Credence Research Inc.: Alternative Data Market to Reach USD 40.35 Billion by 2035 as AI Developers and Corporations Expand Data Buying, Credence Research Finds

Alternative Data Market to Reach USD 40.35 Billion by 2035 as AI Developers and Corporations Expand Data Buying, Credence Research Finds

LONDON, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Credence Research Inc. has added a new global Alternative Data Market study to its market intelligence portfolio, examining the competitive, technological and regulatory factors shaping demand through 2035.

The global alternative data market was valued at USD 6.32 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase to USD 7.56 billion in 2026 before reaching USD 40.35 billion by 2035, according to Credence Research. The forecast represents a 20.37% compound annual growth rate from 2025 to 2035. All market sizes, segment shares and regional shares are Credence Research estimates.

Key Takeaways

Credence Research estimates 2025 revenue of USD 6.32 billion and a 2035 market value of USD 40.35 billion, equivalent to 20.37% annualized growth over 10 years.

North America represented 57.3% of modeled global value in 2025.

Card and receipt transactions led the data type category with a 22.4% share.

Hedge funds accounted for 24.6% of the end user category.

Web-scraped data is forecast to grow at 24.00% annually, while Technology and AI developers is projected at 28.50%.

The analysis distinguishes market revenue from adjacent products and services to avoid treating unrelated spending as part of the addressable market.

Scope & Segmentation - Alternative Data Market

The study measures licensed nontraditional datasets used for investment research, commercial intelligence and AI applications, including card and receipt panels, web traffic, app use, web-scraped information, geolocation, satellite data and sentiment feeds. Conventional market prices, ratings, cloud storage and consulting fees are excluded. Revenue is allocated to the buyer geography and is expressed in current U.S. dollars. The report evaluates the commercial drivers, market restraints, supplier positions and technology transitions affecting this defined market.

By data type: Card and receipt transactions; Web traffic and app usage; Web-scraped data; Geolocation and foot traffic; Satellite and weather data; Social and sentiment data; Other ESG, employment and B2B data.

By end user: Hedge funds; Asset managers and investment institutions; Retail and consumer companies; Technology and AI developers; Other corporates and public sector.

By region: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East and Africa.

Explore the full report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/alternative-data-market

Why This Report Matters

Defines the revenue boundary around purchased information rather than bundling unrelated analytics software and financial reference data.

Compares investment-firm demand with newer corporate and AI developer use cases, including the privacy and licensing requirements that shape adoption.

Provides a framework for evaluating vendor quality, consent, geographic coverage and data reliability before buyers commit to long-term contracts.

Market Overview

Alternative data vendors increasingly sell the same underlying information to different buyer groups. Quantitative funds use transaction, web and location panels to estimate business performance before quarterly filings. Retailers apply those signals to site selection and competitor analysis, while AI developers license web and app information for model training and retrieval workflows.

The forecast reflects a modeled change in buyer adoption, supplier economics and product mix rather than a guarantee of future transactions. Credence Research evaluates these mechanisms alongside recent regulatory and corporate developments. Decision-makers should distinguish disclosed company announcements from estimates of total market revenue.

Market Insights

Base year: 2025; forecast horizon: 2035; modeled CAGR: 20.37%.

Largest modeled geography: North America (57.3% of 2025 value).

Leading categories: Card and receipt transactions (22.4%) and Hedge funds (24.6%).

Fast-growth categories: Web-scraped data (24.00% CAGR) and Technology and AI developers (28.50% CAGR).

Geographic and segment shares are proprietary Credence Research model outputs, not audited vendor market-share disclosures.

Key Attributes

Attribute Details Historical period 2018-2025, as listed in the report Base year 2025 Forecast period 2025-2035 Market size, 2025 USD 6.32 billion Estimated market size, 2026 USD 7.56 billion Market size forecast, 2035 USD 40.35 billion Revenue CAGR, 2025-2035 20.37 % Coverage Global Segments covered Data type; End user Geographies North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East and Africa

Market Segmentation Analysis

By data type

Card and receipt transaction panels led data types with 22.4% of 2025 spending because they can help estimate consumer revenue before corporate reporting. Web-scraped information is the fastest-growing data type in the model, supported by price monitoring, job-posting analysis and licensed AI data feeds.

By end user

Hedge funds accounted for 24.6% of 2025 end-user spending. Technology and AI developers have the faster modeled growth rate as demand expands from trading signals into model training, retrieval systems and agent-ready data services.

Card and receipt transactions held 22.4% of the data type segment in 2025, while Hedge funds led the end user split at 24.6%. Credence Research forecasts faster growth for Web-scraped data (24.00% a year) and Technology and AI developers (28.50% a year). These figures represent market estimates and are not company-reported results.

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Faster commercial signals

Card-spending, store-visit and app-usage panels can reveal operating trends before financial results are released. Funds buy such feeds to build forecasts, while retailers use them to compare competitors and local markets. Data coverage, representativeness and historical consistency determine whether these signals justify recurring subscription fees.

AI training and agent-ready feeds

Model developers are seeking licensed and documented sources of web, app and commerce data. Vendors that deliver clean feeds through APIs and data marketplaces can reach customers outside the hedge fund sector. Contracts for model training also require clear rights to collect, transform and reuse source information.

