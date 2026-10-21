SEI Investments Company: SEI Reports Third-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

OAKS, Pa., Oct 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced financial results for the third quarter 2026. Relative to the third quarter 2025, EPS increased by 6%, and revenue and operating income grew by 14% and 24%, respectively, with operating margin increasing to 30%. On an adjusted basis, EPS and operating income grew 24% and 25%, respectively, with the adjusted operating margin increasing to 31%. In addition, on October 20, 2026, SEI's Board of Directors approved an increase in the stock repurchase program by an additional $800 million, increasing the available authorization under the program to approximately $926 million.
Consolidated Overview
(In thousands, except
For the Three Months
For the Nine Months
2026
2025
%
2026
2025
%
U.S. GAAP Basis
Revenues
$662,043
$578,511
14 %
$1,925,843
$1,689,456
14 %
Income from operations
197,999
159,961
24 %
584,501
465,693
26 %
Operating margin
30 %
28 %
7 %
30 %
28 %
7 %
Net income attributable
168,258
164,204
2 %
538,403
542,804
(1) %
Diluted earnings per share
$1.38
$1.30
6 %
$4.37
$4.25
3 %
Non-GAAP Basis(1)
Adjusted income from
$208,493
$166,896
25 %
$614,127
$480,054
28 %
Adjusted diluted earnings
$1.64
$1.32
24 %
$4.73
$3.71
27 %
Adjusted operating margin
31 %
29 %
7 %
32 %
28 %
14 %
(1) See Non-GAAP Information and Reconciliations on pgs 11-12
"SEI's third-quarter results reinforce our confidence in the strategy and operating model we have put in place. Our growth is broad-based, our client relationships are becoming deeper and more strategic, and our year-to-date sales results have already surpassed the highest full-year total in SEI's history," said CEO Ryan Hicke.
"We are increasingly engaging with clients not as a vendor, but as a growth and transformation partner, bringing together our technology, operations, data, investment solutions, and expertise to help them achieve their most important business objectives. We remain focused on executing with discipline, investing where we can create differentiated value, and building a more scalable business that can deliver durable growth for our clients and shareholders."
Summary of Third-Quarter Results by Business Segment
(In thousands)
For the Three Months
Ended September 30,
For the Nine Months
2026
2025
%
2026
2025
%
Investment Managers:
Revenues
$235,817
$207,050
14 %
$684,213
$594,165
15 %
Expenses
143,562
125,934
14 %
413,479
364,781
13 %
Operating Profit
92,255
81,116
14 %
270,734
229,384
18 %
Operating Margin
39 %
39 %
40 %
39 %
Private Banks:
Revenues
160,439
143,994
11 %
469,580
423,157
11 %
Expenses
128,275
120,763
6 %
373,526
354,236
5 %
Operating Profit
32,164
23,231
38 %
96,054
68,921
39 %
Operating Margin
20 %
16 %
20 %
16 %
Investment Advisors:
Revenues
185,378
147,465
26 %
532,970
421,234
27 %
Expenses
107,678
79,128
36 %
305,901
227,384
35 %
Non-controlling interests and
2,034
-
NM*
4,732
-
NM
Operating Profit
75,666
68,337
11 %
222,337
193,850
15 %
Operating Margin
41 %
46 %
42 %
46 %
Institutional Investors:
Revenues
70,638
71,826
(2) %
211,856
209,675
1 %
Expenses
37,801
38,068
(1) %
111,764
109,795
2 %
Operating Profit
32,837
33,758
(3) %
100,092
99,880
- %
Operating Margin
46 %
47 %
47 %
48 %
Investments in New Businesses:
Revenues
9,771
8,176
20 %
27,224
41,225
(34) %
Expenses
10,588
11,863
(11) %
29,820
48,789
(39) %
Operating Loss
(817)
(3,687)
(78) %
(2,596)
(7,564)
(66) %
Totals:
Revenues
$662,043
$578,511
14 %
$1,925,843
$1,689,456
14 %
Expenses
427,904
375,756
14 %
1,234,490
1,104,985
12 %
Corporate Overhead Expenses
36,140
42,794
(16) %
106,852
118,778
(10) %
Income from operations (B)
$197,999
$159,961
24 %
$584,501
$465,693
26 %
Adjusted income from operations
$208,493
$166,896
25 %
$614,127
$480,054
28 %
(A) Primarily includes non-controlling interest and earnings from equity method investments.
