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WKN: 867474 | ISIN: US7841171033 | Ticker-Symbol: SI3
Frankfurt
21.10.26 | 15:40
93,50 Euro
+1,63 % +1,50
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Finanzdienstleistungen
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S&P MidCap 400
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SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
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SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
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94,00102,0008:00
PR Newswire
21.10.2026 22:01 Uhr
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SEI Investments Company: SEI Reports Third-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

OAKS, Pa., Oct 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced financial results for the third quarter 2026. Relative to the third quarter 2025, EPS increased by 6%, and revenue and operating income grew by 14% and 24%, respectively, with operating margin increasing to 30%. On an adjusted basis, EPS and operating income grew 24% and 25%, respectively, with the adjusted operating margin increasing to 31%. In addition, on October 20, 2026, SEI's Board of Directors approved an increase in the stock repurchase program by an additional $800 million, increasing the available authorization under the program to approximately $926 million.

Consolidated Overview













(In thousands, except
earnings per share)


For the Three Months
Ended September 30,




For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,





2026


2025


%


2026


2025


%














U.S. GAAP Basis













Revenues


$662,043


$578,511


14 %


$1,925,843


$1,689,456


14 %

Income from operations


197,999


159,961


24 %


584,501


465,693


26 %

Operating margin


30 %


28 %


7 %


30 %


28 %


7 %

Net income attributable
to SEI Investments


168,258


164,204


2 %


538,403


542,804


(1) %

Diluted earnings per share


$1.38


$1.30


6 %


$4.37


$4.25


3 %














Non-GAAP Basis(1)













Adjusted income from
operations


$208,493


$166,896


25 %


$614,127


$480,054


28 %

Adjusted diluted earnings
per share


$1.64


$1.32


24 %


$4.73


$3.71


27 %

Adjusted operating margin


31 %


29 %


7 %


32 %


28 %


14 %


(1) See Non-GAAP Information and Reconciliations on pgs 11-12

"SEI's third-quarter results reinforce our confidence in the strategy and operating model we have put in place. Our growth is broad-based, our client relationships are becoming deeper and more strategic, and our year-to-date sales results have already surpassed the highest full-year total in SEI's history," said CEO Ryan Hicke.

"We are increasingly engaging with clients not as a vendor, but as a growth and transformation partner, bringing together our technology, operations, data, investment solutions, and expertise to help them achieve their most important business objectives. We remain focused on executing with discipline, investing where we can create differentiated value, and building a more scalable business that can deliver durable growth for our clients and shareholders."

Summary of Third-Quarter Results by Business Segment


(In thousands)


For the Three Months

Ended September 30,




For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,





2026


2025


%


2026


2025


%

Investment Managers:













Revenues


$235,817


$207,050


14 %


$684,213


$594,165


15 %

Expenses


143,562


125,934


14 %


413,479


364,781


13 %

Operating Profit


92,255


81,116


14 %


270,734


229,384


18 %

Operating Margin


39 %


39 %




40 %


39 %
















Private Banks:













Revenues


160,439


143,994


11 %


469,580


423,157


11 %

Expenses


128,275


120,763


6 %


373,526


354,236


5 %

Operating Profit


32,164


23,231


38 %


96,054


68,921


39 %

Operating Margin


20 %


16 %




20 %


16 %
















Investment Advisors:













Revenues


185,378


147,465


26 %


532,970


421,234


27 %

Expenses


107,678


79,128


36 %


305,901


227,384


35 %

Non-controlling interests and
other, net (A)


2,034


-


NM*


4,732


-


NM

Operating Profit


75,666


68,337


11 %


222,337


193,850


15 %

Operating Margin


41 %


46 %




42 %


46 %
















Institutional Investors:













Revenues


70,638


71,826


(2) %


211,856


209,675


1 %

Expenses


37,801


38,068


(1) %


111,764


109,795


2 %

Operating Profit


32,837


33,758


(3) %


100,092


99,880


- %

Operating Margin


46 %


47 %




47 %


48 %
















Investments in New Businesses:













Revenues


9,771


8,176


20 %


27,224


41,225


(34) %

Expenses


10,588


11,863


(11) %


29,820


48,789


(39) %

Operating Loss


(817)


(3,687)


(78) %


(2,596)


(7,564)


(66) %














Totals:













Revenues


$662,043


$578,511


14 %


$1,925,843


$1,689,456


14 %

Expenses


427,904


375,756


14 %


1,234,490


1,104,985


12 %

Corporate Overhead Expenses


36,140


42,794


(16) %


106,852


118,778


(10) %

Income from operations (B)


$197,999


$159,961


24 %


$584,501


$465,693


26 %














Adjusted income from operations


$208,493


$166,896


25 %


$614,127


$480,054


28 %

(A) Primarily includes non-controlling interest and earnings from equity method investments.


