SEI Investments Company: SEI Reports Third-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

OAKS, Pa., Oct 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced financial results for the third quarter 2026. Relative to the third quarter 2025, EPS increased by 6%, and revenue and operating income grew by 14% and 24%, respectively, with operating margin increasing to 30%. On an adjusted basis, EPS and operating income grew 24% and 25%, respectively, with the adjusted operating margin increasing to 31%. In addition, on October 20, 2026, SEI's Board of Directors approved an increase in the stock repurchase program by an additional $800 million, increasing the available authorization under the program to approximately $926 million.

Consolidated Overview























(In thousands, except

earnings per share)

For the Three Months

Ended September 30,





For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,







2026

2025

%

2026

2025

%

























U.S. GAAP Basis























Revenues

$662,043

$578,511

14 %

$1,925,843

$1,689,456

14 % Income from operations

197,999

159,961

24 %

584,501

465,693

26 % Operating margin

30 %

28 %

7 %

30 %

28 %

7 % Net income attributable

to SEI Investments

168,258

164,204

2 %

538,403

542,804

(1) % Diluted earnings per share

$1.38

$1.30

6 %

$4.37

$4.25

3 %

























Non-GAAP Basis (1)























Adjusted income from

operations

$208,493

$166,896

25 %

$614,127

$480,054

28 % Adjusted diluted earnings

per share

$1.64

$1.32

24 %

$4.73

$3.71

27 % Adjusted operating margin

31 %

29 %

7 %

32 %

28 %

14 %



(1) See Non-GAAP Information and Reconciliations on pgs 11-12

"SEI's third-quarter results reinforce our confidence in the strategy and operating model we have put in place. Our growth is broad-based, our client relationships are becoming deeper and more strategic, and our year-to-date sales results have already surpassed the highest full-year total in SEI's history," said CEO Ryan Hicke.

"We are increasingly engaging with clients not as a vendor, but as a growth and transformation partner, bringing together our technology, operations, data, investment solutions, and expertise to help them achieve their most important business objectives. We remain focused on executing with discipline, investing where we can create differentiated value, and building a more scalable business that can deliver durable growth for our clients and shareholders."

Summary of Third-Quarter Results by Business Segment

(In thousands)

For the Three Months Ended September 30,





For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,







2026

2025

%

2026

2025

% Investment Managers:























Revenues

$235,817

$207,050

14 %

$684,213

$594,165

15 % Expenses

143,562

125,934

14 %

413,479

364,781

13 % Operating Profit

92,255

81,116

14 %

270,734

229,384

18 % Operating Margin

39 %

39 %





40 %

39 %





























Private Banks:























Revenues

160,439

143,994

11 %

469,580

423,157

11 % Expenses

128,275

120,763

6 %

373,526

354,236

5 % Operating Profit

32,164

23,231

38 %

96,054

68,921

39 % Operating Margin

20 %

16 %





20 %

16 %





























Investment Advisors:























Revenues

185,378

147,465

26 %

532,970

421,234

27 % Expenses

107,678

79,128

36 %

305,901

227,384

35 % Non-controlling interests and

other, net (A)

2,034

-

NM*

4,732

-

NM Operating Profit

75,666

68,337

11 %

222,337

193,850

15 % Operating Margin

41 %

46 %





42 %

46 %





























Institutional Investors:























Revenues

70,638

71,826

(2) %

211,856

209,675

1 % Expenses

37,801

38,068

(1) %

111,764

109,795

2 % Operating Profit

32,837

33,758

(3) %

100,092

99,880

- % Operating Margin

46 %

47 %





47 %

48 %





























Investments in New Businesses:























Revenues

9,771

8,176

20 %

27,224

41,225

(34) % Expenses

10,588

11,863

(11) %

29,820

48,789

(39) % Operating Loss

(817)

(3,687)

(78) %

(2,596)

(7,564)

(66) %

























Totals:























Revenues

$662,043

$578,511

14 %

$1,925,843

$1,689,456

14 % Expenses

427,904

375,756

14 %

1,234,490

1,104,985

12 % Corporate Overhead Expenses

36,140

42,794

(16) %

106,852

118,778

(10) % Income from operations (B)

$197,999

$159,961

24 %

$584,501

$465,693

26 %

























Adjusted income from operations

$208,493

$166,896

25 %

$614,127

$480,054

28 %

(A) Primarily includes non-controlling interest and earnings from equity method investments.

