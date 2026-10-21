Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2026) - Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: DOSE) (OTCQB: RDTCF) ("RDT" or the "Company"), a Canadian biotechnology company specializing in oral thin-film drug delivery technology, today announced that it has shipped a complete QuickStrip production line to Callan JMB Inc. (NASDAQ: CJMB) ("Callan JMB") for planned installation at its cGMP facility in Texas, United States.

The shipment advances the collaboration outlined in Callan JMB's November 13, 2025, announcement, which described a preliminary agreement to install oral thin-film manufacturing equipment at its Texas facility while the companies negotiate operational arrangements.

The proposed collaboration brings together RDT's proprietary QuickStrip technology and production equipment with Callan JMB's capabilities in cGMP warehousing, licensing, certification and pharmaceutical distribution. The planned installation is intended to support potential U.S.-based production of fast-dissolving oral thin films, subject to definitive agreements, equipment qualification and applicable regulatory requirements.

QuickStrip is RDT's proprietary oral thin-film drug delivery platform designed to deliver active ingredients through strips that dissolve rapidly in the mouth. The production line is designed to manufacture these oral thin films for potential applications across pharmaceutical and consumer health markets.

"The shipment of our QuickStrip production line represents an important step in bringing our manufacturing technology closer to the U.S. market," said Mark Upsdell, CEO of Rapid Dose Therapeutics. "By combining RDT's oral thin-film technology with Callan JMB's healthcare logistics capabilities, we see an opportunity to support future U.S.-based production. With evolving trade policies and tariffs adding complexity to cross-border operations, this initiative aligns with our broader strategy to strengthen our presence in the U.S. market. We look forward to working with Callan JMB as we advance this collaboration."

The collaboration comes amid growing interest in oral thin-film drug delivery technologies. According to Straits Research1, the global oral thin films market is projected to reach US$7.95 billion by 2034, reflecting increasing demand for alternative pharmaceutical dosage formats. Against this industry backdrop, RDT's planned U.S. manufacturing initiative represents a step toward expanding its potential production capabilities and supporting future commercial opportunities.

The next steps include negotiating definitive operational arrangements and planning for equipment installation and qualification. The shipment does not constitute the commencement of manufacturing operations at the facility, and any future production remains subject to applicable contractual, technical and regulatory requirements.

Source

Straits Research, Oral Thin Films Market, August 24, 2026

About Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp.

Rapid Dose Therapeutics is a Canadian biotechnology company revolutionizing drug delivery through innovation. The Company's flagship product QuickStrip is a thin, orally dissolvable film, that can be infused with an infinite list of active ingredients, including nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals and vaccines, that are delivered quickly into the bloodstream, resulting in rapid onset of the active ingredient. For more information about the Company, visit www.rapid-dose.com.

About Callan JMB

Callan JMB Inc. (NASDAQ: CJMB) is a diversified logistics, preparedness, and critical-infrastructure company supporting healthcare organizations, government agencies, and commercial partners. The Company provides fulfillment, warehousing, cold-chain logistics, monitoring, regulatory compliance, specialty packaging, and emergency-preparedness and response services designed to protect critical products, strengthen supply chains, and support continuity of operations. Through its portfolio of businesses, strategic partnerships, and acquisitions, Callan JMB is building a broader platform spanning healthcare and pharmaceutical logistics, domestic manufacturing, transformer and critical electrical-equipment manufacturing, critical-infrastructure services, and energy development.

For more information, visit callanjmb.com.

Investor Contact

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

CallanJMB@kcsa.com

212.896.1254

Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

ahopkins@callanjmb.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "intend", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend", "will", "could", "are planned to", "are expected to" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Statements containing forward-looking information, including, without limitation, in respect of the delivery of equipment and products using the QuickStrip product delivery method, the generation of recurring revenues, the plans, estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations or beliefs of RDT management as to future events or results and are believed to be reasonable based on information currently available to RDT management. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; termination of WLM agreements; future legislative and regulatory developments involving cannabis; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the cannabis industry in Canada generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability to implement its business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. There can be no assurance that statements of forward-looking information, although considered reasonable by RDT management at the time of preparation, will prove to be accurate as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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