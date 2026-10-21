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WKN: 859002 | ISIN: US7757111049 | Ticker-Symbol: RLS
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22.10.26 | 07:57
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27,16027,56008:01
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PR Newswire
21.10.2026 22:05 Uhr
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Rollins, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) ("Rollins" or the "Company"), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, reported unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2026.

Key Highlights

  • Third quarter revenues were $1.1 billion, an increase of 6.2% over the third quarter of 2025 with organic revenues* increasing 4.4% compared to the prior year.

  • Quarterly operating income was $223 million, a decrease of 1.0% compared to the third quarter of 2025. Quarterly operating margin was 20.5%, a decrease of 140 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted operating income* was $231 million, a decrease of 0.6% versus the prior year. Adjusted operating margin* was 21.2%, a decrease of 140 basis points compared to the prior year.

  • Quarterly net income was $158 million, a decrease of 3.4% compared to the prior year. Adjusted net income* was $163 million, a decrease of 3.1% versus the prior year.

  • Adjusted EBITDA* was $257 million, a decrease of 0.7% compared to the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin* was 23.5%, a decrease of 170 basis points versus the third quarter of 2025.

  • Quarterly EPS was $0.33 per diluted share, a 2.9% decrease compared to the prior year. Adjusted EPS* was $0.34 per diluted share, a decrease of 2.9% versus the prior year.

  • Operating cash flow was $242 million for the quarter, an increase of 26.4% compared to the prior year. Free cash flow* was $235 million for the quarter, an increase of 28.8% compared to the prior year. Cash flow was favorably impacted by $63 million due to the timing of a tax refund associated with our tax credit planning strategy. The Company invested $27 million in acquisitions, $6 million in capital expenditures, $120 million in share repurchases, and paid dividends totaling $87 million.

*Amounts are non-GAAP financial measures. See the appendix to this release below for a discussion of non-GAAP financial metrics including a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Management Commentary

"We are disappointed with our third quarter performance and are acting with urgency to address the challenges impacting our results. We now have a clearer understanding of how the customer acquisition landscape is evolving and are taking concrete steps to optimize our approach. This remains a dynamic environment that requires us to continually assess and adapt how we reach and win new customers. At the same time, our record of 100 consecutive quarters of revenue growth reflects the durability of our business and our ability to successfully adapt through changing conditions. With recurring customer relationships, a diversified portfolio and the underlying resilience of the pest control market, we remain confident in our ability to deliver sustainable, profitable growth over the long term," said Jerry Gahlhoff, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Residential customer acquisition remained under pressure in the third quarter. We are responding with a more dynamic marketing approach-reallocating resources from the traditional digital playbook to the channels and capabilities generating the highest returns, including those that strengthen our visibility in AI- and LLM-driven discovery. Our capital allocation priorities remain unchanged: investing in the business through accretive M&A, maintaining and growing a healthy and sustainable dividend, and deploying excess cash opportunistically for share repurchases. Our financial flexibility and conviction in the intrinsic value of the business supported more meaningful share repurchase activity during the quarter. At the same time, we continue to invest in our people and the service quality that builds customer loyalty," said Will Harkins, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Three and Nine Months Ended Financial Highlights


Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,






Variance






Variance

(unaudited, in thousands, except per
share data and margins)

2026


2025


$

%


2026


2025


$

%

GAAP Metrics














Revenues

$ 1,089,670


$ 1,026,106


$ 63,564

6.2 %


$ 3,074,670


$ 2,848,137


$ 226,533

8.0 %

Gross profit (1)

$ 582,903


$ 558,656


$ 24,247

4.3 %


$ 1,613,751


$ 1,518,692


$ 95,059

6.3 %

Gross profit margin (1)

53.5 %


54.4 %



(90) bps


52.5 %


53.3 %



(80) bps

Operating income

$ 222,859


$ 225,021


$ (2,162)

(1.0) %


$ 569,704


$ 566,002


$ 3,702

0.7 %

Operating margin

20.5 %


21.9 %



(140) bps


18.5 %


19.9 %



(140) bps

Net income

$ 157,927


$ 163,527


$ (5,600)