(B) Excludes non-controlling interests and other, net
* Variances noted "NM" indicate the percent change is not meaningful.
Third-Quarter Business Highlights:
- SEI delivered strong third-quarter results, with diluted EPS increasing 6% compared to the prior year. On an adjusted basis, diluted EPS increased 24% to $1.64, driven by revenue growth, margin expansion, and a 3% reduction in share count from SEI's share repurchase program.
- Third-quarter operating income included $6.4 million of additional incentive compensation expense associated with the strength of year-to-date performance and the current outlook for the remainder of the year.
- Third-quarter net sales events totaled $46.8 million, the second-highest quarterly level in SEI history, bringing year-to-date net sales events to $157.4 million.
- Investment Managers led the quarter with $32.0 million of net sales events, with contributions from both new client wins and expansions with existing clients.
- Private Banks generated $12.6 million of net sales events, reflecting continued demand across enterprise transformation initiatives, professional services, Data Cloud capabilities, and asset management solutions.
- Investment Advisors generated $2.4 million of net sales events, while Institutional Investors recorded negative $2.3 million of net sales events.
- Consolidated revenues and operating income increased by 14% and 24%, respectively, from Q3 2025. On an adjusted basis, operating income increased by 25% with adjusted operating margins increasing to 31%, up 260 basis points from Q3 2025.
- Private Banking revenue increased 11% and operating profit increased 38%, demonstrating strong operating leverage as the business continues to grow, including increased adoption of professional services.
- Investment Managers revenue and operating profit increased 14% as prior sales success continued to convert into revenue and demand for outsourcing solutions remained strong. Absent the elevated incentive compensation accrual, Investment Managers operating profit would have increased by 17% vs. the prior year.
- Investment Advisors revenue increased 26% and operating profit increased 11%, benefiting from Stratos and growth in the underlying Advisors business. Stratos contributed $23.3 million of revenue and $4.4 million of operating profit, including $7.3 million of acquired intangible amortization. Excluding Stratos, Advisors revenue increased 10% and operating profit increased 7%. SEI's integrated cash program contributed $20.8 million during the quarter, matching Q3 2025.
- Institutional Investors revenue declined 2% and operating profit declined 3%, reflecting prior client outflows.
- Ending assets under management decreased 0.1% to $606.4 billion from Q2 2026, as market values and net flows were little changed. Assets under administration, assets on platform, and assets under advisement increased 4% during the quarter, driven primarily by continued growth in Investment Managers, including funding from recently won mandates and additional client capital deployment.
- LSV assets declined 1% from Q2 as strong investment performance was offset by $5.3 billion of net outflows. Performance fees totaled $4.5 million during the quarter at SEI's share.
- SEI repurchased 2.0 million shares of common stock for $215.1 million at an average price of $105.24 per share. SEI ended the quarter with $399.8 million of cash and recently authorized an additional $800 million of share repurchase capacity.
- Other expenses consist of a $32.5 million one-time charge associated with the termination agreement with Stratos to purchase their Mexican based subsidiary, NSC.
Earnings Conference Call
A conference call and presentation to review earnings is scheduled for 5 p.m. Eastern time on
Wednesday, October 21, 2026. A live webcast of the call will be available on SEI's Investor Relations website at ir.seic.com/events-presentations/events, where a replay will also be posted following the call.
Participants may also access the call by telephone by dialing 877-407-8293 (in the U.S.) or +1 201-689-8349 (International). Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.
