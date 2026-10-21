ScalePad and Pax8 Announce Strategic Relationship

Advancing visibility into Shadow IT and Shadow AI while expanding access to ScalePad's portfolio and MSP expertise

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2026 / ScalePad and Pax8 today announced a strategic relationship to help Pax8 partners uncover new opportunities in the accounts they already serve. The cooperative effort includes a joint product development initiative, the availability of ScalePad's products and services through the Pax8 Marketplace, and ScalePad's designation as a Pax8 Galactic partner.

ScalePad's full product portfolio will be available through the Pax8 Marketplace starting in Q1 2027, giving Pax8 partners access to capabilities across customer success, SaaS management, security and compliance, backup monitoring, and quoting.

As businesses adopt more applications and AI tools, MSPs need a clearer understanding of what is being used across their client environments. The companies' joint product development initiative will initially focus on Shadow IT and Shadow AI visibility, helping partners identify unmanaged applications, assess emerging risks, and uncover client needs that might otherwise go unaddressed.

"For many MSPs, the next growth opportunity is already inside the accounts they serve," said Ryan Sigouin, Chief Revenue Officer at ScalePad. "The challenge is knowing where to look and turning what you find into a conversation that matters to the client. This collaboration brings together the breadth of our portfolio and practical MSP expertise to help Pax8 partners understand what their clients need and act on those insights."

As a Pax8 Galactic partner, ScalePad's contribution will extend beyond its presence on the Marketplace. Through Pax8 Academy and other partner programs, ScalePad will deliver practical education and enablement to help partners strengthen client relationships and grow their businesses. That guidance will draw on original industry research and firsthand experience operating and working alongside MSPs.

"Partners can't help customers manage what they can't see. The reality is that AI and technology adoption are moving faster than most organizations can track," said Nick Heddy, President and Chief Commerce Officer at Pax8. "Together with ScalePad, we're helping partners gain visibility into what's happening across their customer environments so they can have better conversations, manage risk, and identify new ways to support their clients. That visibility is becoming essential as partners make the shift from managed services to managed intelligence."

About ScalePad

ScalePad enables MSPs to shift from reactive service to strategic impact, using Customer Success as the engine that drives trust, retention, and revenue. Our platform unifies risk insights, client planning, and success delivery, helping MSPs lead smarter conversations, close bigger deals, and show their value with every client. Learn more at scalepad.com .

Media Contact

Brittany McDougall

media@scalepad.com

SOURCE: ScalePad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/scalepad-and-pax8-announce-strategic-relationship-1239099