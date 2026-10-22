Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2026) - Gold Strike Resources Corp. (TSXV: GSR) (OTC Pink: GDSRF) (the "Company" or "Gold Strike") reports that all matters submitted for approval at Gold Strike's annual meeting of shareholders held on October 21, 2026 as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular, both dated September 15, 2026, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the meeting. A total of 100,487,689 common shares, representing 64.40% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date for the meeting were represented.

About the Company

Gold Strike Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing high-potential gold opportunities within its prospective land package in the proven, but underexplored Tombstone Gold Belt, Yukon. The Company holds a 100% interest in its five core Yukon properties: the Florin Project, the FLR Gold Project, the RJ Gold Project, Gold Strike One Project, and Gold Strike Two Project, which together represent a district-scale land package totalling approximately 400 sq km. With an award-winning technical team and experienced management and board of directors, Gold Strike is well positioned to leverage past exploration successes to create shareholder value.

(signed) "Peter Miles"

Peter Miles

Chief Executive Officer

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