About SEI®
SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) is a leading global provider of financial technology, operations, and asset management services within the financial services industry. SEI tailors its solutions and services to help clients more effectively deploy their capital-whether that's money, time, or talent-so they can better serve their clients and achieve their growth objectives. As of September 30, 2026, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $2.1 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology, such as "may," '"will," "can," "expect," "believe," "remain," and "continue" or "appear." Our forward-looking statements include our current expectations as to:
- whether year-end performance will be of a level sufficient to justify incentive compensation awards consistent with increased accruals;
- the level of share buy-backs;
- the growth trajectory of our assets under administration and Private Banking business;
- the demand for outsourcing services and enterprise transformation initiatives; and
- when and if we will generate net annualized recurring revenues from sales events that occurred during the quarter, as well as the amount of any such revenue.
You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. We undertake no obligation to update our forward-looking statements. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Investor contact:
Media contact:
Brad Burke
Alicia Rudd
SEI
SEI
+1610-676-5350
+1 610-676-3887
[email protected]
[email protected]
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)
For the Three Months
For the Nine Months
2026
2025
2026
2025
Asset management, admin. and distribution fees
$531,417
$461,964
$1,542,883
$1,331,650
Information processing and software servicing fees
130,626
116,547
382,960
357,806
Total revenues
662,043
578,511
1,925,843
1,689,456
Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs
61,194
55,072
177,920
152,313
Software royalties and other information processing costs
9,878
9,434
29,487
27,706
Compensation, benefits and other personnel
220,069
203,739
634,223
594,097
Stock-based compensation
16,000
13,956
46,809
41,985
Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees
58,394
54,401
169,066
167,344
Data processing and computer related
49,388
41,569
141,123
122,689
Facilities, supplies and other costs
22,318
20,982
64,093
61,481
Amortization
19,684
11,912
57,175
33,071
Depreciation
7,119
7,485
21,446
23,077
Total expenses
464,044
418,550
1,341,342
1,223,763
Income from operations
197,999
159,961
584,501
465,693
Net gain from investments
1,206
1,992
4,387
4,244
Interest and dividend income
6,866
10,207
21,040
29,711
Interest expense
(606)
(109)
(1,641)
(386)
Gain on sale of business
-
-
-
94,412
Other (expense) income
(32,500)
4,922
(32,050)
9,422
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates
39,819
31,903
110,989
94,290
Net gain from consolidated variable interest entities
1,809
1,845
11,363
1,845
Income before income taxes
214,593
210,721
698,589
699,231
Income taxes
43,346
46,135
151,015
156,045
Net income
$171,247
$164,586
$547,574
$543,186
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
2,989
382
9,171
382
Net income attributable to SEI Investments Company
$168,258
$164,204
$538,403
$542,804
Basic earnings per common share
$1.42
$1.33
$4.48
$4.35
Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share
118,415
123,099
120,138
124,710
Diluted earnings per common share
$1.38
$1.30
$4.37
$4.25
Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share
122,012
126,325
123,280
127,684
Dividends declared per common share
$-
$-
$0.52
$0.49
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
2026
2025
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$399,766
$399,804
Receivables from investment products
59,278
63,317
Receivables, net
851,279
709,748
Securities owned
25,750
33,777
Other current assets
75,611
66,691
Total Current Assets
1,411,684
1,273,337
Property and Equipment, net
153,496
150,434
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets
30,186
26,447
Capitalized Software, net
224,189
234,272
Investments
335,895
428,004
Assets of Consolidated Variable Interest Entities
223,785
183,994
Goodwill
392,205
354,989
Intangible assets, net
481,727
368,272
Other Assets, net
181,472
240,095
Total Assets
$3,434,639
$3,259,844
Liabilities, Redeemable Non-controlling Interests and Equity
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$13,905
$5,404
Accrued liabilities
284,920
359,823
Current portion of long-term debt
5,754
-
Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities
9,124
8,677
Deferred revenue
13,648
13,307
Total Current Liabilities
327,351
387,211
Long-term Debt
30,951
-
Liabilities of Consolidated Variable Interest Entities