(B) Excludes non-controlling interests and other, net

* Variances noted "NM" indicate the percent change is not meaningful.

Third-Quarter Business Highlights:

SEI delivered strong third-quarter results, with diluted EPS increasing 6% compared to the prior year. On an adjusted basis, diluted EPS increased 24% to $1.64, driven by revenue growth, margin expansion, and a 3% reduction in share count from SEI's share repurchase program. Third-quarter operating income included $6.4 million of additional incentive compensation expense associated with the strength of year-to-date performance and the current outlook for the remainder of the year.

Third-quarter net sales events totaled $46.8 million, the second-highest quarterly level in SEI history, bringing year-to-date net sales events to $157.4 million. Investment Managers led the quarter with $32.0 million of net sales events, with contributions from both new client wins and expansions with existing clients. Private Banks generated $12.6 million of net sales events, reflecting continued demand across enterprise transformation initiatives, professional services, Data Cloud capabilities, and asset management solutions. Investment Advisors generated $2.4 million of net sales events, while Institutional Investors recorded negative $2.3 million of net sales events.

Consolidated revenues and operating income increased by 14% and 24%, respectively, from Q3 2025. On an adjusted basis, operating income increased by 25% with adjusted operating margins increasing to 31%, up 260 basis points from Q3 2025. Private Banking revenue increased 11% and operating profit increased 38%, demonstrating strong operating leverage as the business continues to grow, including increased adoption of professional services. Investment Managers revenue and operating profit increased 14% as prior sales success continued to convert into revenue and demand for outsourcing solutions remained strong. Absent the elevated incentive compensation accrual, Investment Managers operating profit would have increased by 17% vs. the prior year. Investment Advisors revenue increased 26% and operating profit increased 11%, benefiting from Stratos and growth in the underlying Advisors business. Stratos contributed $23.3 million of revenue and $4.4 million of operating profit, including $7.3 million of acquired intangible amortization. Excluding Stratos, Advisors revenue increased 10% and operating profit increased 7%. SEI's integrated cash program contributed $20.8 million during the quarter, matching Q3 2025. Institutional Investors revenue declined 2% and operating profit declined 3%, reflecting prior client outflows.

Ending assets under management decreased 0.1% to $606.4 billion from Q2 2026, as market values and net flows were little changed. Assets under administration, assets on platform, and assets under advisement increased 4% during the quarter, driven primarily by continued growth in Investment Managers, including funding from recently won mandates and additional client capital deployment.

LSV assets declined 1% from Q2 as strong investment performance was offset by $5.3 billion of net outflows. Performance fees totaled $4.5 million during the quarter at SEI's share.

SEI repurchased 2.0 million shares of common stock for $215.1 million at an average price of $105.24 per share. SEI ended the quarter with $399.8 million of cash and recently authorized an additional $800 million of share repurchase capacity.

Other expenses consist of a $32.5 million one-time charge associated with the termination agreement with Stratos to purchase their Mexican based subsidiary, NSC.

Earnings Conference Call

A conference call and presentation to review earnings is scheduled for 5 p.m. Eastern time on

Wednesday, October 21, 2026. A live webcast of the call will be available on SEI's Investor Relations website at ir.seic.com/events-presentations/events, where a replay will also be posted following the call.

Participants may also access the call by telephone by dialing 877-407-8293 (in the U.S.) or +1 201-689-8349 (International). Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) is a leading global provider of financial technology, operations, and asset management services within the financial services industry. SEI tailors its solutions and services to help clients more effectively deploy their capital-whether that's money, time, or talent-so they can better serve their clients and achieve their growth objectives. As of September 30, 2026, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $2.1 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology, such as "may," '"will," "can," "expect," "believe," "remain," and "continue" or "appear." Our forward-looking statements include our current expectations as to:

whether year-end performance will be of a level sufficient to justify incentive compensation awards consistent with increased accruals;

the level of share buy-backs;

the growth trajectory of our assets under administration and Private Banking business;

the demand for outsourcing services and enterprise transformation initiatives; and

when and if we will generate net annualized recurring revenues from sales events that occurred during the quarter, as well as the amount of any such revenue.

