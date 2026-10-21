The Dallas-Fort Worth vehicle rental company has grown its fleet past 600 vehicles and is purchasing additional inventory to support demand from its weekly rideshare rental program and its established commercial accounts.

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2026) - DFW Lonestar Rentals, a vehicle rental company serving the Dallas-Fort Worth area, has grown its fleet past 600 vehicles and is purchasing additional inventory to meet demand from its weekly rideshare rental program and its established commercial rental services.

The company's weekly rideshare and delivery-driver program offers newer-model vehicles to individuals who drive for platforms such as Uber and DoorDash, with eligibility depending on vehicle condition, insurance coverage and each platform's own rental requirements. The rideshare rentals program provides weekly rental options for eligible drivers across North Texas and has seen increased customer interest.

"Surpassing 600 vehicles is a major milestone for our company, but we're just getting started," said Roby Morales, CEO of DFW Lonestar Rentals. "Our weekly rideshare program has really taken off. Customers want newer, dependable vehicles. We're actively buying additional inventory because we see tremendous opportunity to serve more drivers and businesses across Dallas-Fort Worth. Our goal is to keep growing while giving our customers more vehicle options and better value." The company's fleet solutions serve both individual drivers and established business clients.

DFW Lonestar Rentals continues to serve fleet-to-fleet rental clients and other commercial accounts across the Dallas-Fort Worth region, alongside weekly and monthly rental options for individual customers. The company's ongoing vehicle purchases are intended to expand availability for both groups as new demand arrives. The weekly rideshare rentals option remains central to that growth, giving gig-economy drivers access to newer vehicles while the company's commercial rental operations continue to expand in parallel.

About DFW Lonestar Rentals

DFW Lonestar Rentals is a Dallas-Fort Worth-based vehicle rental company with a fleet of more than 600 vehicles. Specializing in B2B rental solutions for fleet-to-fleet clients, automotive businesses, and corporate clients, the company also offers competitive weekly and monthly rental programs, including newer-model vehicles for eligible rideshare and delivery drivers.

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