136,536
108,504
Other Long-term Liabilities
62,503
60,353
Total Liabilities
557,341
556,068
Redeemable Non-controlling Interests
323,105
243,959
Equity:
Shareholders' Equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 118,942 and
1,189
1,222
Capital in excess of par value
1,758,970
1,678,787
Retained earnings
785,633
792,280
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
(33,229)
(24,505)
Total SEI Shareholders' Equity
2,512,563
2,447,784
Non-controlling interests
41,630
12,033
Total Equity
$2,554,193
$2,459,817
Total Liabilities, Redeemable Non-controlling Interests and Equity
$3,434,639
$3,259,844
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
For the Nine Months
2026
2025
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$547,574
$543,186
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
17,753
(61,922)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$565,327
$481,264
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
($32,087)
$40,497
Net cash used in financing activities
($512,509)
($516,474)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents
(6,103)
11,953
Net change in cash and cash equivalents and cash and cash equivalents held at
14,628
17,240
Cash, cash equivalents and cash and cash equivalents held at consolidated variable
470,595
840,193
Cash, cash equivalents and cash and cash equivalents held at consolidated variable
$485,223
$857,433
Reconciliation of Cash, cash equivalents and cash and cash equivalents held at
September 30,
December 31,
2026
2025
Cash and cash equivalents
$399,766
$399,804
Cash and cash equivalents held at consolidated variable interest entities
85,457
70,791
Total cash and cash equivalents and cash and cash equivalents held at consolidated
$485,223
$470,595
ENDING ASSET BALANCES
(In millions)(Unaudited)
Sep. 30
Dec. 31
Mar. 31
Jun. 30
Sep. 30
2025
2025
2026
2026
2026
Investment Managers:
Collective trust fund programs (A)
$237,964
$243,244
$243,900
$265,265
$267,693
Liquidity funds
418
579
536
464
493
Total assets under management
$238,382
$243,823
$244,436
$265,729
$268,186
Client assets under administration
1,204,843
1,239,606
1,284,781
1,351,307
1,400,810
Total assets
$1,443,225
$1,483,429
$1,529,217
$1,617,036
$1,668,996
Private Banks:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$28,408
$29,832
$29,753
$32,520
$32,949
Collective trust fund programs
3
3
4
4
4
Liquidity funds
2,802
2,099
2,178
1,709
1,646
Total assets under management
$31,213
$31,934
$31,935
$34,233
$34,599
Client assets under administration
8,902
9,115
9,143
9,405
9,784
Total assets
$40,115
$41,049
$41,078
$43,638
$44,383
Investment Advisors:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$85,245
$86,879
$86,612
$94,390
$94,470
Liquidity funds
3,391
3,561
3,485
3,391
3,306
Total Platform assets under management
$88,636
$90,440
$90,097
$97,781
$97,776
Platform-only assets
32,152
33,582
34,070
38,308
38,464
Platform-only assets-deposit program
2,165
2,461
2,294
2,358
2,326
Total Platform assets
$122,953
$126,483
$126,461
$138,447
$138,566
Institutional Investors:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$82,676
$84,254
$82,195
$86,690
$84,533
Liquidity funds
1,580
1,604
1,503
1,559
1,485
Total assets under management
$84,256
$85,858
$83,698
$88,249
$86,018
Client assets under advisement
6,564
3,598
3,549
3,790
3,776
Total assets
$90,820
$89,456
$87,247
$92,039
$89,794
Investments in New Businesses:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$2,999
$3,044
$3,087
$3,351
$3,289
Liquidity funds
244
316
252
236
404
Total assets under management
$3,243
$3,360
$3,339
$3,587
$3,693
Client assets under advisement
2,452
2,389
2,185
2,506
2,613
Total assets
$5,695
$5,749
$5,524
$6,093
$6,306
LSV Asset Management:
Equity and fixed-income programs (B)
$95,801
$99,196
$100,567
$117,146
$116,080
Stratos Wealth Holdings (E)
$-
$38,637
$38,291
$41,889
$41,655
Total:
Equity and fixed-income programs (C)
$295,129
$303,205
$302,214
$334,097
$331,321
Collective trust fund programs
237,967
243,247
243,904
265,269
267,697
Liquidity funds
8,435
8,159
7,954
7,359
7,334
Total assets under management
$541,531
$554,611
$554,072
$606,725
$606,352
Client assets under advisement
9,016
5,987
5,734
6,296
6,389
Client assets under administration (D)
1,213,745
1,248,721
1,293,924
1,360,712
1,410,594
Platform-only assets
34,317
36,043
36,364
40,666
40,790
Stratos Wealth Holdings
-
38,637
38,291
41,889
41,655
Total assets
$1,798,609
$1,883,999
$1,928,385
$2,056,288
$2,105,780
(A)
Collective trust fund program assets in the Investment Managers segment are included in assets under management since SEI is the trustee. Fees earned on this product are less than fees earned on customized asset management programs.