(B) Excludes non-controlling interests and other, net


* Variances noted "NM" indicate the percent change is not meaningful.

Third-Quarter Business Highlights:

  • SEI delivered strong third-quarter results, with diluted EPS increasing 6% compared to the prior year. On an adjusted basis, diluted EPS increased 24% to $1.64, driven by revenue growth, margin expansion, and a 3% reduction in share count from SEI's share repurchase program.
    • Third-quarter operating income included $6.4 million of additional incentive compensation expense associated with the strength of year-to-date performance and the current outlook for the remainder of the year.
  • Third-quarter net sales events totaled $46.8 million, the second-highest quarterly level in SEI history, bringing year-to-date net sales events to $157.4 million.
    • Investment Managers led the quarter with $32.0 million of net sales events, with contributions from both new client wins and expansions with existing clients.
    • Private Banks generated $12.6 million of net sales events, reflecting continued demand across enterprise transformation initiatives, professional services, Data Cloud capabilities, and asset management solutions.
    • Investment Advisors generated $2.4 million of net sales events, while Institutional Investors recorded negative $2.3 million of net sales events.
  • Consolidated revenues and operating income increased by 14% and 24%, respectively, from Q3 2025. On an adjusted basis, operating income increased by 25% with adjusted operating margins increasing to 31%, up 260 basis points from Q3 2025.
    • Private Banking revenue increased 11% and operating profit increased 38%, demonstrating strong operating leverage as the business continues to grow, including increased adoption of professional services.
    • Investment Managers revenue and operating profit increased 14% as prior sales success continued to convert into revenue and demand for outsourcing solutions remained strong. Absent the elevated incentive compensation accrual, Investment Managers operating profit would have increased by 17% vs. the prior year.
    • Investment Advisors revenue increased 26% and operating profit increased 11%, benefiting from Stratos and growth in the underlying Advisors business. Stratos contributed $23.3 million of revenue and $4.4 million of operating profit, including $7.3 million of acquired intangible amortization. Excluding Stratos, Advisors revenue increased 10% and operating profit increased 7%. SEI's integrated cash program contributed $20.8 million during the quarter, matching Q3 2025.
    • Institutional Investors revenue declined 2% and operating profit declined 3%, reflecting prior client outflows.
  • Ending assets under management decreased 0.1% to $606.4 billion from Q2 2026, as market values and net flows were little changed. Assets under administration, assets on platform, and assets under advisement increased 4% during the quarter, driven primarily by continued growth in Investment Managers, including funding from recently won mandates and additional client capital deployment.
  • LSV assets declined 1% from Q2 as strong investment performance was offset by $5.3 billion of net outflows. Performance fees totaled $4.5 million during the quarter at SEI's share.
  • SEI repurchased 2.0 million shares of common stock for $215.1 million at an average price of $105.24 per share. SEI ended the quarter with $399.8 million of cash and recently authorized an additional $800 million of share repurchase capacity.
  • Other expenses consist of a $32.5 million one-time charge associated with the termination agreement with Stratos to purchase their Mexican based subsidiary, NSC.

Earnings Conference Call
A conference call and presentation to review earnings is scheduled for 5 p.m. Eastern time on
Wednesday, October 21, 2026. A live webcast of the call will be available on SEI's Investor Relations website at ir.seic.com/events-presentations/events, where a replay will also be posted following the call.

