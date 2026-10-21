Winning teams will partner with Logitech to explore scaling their innovations and potential inclusion in the Logitech supply chain

Change through Collaboration: Logitech's Future Positive Technology Challenge seeks out companies pioneering new approaches in sustainable technology and engineering, with the intention of collaborating with them to explore scaling their innovations.

Logitech's Future Positive Technology Challenge seeks out companies pioneering new approaches in sustainable technology and engineering, with the intention of collaborating with them to explore scaling their innovations. Winner, Woamy: pioneering bio-based cellulose foam designed to replace expanded polyethylene (EPE), with potential application in packaging.

pioneering bio-based cellulose foam designed to replace expanded polyethylene (EPE), with potential application in packaging. Winner, ZCJ: developing technology to produce low-carbon steel, utilizing hydrogen-based energy.

Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced the winners of its 4th annual Future Positive Challenge, a global call to identify disruptive, sustainable solutions for electronic manufacturing. This challenge invites startups and established companies, entrepreneurs, and researchers worldwide to submit proposals for solutions tackling engineering and process design sustainability challenges across materials, printed circuits, battery technology, sustainable manufacturing, and circularity solutions. This year Logitech received more than 240 applications.

The 2026 winners are:

Woamy makers of a recyclable cellulose-based biofoam that replaces plastic foams used in protective packaging. Its unique product formulation offers plastic-free, biodegradable, and recyclable cellulose-based foam.

makers of a recyclable cellulose-based biofoam that replaces plastic foams used in protective packaging. Its unique product formulation offers plastic-free, biodegradable, and recyclable cellulose-based foam. Ze Cheng Ju Metal Mater Materials (ZCJ), creators of a new process developing steel through a low-carbon process. Instead of the traditional blast furnace process ZCJ and partners are pioneering a hydrogen-based shaft furnace process designed to reduce the CO2 produced.

"At Logitech, we're focused on minimizing our footprint today while finding the solutions needed for tomorrow. The Future Positive Challenge uncovers the breakthrough innovations our industry needs to transform how electronics are designed and made," said Elaine Laird, Chief People and Sustainability Officer at Logitech. "This year's entrants showed bold vision in rethinking materials and manufacturing. Congratulations to our winners I look forward to collaborating as we explore scaling these solutions across Logitech and the wider industry. Applying even small changes to our manufacturing process can add up to significant climate actions when applied at scale across our business."

Winners now have the opportunity to work with Logitech on Proof of Concept projects to explore the scalability of their technologies and advance Logitech's Design for Sustainability initiatives, potentially contributing to product carbon footprint reduction or enhanced circularity.

Logitech has several ongoing projects with previous winners. Elephantech, a 2023 winner of the Challenge, partnered with Logitech to introduce disruptive inkjet additive printing methods on circuit boards, aimed at reducing the climate impact of that resource intensive process. A winner in 2024, smart technology provider Bin-e partnered with Logitech to deploy an AI-powered e-waste recycling bin in a test market, to manage the segregation of e-waste more effectively. Recycled cobalt was implemented into batteries with Highpower, another entrant. Jiva was last year's winner, and a project is currently running aiming at mass production of PCBs using their technology, which is a fully recyclable and biodegradable substrate. The ultimate hope for these projects is that Logitech can apply them at scale across our own product lines and eventually partner with others across the sector to do the same, to collectively reduce climate impact.

In addition to this year's winners, three additional companies received distinguished recognition for their technologies:

Virenti A company offering a bio-based PCB laminate, as an alternative to oil-based laminates, made from wood-derived materials, manufactured using a toxic-chemical-free process.

A company offering a bio-based PCB laminate, as an alternative to oil-based laminates, made from wood-derived materials, manufactured using a toxic-chemical-free process. EzyGreenPak : A company providing plant-based, water-soluble, biodegradable non-woven bags as a plastic-free packaging alternative.

: A company providing plant-based, water-soluble, biodegradable non-woven bags as a plastic-free packaging alternative. DEScycle A company that has developed a low-impact e-waste recycling solution for metals, removing the need for smelting and providing a closed loop recycling option for metals to be reintroduced to the supply chain.

About the Future Positive Challenge

Logitech continually looks for groundbreaking, next-generation materials, components, and processes to boost the company's efforts to reduce the climate impact of their products. The Future Positive Challenge will re-open again early next year for the 2027 competition. Interested applicants are encouraged to contact FuturePositive@logitech.com for more information about next year's challenge.

Learn more about Logitech's sustainability initiatives in the FY26 Impact Highlights Report or on our website.

About Logitech

Logitech creates design-led, software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating and gaming in the age of AI. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or company blog.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

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Contacts:

Editorial Contacts:

Louise Kelly, Sustainability Communications mediarelations@logitech.com