You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. We undertake no obligation to update our forward-looking statements. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor contact :

Media contact :





Brad Burke

Alicia Rudd SEI

SEI +1610-676-5350

+1 610-676-3887 [email protected]

[email protected]

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





For the Three Months

Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025

















Asset management, admin. and distribution fees

$531,417

$461,964

$1,542,883

$1,331,650 Information processing and software servicing fees

130,626

116,547

382,960

357,806

















Total revenues

662,043

578,511

1,925,843

1,689,456

















Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs

61,194

55,072

177,920

152,313 Software royalties and other information processing costs

9,878

9,434

29,487

27,706 Compensation, benefits and other personnel

220,069

203,739

634,223

594,097 Stock-based compensation

16,000

13,956

46,809

41,985 Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees

58,394

54,401

169,066

167,344 Data processing and computer related

49,388

41,569

141,123

122,689 Facilities, supplies and other costs

22,318

20,982

64,093

61,481 Amortization

19,684

11,912

57,175

33,071 Depreciation

7,119

7,485

21,446

23,077

















Total expenses

464,044

418,550

1,341,342

1,223,763

















Income from operations

197,999

159,961

584,501

465,693

















Net gain from investments

1,206

1,992

4,387

4,244 Interest and dividend income

6,866

10,207

21,040

29,711 Interest expense

(606)

(109)

(1,641)

(386) Gain on sale of business

-

-

-

94,412 Other (expense) income

(32,500)

4,922

(32,050)

9,422 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates

39,819

31,903

110,989

94,290 Net gain from consolidated variable interest entities

1,809

1,845

11,363

1,845

















Income before income taxes

214,593

210,721

698,589

699,231

















Income taxes

43,346

46,135

151,015

156,045

















Net income

$171,247

$164,586

$547,574

$543,186

















Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

2,989

382

9,171

382

















Net income attributable to SEI Investments Company

$168,258

$164,204

$538,403

$542,804

















Basic earnings per common share

$1.42

$1.33

$4.48

$4.35

















Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share

118,415

123,099

120,138

124,710

















Diluted earnings per common share

$1.38

$1.30

$4.37

$4.25

















Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share

122,012

126,325

123,280

127,684

















Dividends declared per common share

$-

$-

$0.52

$0.49

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)





September 30,

December 31,



2026

2025 Assets







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$399,766

$399,804 Receivables from investment products

59,278

63,317 Receivables, net

851,279

709,748 Securities owned

25,750

33,777 Other current assets

75,611

66,691 Total Current Assets

1,411,684

1,273,337









Property and Equipment, net

153,496

150,434 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets

30,186

26,447 Capitalized Software, net

224,189

234,272 Investments

335,895

428,004 Assets of Consolidated Variable Interest Entities

223,785

183,994 Goodwill

392,205

354,989 Intangible assets, net

481,727

368,272 Other Assets, net

181,472

240,095 Total Assets

$3,434,639

$3,259,844









Liabilities, Redeemable Non-controlling Interests and Equity







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$13,905

$5,404 Accrued liabilities

284,920

359,823 Current portion of long-term debt

5,754

- Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities

9,124

8,677 Deferred revenue

13,648

13,307 Total Current Liabilities

327,351

387,211 Long-term Debt

30,951

- Liabilities of Consolidated Variable Interest Entities

136,536

108,504 Other Long-term Liabilities

62,503

60,353 Total Liabilities

557,341

556,068









Redeemable Non-controlling Interests

323,105

243,959









Equity:







Shareholders' Equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 118,942 and

122,232 shares issued and outstanding

1,189

1,222 Capital in excess of par value

1,758,970

1,678,787 Retained earnings

785,633

792,280 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(33,229)

(24,505) Total SEI Shareholders' Equity

2,512,563

2,447,784 Non-controlling interests

41,630

12,033 Total Equity

$2,554,193

$2,459,817 Total Liabilities, Redeemable Non-controlling Interests and Equity

$3,434,639

$3,259,844

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)