(3.4) %


$ 409,675


$ 410,264


$ (589)

(0.1) %

EPS

$ 0.33


$ 0.34


$ (0.01)

(2.9) %


$ 0.85


$ 0.85


$ -

- %

Net cash provided by operating
activities

$ 241,859


$ 191,349


$ 50,510

26.4 %


$ 532,732


$ 513,363


$ 19,369

3.8 %















Non-GAAP Metrics














Adjusted operating income (2)

$ 230,683


$ 232,057


$ (1,374)

(0.6) %


$ 593,415


$ 584,826


$ 8,589

1.5 %

Adjusted operating margin (2)

21.2 %


22.6 %



(140) bps


19.3 %


20.5 %



(120) bps

Adjusted net income (2)

$ 163,343


$ 168,501


$ (5,158)

(3.1) %


$ 428,499


$ 423,277


$ 5,222

1.2 %

Adjusted EPS (2)

$ 0.34


$ 0.35


$ (0.01)

(2.9) %


$ 0.89


$ 0.87


$ 0.02

2.3 %

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$ 256,571


$ 258,334


$ (1,763)

(0.7) %


$ 672,332


$ 661,343


$ 10,989

1.7 %

Adjusted EBITDA margin (2)

23.5 %


25.2 %



(170) bps


21.9 %


23.2 %



(130) bps

Free cash flow (2)

$ 235,495


$ 182,846


$ 52,649

28.8 %


$ 512,800


$ 491,003


$ 21,797

4.4 %

(1) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization

(2) Amounts are non-GAAP financial measures. See the appendix to this release for a discussion of non-GAAP financial metrics including a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

The following table presents financial information, including our significant expense categories, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025:


Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

(unaudited, in thousands)

2026

2025

2026

2025


$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

Revenue

$ 1,089,670

100.0 %

$ 1,026,106

100.0 %

$ 3,074,670

100.0 %

$ 2,848,137

100.0 %










Less:









Cost of services provided (exclusive of
depreciation and amortization below):









Employee expenses

328,186

30.1 %

312,249

30.4 %

946,695

30.8 %

872,326

30.6 %

Materials and supplies

65,082

6.0 %

62,933

6.1 %

184,638

6.0 %

170,924

6.0 %

Insurance and claims

23,048

2.1 %

11,127

1.1 %

66,127

2.2 %

48,385

1.7 %

Fleet expenses

45,482

4.2 %

38,997

3.8 %

134,613

4.4 %

117,688

4.1 %

Other cost of services provided (1)

44,969

4.1 %

42,144

4.1 %

128,846

4.2 %

120,122

4.2 %

Total cost of services provided (exclusive of
depreciation and amortization below)

506,767

46.5 %

467,450

45.6 %

1,460,919

47.5 %

1,329,445

46.7 %










Sales, general and administrative:









Selling and marketing expenses

146,339

13.4 %

138,881

13.5 %

410,305

13.3 %

377,309

13.2 %

Administrative employee expenses

92,358

8.5 %

88,601

8.6 %

277,840

9.0 %

259,384

9.1 %

Insurance and claims

13,722

1.3 %

6,929

0.7 %

39,544

1.3 %

29,872

1.0 %

Fleet expenses

11,739

1.1 %

9,502

0.9 %

33,776

1.1 %

29,348

1.0 %

Other sales, general and administrative (2)

62,613

5.7 %

57,491

5.6 %

183,201

6.0 %

163,600

5.7 %

Total sales, general and administrative

326,771

30.0 %

301,404

29.4 %

944,666

30.7 %

859,513

30.2 %










Depreciation and amortization

33,273

3.1 %

32,231

3.1 %

99,381

3.2 %

93,177

3.3 %

Interest expense, net

10,669

1.0 %

7,942

0.8 %

28,911

0.9 %

21,118

0.7 %

Other (income) expense, net

(400)

- %

(350)

- %

1,351

- %

(1,334)

- %

Income tax expense

54,663

5.0 %

53,902

5.3 %

129,767

4.2 %

135,954

4.8 %

Net income

$ 157,927

14.5 %

$ 163,527

15.9 %

$ 409,675

13.3 %

$ 410,264

14.4 %

(1) Other cost of services provided includes facilities costs, professional services, maintenance & repairs, software license costs, and other expenses directly related to providing services.