Participants may also access the call by telephone by dialing 877-407-8293 (in the U.S.) or +1 201-689-8349 (International). Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

About SEI®
SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) is a leading global provider of financial technology, operations, and asset management services within the financial services industry. SEI tailors its solutions and services to help clients more effectively deploy their capital-whether that's money, time, or talent-so they can better serve their clients and achieve their growth objectives. As of September 30, 2026, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $2.1 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology, such as "may," '"will," "can," "expect," "believe," "remain," and "continue" or "appear." Our forward-looking statements include our current expectations as to:

  • whether year-end performance will be of a level sufficient to justify incentive compensation awards consistent with increased accruals;
  • the level of share buy-backs;
  • the growth trajectory of our assets under administration and Private Banking business;
  • the demand for outsourcing services and enterprise transformation initiatives; and
  • when and if we will generate net annualized recurring revenues from sales events that occurred during the quarter, as well as the amount of any such revenue.

You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. We undertake no obligation to update our forward-looking statements. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor contact:


Media contact:




Brad Burke


Alicia Rudd

SEI


SEI

+1610-676-5350


+1 610-676-3887

[email protected]


[email protected]

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)




For the Three Months
Ended September 30,


For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,



2026


2025


2026


2025










Asset management, admin. and distribution fees


$531,417


$461,964


$1,542,883


$1,331,650

Information processing and software servicing fees


130,626


116,547


382,960


357,806










Total revenues


662,043


578,511


1,925,843


1,689,456










Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs


61,194


55,072


177,920


152,313

Software royalties and other information processing costs


9,878


9,434


29,487


27,706

Compensation, benefits and other personnel


220,069


203,739


634,223


594,097

Stock-based compensation


16,000


13,956


46,809


41,985

Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees


58,394


54,401


169,066


167,344

Data processing and computer related


49,388


41,569


141,123


122,689

Facilities, supplies and other costs


22,318


20,982


64,093


61,481

Amortization


19,684


11,912


57,175


33,071

Depreciation


7,119


7,485


21,446


23,077










Total expenses


464,044


418,550


1,341,342


1,223,763










Income from operations


197,999


159,961


584,501


465,693










Net gain from investments


1,206


1,992


4,387


4,244

Interest and dividend income


6,866


10,207


21,040


29,711

Interest expense


(606)


(109)


(1,641)


(386)

Gain on sale of business


-


-


-


94,412

Other (expense) income


(32,500)


4,922


(32,050)


9,422

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates


39,819


31,903


110,989


94,290

Net gain from consolidated variable interest entities


1,809


1,845


11,363


1,845










Income before income taxes


214,593


210,721


698,589


699,231










Income taxes


43,346


46,135


151,015


156,045










Net income


$171,247


$164,586


$547,574


$543,186










Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests


2,989


382


9,171


382










Net income attributable to SEI Investments Company


$168,258


$164,204


$538,403


$542,804










Basic earnings per common share


$1.42


$1.33


$4.48


$4.35










Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share


118,415


123,099


120,138


124,710










Diluted earnings per common share


$1.38


$1.30


$4.37


$4.25










Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share


122,012


126,325


123,280


127,684










Dividends declared per common share


$-


$-


$0.52


$0.49

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands) (Unaudited)




September 30,


December 31,



2026


2025

Assets





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$399,766


$399,804

Receivables from investment products


59,278


63,317

Receivables, net


851,279


709,748

Securities owned


25,750


33,777

Other current assets


75,611


66,691

Total Current Assets


1,411,684


1,273,337






Property and Equipment, net


153,496


150,434

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets


30,186


26,447

Capitalized Software, net


224,189


234,272

Investments


335,895


428,004

Assets of Consolidated Variable Interest Entities


223,785


183,994

Goodwill


392,205


354,989

Intangible assets, net


481,727


368,272

Other Assets, net


181,472


240,095

Total Assets


$3,434,639


$3,259,844






Liabilities, Redeemable Non-controlling Interests and Equity





Current Liabilities:





Accounts payable


$13,905


$5,404

Accrued liabilities


284,920


359,823

Current portion of long-term debt


5,754


-

Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities


9,124


8,677

Deferred revenue


13,648


13,307

Total Current Liabilities


327,351


387,211

Long-term Debt


30,951


-

Liabilities of Consolidated Variable Interest Entities


136,536


108,504

Other Long-term Liabilities


62,503


60,353

Total Liabilities


557,341


556,068






Redeemable Non-controlling Interests


323,105


243,959






Equity:





Shareholders' Equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 118,942 and
122,232 shares issued and outstanding


