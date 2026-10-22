Data Center Piping Market to Reach USD 4.50 Billion by 2035 as Liquid-Cooled AI Halls Push Piping Content to USD 190,000 per MW - DC Market Insights

Market grows at a 14.42% CAGR from USD 1.17 billion in 2025; liquid cooling secondary loops and rack manifolds expand 24.47% a year and North America holds 42.0% of spending

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Data Center Piping Market - Growth, Share, Opportunities & Competitive Analysis, 2026-2035' report has been added to the DC Market Insights offering. The global Data Center Piping Market was valued at USD 1.17 billion in 2025, is estimated at USD 1.60 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach USD 4.50 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14.42% from 2025 to 2035. DC Market Insights finds that liquid-cooled AI halls materially increase piping content per megawatt because technology cooling system loops, rack manifolds, valves and clean secondary circuits are added on top of conventional chilled-water infrastructure.

Data Center Piping Market at a Glance

Metric Value (DC Market Insights estimate) Market size, 2020 USD 330.00 million Market size, 2025 (base year) USD 1.17 billion Market size, 2026 USD 1.60 billion (+37.12% year on year) Market size, 2030 USD 3.36 billion Market size, 2035 USD 4.50 billion CAGR 2025-2035 14.42% (low case 11.00%, high case 17.50%) Largest system Chilled-water and condenser loops, 66.8% of 2025 value Fastest-growing core system Liquid cooling secondary loops and rack manifolds, 24.47% CAGR Leading region North America, 42.0% (USD 491.59 million) Fastest-growing major region Asia Pacific, 15.91% CAGR Market concentration Top five suppliers, about 21% of 2025 value

Key Takeaways

Liquid-cooled AI halls require about USD 190,000 of piping per new MW in 2025, compared with roughly USD 70,000 for an air-cooled chilled-water hall.

Liquid cooling secondary loops and rack manifolds rise from USD 177.12 million in 2025 to USD 1.58 billion by 2035, a 24.47% CAGR.

Chilled-water and condenser loops remain the largest system with USD 781.85 million, or 66.8% of 2025 spending.

Stainless steel grows 19.47% a year and thermoplastics 19.13% as TCS loops favor corrosion-resistant, cleaner and factory-built materials.

North America holds 42.0% of 2025 spending, while India is the fastest-growing large country at 20.70% a year.

Scope & Segmentation - Data Center Piping Market

The report analyzes the market across the following segments:

System: Chilled-Water and Condenser Loops; Liquid Cooling Secondary Loops and Rack Manifolds; Heat Rejection and Glycol Loops; Heat Reuse Export Piping

Component: Pipes; Fittings and Grooved Couplings; Valves and Actuators; Insulation and Pre-Insulated Pipe; Rack Manifolds

Material: Carbon Steel and Ductile Iron; Stainless Steel; Copper; Thermoplastics

Data Center Type: Hyperscale and AI Campuses; Colocation; Enterprise; Edge and Telecom

Geography: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East and Africa, with 12 country forecasts

Report Updated: Oct. 21, 2026

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"Data center piping is moving from a supporting mechanical package to a direct beneficiary of the AI liquid-cooling build-out. A liquid-cooled AI hall carries about USD 190,000 of piping content per MW in 2025, nearly 2.7 times an air-cooled chilled-water hall, because a clean TCS loop and rack manifolds must reach every row. That shift makes secondary loops, stainless steel, thermoplastics and prefabricated manifolds the most attractive growth pools through 2035."

- Amit Jain, Senior Consultant, ICT & Emerging Technologies, DC Market Insights, report author

Why This Report Matters

Piping now sits at the intersection of liquid cooling, water-side reliability, heat reuse and data center construction speed. The report helps pipe, valve, fitting, insulation and manifold suppliers, engineering firms, operators, hyperscalers, colocation providers and investors size conventional chilled-water demand against rapidly expanding TCS loops, compare material choices and identify regions where AI capacity and heat-reuse rules raise piping spend per MW.

Key Attributes

Report attribute Details Historical Period 2020-2024 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Market Size 2025 USD 1.17 billion Market Size 2026 USD 1.60 billion (+37.12% year on year) Market Size 2035 USD 4.50 billion CAGR 2025-2035 14.42% (low case 11.00%, high case 17.50%) Leading Region North America, 42.0% (USD 491.59 million) Report Format PDF + Excel

How Big Is the Data Center Piping Market in 2026?

DC Market Insights values the Data Center Piping Market at USD 1.60 billion in 2026, 37.12% above 2025. The jump reflects a sharp rise in liquid-cooled AI capacity together with higher steel pipe prices, while the longer-term forecast is driven by annual data center capacity additions, liquid-cooling penetration and retrofit demand on the installed base.

Year Market size 2020 USD 330.00 million 2025 USD 1.17 billion 2026 USD 1.60 billion (+37.12% year on year) 2030 USD 3.36 billion 2035F USD 4.50 billion

Source: DC Market Insights, Data Center Piping Market report, Oct. 21, 2026.

Why Does Liquid Cooling Raise Piping Spend per MW?

A conventional air-cooled chilled-water hall needs about USD 70,000 of pipe, fittings, valves and insulation per MW. A liquid-cooled AI hall adds a technology cooling system loop from the CDU toward each rack row, lifting piping content to about USD 190,000 per MW in 2025. Higher rack densities also increase demand for manifolds, clean secondary loops, isolation valves, flushing and leak-control practices, so the piping bill grows faster than floor area or IT capacity alone.

Which Piping System Leads Data Center Spending?

