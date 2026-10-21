CHERY AUTO: AiMOGA Opens Global Pre-Orders for Mobo, Expanding into the Consumer Home Robotics Market

WUHU, China, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive manufacturers' competition in intelligent technology is moving fast beyond the cabin. The perception, decision-making and control capabilities honed in cars are now finding their way into homes, city services and other physical spaces.

AiMOGA Robotics, Chery's embodied AI brand, opened global pre-orders for Mobo, its first home companion robot, at a global launch in Wuhu. The launch marks AiMOGA's move from commercial services into the consumer home market.

Powered by the MoAgent intelligent agent, Mobo integrates home spatial awareness, natural interaction, full-body motion control, long-term memory and edge-cloud collaborative architecture, enabling it to autonomously break down long-horizon tasks and adapt to complex home environments. With 22 degrees of freedom in body movement, it recognises family members, remembers their preferences and ensures end-to-end data privacy. Mobo covers three core scenarios: elderly care and companionship, children's companionship, and whole-family care.

At the event, 35 early adopters were named Mobo's inaugural Global Angel User Experience Ambassadors. Since its World Robot Conference debut in August, Mobo has attracted interest from more than 10,000 prospective users worldwide.

AiMOGA plans an initial network of 300 experience centres worldwide and will support ecosystem partners across solutions, digital marketing, financial and insurance services, and after-sales support. It also plans a global robotics rental brand serving healthcare, transportation, education, security, culture and tourism.

AiMOGA also showcased Mornine, a humanoid robot for high-end business reception; the Intelligent Security Robot R001 for public safety patrols; the Robotic Nurse RN001 for patient guidance; and Argos, a quadruped robot for specialised inspection and outdoor operations. Its cumulative commercial deliveries have passed 3,000 units, with business in more than 60 countries and regions.

For Chery, embodied AI is a natural extension of its automotive engineering: it reuses 100% of its automotive supply chain and 70% of its R&D technologies, giving AiMOGA automotive-grade quality and affordability and significantly lowering trial-and-error and mass-production costs versus start-ups building from scratch.

CheryMind, a domain-specific foundation model for physical AI, underpins intelligent driving, low-altitude aircraft, AiMOGA robots, smart energy and intelligent agricultural machinery. As embodied AI moves from prototypes toward large-scale deployment, Chery is leveraging its automotive supply chain, manufacturing and global channels to open a second growth curve.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c2e31f6b-5474-4a2c-8086-87c07599b385

Media Contact wangxingchen1@mychery.com