Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gewinnsprung und Milliardenmarkt im Rücken - 40 Mio. USD Auftragsbestand durch Methan-Altlasten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.10.2026 17:54 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Advent opens office in Abu Dhabi, further extending its international reach

Advent opens office in Abu Dhabi, further extending its international reach

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advent, a leading global private equity investor, today announced it has opened a new office in ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, the Capital of the United Arab Emirates, extending the reach of the firm's international platform into the Middle East.

The new presence builds on Advent's long-standing relationships across the Middle East, giving Advent a local base from which to deepen its engagement with investors and support the firm's existing portfolio companies and explore potential investment opportunities.

James Brocklebank, Managing Partner and Co-Chair of Advent's Global Executive Committee, said, "Abu Dhabi is a natural addition to Advent's global network, alongside our recent openings in Sydney and Tokyo. As a global business, having colleagues based locally enables us to be closer to the institutions and long-term partners that support our work. It also gives us a strong base from which to deepen our engagement over time."

The office will be headed by Mehdi Iraqi, Managing Director, Limited Partner Services. Mehdi joined Advent in January 2026 and brings almost two decades of experience covering institutional investors across the region, including prior roles at AMG and Carlyle. Commenting on the office opening, he remarked, "The Middle East is home to some of Advent's most valued long-term partners, and this office reflects our commitment to being close to them. Having spent much of my career working with institutional investors across the region, I'm looking forward to building on those relationships from Abu Dhabi."

Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer at ADGM, said, "Advent's decision to establish an office in ADGM reflects the strength of Abu Dhabi's proposition as a leading destination for global investment firms. ADGM's dynamic ecosystem brings together international investors, financial institutions, professional services firms and a deep pool of talent within a robust, internationally recognised regulatory and legal framework. We welcome Advent to our community and look forward to supporting its growth and deeper engagement with partners and opportunities across the region."

The Abu Dhabi office follows a series of recent openings: Advent launched its Sydney office in July 2024, extending the firm's footprint into Australia and New Zealand, and its new Tokyo office in January 2026, growing its presence in Japan. Earlier this year, Advent also strengthened its long-standing presence in Hong Kong as the firm's regional base for Asia Pacific investor engagement, building on more than three decades of investing in the region. Together, these moves underscore Advent's commitment to operating in the world's most dynamic markets. Advent now has 18 offices across 15 countries.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/advent-opens-office-in-abu-dhabi-further-extending-its-international-reach-302915698.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.