For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,



2026

2025 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$547,574

$543,186 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

17,753

(61,922) Net cash provided by operating activities

$565,327

$481,264 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

($32,087)

$40,497 Net cash used in financing activities

($512,509)

($516,474) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents

(6,103)

11,953 Net change in cash and cash equivalents and cash and cash equivalents held at

consolidated variable interest entities

14,628

17,240 Cash, cash equivalents and cash and cash equivalents held at consolidated variable

interest entities, beginning of period

470,595

840,193 Cash, cash equivalents and cash and cash equivalents held at consolidated variable

interest entities, end of period

$485,223

$857,433









Reconciliation of Cash, cash equivalents and cash and cash equivalents held at

consolidated variable interest entities to the Consolidated Balance Sheets:

September 30,

December 31,

2026

2025 Cash and cash equivalents

$399,766

$399,804 Cash and cash equivalents held at consolidated variable interest entities

85,457

70,791 Total cash and cash equivalents and cash and cash equivalents held at consolidated

variable interest entities

$485,223

$470,595

ENDING ASSET BALANCES (In millions)(Unaudited)





Sep. 30

Dec. 31

Mar. 31

Jun. 30

Sep. 30



2025

2025

2026

2026

2026 Investment Managers:



















Collective trust fund programs (A)

$237,964

$243,244

$243,900

$265,265

$267,693 Liquidity funds

418

579

536

464

493 Total assets under management

$238,382

$243,823

$244,436

$265,729

$268,186 Client assets under administration

1,204,843

1,239,606

1,284,781

1,351,307

1,400,810 Total assets

$1,443,225

$1,483,429

$1,529,217

$1,617,036

$1,668,996





















Private Banks:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$28,408

$29,832

$29,753

$32,520

$32,949 Collective trust fund programs

3

3

4

4

4 Liquidity funds

2,802

2,099

2,178

1,709

1,646 Total assets under management

$31,213

$31,934

$31,935

$34,233

$34,599 Client assets under administration

8,902

9,115

9,143

9,405

9,784 Total assets

$40,115

$41,049

$41,078

$43,638

$44,383





















Investment Advisors:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$85,245

$86,879

$86,612

$94,390

$94,470 Liquidity funds

3,391

3,561

3,485

3,391

3,306 Total Platform assets under management

$88,636

$90,440

$90,097

$97,781

$97,776 Platform-only assets

32,152

33,582

34,070

38,308

38,464 Platform-only assets-deposit program

2,165

2,461

2,294

2,358

2,326 Total Platform assets

$122,953

$126,483

$126,461

$138,447

$138,566





















Institutional Investors:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$82,676

$84,254

$82,195

$86,690

$84,533 Liquidity funds

1,580

1,604

1,503

1,559

1,485 Total assets under management

$84,256

$85,858

$83,698

$88,249

$86,018 Client assets under advisement

6,564

3,598

3,549

3,790

3,776 Total assets

$90,820

$89,456

$87,247

$92,039

$89,794





















Investments in New Businesses:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$2,999

$3,044

$3,087

$3,351

$3,289 Liquidity funds

244

316

252

236

404 Total assets under management

$3,243

$3,360

$3,339

$3,587

$3,693 Client assets under advisement

2,452

2,389

2,185

2,506

2,613 Total assets

$5,695

$5,749

$5,524

$6,093

$6,306





















LSV Asset Management:



















Equity and fixed-income programs (B)

$95,801

$99,196

$100,567

$117,146

$116,080





















Stratos Wealth Holdings (E)

$-

$38,637

$38,291

$41,889

$41,655





















Total:



















Equity and fixed-income programs (C)

$295,129

$303,205

$302,214

$334,097

$331,321 Collective trust fund programs

237,967

243,247

243,904

265,269

267,697 Liquidity funds

8,435

8,159

7,954

7,359

7,334 Total assets under management

$541,531

$554,611

$554,072

$606,725

$606,352 Client assets under advisement

9,016

5,987

5,734

6,296

6,389 Client assets under administration (D)