(2) Other sales, general and administrative includes facilities costs, professional services, maintenance & repairs, software license costs, bad debt expense, and other administrative expenses.

About Rollins, Inc.:
Rollins, Inc. (ROL) is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, the Company and its franchises provide essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to more than 2.8 million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia, with approximately 22,000 employees from more than 850 locations. Rollins is parent to numerous brands, including Aardwolf Pestkare, Clark Pest Control, Crane Pest Control, Critter Control, Fox Pest Control, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Industrial Fumigant Company, MissQuito, Northwest Exterminating, OPC Pest Services, Orkin, Orkin Australia, Orkin Canada, Orkin UK, Safeguard, Romex Pest Control, Saela Pest Control, Trutech, Waltham Services, and Western Pest Services. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting www.rollins.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release as well as other written or oral statements by the Company may contain "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current opinions, expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the operating results and financial condition of our business. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Generally, statements that do not relate to historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's expectations with respect to financial and business performance; near-term demand trends; the evolving customer acquisition landscape and the Company's actions to address customer acquisition challenges; lead volumes and consumer-initiated demand through search, digital media, inbound calls, and other channels; the Company's marketing strategy, including the reallocation of marketing resources and the expected benefits of investments in channels and capabilities intended to improve the Company's visibility in artificial intelligence - and large language model - driven discovery; the benefits of the Company's recurring customer relationships and diversified, multi-brand approach; the resilience of the pest control market; margin performance, margin trends, and the alignment of the Company's cost structure with demand conditions; investments in the Company's people and service quality and other investments intended to support long-term growth; the strength of the Company's balance sheet; cash flow generation; financial flexibility; capital allocation, including reinvestment in the business, acquisitions, capital expenditures, dividends and the Company's dividend policy, and share repurchases; and the Company's ability to execute its strategy and deliver sustainable, profitable growth over the long term.

These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release and on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, and involve judgments, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to attract and retain customers as customer acquisition channels evolve, including digital and artificial intelligence driven channels; the effectiveness of the Company's marketing efforts; competition; the Company's ability to execute its business strategies and successfully onboard acquisitions; labor, insurance, and other operating costs; economic conditions; weather and seasonality; and the other risks described in Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and in the Company's subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov.

Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Conference Call
Rollins will host a conference call on Thursday, October 22, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the third quarter 2026 results. The conference call will also broadcast live over the internet via a link provided on the Rollins, Inc. website at www.rollins.com. Interested parties can also dial into the call at 1-877-869-3839 (domestic) or +1-201-689-8265 (internationally) with conference ID of 13762677. For interested individuals unable to join the call, a replay will be available on the website for 180 days.

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in thousands)

(unaudited)






September 30,
2026


December 31,
2025

ASSETS




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 129,050


$ 100,004

Trade receivables, net

255,872


202,518

Financed receivables, short-term, net

48,824


44,723

Materials and supplies

42,215


42,982

Real estate assets held for sale

13,686


-

Other current assets

123,178


82,455

Total current assets

612,825


472,682

Equipment and property, net

111,031


126,187

Goodwill

1,466,429


1,374,664

Intangibles, net

589,832


582,384

Operating lease right-of-use assets

394,264


424,528

Financed receivables, long-term, net

119,701


110,057

Other assets

64,706


50,021

Total assets

$ 3,358,788


$ 3,140,523

LIABILITIES




Short-term debt

$ 239,562


$ 123,683

Accounts payable

74,249


44,361

Accrued insurance - current

51,588


44,123

Accrued compensation and related liabilities

126,097


128,259

Unearned revenues

192,825


187,670

Operating lease liabilities - current

137,157


137,410

Other current liabilities

165,165


120,019

Total current liabilities

986,643


785,525

Accrued insurance, less current portion

95,677


79,157

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

261,402


290,765

Long-term debt

487,587


486,147

Other long-term accrued liabilities

137,021


124,608

Total liabilities

1,968,330


1,766,202

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Common stock

478,012


481,194

Retained earnings and other equity

912,446


893,127

Total stockholders' equity

1,390,458


1,374,321

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,358,788


$ 3,140,523

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands except per share data)

