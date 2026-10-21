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WKN: 923622 | ISIN: US9508101014 | Ticker-Symbol: WEY
Frankfurt
21.10.26 | 08:02
33,400 Euro
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33,20033,80008:03
PR Newswire
21.10.2026 22:15 Uhr
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WesBanco, Inc.: WesBanco Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Marked by strong annualized loan growth, solid efficiency ratio, and accelerating growth in targeted expansion markets

WHEELING, W.Va., Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco" or "Company") (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. Net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2026 was $85.3 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.88, compared to $81.0 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.84, respectively, for the third quarter of 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, net income was $258.1 million, or diluted earnings per share of $2.67, compared to $124.4 million, or diluted earnings per share of $1.39, for the comparable 2025 period.

As noted below, WesBanco reported adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.89, in the third quarter, as compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.94 in the prior year period, when excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (non-GAAP). On a similar basis and excluding the after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans, WesBanco reported adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.72, for the nine-month period, as compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.55 for the comparable 2025 period (non-GAAP).



For the Three Months Ended September 30,



For the Nine Months Ended September 30,




2026



2025



2026



2025


(unaudited, dollars in thousands,
except per share amounts)


Net
Income



Diluted
Earnings
Per Share



Net
Income



Diluted
Earnings
Per Share



Net
Income



Diluted
Earnings
Per Share



Net
Income



Diluted
Earnings
Per Share


Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP)

$

85,265



$

0.88



$

81,042



$

0.84



$

258,096



$

2.67



$

124,401



$

1.39


Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses


577




0.01




8,993




0.10




4,302




0.05




57,235




0.63


Add: After-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans


-




-




-




-




-




-




46,926




0.53


Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (non-GAAP) (1)

$

85,842



$

0.89



$

90,035



$

0.94



$

262,398



$

2.72



$

228,562



$

2.55


(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of these items.


Financial and operational highlights for the quarter ended September 30, 2026:

  • Generated annualized loan growth of 8.7% over the sequential quarter and 5.1% year-over-year as organic growth more than offset higher commercial real estate ("CRE") payoffs of approximately $370 million, which negatively impacted loan growth by roughly 1%
  • Continued momentum in targeted expansion markets of Tennessee and South Florida, with Nashville and South Florida generating organic loan growth of more than $400 million
  • Average loan to deposit ratio of 90.8% continues to provide capacity for additional loan growth, as loan growth leads deposit growth in our expansion markets
  • Net interest margin increased by 7 basis points year-over-year to 3.60%, primarily driven by lower funding costs
  • Achieved record fee income levels across service charges on deposits, digital banking, and treasury management, and generated $2.8 million in new commercial swap revenue
  • Maintained a solid efficiency ratio of 52% due to a company-wide focus on driving positive operating leverage (non-GAAP)
  • Disciplined growth strategy delivered year-to-date adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.72, an increase of 6.7% year-over-year (non-GAAP)
  • WesBanco Bank earned its ninth consecutive "Outstanding" Community Reinvestment Act Rating from the FDIC, an impressive span covering 25 years
  • Recently recognized as one of the World's Top Performing Banks by Forbes

"Our third quarter results reflect the continued strength of WesBanco's disciplined growth strategy and relationship-focused banking model," said Jeff Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Year-to-date adjusted diluted earnings per share increased nearly 7%, while we maintained solid positive operating leverage and generated strong organic loan growth that more than offset elevated commercial real estate payoffs. With strong momentum across our franchise and a robust commercial pipeline, we believe we are well positioned to build on that performance in the quarters ahead."

Balance Sheet
WesBanco's balance sheet, as of September 30, 2026, reflects organic growth and the impact of elevated CRE payoffs. Total assets increased 3.4% year-over-year to $28.5 billion, including total portfolio loans of $19.9 billion and total securities of $4.5 billion. Total portfolio loans increased 5.1% year-over-year due to organic growth of nearly $1 billion partially offset by higher CRE payoffs. CRE payoffs continued to remain at high levels, as expected, and totaled approximately $370 million during the third quarter of 2026, and nearly $1.5 billion through the last twelve months. The commercial loan pipeline has grown more than 50% since year-end to $1.8 billion, as of September 30, 2026.

Deposits of $21.6 billion increased 1.5% year-over-year due to organic growth that more than offset the decline in higher cost certificates of deposit (CDs). Excluding CDs, total deposits increased $752 million, or 4.1%, year-over-year and 2.2% annualized sequentially. Total demand deposits represented 50% of total deposits, with the non-interest bearing component representing 24% of total deposits.