Distribution through existing research platforms

Financial-information terminals and cloud marketplaces reduce the engineering work required to test a new dataset. Bloomberg's 2025 integration of Similarweb traffic data is one example of this route to market. Distribution can broaden adoption, although vendors may surrender part of the economics to aggregators.

Regional Analysis

Credence Research estimates the following shares of global 2025 revenue: North America 57.3%; Europe 22.1%; Asia Pacific 14.6%; Latin America 3.1%; Middle East and Africa 2.9%. These allocations sum to 100% and reflect buyer location rather than the location of manufacturing or company headquarters.

North America led the market in 2025, supported by its established buyer base, supplier relationships and industry infrastructure. Europe and Asia Pacific are also material demand centers, although the competitive mix and procurement requirements vary by country. The smaller regions may record high percentage growth from a limited starting base, and such rates should not be mistaken for leadership in absolute spending.

North America benefits from a dense concentration of quantitative funds, financial data platforms and AI developers. European buyers must navigate stringent personal-data rules, which increases demand for licensed and aggregated feeds. Asia Pacific adds demand from financial centers and domestic digital platforms but faces varying localization requirements.

Market Challenges

Sensitive geolocation and transaction data create privacy, consent and national-security concerns. U.S. enforcement actions and cross-border data restrictions make diligence a core purchase requirement. Panel drift, incomplete histories and nonrepresentative samples can undermine the value of apparently timely signals; a faster feed is not necessarily a better forecast.

Buyers should also evaluate the total cost of adoption, interoperability with existing systems, vendor continuity and country-specific compliance obligations. Those factors can lengthen purchasing decisions even where the long-term growth thesis remains intact. The study distinguishes these commercial constraints from the market forecast itself.

Future Outlook

North America holds the largest modeled share because it hosts many hedge funds, data vendors and AI companies. Asia Pacific has the fastest forecast regional growth as investment institutions and local digital platforms expand. The strongest opportunities lie in licensed, traceable and AI-ready datasets that meet regulatory and quality standards.

Through 2035, suppliers that convert product capabilities into repeatable deployments, transparent pricing and reliable support should be better positioned than firms relying only on early demonstrations. Credence Research expects growth to vary across customer types and geographies rather than advance evenly each year.

Competitive Landscape

The market includes established multinational suppliers and specialized technology or service providers. Competition centers on product performance, customer relationships, integration capabilities, delivery reliability and the ability to meet sector-specific standards. The companies listed below participate in different parts of the value chain; their inclusion does not imply identical offerings or a verified ranking by market share.

Competitive analysis should distinguish vendors that directly sell the products or services in the defined scope from adjacent technology providers and end users. Credence Research uses supplier disclosures and industry evidence to assess participation. Comparable revenue for the narrow market definition is rarely disclosed, so this release does not assign unsupported individual company shares.

Key Players

Bloomberg

S&P Global Market Intelligence

LSEG

FactSet

Moody's

Similarweb

Placer.ai

Planet Labs

YipitData

Consumer Edge

M Science

Thinknum

Recent Developments

June 2025: Bloomberg made Similarweb web-traffic analytics available through the Bloomberg Terminal ALTD function alongside other alternative datasets.

January 2025: The U.S. Federal Trade Commission finalized its order restricting Gravy Analytics and Venntel from selling sensitive location data.

Report Coverage

The full study covers market size and forecast, competitive conditions, value-chain structure, product and application segmentation, regional demand, market drivers, restraints, opportunities and regulatory developments. It provides a 2025 baseline and 2035 outlook and identifies areas where supplier disclosures support, but do not independently establish, Credence Research market estimates.

Explore the full report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/alternative-data-market

Table of Content -

Chapter 1 Market Segmentation

Chapter 2 Introduction

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Global Alternative Data Market Trends and Developments

Chapter 5 Global Alternative Data Market Production, Supply and Demand Analysis

Chapter 6 Global Alternative Data Market Pricing Analysis

Chapter 7 Global Alternative Data Market Dynamics

Chapter 8 Global Alternative Data Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 9 Global Alternative Data Market Regulations and Policies

Chapter 10 Global Alternative Data Market Hotspots and Opportunities

Chapter 11 Global Alternative Data Market Outlook, 2025-2035

Chapter 12 Global Alternative Data Market Segmentation and Outlook

Chapter 13 Global Alternative Data End-Use and Application Market Outlook

Chapter 14 Global Alternative Data Geographic Market Outlook, 2025-2035

Chapter 15 Global Alternative Data Technology, Innovation and Sustainability Outlook

Chapter 16 Global Alternative Data Market Key Strategic Imperatives

Chapter 17 Competition Outlook

Chapter 18 Company Profiles

Chapter 19 Disclaimer

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About Us

Credence Research Inc. is a global market intelligence and consulting firm founded in 2015. It delivers market insights, quantitative analysis and strategic guidance to business leaders, investors, governments and nonprofit organizations. The company helps clients evaluate market opportunities, understand competitive dynamics and make informed strategic decisions.

Credence Research produces industry studies covering market size, forecasts, growth drivers, market trends and competitive landscapes. Its services also include customized research, commercial due diligence and go-to-market advisory. Findings draw on primary and secondary research, expert input and analytical modeling.

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