $356.1 million at September 30, 2026, up from $324.5 million at December 31, 2025, an increase of $31.6 million, or 9.7%, primarily due to the retention of earnings, partially offset by the payment of $6.9 million of cash dividends.

CEO outlook and commentary

Vito S. Pantilione, President and Chief Executive Officer of Parke Bancorp, Inc. and Parke Bank, provided the following statement:

"Parke Bank continued its strong financial performance during the first nine months of 2026, delivering record earnings and maintaining excellent operating efficiency despite a challenging and evolving economic environment. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, net income increased 35.9% to $36.2 million, compared to the same period in 2025. Earnings per common share were $3.09 basic and $3.04 diluted. This performance was driven by continued loan growth, disciplined balance sheet management, and an expanding net interest margin."

"Our loan portfolio increased by approximately $61 million since year-end 2025, while net interest margin improved to 4.15%, compared to 3.49% at December 31, 2025. These results contributed to strong profitability metrics, including a 2.16% return on average assets (ROAA) and a 14.15% return on average equity (ROAE). Equally important, we maintained our commitment to expense discipline. Our efficiency ratio improved to 29.50% from 35.68% at year-end 2025, reflecting our continued focus on controlling costs while supporting growth and delivering value to shareholders."

"During the quarter, the Federal Reserve increased interest rates by 25 basis points and indicated that additional rate increases remain possible as inflationary pressures persist. Geopolitical uncertainties and ongoing volatility in global energy markets continue to create challenges for businesses and consumers. Nevertheless, Parke Bank remains well positioned with strong capital, sound liquidity, and a disciplined approach to risk management."

"We are also proud to have once again been named to Piper Sandler's Bank & Thrift Sm-All Stars Class of 2026, a recognition awarded to high-performing community banks based on measures including growth, profitability, asset quality, and capital strength."

"As we move through the remainder of 2026, we remain focused on serving our customers, maintaining strong credit quality, prudently managing liquidity, and creating long-term value for our shareholders."

Forward Looking Statement Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements which are made in good faith pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, such as statements of the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions, involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Company's control) which may cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Such factors include: our ability to maintain a strong capital base, strong earning and strict cost controls; our ability to generate strong revenues with increased interest income and net interest income; our ability to continue the growth and maintain the quality of our loan portfolio; our ability to continue to increase shareholders' equity, maintain strong loan underwriting and allowance for credit losses; our ability to react quickly to any increase in loan delinquencies; our ability to face current challenges in the market; our ability to be well positioned navigate the challenging economic volatility; our ability to continue to reduce our nonperforming loans and delinquencies and the expenses associated with them; our ability to increase the rate of growth of our loan portfolio; our ability to continue to improve net interest margin; our ability to enhance shareholder value in the future; our ability to continue growing our Company, our earnings and shareholders' equity; and the possibility of additional corrective actions or limitations on the operations of the Company. and Parke Bank being imposed by banking regulators. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligations to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such circumstance.

(PKBK-ER)

Financial Supplement: Table 1: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

Parke Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





September 30,



December 31,





2026



2025





(Dollars in thousands)

Assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 168,657



$ 156,863

Investment securities



13,826





13,523

Loans, net of unearned income



2,096,082





2,035,227

Less: Allowance for credit losses



(35,438)





(34,649)

Net loans



2,060,644





2,000,578

Premises and equipment, net



5,450





5,506

Bank owned life insurance (BOLI)



36,045





35,320

Other assets



47,976





37,646

Total assets

$ 2,332,598



$ 2,249,436



















Liabilities and Equity

































Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 194,556



$ 196,506

Interest bearing deposits



1,330,004





1,346,834

Brokered Deposits



252,235





215,329

FHLBNY borrowings



165,000





130,000

Subordinated debentures



13,403





13,403

Other liabilities



21,263





22,846

Total liabilities



1,976,461





1,924,918



















Total shareholders' equity



356,137





324,518



















Total liabilities and equity

$ 2,332,598



$ 2,249,436



Table 2: Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited)

Parke Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Income Statement





For the Three Months Ended



For the Nine Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,





2026



2025



2026



2025

Interest income:































Interest and fees on loans

$ 37,036



$ 34,910



$ 109,884



$ 99,142

Interest and dividends on investments



259





218





718





738

Interest on deposits with banks



1,374





1,381





3,458





5,499

Total interest income



38,669





36,509





114,060





105,379

Interest expense:































Interest on deposits



13,951





15,385





41,116





45,698

Interest on borrowings



1,691





960





4,776





5,039

Total interest expense



15,642





16,345





45,892





50,737

Net interest income



23,027





20,164





68,168





54,642

Provision for credit losses



968





364





1,846





1,938

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



22,059





19,800





66,322





52,704

Non-interest income































Service fees on deposit accounts



268





305





834





925

Other loan fees



265





188





594





510

Bank owned life insurance income



255





173





725





507

Other



183





184





548





546

Total non-interest income



971





850





2,701





2,488

Non-interest expense































Compensation and benefits



3,531





3,318





10,796





9,873

Professional services



(86)





890





1,192





2,255

Occupancy and equipment



773





688





2,264





2,052

Data processing



376





429





964





1,274

FDIC insurance and other assessments



380





356





1,122





1,090

OREO expense



419





92





550





319

Other operating expense



1,381





1,391





4,022





3,520

Total non-interest expense



6,774





7,164





20,910





20,383

Income before income tax expense



16,256





13,486





48,113





34,809

Income tax expense



4,087





2,856





11,860





8,118

Net income attributable to Company



12,169





10,630





36,253





26,691

Less: Preferred stock dividend



(5)





(5)





(15)





(15)

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 12,164



$ 10,625



$ 36,238



$ 26,676

Earnings per common share































Basic

$ 1.04



$ 0.90



$ 3.09



$ 2.26

Diluted

$ 1.02



$ 0.89



$ 3.04



$ 2.23

Weighted average common shares outstanding































Basic



11,739,484





11,773,473





11,723,904





11,816,577

Diluted



11,938,476





11,958,108





11,926,159





11,989,947



Table 3: Operating Ratios (unaudited)





Three months ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,





2026



2025



2026



2025

Return on average assets



2.12 %



1.99 %



2.16 %



1.68 % Return on average common equity



13.67 %



13.40 %



14.15 %



11.51 % Interest rate spread



3.26 %



2.89 %



3.32 %



2.54 % Net interest margin



4.10 %



3.83 %



4.15 %



3.49 % Efficiency ratio*



28.23 %



34.09 %



29.50 %



35.68 %

* Efficiency ratio is calculated using non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

Table 4: Asset Quality Data (unaudited)





September 30,



December 31,





2026



2025





(Amounts in thousands except ratio data)

Allowance for credit losses on loans

$ 35,438



$ 34,649

Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.69 %



1.70 % Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans



610.30 %



321.00 % Non-accrual loans

$ 5,807



$ 10,793

OREO

$ 7,242



$ 2,862



SOURCE Parke Bancorp, Inc.