(B)
Equity and fixed-income programs include $1.4 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based solely on performance and are not calculated as an asset-based fee (as of September 30, 2026).
(C)
Equity and fixed-income programs include $9.0 billion of assets in various asset allocation funds (as of September 30, 2026).
(D)
In addition to the assets presented, SEI also administers an additional $16.1 billion in Funds of Funds assets on which SEI does not earn an administration fee (as of September 30, 2026).
(E)
Prior period asset balances have been revised to conform with the current period presentation.
AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES
(In millions) (Unaudited)
3rd Qtr.
4th Qtr.
1st Qtr.
2nd Qtr.
3rd Qtr.
2025
2025
2026
2026
2026
Investment Managers:
Collective trust fund programs (A)
$231,088
$240,285
$248,851
$259,655
$267,834
Liquidity funds
385
492
565
506
569
Total assets under management
$231,473
$240,777
$249,416
$260,161
$268,403
Client assets under administration
1,174,961
1,225,392
1,280,581
1,332,630
1,386,909
Total assets
$1,406,434
$1,466,169
$1,529,997
$1,592,791
$1,655,312
Private Banks:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$28,051
$29,087
$30,696
$32,005
$33,201
Collective trust fund programs
3
3
3
4
4
Liquidity funds
2,834
2,371
|
2,150
1,717
1,680
Total assets under management
$30,888
$31,461
$32,849
$33,726
$34,885
Client assets under administration
8,665
8,977
9,282
9,455
9,602
Total assets
$39,553
$40,438
$42,131
$43,181
$44,487
Investment Advisors:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$82,735
$85,896
$88,403
$92,424
$95,439
Liquidity funds
3,378
3,418
3,518
3,338
3,292
Total Platform assets under management
$86,113
$89,314
$91,921
$95,762
$98,731
Platform-only assets
30,874
33,022
34,485
36,768
38,662
Platform-only assets-deposit program
2,136
2,135
2,309
2,273
2,297
Total Platform assets
$119,123
$124,471
$128,715
$134,803
$139,690
Institutional Investors:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$80,802
$83,739
$84,393
$85,302
$86,212
Liquidity funds
1,810
1,947
1,941
1,702
1,700
Total assets under management
$82,612
$85,686
$86,334
$87,004
$87,912
Client assets under advisement
6,274
5,413
3,657
3,703
3,852
Total assets
$88,886
$91,099
$89,991
$90,707
$91,764
Investments in New Businesses:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$2,934
$3,021
$3,106
$3,260
$3,317
Liquidity funds
255
288
319
258
407
Total assets under management
$3,189
$3,309
$3,425
$3,518
$3,724
Client assets under advisement
2,428
2,408
2,335
2,425
2,632
Total assets
$5,617
$5,717
$5,760
$5,943
$6,356
LSV Asset Management:
Equity and fixed-income programs (B)
$92,969
$97,304
$104,619
$115,862
$118,889
Stratos Wealth Holdings (E)
$-
$38,507
$39,317
$40,559
$41,902
Total:
Equity and fixed-income programs (C)
$287,491
$299,047
$311,217
$328,853
$337,058
Collective trust fund programs
231,091
240,288
248,854
259,659
267,838
Liquidity funds
8,662
8,516
8,493
7,521
7,648
Total assets under management
$527,244
$547,851
$568,564
$596,033
$612,544
Client assets under advisement
8,702
7,821
5,992
6,128
6,484
Client assets under administration (D)
1,183,626
1,234,369
1,289,863
1,342,085
1,396,511
Platform-only assets
33,010
35,157
36,794
39,041
40,959
Stratos Wealth Holdings
-
38,507
39,317
40,559
41,902
Total assets
$1,752,582
$1,863,705
$1,940,530
$2,023,846
$2,098,400
(A)
Collective trust fund program average assets in the Investment Managers segment are included in assets under management since SEI is the trustee. Fees earned on this product are less than fees earned on customized asset management programs.