1,189


1,222

Capital in excess of par value


1,758,970


1,678,787

Retained earnings


785,633


792,280

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net


(33,229)


(24,505)

Total SEI Shareholders' Equity


2,512,563


2,447,784

Non-controlling interests


41,630


12,033

Total Equity


$2,554,193


$2,459,817

Total Liabilities, Redeemable Non-controlling Interests and Equity


$3,434,639


$3,259,844

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands) (Unaudited)




For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,



2026


2025

Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income


$547,574


$543,186

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:


17,753


(61,922)

Net cash provided by operating activities


$565,327


$481,264

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities


($32,087)


$40,497

Net cash used in financing activities


($512,509)


($516,474)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents


(6,103)


11,953

Net change in cash and cash equivalents and cash and cash equivalents held at
consolidated variable interest entities


14,628


17,240

Cash, cash equivalents and cash and cash equivalents held at consolidated variable
interest entities, beginning of period


470,595


840,193

Cash, cash equivalents and cash and cash equivalents held at consolidated variable
interest entities, end of period


$485,223


$857,433






Reconciliation of Cash, cash equivalents and cash and cash equivalents held at
consolidated variable interest entities to the Consolidated Balance Sheets:


September 30,


December 31,


2026


2025

Cash and cash equivalents


$399,766


$399,804

Cash and cash equivalents held at consolidated variable interest entities


85,457


70,791

Total cash and cash equivalents and cash and cash equivalents held at consolidated
variable interest entities


$485,223


$470,595

ENDING ASSET BALANCES

(In millions)(Unaudited)




Sep. 30


Dec. 31


Mar. 31


Jun. 30


Sep. 30



2025


2025


2026


2026


2026

Investment Managers:











Collective trust fund programs (A)


$237,964


$243,244


$243,900


$265,265


$267,693

Liquidity funds


418


579


536


464


493

Total assets under management


$238,382


$243,823


$244,436


$265,729


$268,186

Client assets under administration


1,204,843


1,239,606


1,284,781


1,351,307


1,400,810

Total assets


$1,443,225


$1,483,429


$1,529,217


$1,617,036


$1,668,996












Private Banks:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$28,408


$29,832


$29,753


$32,520


$32,949

Collective trust fund programs


3


3


4


4


4

Liquidity funds


2,802


2,099


2,178


1,709


1,646

Total assets under management


$31,213


$31,934


$31,935


$34,233


$34,599

Client assets under administration


8,902


9,115


9,143


9,405


9,784

Total assets


$40,115


$41,049


$41,078


$43,638


$44,383












Investment Advisors:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$85,245


$86,879


$86,612


$94,390


$94,470

Liquidity funds


3,391


3,561


3,485


3,391


3,306

Total Platform assets under management


$88,636


$90,440


$90,097


$97,781


$97,776

Platform-only assets


32,152


33,582


34,070


38,308


38,464

Platform-only assets-deposit program


2,165


2,461


2,294


2,358


2,326

Total Platform assets


$122,953


$126,483


$126,461


$138,447


$138,566












Institutional Investors:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$82,676


$84,254


$82,195


$86,690


$84,533

Liquidity funds


1,580


1,604


1,503


1,559


1,485

Total assets under management


$84,256


$85,858


$83,698


$88,249


$86,018

Client assets under advisement


6,564


3,598


3,549


3,790


3,776

Total assets


$90,820


$89,456


$87,247


$92,039


$89,794












Investments in New Businesses:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$2,999


$3,044


$3,087


$3,351


$3,289

Liquidity funds


244


316


252


236


404

Total assets under management


$3,243


$3,360


$3,339


$3,587


$3,693

Client assets under advisement


2,452


2,389


2,185


2,506


2,613

Total assets


$5,695


$5,749


$5,524


$6,093


$6,306












LSV Asset Management:











Equity and fixed-income programs (B)


$95,801


$99,196


$100,567


$117,146


$116,080












Stratos Wealth Holdings (E)


$-


$38,637


$38,291


$41,889


$41,655












Total:











Equity and fixed-income programs (C)