(unaudited)






Three Months Ended September
30,


Nine Months Ended September
30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

REVENUES








Customer services

$ 1,089,670


$ 1,026,106


$ 3,074,670


$ 2,848,137

COSTS AND EXPENSES








Cost of services provided (exclusive of
depreciation and amortization below)

506,767


467,450


1,460,919


1,329,445

Sales, general and administrative

326,771


301,404


944,666


859,513

Depreciation and amortization

33,273


32,231


99,381


93,177

Total operating expenses

866,811


801,085


2,504,966


2,282,135

OPERATING INCOME

222,859


225,021


569,704


566,002

Interest expense, net

10,669


7,942


28,911


21,118

Other (income) expense, net

(400)


(350)


1,351


(1,334)

CONSOLIDATED INCOME BEFORE INCOME
TAXES

212,590


217,429


539,442


546,218

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

54,663


53,902


129,767


135,954

NET INCOME

$ 157,927


$ 163,527


$ 409,675


$ 410,264

NET INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC AND
DILUTED

$ 0.33


$ 0.34


$ 0.85


$ 0.85

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

478,970


484,635


480,567


484,565

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

478,978


484,670


480,586


484,598

DIVIDENDS PAID PER SHARE

$ 0.1825


$ 0.1650


$ 0.5475


$ 0.4950

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW INFORMATION

(in thousands)

(unaudited)






Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

OPERATING ACTIVITIES








Net income

$ 157,927


$ 163,527


$ 409,675


$ 410,264

Depreciation and amortization

33,273


32,231


99,381


93,177

Change in working capital and other operating
activities

50,659


(4,409)


23,676


9,922

Net cash provided by operating activities

241,859


191,349


532,732


513,363

INVESTING ACTIVITIES








Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(27,391)


(34,730)


(162,646)


(288,308)

Capital expenditures

(6,364)


(8,503)


(19,932)


(22,360)

Other investing activities, net

2,364


3,509


4,978


7,853

Net cash used in investing activities

(31,391)


(39,724)


(177,600)


(302,815)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES








Net borrowings (repayments)

23,644


(59,989)


125,132


95,215

Payment of dividends

(87,205)


(80,077)


(263,146)


(239,450)

Cash paid for common stock purchased

(120,065)


(3,651)


(162,891)


(18,573)

Other financing activities, net

(6,785)


(2,858)


(24,228)


(12,337)

Net cash used in financing activities

(190,411)


(146,575)


(325,133)


(175,145)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and
cash equivalents

(92)


(728)


(953)


2,324

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash
equivalents

$ 19,965


$ 4,322


$ 29,046


$ 37,727

APPENDIX

Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Financial Measures

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either 1) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations, balance sheet or statement of cash flows, or 2) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented.

These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenues, net income, earnings per share or other performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes all of these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to provide investors with information about current trends in, and period-over-period comparisons of, the Company's results of operations. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company has used the following non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release, including the appendix:

Organic revenues

Organic revenues are calculated as revenues less the revenues from acquisitions completed within the prior 12 months and excluding the revenues from divested businesses. Acquisition revenues are based on the trailing 12-month revenue of our acquired entities. Management uses organic revenues, and organic revenues by type to compare revenues over various periods excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestitures.

Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin

Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin are calculated by adding back to operating income those expenses associated with the amortization of intangible assets and adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration resulting from the acquisitions of Fox Pest Control, Saela Pest Control and Romex Pest Control. Adjusted operating margin is calculated as adjusted operating income divided by revenues. Management uses adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin as measures of operating performance because these measures allow the Company to compare performance consistently over various periods.

Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS

Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are calculated by adding back to the GAAP measures amortization of intangible assets and adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration resulting from the acquisitions of Fox Pest Control, Saela Pest Control and Romex Pest Control, excluding gains and losses on the sale of non-operational assets and gains and losses on the sale of businesses, and by further subtracting the tax impact of those expenses, gains, or losses. Management uses adjusted net income and adjusted EPS as measures of operating performance because these measures allow the Company to compare performance consistently over various periods.

EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, incremental EBITDA margin and adjusted incremental EBITDA margin

EBITDA is calculated by adding back to net income depreciation and amortization, interest expense, net, and provision for income taxes. EBITDA margin is calculated as EBITDA divided by revenues. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are calculated by further adding back those expenses associated with the adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration resulting from the acquisitions of Fox Pest Control, Saela Pest Control and Romex Pest Control, and excluding gains and losses on the sale of non-operational assets and gains and losses on the sale of businesses. Management uses EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as measures of operating performance because these measures allow the Company to compare performance consistently over various periods. Incremental EBITDA margin is calculated as the change in EBITDA divided by the change in revenue. Management uses incremental EBITDA margin as a measure of operating performance because this measure allows the Company to compare performance consistently over various periods. Adjusted incremental EBITDA margin is calculated as the change in adjusted EBITDA divided by the change in revenue. Management uses adjusted incremental EBITDA margin as a measure of operating performance because this measure allows the Company to compare performance consistently over various periods.

Free cash flow and free cash flow conversion

Free cash flow is calculated by subtracting capital expenditures from cash provided by operating activities. Management uses free cash flow to demonstrate the Company's ability to maintain its asset base and generate future cash flows from operations. Free cash flow conversion is calculated as free cash flow divided by net income.

Management uses free cash flow conversion to demonstrate how much net income is converted into cash. Management believes that free cash flow is an important financial measure for use in evaluating the Company's liquidity. Free cash flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Additionally, the Company's definition of free cash flow is limited, in that it does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures, due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other contractual obligations or payments made for business acquisitions. Therefore, management believes it is important to view free cash flow as a measure that provides supplemental information to our condensed consolidated statements of cash flows.

Adjusted sales, general and administrative ("SG&A")

Adjusted SG&A is calculated by removing the adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration resulting from the acquisitions of Fox Pest Control, Saela Pest Control and Romex Pest Control. Management uses adjusted SG&A to compare SG&A expenses consistently over various periods.

Leverage ratio

Leverage ratio, a financial valuation measure, is calculated by dividing adjusted net debt by adjusted EBITDAR. Adjusted net debt is calculated by adding short-term debt and operating lease liabilities to total long-term debt less a cash adjustment of 90% of total consolidated cash. Adjusted EBITDAR is calculated by adding back to net income depreciation and amortization, interest expense, net, provision for income taxes, operating lease cost, and stock-based compensation expense. Management uses leverage ratio as an assessment of overall liquidity, financial flexibility, and leverage.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this release to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data and margins)



Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,






Variance






Variance


2026


2025


$


%


2026


2025


$


%

Reconciliation of Revenues to Organic Revenues

















Revenues

$ 1,089,670


$ 1,026,106


63,564


6.2


$ 3,074,670


$ 2,848,137


226,533


8.0

Revenues from acquisitions

(18,348)


-


(18,348)


1.8


(70,023)


-


(70,023)


2.5

Organic revenues

$ 1,071,322


$ 1,026,106


45,216


4.4


$ 3,004,647


$ 2,848,137


156,510


5.5

















Reconciliation of Residential Revenues to Organic Residential Revenues

















Residential revenues

$ 499,682


$ 476,271


23,411


4.9


$ 1,375,031


$ 1,288,249


86,782


6.7

Residential revenues from
acquisitions

(12,310)


-


(12,310)


