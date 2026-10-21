CVC SO: CVC-SO Announces $3 Billion in Commitments Across Two New Hospitality Investment Funds

Funds will target hospitality acquisitions and mezzanine lending in major U.S. markets

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS AND NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2026 / CVC-SO, a leading real estate investment firm, today announced that it has secured a combined $3 billion in commitments across two new private equity funds focused on the U.S. hospitality sector. The two funds will pursue complementary investment strategies designed to address distinct opportunities within the market. One fund will target the acquisition of hospitality assets, while the other will focus on originating hospitality mezzanine loans, positioning CVC-SO to provide flexible capital solutions to owners and operators.

The new funds represent a significant expansion of CVC-SO's hospitality investment platform and will target opportunities in major metropolitan areas throughout the United States. The investment strategy is designed to capitalize on a broad range of market conditions, including opportunities involving property acquisitions, recapitalizations, refinancings, and structured financing for hospitality assets.

The funds will seek to generate attractive returns through disciplined underwriting, asset-level diligence, and selective capital deployment. By combining direct property investments with mezzanine lending, CVC-SO expects to pursue opportunities with varying risk and return profiles, while also providing capital to hospitality owners and operators seeking to acquire, refinance, reposition, or otherwise capitalize their assets.

"There has never been a more exciting time to invest in hospitality," said Jasper Habsburg, Managing Partner of CVC-SO. "We believe the current market presents compelling opportunities to acquire hospitality assets at attractive valuations and to provide structured capital to owners and operators navigating an evolving financing environment. Our dual strategy allows us to evaluate opportunities across the capital structure, respond to the needs of our counterparties, and deploy capital where we believe risk adjusted returns are most compelling."

The acquisition approach will focus on identifying hospitality properties in major U.S. markets that offer attractive investment fundamentals, opportunities for operational or strategic improvement, and the potential to create long-term value. The mezzanine lending avenue will target financing opportunities secured by hospitality real estate, providing subordinate capital to qualifying borrowers and property owners in connection with acquisitions, refinancings, recapitalizations, and other capital needs. CVC-SO expects to evaluate each opportunity on its individual merits, including location, asset quality, operating performance, financing structure, and potential for value creation. CVC-SO will draw on its industry relationships, transaction experience, and investment capabilities to source opportunities, evaluate complex capital structures, and execute transactions across its target markets.

Together, the strategies are intended to give CVC-SO the flexibility to evaluate transactions based on their underlying real estate fundamentals, capital structures, and prospective returns, rather than relying on a single investment approach.

The combined $3 billion in commitments demonstrates strong investor support for CVC-SO's hospitality strategy. Both funds exceeded their respective fundraising targets, underscoring investor demand for the firm's approach and the opportunity set it sees across the hospitality market. Investors in the new funds include a diverse group of family offices and investment funds.

"We are grateful for the continued support of our long-standing investors and the confidence they have placed in our team," said JP Taylor, Managing Partner of CVC-SO. "These commitments provide us with substantial capital resources to pursue a broad range of investment opportunities. Our focus remains on pragmatic underwriting, thoughtful risk management, and the careful deployment of capital. We recognize the responsibility that comes with our investors' trust, and we are committed to pursuing opportunities consistent with our investment objectives and their expectations."

For more information, please visit www.cvc-so.com.

Contact Information

Jasper Habsburg

jasper@cvc-so.com

SOURCE: CVC SO

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/cvc-so-announces-3-billion-in-commitments-across-two-new-hospitality-investment-funds-1239384