$295,129


$303,205


$302,214


$334,097


$331,321

Collective trust fund programs


237,967


243,247


243,904


265,269


267,697

Liquidity funds


8,435


8,159


7,954


7,359


7,334

Total assets under management


$541,531


$554,611


$554,072


$606,725


$606,352

Client assets under advisement


9,016


5,987


5,734


6,296


6,389

Client assets under administration (D)


1,213,745


1,248,721


1,293,924


1,360,712


1,410,594

Platform-only assets


34,317


36,043


36,364


40,666


40,790

Stratos Wealth Holdings


-


38,637


38,291


41,889


41,655

Total assets


$1,798,609


$1,883,999


$1,928,385


$2,056,288


$2,105,780

(A)

Collective trust fund program assets in the Investment Managers segment are included in assets under management since SEI is the trustee. Fees earned on this product are less than fees earned on customized asset management programs.

(B)

Equity and fixed-income programs include $1.4 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based solely on performance and are not calculated as an asset-based fee (as of September 30, 2026).

(C)

Equity and fixed-income programs include $9.0 billion of assets in various asset allocation funds (as of September 30, 2026).

(D)

In addition to the assets presented, SEI also administers an additional $16.1 billion in Funds of Funds assets on which SEI does not earn an administration fee (as of September 30, 2026).

(E)

Prior period asset balances have been revised to conform with the current period presentation.

AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES

(In millions) (Unaudited)




3rd Qtr.


4th Qtr.


1st Qtr.


2nd Qtr.


3rd Qtr.



2025


2025


2026


2026


2026

Investment Managers:











Collective trust fund programs (A)


$231,088


$240,285


$248,851


$259,655


$267,834

Liquidity funds


385


492


565


506


569

Total assets under management


$231,473


$240,777


$249,416


$260,161


$268,403

Client assets under administration


1,174,961


1,225,392


1,280,581


1,332,630


1,386,909

Total assets


$1,406,434


$1,466,169


$1,529,997


$1,592,791


$1,655,312












Private Banks:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$28,051


$29,087


$30,696


$32,005


$33,201

Collective trust fund programs


3


3


3


4


4

Liquidity funds


2,834


2,371


2,150


1,717


1,680

Total assets under management


$30,888


$31,461


$32,849


$33,726


$34,885

Client assets under administration


8,665


8,977


9,282


9,455


9,602

Total assets


$39,553


$40,438


$42,131


$43,181


$44,487












Investment Advisors:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$82,735


$85,896


$88,403


$92,424


$95,439

Liquidity funds


3,378


3,418


3,518


3,338


3,292

Total Platform assets under management


$86,113


$89,314


$91,921


$95,762


$98,731

Platform-only assets


30,874


33,022


34,485


36,768


38,662

Platform-only assets-deposit program


2,136


2,135


2,309


2,273


2,297

Total Platform assets


$119,123


$124,471


$128,715


$134,803


$139,690












Institutional Investors:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$80,802


$83,739


$84,393


$85,302


$86,212

Liquidity funds


1,810


1,947


1,941


1,702


1,700

Total assets under management


$82,612


$85,686


$86,334


$87,004


$87,912

Client assets under advisement


6,274


5,413


3,657


3,703


3,852

Total assets


$88,886


$91,099


$89,991


$90,707


$91,764












Investments in New Businesses:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$2,934


$3,021


$3,106


$3,260


$3,317

Liquidity funds


255


288


319


258


407

Total assets under management


$3,189


$3,309


$3,425


$3,518


$3,724

Client assets under advisement


2,428


2,408


2,335


2,425


2,632

Total assets


$5,617


$5,717


$5,760


$5,943


$6,356












LSV Asset Management:











Equity and fixed-income programs (B)


$92,969


$97,304


$104,619


$115,862


$118,889












Stratos Wealth Holdings (E)


$-


$38,507


$39,317


$40,559


$41,902












Total:











Equity and fixed-income programs (C)


$287,491


$299,047


$311,217


$328,853


$337,058

Collective trust fund programs


231,091


240,288


248,854


259,659


267,838

Liquidity funds


8,662


8,516


8,493


7,521


7,648

Total assets under management


$527,244


$547,851


$568,564


$596,033


$612,544

Client assets under advisement


8,702


7,821


5,992


6,128


6,484

Client assets under administration (D)


1,183,626


1,234,369


1,289,863


1,342,085


1,396,511

Platform-only assets


33,010


35,157


36,794


39,041


40,959

Stratos Wealth Holdings


-


38,507


39,317


40,559


41,902

Total assets


$1,752,582


$1,863,705


$1,940,530


$2,023,846


$2,098,400



(A)

Collective trust fund program average assets in the Investment Managers segment are included in assets under management since SEI is the trustee. Fees earned on this product are less than fees earned on customized asset management programs.