(B)
Equity and fixed-income programs during third-quarter 2026 include $1.4 billion of average assets managed by LSV in which fees are based solely on performance and are not calculated as an asset-based fee.
(C)
Equity and fixed-income programs include $8.9 billion of average assets in various asset allocation funds during third-quarter 2026.
(D)
In addition to the assets presented, SEI also administers an additional $15.2 billion of average assets in Funds of Funds assets during third-quarter 2026 on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.
(E)
Prior period average assets have been revised to conform with the current period presentation.
SALES EVENTS
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
Net Recurring Sales Events
3rd Qtr.
4th Qtr.
1st Qtr.
2nd Qtr.
3rd Qtr.
2025
2025
2026
2026
2026
Investment Processing-related Businesses:
Investment Managers
$27,460
$19,150
$46,848
$27,856
$28,606
Private Banks
(6,713)
5,670
1,571
4,207
5,598
Total Investment Processing-related Businesses
$20,747
$24,820
$48,419
$32,063
$34,204
Asset Management-related Businesses:
Private Banks-AMD
($1,674)
($1,567)
$1,983
$2,938
$2,462
Investment Advisors
1,230
(728)
7,044
(1,685)
2,440
Institutional Investors
(594)
(5,025)
(2,935)
(1,102)
(2,315)
Total Asset Management-related Businesses
($1,038)
($7,320)
$6,092
$151
$2,587
Newer Initiatives:
Investments in New Businesses
$1,208
$1,248
$2,631
$361
$1,811
Total Net Recurring Sales Events
$20,917
$18,748
$57,142
$32,575
$38,602
Professional Services Sales Events
3rd Qtr.
4th Qtr.
1st Qtr.
2nd Qtr.
3rd Qtr.
2025
2025
2026
2026
2026
Investment Processing-related Businesses:
Investment Managers
$2,465
$1,347
$3,672
$4,179
$3,406
Private Banks
7,087
23,409
4,950
5,934
4,514
Total Investment Processing-related Businesses
$9,552
$24,756
$8,622
$10,113
$7,920
Newer Initiatives:
Investments in New Businesses
$71
$95
$1,389
$768
$272
Total Professional Services Sales Events
$9,623
$24,851
$10,011
$10,881
$8,192
Total Sales Events
3rd Qtr.
4th Qtr.
1st Qtr.
2nd Qtr.
3rd Qtr.
2025
2025
2026
2026
2026
Investment Processing-related Businesses:
Investment Managers
$29,925
$20,497
$50,520
$32,035
$32,012
Private Banks
374
29,079
6,521
10,141
10,112
Total Investment Processing-related Businesses
$30,299
$49,576
$57,041
$42,176
$42,124
Asset Management-related Businesses:
Private Banks-AMD
($1,674)
($1,567)
$1,983
$2,938
$2,462
Investment Advisors
1,230
(728)
7,044
(1,685)
2,440
Institutional Investors
(594)
(5,025)
(2,935)
(1,102)
(2,315)
Total Asset Management-related Businesses
($1,038)
($7,320)
$6,092
$151
$2,587
Newer Initiatives:
Investments in New Businesses
$1,279
$1,343
$4,020
$1,129
$2,083
Total Sales Events
$30,540
$43,599
$67,153
$43,456
$46,794
Non-GAAP Information & Reconciliations
(In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)
We present certain non-GAAP financial measures to supplement the consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by enhancing the understanding of our core operating performance and facilitating comparisons across reporting periods. These non-GAAP measures are also used by our management to evaluate operating results, allocate resources, and assess performance against strategic objectives.
