Showpad Announces Winners of the Second Annual Excellence in Action Awards

Eleven customers and partners are recognized for driving measurable revenue effectiveness across AI impact, field selling, buyer engagement, and channel enablement

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2026 / Showpad , the leading revenue effectiveness platform, announced today the winners of its second annual Excellence in Action Awards , recognizing customers and partners delivering standout results across revenue growth, AI-driven impact, field execution, and buyer engagement.

Narrowed from 67 applications and 1,700 votes via Showpad's community platform The Rev , this year's 11 winners were selected by a panel of five Showpad leaders across eight customer and three partner categories. Winners are being celebrated at Excellence in the Field, Showpad's executive workshop series, with events in New York, Chicago, London, and Düsseldorf running from October through January 2027.

"These award-winners aren't just adopting technology. They're changing how their organizations sell and win," said Andrea Cenko, VP of Global Customer Experience & Success at Showpad. "What stood out this year was the range - from an enablement team that operationalized AI across 1,200 sellers, to a five-year partner collaboration that strengthened field selling across 17 countries. These teams didn't wait for perfect conditions. They started with a real problem, built something their sellers wanted to use, and delivered proven results. That's what revenue effectiveness looks like in practice, and it's exactly what this awards program was created to spotlight."

The Excellence in Action Awards recognize organizations across industries including healthcare, manufacturing, consumer products, chemicals, and enterprise technology that have used Showpad to drive measurable commercial outcomes. The program expanded this year to include three partner categories and a People's Choice Award.

Winners include companies and subsidiaries of companies listed across four major global exchanges - the NYSE (Labcorp, Edwards Lifesciences, ExxonMobil, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Shaw), Nasdaq (Qualys and CooperVision), the London Stock Exchange (Luceco), and the SIX Swiss Exchange (Roche) - alongside privately held leaders and innovative Showpad partners.

2026 Excellence in Action Customer Award Winners

AI Pioneer Award: Labcorp

Labcorp embedded AI across the full enablement lifecycle for approximately 1,200 sellers. The team achieved 100% completion rates for Roleplay AI , Showpad's sales simulator, generated 200+ crowdsourced AI use cases, and reduced content development effort by an estimated 60-70% with Showpad Genie . Participants completing Roleplay AI scenarios consistently outperformed non-participants in revenue generation and opportunity creation. Award finalists: Siemens Electrical Products USA, Hitachi Vantara, Fabletics

Business Impact Award: Qualys

Qualys reduced its content library by approximately 40% while increasing seller adoption of Showpad from 75% to 85%. Seller searches returning relevant results improved 41%, and in-app content views grew 87.5%, turning Showpad from a content repository into a trusted enablement platform. Finalists: PointClickCare, Stäubli, B. Braun Melsungen AG

Buyer Engagement Excellence Award: Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific built reusable customer Resource Hubs in Showpad's Shared Spaces and a visual Implementation Roadmap. This connected three distinct seller roles into one unified buyer journey, from onboarding through implementation and growth. During the pilot, customer time to go-live dropped by an estimated 33-50%, and eight of 15 Strategic Account Executives adopted the process within two months of launch. Finalist: Grifols

Campaign Excellence Award: Edwards Lifesciences

Working with Showpad partner Bridge , Edwards Lifesciences built a structured campaign framework that centralizes assets, training, and key messages alongside engagement tracking. The new approach improved field readiness and strengthened alignment between marketing and field sales teams. Finalists: IFF, Caldic

Channel Enablement Excellence Award: ExxonMobil North America

ExxonMobil built a channel playbook featuring real distributor success stories that scaled across its network without centralized training overhead. The result: 30% faster sales cycles and re-engaged buyers won back through Shared Spaces . Finalists: Carestream Dental, Pentair Flow

Field Selling Excellence Award: CooperVision

CooperVision's Navigator application, built with partner Bridge , is deployed across 17 countries with 400+ active users. It delivered approximately 30% faster sales growth across 500 matched customer locations, compressed new rep onboarding from three months to 2.5 weeks, and increased seller confidence by 60%. Finalists: ABB Robotics, ProDriven Global Brands

Rising Star Award: Luceco

Luceco achieved 50%+ organic license growth and an 88.9% active user rate within three months of launching Showpad. In that time, the team created 364 Shared Spaces , with new contacts linked to Showpad activity already progressing through buying stages in Salesforce. Finalists: Citrix, Airshare

People's Choice Award: Shaw Industries

Shaw Industries earned overwhelming community support after reinventing Showpad from a "content landfill" into a strategic enablement asset in less than nine months - archiving 1,000+ outdated assets and building governance frameworks from scratch.

2026 Partner Award Winners

Partner Excellence Award - Americas: Infuse Medical × Roche Diagnostics

Infuse Medical built a Workweek Planner and Cost Calculator as a Showpad Experience for Roche's AVENIO Edge System. The apps turned complex workflow efficiency and cost-per-sample conversations into visual, interactive experiences that drove stronger organic adoption among field sellers. Finalists: Enablism × Carestream Dental, People Productions × BD

Partner Excellence Award - EMEA: Bylt × Stäubli

Bylt designed and engineered the Multilam Selector using Showpad's Experience apps, SDK, and AppsDB, a custom proposal tool that unified sales, engineering, and business management into a single source of truth. Finalist: Clok × The Binding Site

Global Partner Impact Award: Bridge × CooperVision

Since 2021, Bridge and CooperVision have continuously iterated on the guided selling tool Navigator, delivering a 6% increase in annual revenue attainment, £2.8M (approximately $3.7M) in incremental revenue, and sellers 26% more likely to achieve quota across 17 countries. The collaboration earned Gold for Best Innovation at the 2024 Digital Impact Awards.

For more information about the Excellence in Action Awards and this year's winners, visit eia.showpad.com/2026-winners .

About Excellence in the Field

Several of this year's winners will be recognized in person at Excellence in the Field, Showpad's exclusive half-day executive workshops for revenue leaders across marketing, sales, enablement, and revenue operations. Events are taking place in New York, Chicago, London, and Düsseldorf. To learn more or request an invitation, visit eitf.showpad.com .

About Showpad

Showpad is the leader in revenue effectiveness, helping organizations in complex, field-driven industries turn strategy into execution and execution into measurable growth. Purpose-built for industrial organizations such as manufacturers, consumer packaged goods companies, and medical device companies, Showpad's AI-native platform unifies content management, sales readiness, buyer engagement, and revenue intelligence into a single system of execution.

Powered by Showpad Genie and grounded in trusted first-party data, Showpad enables revenue teams to automate workflows, scale winning behaviors, and reclaim lost revenue across every customer interaction. More than 2,000 global organizations rely on Showpad to drive consistent, high-impact performance in the field.

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SOURCE: Showpad

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