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WKN: 903978 | ISIN: US7739031091 | Ticker-Symbol: RWL
Tradegate
21.10.26 | 16:41
383,10 Euro
+0,58 % +2,20
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
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ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC 5-Tage-Chart
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383,70384,9016:57
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PR Newswire
21.10.2026 16:06 Uhr
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Rockwell Automation, Inc.: Rockwell Automation Recognized in 21 Gartner Hype Cycle Reports

Rockwell Automation Recognized in 21 Gartner Hype Cycle Reports

Recognition across AI, manufacturing, cybersecurity and industrial operations highlights Rockwell's breadth of expertise in helping customers drive productivity, resilience and innovation

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced it has been recognized in 21 Gartner Hype Cycle reports spanning artificial intelligence (AI), manufacturing operations, industrial cybersecurity supply chain, private networks and industry-specific technologies.

The reports, published between April 2026 and July 2026, reflect growing interest in technologies that help industrial organizations improve productivity, strengthen resilience and accelerate digital transformation. Rockwell believes its inclusion across a broad range of reports underscores the company's ability to help customers connect data, people and processes to improve operational performance.

"As industrial organizations continue to navigate rapid advances in AI, automation and connected operations, they need trusted technologies that deliver measurable business outcomes," said Tessa Myers, SVP and chief revenue officer, Rockwell Automation. "We believe our recognition across 21 Gartner Hype Cycle reports reflects our commitment to helping customers apply innovative technologies to improve efficiency, reduce risk and unlock new opportunities for growth."

Rockwell Automation was recognized in the following Gartner Hype Cycle reports:

  • Gartner, Hype Cycle for AI Services, 2026, 30 July 2026
  • Gartner, Hype Cycle for Defense, 2026, 28 July 2026
  • Gartner, Hype Cycle for AI in Supply Chain, 2026, 24 July 2026
  • Gartner, Hype Cycle for Physical AI, 2026, 16 July 2026
  • Gartner, Hype Cycle for Edge Computing, 2026, 14 July 2026
  • Gartner, Hype Cycle for Manufacturing Operations Strategy, 2026, 13 July 2026
  • Gartner, Hype Cycle for AI in Manufacturing, 2026, 9 July 2026
  • Gartner, Hype Cycle for Discrete Manufacturing Technologies, 2026, 6 July 2026
  • Gartner, Hype Cycle for Process Manufacturing Technologies, 2026, 1 July 2026
  • Gartner, Hype Cycle for Industry Cloud Platforms, 2026, 26 June 2026
  • Gartner, Hype Cycle for Intralogistics Smart Robots and Drones, 2026, 24 June 2026
  • Gartner, Hype Cycle for AI in Oil and Gas, 2026, 24 June 2026
  • Gartner, Hype Cycle for Oil and Gas, 2026, 22 June 2026
  • Gartner, Hype Cycle for AI-Driven Trade Finance Transformation in Banking, 2026, 15 June 2026
  • Gartner, Hype Cycle for Managing Operational Technology, 2026, 12 June 2026
  • Gartner, Hype Cycle for Life Science Manufacturing, 2026, 9 June 2026
  • Gartner, Hype Cycle for Private Networks for Industry, 2026, 9 June 2026
  • Gartner, Hype Cycle for Digital Grid, 2026, 9 June 2026
  • Gartner, Hype Cycle for CPS Security, 2026, 29 May 2026
  • Gartner, Hype Cycle for Supply Chain Execution and Logistics Technologies, 2026, 24 April 2026
  • Gartner, Hype Cycle for Artificial Intelligence, 2025, 11 June 2025

For more information about Rockwell's industrial automation and digital transformation solutions, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark and HYPE CYCLE is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rockwell-automation-recognized-in-21-gartner-hype-cycle-reports-302914662.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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