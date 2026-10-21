Polaris Market Research: Antimony Market to Reach USD 1.85 Billion by 2034 Amid China Export Uncertainty

Antimony Market to Reach USD 1.85 Billion by 2034 Amid China Export Uncertainty

Non-China supply, US defense stockpiling and solar-glass demand reshape the 2025-2034 outlook, according to Polaris Market Research.

DOVER, Del., Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global antimony market was valued at USD 1.12 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.85 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2026 to 2034, according to Polaris Market Research. With China's suspension of its ban on antimony exports to the United States scheduled to expire on November 27, 2026, buyers and manufacturers face an important decision point for supply planning, sourcing strategies and price risk management.

China's November Deadline Creates Two Supply Scenarios

China's suspension of the US-specific export ban does not remove its broader export licensing requirements for antimony. For international buyers, the November 27 deadline therefore raises questions about the availability and cost of material.

If the suspension is extended, buyers may get a clearer picture of supply availability and continue rebuilding inventories. However, China's export licensing rules and dominant share of global production may still affect prices and delivery times.

Without an extension, US buyers could lose access to Chinese antimony. This could increase demand for supplies from other sources and result in higher prices. The actual impact will depend on China's decision, available stock, market demand and how quickly other producers can increase supply.

Before the deadline, procurement teams can reduce risks by working with multiple suppliers and securing reliable contracts.

Key Demand Drivers

Defense: Antimony is used in ammunition, specialized alloys and other defense applications. Growing interest in secure supplies is increasing attention on domestic production and sourcing. The US Defense Logistics Agency has raised its antimony acquisition targets for FY2026.

Solar glass and batteries: In solar PV glass, antimony is used as a fining agent. Antimony alloys also strengthen lead-acid battery grids.

Flame retardants: Antimony trioxide is widely used in flame-retardant systems for plastics, rubber and textiles.

Access the Full Report

Request a free sample to explore the antimony price forecast, supply trends and regional opportunities. Read the full Antimony market report from Polaris Market Research.

Supply Diversification Outside China

The antimony supply chain remains concentrated in a few countries, making alternative sources important for buyers. To reduce its dependence on imports, the United States is supporting domestic mining and processing projects. In Idaho, Perpetua Resources is developing the Stibnite project, the only identified US antimony reserve. Australia is also contributing to supply diversification. In February 2026, Nyrstar's Port Pirie smelter produced its first shipment of antimony metal, marking progress in expanding supply outside China.

These developments could improve supply options between 2027 and 2030. However, new projects need investment, infrastructure and time to increase production. Recycling may also help meet demand. To reduce the risk of disruptions buyers will continue to focus on alternative suppliers and reliable supply contracts.

Antimony Market Size and Segment Outlook

By product: Antimony trioxide and other compounds held the largest product-form share, accounting for 57.24% of the antimony market in 2025.

By application: Flame retardants held the largest application share at 54.38% in 2025. The glass and ceramics segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate, with a CAGR of 6.32% through 2034.

By region: Asia Pacific was the largest regional market, accounting for 74.62% of revenue in 2025. North America is projected to be a fast-growing region, with a CAGR of 5.96% through 2034.

Analyst Perspective

"Whichever way Beijing decides on November 27, the direction for buyers is already set. Defense and energy users are now paying for supply security, not just the lowest price, and that is why North America is emerging as a fast-growing antimony market. Buyers who lock in non-China contracts before year-end will carry far less price risk into 2027," said Apurva Agarwal, Senior Analyst, Polaris Market Research.

Key Companies

AMG Critical Materials N.V.

Campine N.V.

China Minmetals Corporation

Hsikwangshan Twinkling Star Co., Ltd.

Hunan Gold Corporation Limited

Korea Zinc Co., Ltd.

Larvotto Resources Ltd.

Nihon Seiko Co., Ltd.

Perpetua Resources

United States Antimony Corporation

Related Reports: Flame Retardants Market | Lead-Acid Battery Market

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company that publishes 5,000+ reports across 20+ industry verticals. The company provides market insights, industry forecasts, competitive analysis, and strategic research to help businesses, investors, and decision-makers understand market dynamics, assess emerging trends, and identify growth opportunities. Its research covers market size, industry developments, technological advancements, regional trends and competitive landscapes, supporting informed business planning and strategic decision-making across diverse industries.

Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc.

8 The Green Ste 19824, Dover, DE 19901, United States

USA:+1 929-297-9727

APAC:+91-9591254545

Europe:+44-748-134-3712

Email:sales@polarismarketresearch.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/antimony-market-to-reach-usd-1-85-billion-by-2034-amid-china-export-uncertainty-302914934.html