These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
The following schedules reconcile U.S. GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025:
For the Three Months
For the Nine Months
2026
2025
2026
2025
Net income attributable to SEI Investments Company (U.S. GAAP basis)
$168,258
$164,204
$538,403
$542,804
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Acquisition-related:
Third party costs (A)
-
3,767
-
4,587
Intangible assets amortization & impairments (B)
7,379
3,168
21,070
9,774
Total acquisition-related
7,379
6,935
21,070
14,361
Gain on sale of asset/business (C)
-
-
-
(94,412)
Litigation settlements and insurance proceeds (D)
-
(4,350)
3,808
(8,850)
Other individually significant items (E)
32,500
-
32,500
-
Income tax effect (F)
(8,167)
(567)
(12,058)
19,787
Adjusted net income attributable to SEI Investments Company (non-
$199,970
$166,222
$583,723
$473,690
Diluted EPS (U.S. GAAP basis)
$1.38
$1.30
$4.37
$4.25
Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP basis)
$1.64
$1.32
$4.73
$3.71
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
122,012
126,325
123,280
127,684
Income from operations (U.S. GAAP Basis)
$197,999
$159,961
$584,501
$465,693
Operating margin (U.S. GAAP Basis)
30 %
28 %
30 %
28 %
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Acquisition-related:
Third party costs (A)
-
3,767
-
4,587
Intangible assets amortization & impairments (B)
10,494
3,168
29,626
9,774
Total acquisition-related
10,494
6,935
29,626
14,361
Adjusted income from operations (non-GAAP Basis)
$208,493
$166,896
$614,127
$480,054
Adjusted operating margin (non-GAAP basis)
31 %
29 %
32 %
28 %
(A)
This non-GAAP adjustment removes incremental and directly attributable costs incurred to execute acquisitions, such as third-party advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and due diligence. For 2025, this non-GAAP adjustment consisted of the legal costs, advisory fees, and due diligence fees in relation to the Stratos acquisition. Management believes adjusting for these charges helps the reader's ability to understand our core operating results and increases comparability quarter to quarter.
(B)
This non-GAAP adjustment removes the impact of amortization expense associated with acquired intangible assets (e.g., customer relationships, technology, trade names). This non-GAAP adjustment removes only amortization recorded in the current period related to acquired intangibles from prior acquisitions. The non-GAAP adjustments in 2026 include the amortization of the acquired intangibles from the Stratos acquisition, which closed in December 2025. Management included the Stratos related amortization expense net of the 42.5% NCI adjustment for the adjusted EPS calculation. However, this adjustment is not inclusive of the NCI portion for adjusted operating margin. The associated revenues are not adjusted. Management believes adjusting for these charges helps the reader's ability to understand our core operating results and increases comparability quarter to quarter.
(C)
This non-GAAP adjustment removes realized gains on the sale of assets owned or entities under our control, out of the normal course of business. In 2025, the adjustment consisted of the realized gain from the sale of Family Office Services (FOS). Management believes adjusting for these gains helps the reader's ability to understand our core operating results and increases comparability quarter to quarter.
(D)
This non-GAAP adjustment removes individually significant litigation settlements and insurance proceeds. In 2026, this non-GAAP adjustment was related to litigation settlements. In 2025, this non-GAAP adjustment consisted of a $4.5M settlement related to a vendor matter and a $4.4M insurance recovery. Management included both of these transactions as non-GAAP adjustments since they were both out of the normal course of business. Management believes adjusting for these items helps the reader's ability to understand our core operating results and increases comparability quarter to quarter.
(E)
This non-GAAP adjustment removes other items that are individually significant and highly unusual. In 2026, this non-GAAP adjustment consisted of the amount recognized related to the mutually agreed Termination Agreement between the Company and Stratos with respect to the previously reported obligations to proceed with the closing of the purchase of the equity of a Mexican RIA owned by Stratos. Management believes this charge is outside the normal course of business and not indicative of ongoing operating performance. Excluding this item enhances comparability between periods and assists investors in evaluating SEI's core operating results.
(F)
Income tax effects are presented as a separate reconciling item (not netted within each adjustment). For performance measures, the tax effect reflects current and deferred tax expense commensurate with the adjusted measure of profitability. The methodology used (e.g., statutory rate, effective rate, or discrete item approach) is consistently applied. All of the above items use a systematic approach.
SOURCE SEI Investments Company