1,213,745

1,248,721

1,293,924

1,360,712

1,410,594 Platform-only assets

34,317

36,043

36,364

40,666

40,790 Stratos Wealth Holdings

-

38,637

38,291

41,889

41,655 Total assets

$1,798,609

$1,883,999

$1,928,385

$2,056,288

$2,105,780

(A) Collective trust fund program assets in the Investment Managers segment are included in assets under management since SEI is the trustee. Fees earned on this product are less than fees earned on customized asset management programs. (B) Equity and fixed-income programs include $1.4 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based solely on performance and are not calculated as an asset-based fee (as of September 30, 2026). (C) Equity and fixed-income programs include $9.0 billion of assets in various asset allocation funds (as of September 30, 2026). (D) In addition to the assets presented, SEI also administers an additional $16.1 billion in Funds of Funds assets on which SEI does not earn an administration fee (as of September 30, 2026). (E) Prior period asset balances have been revised to conform with the current period presentation.

AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES (In millions) (Unaudited)





3rd Qtr.

4th Qtr.

1st Qtr.

2nd Qtr.

3rd Qtr.



2025

2025

2026

2026

2026 Investment Managers:



















Collective trust fund programs (A)

$231,088

$240,285

$248,851

$259,655

$267,834 Liquidity funds

385

492

565

506

569 Total assets under management

$231,473

$240,777

$249,416

$260,161

$268,403 Client assets under administration

1,174,961

1,225,392

1,280,581

1,332,630

1,386,909 Total assets

$1,406,434

$1,466,169

$1,529,997

$1,592,791

$1,655,312





















Private Banks:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$28,051

$29,087

$30,696

$32,005

$33,201 Collective trust fund programs

3

3

3

4

4 Liquidity funds

2,834

2,371

2,150

1,717

1,680 Total assets under management

$30,888

$31,461

$32,849

$33,726

$34,885 Client assets under administration

8,665

8,977

9,282

9,455

9,602 Total assets

$39,553

$40,438

$42,131

$43,181

$44,487





















Investment Advisors:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$82,735

$85,896

$88,403

$92,424

$95,439 Liquidity funds

3,378

3,418

3,518

3,338

3,292 Total Platform assets under management

$86,113

$89,314

$91,921

$95,762

$98,731 Platform-only assets

30,874

33,022

34,485

36,768

38,662 Platform-only assets-deposit program

2,136

2,135

2,309

2,273

2,297 Total Platform assets

$119,123

$124,471

$128,715

$134,803

$139,690





















Institutional Investors:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$80,802

$83,739

$84,393

$85,302

$86,212 Liquidity funds

1,810

1,947

1,941

1,702

1,700 Total assets under management

$82,612

$85,686

$86,334

$87,004

$87,912 Client assets under advisement

6,274

5,413

3,657

3,703

3,852 Total assets

$88,886

$91,099

$89,991

$90,707

$91,764





















Investments in New Businesses:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$2,934

$3,021

$3,106

$3,260

$3,317 Liquidity funds

255

288

319

258

407 Total assets under management

$3,189

$3,309

$3,425

$3,518

$3,724 Client assets under advisement

2,428

2,408

2,335

2,425

2,632 Total assets

$5,617

$5,717

$5,760

$5,943

$6,356





















LSV Asset Management:



















Equity and fixed-income programs (B)

$92,969

$97,304

$104,619

$115,862

$118,889





















Stratos Wealth Holdings (E)

$-

$38,507

$39,317

$40,559

$41,902





















Total:



















Equity and fixed-income programs (C)

$287,491

$299,047

$311,217

$328,853

$337,058 Collective trust fund programs

231,091

240,288

248,854

259,659

267,838 Liquidity funds

8,662

8,516

8,493

7,521

7,648 Total assets under management

$527,244

$547,851

$568,564

$596,033

$612,544 Client assets under advisement

8,702

7,821

5,992

6,128

6,484 Client assets under administration (D)