2.6


(44,405)


-


(44,405)


3.4

Residential organic revenues

$ 487,372


$ 476,271


11,101


2.3


$ 1,330,626


$ 1,288,249


42,377


3.3

















Reconciliation of Commercial Revenues to Organic Commercial Revenues

















Commercial revenues

$ 360,685


$ 334,956


25,729


7.7


$ 1,020,324


$ 939,803


80,521


8.6

Commercial revenues from
acquisitions

(3,538)


-


(3,538)


1.1


(13,376)


-


(13,376)


1.5

Commercial organic revenues

$ 357,147


$ 334,956


22,191


6.6


$ 1,006,948


$ 939,803


67,145


7.1

















Reconciliation of Termite and Ancillary Revenues to Organic Termite and Ancillary Revenues

















Termite and ancillary revenues

$ 217,930


$ 204,670


13,260


6.5


$ 647,504


$ 588,655


58,849


10.0

Termite and ancillary revenues from
acquisitions

(2,500)


-


(2,500)


1.2


(12,242)


-


(12,242)


2.1

Termite and ancillary organic
revenues

$ 215,430


$ 204,670


10,760


5.3


$ 635,262


$ 588,655


46,607


7.9

















Reconciliation of Franchise and Other Revenues to Organic Franchise and Other Revenues

















Franchise and other revenues

$ 11,373


$ 10,209


1,164


11.4


$ 31,811


$ 31,430


381


1.2

Franchise and other revenues from
acquisitions

-


-


-


-


-


-


-


-

Franchise and other organic
revenues

$ 11,373


$ 10,209


1,164


11.4


$ 31,811


$ 31,430


381


1.2


















Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,






Variance






Variance


2026


2025


$


%


2026


2025


$


%

Reconciliation of Operating Income and Operating Income Margin to Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin

















Operating income

$ 222,859


$ 225,021






$ 569,704


$ 566,002





Acquisition-related expenses (1)

7,824


7,036






23,711


18,824





Adjusted operating income

$ 230,683


$ 232,057


(1,374)


(0.6)


$ 593,415


$ 584,826


8,589


1.5

Revenues

$ 1,089,670


$ 1,026,106






$ 3,074,670


$ 2,848,137





Operating margin

20.5 %


21.9 %






18.5 %


19.9 %





Adjusted operating margin

21.2 %


22.6 %






19.3 %


20.5 %





















Reconciliation of Net Income and EPS to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS

















Net income

$ 157,927


$ 163,527






$ 409,675


$ 410,264





Acquisition-related expenses (1)

7,824


7,036






23,711


18,824





Loss (gain) on sale of assets, net (2)

(545)


(350)






1,590


(1,334)





Tax impact of adjustments (3)

(1,863)


(1,712)






(6,477)


(4,477)





Adjusted net income

$ 163,343


$ 168,501


(5,158)


(3.1)


$ 428,499


$ 423,277


5,222


1.2

EPS - basic and diluted

$ 0.33


$ 0.34






$ 0.85


$ 0.85





Acquisition-related expenses (1)

0.02


0.01






0.05


0.04





Loss (gain) on sale of assets, net (2)

-


-






-


-





Tax impact of adjustments (3)

-


-






(0.01)


(0.01)





Adjusted EPS - basic and diluted (4)

$ 0.34


$ 0.35


(0.01)


(2.9)


$ 0.89


$ 0.87


0.02


2.3

Weighted average shares outstanding
- basic

478,970


484,635






480,567


484,565





Weighted average shares outstanding
- diluted

478,978


484,670






480,586


484,598





















Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Incremental EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA
Margin, and Adjusted Incremental EBITDA Margin

















Net income

$ 157,927


$ 163,527






$ 409,675


$ 410,264





Depreciation and amortization

33,273


32,231






99,381


93,177





Interest expense, net

10,669


7,942






28,911


21,118





Provision for income taxes

54,663


53,902






129,767


135,954





EBITDA

$ 256,532


$ 257,602


(1,070)


(0.4)