(B)

Equity and fixed-income programs during third-quarter 2026 include $1.4 billion of average assets managed by LSV in which fees are based solely on performance and are not calculated as an asset-based fee.

(C)

Equity and fixed-income programs include $8.9 billion of average assets in various asset allocation funds during third-quarter 2026.

(D)

In addition to the assets presented, SEI also administers an additional $15.2 billion of average assets in Funds of Funds assets during third-quarter 2026 on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.

(E)

Prior period average assets have been revised to conform with the current period presentation.

SALES EVENTS

(In thousands) (Unaudited)


Net Recurring Sales Events














3rd Qtr.


4th Qtr.


1st Qtr.


2nd Qtr.


3rd Qtr.



2025


2025


2026


2026


2026

Investment Processing-related Businesses:











Investment Managers


$27,460


$19,150


$46,848


$27,856


$28,606

Private Banks


(6,713)


5,670


1,571


4,207


5,598

Total Investment Processing-related Businesses


$20,747


$24,820


$48,419


$32,063


$34,204












Asset Management-related Businesses:











Private Banks-AMD


($1,674)


($1,567)


$1,983


$2,938


$2,462

Investment Advisors


1,230


(728)


7,044


(1,685)


2,440

Institutional Investors


(594)


(5,025)


(2,935)


(1,102)


(2,315)

Total Asset Management-related Businesses


($1,038)


($7,320)


$6,092


$151


$2,587












Newer Initiatives:











Investments in New Businesses


$1,208


$1,248


$2,631


$361


$1,811












Total Net Recurring Sales Events


$20,917


$18,748


$57,142


$32,575


$38,602












Professional Services Sales Events














3rd Qtr.


4th Qtr.


1st Qtr.


2nd Qtr.


3rd Qtr.



2025


2025


2026


2026


2026

Investment Processing-related Businesses:











Investment Managers


$2,465


$1,347


$3,672


$4,179


$3,406

Private Banks


7,087


23,409


4,950


5,934


4,514

Total Investment Processing-related Businesses


$9,552


$24,756


$8,622


$10,113


$7,920












Newer Initiatives:











Investments in New Businesses


$71


$95


$1,389


$768


$272












Total Professional Services Sales Events


$9,623


$24,851


$10,011


$10,881


$8,192












Total Sales Events














3rd Qtr.


4th Qtr.


1st Qtr.


2nd Qtr.


3rd Qtr.



2025


2025


2026


2026


2026

Investment Processing-related Businesses:











Investment Managers


$29,925


$20,497


$50,520


$32,035


$32,012

Private Banks


374


29,079


6,521


10,141


10,112

Total Investment Processing-related Businesses


$30,299


$49,576


$57,041


$42,176


$42,124












Asset Management-related Businesses:











Private Banks-AMD


($1,674)


($1,567)


$1,983


$2,938


$2,462

Investment Advisors


1,230


(728)


7,044


(1,685)


2,440

Institutional Investors


(594)


(5,025)


(2,935)


(1,102)


(2,315)

Total Asset Management-related Businesses


($1,038)


($7,320)


$6,092


$151


$2,587












Newer Initiatives:











Investments in New Businesses


$1,279


$1,343


$4,020


$1,129


$2,083












Total Sales Events


$30,540


$43,599


$67,153


$43,456


$46,794

Non-GAAP Information & Reconciliations
(In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

We present certain non-GAAP financial measures to supplement the consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by enhancing the understanding of our core operating performance and facilitating comparisons across reporting periods. These non-GAAP measures are also used by our management to evaluate operating results, allocate resources, and assess performance against strategic objectives.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following schedules reconcile U.S. GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025:



For the Three Months
Ended September 30,


For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,



2026


2025


2026


2025

Net income attributable to SEI Investments Company (U.S. GAAP basis)


$168,258


$164,204


$538,403


$542,804

Non-GAAP adjustments:









