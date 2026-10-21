Phoenix builds a full quiz from a prompt or a document, catches broken logic before shoppers do and shows what every answer earns in Shopify revenue.

Octane AI, the quiz and zero-party data platform for Shopify brands, launched Phoenix in October, its biggest release to date. Merchants describe the quiz they want or upload what they already have, and Phoenix builds it, checks it, personalizes the results and keeps improving it with experiments.

One beta customer turned a single document into a complete product-launch quiz: "I attached it to Phoenix, and it built the whole thing, all the pages. It understood everything, not just the text but the logic behind it."

Across all live Octane AI quizzes, 15% of shoppers who finish a quiz place an order. Yet building one has meant hours of writing rules by hand, custom code for design and clicking through every path to find broken results. Phoenix handles those hard parts, from building a quiz to improving it after launch.

"Since day one, we've kept track of every piece of feedback from our merchants: what frustrates them and what they wish Octane AI could do. Phoenix is the result, and it keeps getting better the same way, with merchants telling us what to build next," said Gabriel Menezes, CEO of Octane AI.

Key capabilities include:

AI quiz building: Phoenix builds the questions, logic, email opt-in and results pages from a prompt or plan in minutes. Merchants can edit manually at any point.

Phoenix builds the questions, logic, email opt-in and results pages from a prompt or plan in minutes. Merchants can edit manually at any point. Automatic quiz checks: Phoenix walks thousands of paths a shopper could take and flags dead ends, products that can never be recommended and deleted or out-of-stock products still in the rules.

Phoenix walks thousands of paths a shopper could take and flags dead ends, products that can never be recommended and deleted or out-of-stock products still in the rules. Personalized results: Results pages explain why each product fits the shopper, based on their own answers.

Results pages explain why each product fits the shopper, based on their own answers. Image generation and image analysis: Phoenix generates on-brand question images and icons. Shoppers can upload a photo, and Phoenix uses what it sees, like hair damage or a pet's size, to pick products.

Phoenix generates on-brand question images and icons. Shoppers can upload a photo, and Phoenix uses what it sees, like hair damage or a pet's size, to pick products. Formulas: Phoenix calculates portions, sizes or quantities from shopper answers and can pre-fill the quantity selector.

Phoenix calculates portions, sizes or quantities from shopper answers and can pre-fill the quantity selector. Design with prompts: Merchants can restyle every page with one prompt or match their site's theme, without a developer.

Merchants can restyle every page with one prompt or match their site's theme, without a developer. Shopify revenue analytics: Phoenix shows which orders came from a quiz, including shoppers who come back and buy later, and what every page, answer and product earns.

Phoenix shows which orders came from a quiz, including shoppers who come back and buy later, and what every page, answer and product earns. AI-run experiments: Phoenix suggests an experiment from quiz data and runs a split test until the result is clear, while protecting metrics such as email sign-ups.

Phoenix suggests an experiment from quiz data and runs a split test until the result is clear, while protecting metrics such as email sign-ups. MCP, webhooks and API: Merchants can manage quizzes and query data from AI assistants such as Claude, ChatGPT, Codex and Cursor, or connect quiz data to their own systems through webhooks and a scoped API.

Every quiz answer is saved to a shopper profile as zero-party data that the brand owns. Phoenix integrates with the tools merchants already use, including Klaviyo, Attentive, Postscript, Recart, Google Analytics, Meta Ads, Gorgias, Tapcart, Shopify Flow, Recharge, Stay AI, Skio, Loop and Smartrr.

"The brands winning right now use several quizzes, explain why every product is the right match and put every answer to work across their marketing. Phoenix makes that possible without a developer or a data team," said Marina Pérez García, President of Octane AI.

Availability

Phoenix is available now to Shopify merchants through the Octane AI app on the Shopify App Store. Existing customers can easily migrate from their current account. Agencies and technology partners are invited to join the Octane AI partner program.

About Octane AI

Octane AI helps Shopify DTC brands turn every visit into a personalized shopping experience with AI-built quizzes. Octane AI quizzes have driven more than $1.4 billion in revenue and 15 million orders from over 190 million quiz starts. Merchants using Octane AI quizzes see up to a 62% lift in average order value and an average 29% email opt-in rate.

Learn more at octaneai.com. Developer documentation is available at developers.octaneai.com.

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Contacts:

Octane AI

marketing@octane.ai