Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2026) - Patti Shugart, Head, Global Corporate Banking, and Joanne O'Hea, Associate Branch Manager, Wealth Management, RBC Capital Markets Employee Resource Group RWomen, along with other members, joined Steve Everett, Managing Director, Post-Trade Business Development and Client Relationship Management, CDS, TMX Group, to celebrate the 15 year milestone of RWomen.





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Founded to promote inclusion, RWomen fosters connections, and creates opportunities for professional and personal development. Through advocacy and awareness, community involvement, ongoing education, networking opportunities, and external partnerships, RWomen drives meaningful progress toward a more inclusive workplace at RBC Capital Markets.

RWomen was launched in 2011 and remains one of the largest represented groups in capital markets with over 800 members and growing. Their mission is to be a champion for Women and their Allies in RBC Capital Markets, foster connections, and create opportunities for professional and personal development. RWomen is run by a collection of approximately 60 RBC Capital Markets employee volunteers.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320301