$ 667,734


$ 660,513


7,221


1.1

Acquisition-related expenses (1)

584


1,082






3,008


2,164





Loss (gain) on sale of assets, net (2)

(545)


(350)






1,590


(1,334)





Adjusted EBITDA

$ 256,571


$ 258,334


(1,763)


(0.7)


$ 672,332


$ 661,343


10,989


1.7

Revenues

$ 1,089,670


$ 1,026,106


63,564




$ 3,074,670


$ 2,848,137


226,533



EBITDA margin

23.5 %


25.1 %






21.7 %


23.2 %





Incremental EBITDA margin





(1.7) %








3.2 %



Adjusted EBITDA margin

23.5 %


25.2 %






21.9 %


23.2 %





Adjusted incremental EBITDA margin





(2.8) %








4.9 %



















Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion

















Net cash provided by operating
activities

$ 241,859


$ 191,349






$ 532,732


$ 513,363





Capital expenditures

(6,364)


(8,503)






(19,932)


(22,360)





Free cash flow

$ 235,495


$ 182,846


52,649


28.8


$ 512,800


$ 491,003


21,797


4.4

Free cash flow conversion

149.1 %


111.8 %






125.2 %


119.7 %






Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Reconciliation of SG&A to Adjusted SG&A



SG&A

$ 326,771


$ 301,404


$ 944,666


$ 859,513

Acquisition-related expenses (1)

584


1,082


3,008


2,164

Adjusted SG&A

$ 326,187


$ 300,322


$ 941,658


$ 857,349









Revenues

$ 1,089,670


$ 1,026,106


$ 3,074,670


$ 2,848,137

Adjusted SG&A as a % of revenues

29.9 %


29.3 %


30.6 %


30.1 %


Period Ended
September 30, 2026


Period Ended
December 31, 2025

Reconciliation of Debt and Net Income to Leverage Ratio



Short-term debt (5)

$ 239,562


$ 123,683

Long-term debt (6)

500,000


500,000

Operating lease liabilities (7)

398,559


428,175

Cash adjustment (8)

(116,145)


(90,004)

Adjusted net debt

$ 1,021,976


$ 961,854





Net income

$ 526,116


$ 526,705

Depreciation and amortization

130,948


124,744

Interest expense, net

36,351


28,558

Provision for income taxes

168,034


174,221

Operating lease cost (9)

170,431


159,924

Stock-based compensation expense

41,629


39,707

Adjusted EBITDAR

$ 1,073,509


$ 1,053,859





Leverage ratio

1.0x


0.9x





(1) Consists of expenses resulting from the amortization of intangible assets and adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration associated with the acquisitions of Fox Pest Control, Saela Pest Control and Romex Pest Control. While we exclude such expenses in this non-GAAP measure, the revenue from the acquired companies is reflected in this non-GAAP measure and the acquired assets contribute to revenue generation.

(2) Consists of the gain or loss on the sale of non-operational assets.

(3) The tax effect of the adjustments is calculated using the applicable statutory tax rates for the respective periods.

(4) In some cases, the sum of the individual EPS amounts may not equal total adjusted EPS calculations due to rounding.

(5) The Company's short-term borrowings are presented under the short-term debt caption of our condensed consolidated statement of financial position, net of unamortized discounts.

(6) As of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, the Company had outstanding borrowings of $500 million from the issuance of our 2035 Senior Notes. These borrowings are presented under the long-term debt caption of our condensed consolidated statement of financial position, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt issuance costs. As of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, the Company had no outstanding borrowings under the Revolving Credit Facility.

(7) Operating lease liabilities are presented under the operating lease liabilities - current and operating lease liabilities, less current portion captions of our condensed consolidated statement of financial position.

(8) Represents 90% of cash and cash equivalents per our condensed consolidated statement of financial position as of both periods presented.

(9) Operating lease cost excludes short-term lease cost associated with leases that have a duration of 12 months or less.

For Further Information Contact
Lyndsey Burton (404) 888-2348

SOURCE Rollins, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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