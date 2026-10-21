Quantum X Inc. Announces Strategic Advisory Collaboration with Ostium to Support Platform Growth

Quantum X to provide strategic advisory services supporting Ostium's commercial growth and expansion across global financial markets.

LOCUST VALLEY, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum X Inc. (OTC: QUTX) ("Quantum X" or the "Company"), a publicly traded company advancing opportunities in quantum technology and artificial intelligence applications, today announced its ongoing strategic advisory collaboration with Ostium, a high-growth leveraged trading platform providing access to global financial markets through stablecoin -based infrastructure.

Ostium is backed by over $27 million from venture capital and market-making firms including General Catalyst, a prominent global investment and transformation firm that manages over $43 billion in assets under management (AUM), as well as Jump Crypto, Susquehanna (SIG), and LocalGlobe. Through this relationship, Quantum X is providing targeted strategic advisory support designed to accelerate Ostium's ongoing growth initiatives, scale its commercial opportunities, and expand its footprint among professional market participants.

Ostium operates a trading platform offering leveraged exposure to currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and equities, with settlement in stablecoins. Its recently introduced Gateway platform extends this infrastructure to professional market participants, exchanges, fintech companies, and other financial service providers through API-based access to trading and hedging capabilities.

The collaboration complements Quantum X's broader strategy at the intersection of advanced computing and financial markets. Through initiatives exploring artificial intelligence, quantitative modeling, and emerging quantum computing techniques, Quantum X is evaluating how innovative technologies may support the analysis of complex financial data. Ostium's trading infrastructure represents a complementary area of the financial technology ecosystem, connecting traditional global markets with modern digital trading and settlement capabilities.

The relationship reflects Quantum X's broader interest in emerging financial technologies and market infrastructure, particularly businesses developing innovative approaches to accessing and participating in global financial markets. The advisory arrangement is designed to align Quantum X's interests with growth in trading activity across Ostium's platform.

Emil Assentato, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum X, commented:

"We are pleased to collaborate with Ostium and support the company's growth across global financial markets. The Ostium team has developed a compelling platform that bridges traditional market access with stablecoin -based financial infrastructure.

We see significant opportunity to contribute through our strategic advisory capabilities, supporting Ostium's commercial growth and the broader adoption of its trading infrastructure. We look forward to building on this collaboration and creating meaningful value together."

The collaboration provides Quantum X with an opportunity to participate in the growth of an emerging financial technology platform while continuing to evaluate strategic opportunities across the broader technology sector.

About Ostium

Ostium is a leveraged trading platform for global markets, giving traders access to currencies, commodities, crypto and equities with stablecoin settlement. Its new Gateway platform gives CFDs, exchanges, prosumers, and fintechs API access to its infrastructure, enabling them to trade and hedge exposure against deep liquidity. Ostium has raised over $27 million from investors including General Catalyst, Jump Crypto, Susquehanna (SIG) and LocalGlobe.

About Quantum X Inc.

Quantum X Inc. (OTC: QUTX), formerly Two Hands Corporation, is a publicly traded company focused on multi-vertical opportunities in quantum technology and artificial intelligence applications. The Company is currently advancing a strategic transition toward quantum-focused opportunities while continuing to evaluate related emerging technology verticals. The Company's common stock trades in the U.S. over-the-counter market under the symbol QUTX.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the anticipated benefits, scope, and development of the strategic advisory collaboration with Ostium; the Company's ongoing transition toward emerging technology, financial technology infrastructure, and artificial intelligence and quantum technology opportunities; and the anticipated contributions of the Company's management and technical personnel.

Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the success and growth trajectory of Ostium's trading platform and stablecoin -based infrastructure; market acceptance of emerging financial technologies; access to qualified personnel and financial resources; reliance on third-party platforms and infrastructure; competition within the financial technology and digital asset sectors; regulatory developments affecting digital assets, stablecoins, and leveraged trading platforms; and the Company's ability to execute its overarching business strategy.

There can be no assurance that any contemplated strategic objective, commercial deployment, or collaborative outcome will be achieved. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Quantum X Inc