Acquisition-related:









Third party costs (A)


-


3,767


-


4,587

Intangible assets amortization & impairments (B)


7,379


3,168


21,070


9,774

Total acquisition-related


7,379


6,935


21,070


14,361

Gain on sale of asset/business (C)


-


-


-


(94,412)

Litigation settlements and insurance proceeds (D)


-


(4,350)


3,808


(8,850)

Other individually significant items (E)


32,500


-


32,500


-

Income tax effect (F)


(8,167)


(567)


(12,058)


19,787

Adjusted net income attributable to SEI Investments Company (non-
GAAP basis)


$199,970


$166,222


$583,723


$473,690










Diluted EPS (U.S. GAAP basis)


$1.38


$1.30


$4.37


$4.25

Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP basis)


$1.64


$1.32


$4.73


$3.71

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding


122,012


126,325


123,280


127,684










Income from operations (U.S. GAAP Basis)


$197,999


$159,961


$584,501


$465,693

Operating margin (U.S. GAAP Basis)


30 %


28 %


30 %


28 %

Non-GAAP adjustments:









Acquisition-related:









Third party costs (A)


-


3,767


-


4,587

Intangible assets amortization & impairments (B)


10,494


3,168


29,626


9,774

Total acquisition-related


10,494


6,935


29,626


14,361

Adjusted income from operations (non-GAAP Basis)


$208,493


$166,896


$614,127


$480,054

Adjusted operating margin (non-GAAP basis)


31 %


29 %


32 %


28 %

(A)

This non-GAAP adjustment removes incremental and directly attributable costs incurred to execute acquisitions, such as third-party advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and due diligence. For 2025, this non-GAAP adjustment consisted of the legal costs, advisory fees, and due diligence fees in relation to the Stratos acquisition. Management believes adjusting for these charges helps the reader's ability to understand our core operating results and increases comparability quarter to quarter.

(B)

This non-GAAP adjustment removes the impact of amortization expense associated with acquired intangible assets (e.g., customer relationships, technology, trade names). This non-GAAP adjustment removes only amortization recorded in the current period related to acquired intangibles from prior acquisitions. The non-GAAP adjustments in 2026 include the amortization of the acquired intangibles from the Stratos acquisition, which closed in December 2025. Management included the Stratos related amortization expense net of the 42.5% NCI adjustment for the adjusted EPS calculation. However, this adjustment is not inclusive of the NCI portion for adjusted operating margin. The associated revenues are not adjusted. Management believes adjusting for these charges helps the reader's ability to understand our core operating results and increases comparability quarter to quarter.

(C)

This non-GAAP adjustment removes realized gains on the sale of assets owned or entities under our control, out of the normal course of business. In 2025, the adjustment consisted of the realized gain from the sale of Family Office Services (FOS). Management believes adjusting for these gains helps the reader's ability to understand our core operating results and increases comparability quarter to quarter.

(D)

This non-GAAP adjustment removes individually significant litigation settlements and insurance proceeds. In 2026, this non-GAAP adjustment was related to litigation settlements. In 2025, this non-GAAP adjustment consisted of a $4.5M settlement related to a vendor matter and a $4.4M insurance recovery. Management included both of these transactions as non-GAAP adjustments since they were both out of the normal course of business. Management believes adjusting for these items helps the reader's ability to understand our core operating results and increases comparability quarter to quarter.

(E)

This non-GAAP adjustment removes other items that are individually significant and highly unusual. In 2026, this non-GAAP adjustment consisted of the amount recognized related to the mutually agreed Termination Agreement between the Company and Stratos with respect to the previously reported obligations to proceed with the closing of the purchase of the equity of a Mexican RIA owned by Stratos. Management believes this charge is outside the normal course of business and not indicative of ongoing operating performance. Excluding this item enhances comparability between periods and assists investors in evaluating SEI's core operating results.

(F)

Income tax effects are presented as a separate reconciling item (not netted within each adjustment). For performance measures, the tax effect reflects current and deferred tax expense commensurate with the adjusted measure of profitability. The methodology used (e.g., statutory rate, effective rate, or discrete item approach) is consistently applied. All of the above items use a systematic approach.

SOURCE SEI Investments Company

© 2026 PR Newswire
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