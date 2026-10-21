RISION Launches Torix, a Standalone Handheld Thermal Camera Bringing Professional Inspection Detail

A ready-to-use thermal camera with 320×240 clarity and a 10-hour battery-works straight out of the pocket for professionals and homeowners.

HONG KONG, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RISION, a global technology brand specializing in thermal imaging and intelligent sensing, today announced the launch of RISION Torix, its standalone handheld thermal camera.

The RISION Torix is a fully self-contained thermal camera built for professionals who inspect often and work with both hands, from HVAC technicians and building inspectors to auto specialists and serious DIYers. It delivers professional-grade detail and durability at an approachable price, making it the go-to tool for those who need performance they can rely on, without the premium markup.

"Torix is the thermal camera we wanted to put in every toolbox," said York Guo, founder and CEO of RISION. "With the RISION Magic series selling hot, Torix completes our lineup. It's built more rugged for users who need to work without worry in tougher environments. We know how much time and money a single undetected fault can cost, whether it's an overheating panel or a hidden leak. Torix puts that visibility in your hands".

More Detail at the Same Distance

The RISION Torix is built around a native 160 × 120 infrared sensor, a higher native resolution than directly competing thermal cameras in its tier. It's enhanced to 320 × 240 by RISION's QuadIR super resolution. Thermal sensitivity of =40 mK reveals subtle temperature differences and a 25 Hz frame rate keeps scanning smooth. A 2.6 mm fixed-focus lens delivers higher optical magnification than comparable thermal cameras, so small components can be examined close up and distant targets remain distinguishable without stepping closer to overheating equipment. It is a genuinely one-instrument tool, with measurements spanning -4 °F to 1,022 °F (-20 °C to 550 °C) at ±2 °C or ±2 % accuracy. That range is enough for underfloor heating checks, electrical panels, and high-temperature processes alike.

Rugged, Reliable, And Always Ready

The RISION Torix starts instantly and displays the image on a built-in 2.8-inch screen with six color palettes. Its 2,750 mAh battery delivers ten hours or more of continuous use - a full day of inspections, and recharges in 60 minutes. The device also holds its charge during long-term storage, so it's ready when you need it. IP54 protection against dust and splashes and 2-metre drop resistance mean it can be treated like any other tool in the bag.

From Alert to Report in One Workflow

RISION Torix supports custom high and low temperature limits, triggering a visual red alert and automatically capturing a full-radiometric image when either threshold is crossed. Interval capture down to 10 seconds ensures that intermittent faults are fully documented without the need for continuous screen monitoring. JPEG images and MP4 video are saved to a replaceable SD card and transfer over USB-C or by removing the card, with no software required. For deeper work, the free RISION Smart software for Windows adds point, line and area measurement, editing and professional report generation.

Pricing and Availability

The RISION Torix is now available for pre-order in both the US and the UK via the company's official website. The device is priced at $219 in the US and £229 in the UK, with RISION offering early-bird discounts of $50 and £80 respectively, bringing the early-bird price to $169 and £149. US open sales begin November 16 on RISION's official website and Amazon, with the UK to follow in late November.

For more information, please visit RISION's official website.

About RISION

RISION is a global technology brand specializing in thermal imaging and intelligent sensing. Its team brings more than 20 years of experience across optical engineering, artificial intelligence, sensor technology and precision manufacturing. The company reports a portfolio of more than 100 granted and pending patents.

Learn more at www.rision.com.

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