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BL

WKN: A40YDU | ISIN: KYG1R24P1085 | Ticker-Symbol: G0E
Frankfurt
21.10.26 | 15:25
7,700 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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ASIEN
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BLOKS GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,8007,95021.10.
PR Newswire
22.10.2026 04:06 Uhr
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Blokees Exhibits 900+ Products at 2026 China Toy Expo, Continuing to Advance Product Competitiveness

Blokees Exhibits 900+ Products at 2026 China Toy Expo, Continuing to Advance Product Competitiveness

SHANGHAI, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 21 to 23, Assembly Character Toys Brand Blokees exhibited more than 900 products at the 2026 China Toy Expo, spanning its two core categories, Blokees Model Kits and BLOKEES WHEELS, and highlighting its expanding product portfolio driven by continuous innovation.

For hero collectors, Blokees exhibited nearly 40 products across HERO5, HERO8, HERO10 and other series, covering global IPs including Ultraman, Kamen Rider, Transformers and Mega Man, as well as original IP Hero Infinity. More than 30 products made their debut, including Mega Man HERO10 Series 1, marking the IP's first commercialization within the HERO10 series.

For model kit collectors, Blokees exhibited nearly 50 products from Champion, Champion Lite, Fantastic and Legend, covering 13 global IPs including Transformers, Saint Seiya, Naruto, Hatsune Miku and Pokémon, as well as Hero Infinity. Nearly 10 new products made their debut.

Blokees also exhibited DaaLaMode, integrating articulation and outfit customization, and TERRAVENTURE, an animal-themed series based on Jurassic World. Four TERRAVENTURE products made their debut, further expanding the portfolio.

BLOKEES WHEELS featured its C, E and S series, combining assembly, play, collecting and customization. Transformers C05 and CT04 made their debut in full-color prototypes, following their previous appearance as gray prototypes at Wonder Festival and demonstrating their evolution from design concepts to final product forms.

Blokees continues to strengthen its innovation capabilities through R&D. As of June 30, 2026, the company held 559 granted domestic patents, 25 granted overseas patents and 85 domestic invention patents.

Through BFC (Blokees Family Creator), Blokees extends product experiences into creation and sharing. The fourth BFC Creation Contest in 2026 has reached 22 countries and regions, with selected creator works exhibited at the expo.

Guided by "Universally appealing, Stepwise pricing, Globally promoting," Blokees will continue combining innovative R&D with global IPs to deliver richer products and experiences for players worldwide.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/blokees-exhibits-900-products-at-2026-china-toy-expo-continuing-to-advance-product-competitiveness-302915504.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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