1,183,626

1,234,369

1,289,863

1,342,085

1,396,511 Platform-only assets

33,010

35,157

36,794

39,041

40,959 Stratos Wealth Holdings

-

38,507

39,317

40,559

41,902 Total assets

$1,752,582

$1,863,705

$1,940,530

$2,023,846

$2,098,400





(A) Collective trust fund program average assets in the Investment Managers segment are included in assets under management since SEI is the trustee. Fees earned on this product are less than fees earned on customized asset management programs. (B) Equity and fixed-income programs during third-quarter 2026 include $1.4 billion of average assets managed by LSV in which fees are based solely on performance and are not calculated as an asset-based fee. (C) Equity and fixed-income programs include $8.9 billion of average assets in various asset allocation funds during third-quarter 2026. (D) In addition to the assets presented, SEI also administers an additional $15.2 billion of average assets in Funds of Funds assets during third-quarter 2026 on which SEI does not earn an administration fee. (E) Prior period average assets have been revised to conform with the current period presentation.

SALES EVENTS (In thousands) (Unaudited)

Net Recurring Sales Events

























3rd Qtr.

4th Qtr.

1st Qtr.

2nd Qtr.

3rd Qtr.



2025

2025

2026

2026

2026 Investment Processing-related Businesses:



















Investment Managers

$27,460

$19,150

$46,848

$27,856

$28,606 Private Banks

(6,713)

5,670

1,571

4,207

5,598 Total Investment Processing-related Businesses

$20,747

$24,820

$48,419

$32,063

$34,204





















Asset Management-related Businesses:



















Private Banks-AMD

($1,674)

($1,567)

$1,983

$2,938

$2,462 Investment Advisors

1,230

(728)

7,044

(1,685)

2,440 Institutional Investors

(594)

(5,025)

(2,935)

(1,102)

(2,315) Total Asset Management-related Businesses

($1,038)

($7,320)

$6,092

$151

$2,587





















Newer Initiatives:



















Investments in New Businesses

$1,208

$1,248

$2,631

$361

$1,811





















Total Net Recurring Sales Events

$20,917

$18,748

$57,142

$32,575

$38,602





















Professional Services Sales Events

























3rd Qtr.

4th Qtr.

1st Qtr.

2nd Qtr.

3rd Qtr.



2025

2025

2026

2026

2026 Investment Processing-related Businesses:



















Investment Managers

$2,465

$1,347

$3,672

$4,179

$3,406 Private Banks

7,087

23,409

4,950

5,934

4,514 Total Investment Processing-related Businesses

$9,552

$24,756

$8,622

$10,113

$7,920





















Newer Initiatives:



















Investments in New Businesses

$71

$95

$1,389

$768

$272





















Total Professional Services Sales Events

$9,623

$24,851

$10,011

$10,881

$8,192





















Total Sales Events

























3rd Qtr.

4th Qtr.

1st Qtr.

2nd Qtr.

3rd Qtr.



2025

2025

2026

2026

2026 Investment Processing-related Businesses:



















Investment Managers

$29,925

$20,497

$50,520

$32,035

$32,012 Private Banks

374

29,079

6,521

10,141

10,112 Total Investment Processing-related Businesses

$30,299

$49,576

$57,041

$42,176

$42,124





















Asset Management-related Businesses:



















Private Banks-AMD

($1,674)

($1,567)

$1,983

$2,938

$2,462 Investment Advisors

1,230

(728)

7,044

(1,685)

2,440 Institutional Investors

(594)

(5,025)

(2,935)

(1,102)

(2,315) Total Asset Management-related Businesses

($1,038)

($7,320)

$6,092

$151

$2,587





















Newer Initiatives:



















Investments in New Businesses

$1,279

$1,343

$4,020

$1,129

$2,083





















Total Sales Events

$30,540

$43,599

$67,153

$43,456

$46,794

Non-GAAP Information & Reconciliations

(In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

We present certain non-GAAP financial measures to supplement the consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by enhancing the understanding of our core operating performance and facilitating comparisons across reporting periods. These non-GAAP measures are also used by our management to evaluate operating results, allocate resources, and assess performance against strategic objectives.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following schedules reconcile U.S. GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025:





For the Three Months

Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Net income attributable to SEI Investments Company (U.S. GAAP basis)

$168,258

$164,204

$538,403

$542,804 Non-GAAP adjustments:















Acquisition-related:















Third party costs (A)

-

3,767

-

4,587 Intangible assets amortization & impairments (B)

7,379

3,168

21,070

9,774 Total acquisition-related

7,379

6,935

21,070

14,361 Gain on sale of asset/business (C)

-

-

-

(94,412) Litigation settlements and insurance proceeds (D)

-

(4,350)

3,808

(8,850) Other individually significant items (E)

32,500

-

32,500

- Income tax effect (F)

(8,167)

(567)

(12,058)

19,787 Adjusted net income attributable to SEI Investments Company (non-

GAAP basis)

$199,970

$166,222

$583,723

$473,690

















Diluted EPS (U.S. GAAP basis)

$1.38

$1.30

$4.37

$4.25 Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP basis)

$1.64

$1.32

$4.73

$3.71 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

122,012

126,325

123,280

127,684

















Income from operations (U.S. GAAP Basis)

$197,999

$159,961

$584,501

$465,693 Operating margin (U.S. GAAP Basis)

30 %

28 %

30 %

28 % Non-GAAP adjustments:















Acquisition-related:















Third party costs (A)

-

3,767

-

4,587 Intangible assets amortization & impairments (B)

10,494

3,168

29,626

9,774 Total acquisition-related

10,494

6,935

29,626

14,361 Adjusted income from operations (non-GAAP Basis)

$208,493

$166,896

$614,127

$480,054 Adjusted operating margin (non-GAAP basis)

31 %

29 %

32 %

28 %

(A) This non-GAAP adjustment removes incremental and directly attributable costs incurred to execute acquisitions, such as third-party advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and due diligence. For 2025, this non-GAAP adjustment consisted of the legal costs, advisory fees, and due diligence fees in relation to the Stratos acquisition. Management believes adjusting for these charges helps the reader's ability to understand our core operating results and increases comparability quarter to quarter. (B) This non-GAAP adjustment removes the impact of amortization expense associated with acquired intangible assets (e.g., customer relationships, technology, trade names). This non-GAAP adjustment removes only amortization recorded in the current period related to acquired intangibles from prior acquisitions. The non-GAAP adjustments in 2026 include the amortization of the acquired intangibles from the Stratos acquisition, which closed in December 2025. Management included the Stratos related amortization expense net of the 42.5% NCI adjustment for the adjusted EPS calculation. However, this adjustment is not inclusive of the NCI portion for adjusted operating margin. The associated revenues are not adjusted. Management believes adjusting for these charges helps the reader's ability to understand our core operating results and increases comparability quarter to quarter. (C) This non-GAAP adjustment removes realized gains on the sale of assets owned or entities under our control, out of the normal course of business. In 2025, the adjustment consisted of the realized gain from the sale of Family Office Services (FOS). Management believes adjusting for these gains helps the reader's ability to understand our core operating results and increases comparability quarter to quarter. (D) This non-GAAP adjustment removes individually significant litigation settlements and insurance proceeds. In 2026, this non-GAAP adjustment was related to litigation settlements. In 2025, this non-GAAP adjustment consisted of a $4.5M settlement related to a vendor matter and a $4.4M insurance recovery. Management included both of these transactions as non-GAAP adjustments since they were both out of the normal course of business. Management believes adjusting for these items helps the reader's ability to understand our core operating results and increases comparability quarter to quarter. (E) This non-GAAP adjustment removes other items that are individually significant and highly unusual. In 2026, this non-GAAP adjustment consisted of the amount recognized related to the mutually agreed Termination Agreement between the Company and Stratos with respect to the previously reported obligations to proceed with the closing of the purchase of the equity of a Mexican RIA owned by Stratos. Management believes this charge is outside the normal course of business and not indicative of ongoing operating performance. Excluding this item enhances comparability between periods and assists investors in evaluating SEI's core operating results. (F) Income tax effects are presented as a separate reconciling item (not netted within each adjustment). For performance measures, the tax effect reflects current and deferred tax expense commensurate with the adjusted measure of profitability. The methodology used (e.g., statutory rate, effective rate, or discrete item approach) is consistently applied. All of the above items use a systematic approach.

SOURCE SEI Investments Company