Chilled-water and condenser loops remain the largest system in 2025, but liquid cooling secondary loops and rack manifolds gain share fastest as direct-to-chip cooling becomes standard in new AI halls. Heat reuse export piping grows rapidly from a small base as European energy-efficiency rules create new external piping requirements.

System 2025 value Share 2025 2035 value CAGR Chilled-Water and Condenser Loops USD 781.85M 66.8 % USD 2,069.13M 10.22 % Liquid Cooling Secondary Loops and Rack Manifolds USD 177.12M 15.1 % USD 1,581.47M 24.47 % Heat Rejection and Glycol Loops USD 199.78M 17.1 % USD 669.95M 12.86 % Heat Reuse Export Piping USD 11.70M 1.0 % USD 180.02M 31.44 %

DC Exclusive: Pipe Material Switching Matrix

Material choice is changing fastest inside TCS and outdoor heat-rejection loops. Stainless steel remains the dominant TCS material, while polymer systems gain share because factory-built modules, corrosion resistance and clean-loop requirements can reduce field welding and installation time.

Material 2025 value 2035 value CAGR Carbon Steel and Ductile Iron USD 675.39M USD 1,807.43M 10.34 % Stainless Steel USD 206.51M USD 1,222.79M 19.47 % Copper USD 82.43M USD 284.16M 13.17 % Thermoplastics USD 206.12M USD 1,186.19M 19.13 %

Which Region Leads the Data Center Piping Market?

North America leads 2025 spending because the United States has the largest AI and hyperscale construction pipeline. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing major market, while the smaller Middle East and Africa base expands even faster as new Gulf campuses are designed liquid-ready. India records the strongest growth among the major country markets.

Indicator 2025 / Base Outlook Leading region North America, 42.0% (USD 491.59M) USD 1.73B by 2035; remains the largest regional pool Fastest-growing major region Asia Pacific, 15.91% CAGR USD 339.43M in 2025 to about USD 1.49B by 2035 Fastest overall region Middle East and Africa, 16.52% CAGR Liquid-ready Gulf campuses accelerate TCS and chilled-water spend Largest / fastest large country United States USD 442.43M / India 20.70% CAGR United States remains largest; India scales fastest

How Could the 2035 Forecast Change?

The 2035 outcome depends on the pace of AI construction, the share of new AI capacity using liquid cooling, steel and copper pricing, heat-reuse regulation and the scale of retrofit activity. The base case assumes annual new capacity reaches 27 GW and 88% of new AI capacity is liquid-cooled by 2035.

Scenario Assumption 2035 value CAGR 2025-2035 Low AI capacity slips two years, steel tariffs stay high and liquid share peaks near 70% USD 3.32B 11.00 % Base New capacity reaches 27 GW a year and 88% of new AI capacity is liquid-cooled by 2035 USD 4.50B 14.42 % High Faster AI build-out, wider heat-reuse rules and broad liquid retrofits USD 5.87B 17.50 %

Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments

The market remains fragmented, with the five largest suppliers accounting for about 21% of 2025 spending. Competition centers on corrosion resistance, clean-loop compatibility, prefabrication, high-density manifold design, valve control, installation speed and the ability to support global hyperscale programs.

Companies profiled include:

Georg Fischer (GF); Victaulic; Belimo; Danfoss; IMI Hydronic Engineering; Watts Water Technologies; Aalberts; Mueller Industries; Viega; NIBCO; Perma-Pipe International Holdings; Kingspan (Advnsys); Armacell; Aliaxis (IPEX); Schneider Electric (Motivair); nVent.

In September 2025, Georg Fischer supplied COOL-FIT 2.0 and 4.0 pre-insulated pipe for the facility water loop of an NTT FACILITIES liquid cooling testbed.

In November 2025, Georg Fischer launched LiquidCore, a polymer piping system extending from the CDU to the cold plate.

In December 2025, Vertiv completed its approximately USD 1.0 billion acquisition of PurgeRite, adding flushing, purging and filtration services for liquid systems.

In April 2026, Perma-Pipe reported fiscal 2025 net sales of USD 210.9 million and a new Ohio plant lease targeting AI data centers.

In July 2026, Georg Fischer reported that data center order intake doubled in the first half of 2026.

In October 2026, nVent and AMD demonstrated cooling for the AMD Helios rack, including manifold infrastructure.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the size of the Data Center Piping Market?

USD 1.17 billion in 2025 and USD 1.60 billion in 2026, projected to reach USD 4.50 billion by 2035 at a 14.42% CAGR.

Which piping system leads the market?

Chilled-water and condenser loops, with USD 781.85 million or 66.8% of 2025 spending.

Which segment grows fastest?

Heat reuse export piping grows 31.44% a year from a small base; among core cooling systems, liquid cooling secondary loops and rack manifolds grow 24.47% a year.

How much piping does a liquid-cooled AI data center need per MW?

About USD 190,000 per MW in 2025, compared with about USD 70,000 for an air-cooled chilled-water hall.

Which region leads?

North America with 42.0% of 2025 value. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing major region, while the smaller Middle East and Africa base grows slightly faster overall.

Who are the leading suppliers?

Georg Fischer, Victaulic, Belimo, Danfoss and IMI are among the leading suppliers, with the top five holding about 21% of 2025 spending.

Methodology

DC Market Insights builds the market bottom-up from new IT capacity by cooling architecture and piping content per MW, then adds replacement and retrofit spending on the installed base. The 2025 model uses 12.0 GW of new IT capacity, including liquid-cooled and air-cooled AI capacity, plus recurring spend on 116 GW of installed capacity. Segment, regional and country splits are reconciled to the total, and forecast scenarios test AI build-out, liquid-cooling penetration, commodity pricing, heat-reuse rules and retrofit intensity.

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