Credit Quality
The third quarter net provision for credit losses of $8.7 million was primarily due to higher loan balances and the charge-off of one commercial credit that was previously fully reserved. Excluded from the allowance for credit losses and the related coverage ratio is the remaining unaccreted discount on purchased loans from acquisitions representing 1.31% of total portfolio loans. Criticized and classified loans, which include non-performing portfolio loans, decreased $93 million, or 55 basis points, from the sequential quarter to 3.19% of total portfolio loans. Non-performing assets, which included a $19.2 million loan held for sale, represented 0.62% of total assets, an increase of 9 basis points sequentially due to two commercial credits in different industries and markets and residential 1-4 family mortgages being moved to non-accrual. The allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans at September 30, 2026 was 1.08% of total loans, or $214.6 million.

Net Interest Income and Margin
Net interest income for the third quarter of 2026 was $226.9 million, an increase of $10.2 million, or 4.7% year-over-year, driven by loan growth, upward loan repricing, and higher securities yields. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, net interest income of $664.4 million increased $72.4 million, or 12.2%, primarily due to the reasons discussed for the three-month period comparison.

The third quarter net interest margin of 3.60% improved 7 basis points year-over-year primarily due to lower funding costs and was flat to the second quarter, when excluding the additional 3 basis points of accelerated accretion from an early payoff during the second quarter. Deposit funding costs of 239 basis points for the third quarter of 2026 decreased 17 basis points from the prior year period and were up 4 basis points from the second quarter. When including non-interest bearing deposits, deposit funding costs for the third quarter were 180 basis points.

Non-Interest Income
For the third quarter of 2026, non-interest income of $45.9 million increased $1.0 million, or 2.2%, from the third quarter of 2025 due primarily to higher net swap and valuation income, service charges on deposits, and trust fees. Gross swap fees were $2.8 million in the third quarter, compared to $3.2 million in the prior year period, while the fair value adjustment was $2.1 million, compared to a negligible gain in the prior year period. Service charges on deposits increased $1.1 million year-over-year due to an increase in monthly fees that took effect during June 2026, as well as increased general spending and higher transaction volumes. Trust fees of $9.7 million, increased $0.7 million year-over-year, due to higher assets under management. Mortgage banking income decreased $1.8 million from the prior year period due to more mortgage volume retained in the loan portfolio.

Primarily reflecting the items discussed above, as well as net securities brokerage revenue and other income, non-interest income, for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, increased $17.8 million, or 14.4%, year-over-year to $141.3 million. Reflecting strong asset levels, net securities brokerage revenue increased $1.4 million, due to the addition of PFC wealth clients, market value appreciation, and organic growth. Other income included a non-recurring $4.8 million retirement plan gain.

Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense, excluding restructuring and merger-related costs, for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was $150.1 million, a $5.3 million, or 3.7%, increase year-over-year primarily due to higher salaries and wages offset by discretionary expense management. Salaries and wages of $69.1 million increased due to hiring efforts in Florida and Nashville during the second quarter, and mid-year merit increases. Marketing expense increased $2.0 million in support of our new expansion markets. FDIC insurance expense of $4.6 million decreased due to a lower assessment rate associated with our improved financial ratios. Amortization of intangible assets of $7.1 million, which was consistent with the last two quarters, decreased $1.3 million year-over-year due to the core deposit intangible asset that was created from the acquisition of PFC in the prior year. Employee benefits decreased $3.2 million year-over-year to $14.9 million due primarily to lower healthcare claims and lower deferred compensation expense. Restructuring and merger-related expenses decreased $10.7 million from the prior year period, which included costs associated with the closing of the PFC acquisition.

Excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, non-interest expense during the first nine months of 2026 of $441.2 million increased $37.0 million, or 9.1%, compared to the comparable prior year period, due primarily to the expenses described above, as well as our acquisition of Premier Financial only being in the prior year period beginning March 1, 2025.

Capital
WesBanco continues to maintain what we believe are strong regulatory capital ratios, as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards. At September 30, 2026, Tier I leverage was 9.87%, Tier I risk-based capital ratio was 11.60%, common equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 10.61%, and total risk-based capital was 13.97%. In addition, the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 8.15%.

Conference Call and Webcast
WesBanco will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 22, 2026. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.wesbanco.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 888-347-6607, or 1-412-902-4290 for international callers, and asking to be joined into the WesBanco call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.

A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 855-669-9658, or 1-412-317-0088 for international callers, and providing the access code of 9592854. Access to the replay will begin at approximately 5:00 p.m. ET on October 22, 2026, and end at 12 a.m. ET on November 5, 2026. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.wesbanco.com).

Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements in this report relating to WesBanco's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The information contained in this report should be read in conjunction with WesBanco's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and documents subsequently filed by WesBanco with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") including WesBanco's Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2026, which are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov or at WesBanco's website, www.WesBanco.com. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements, which are not historical fact, involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in WesBanco's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A and in our other reports filed with the SEC. Such statements are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements, including, without limitation, changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and associated interest rate sensitivity; sources of liquidity available to WesBanco and its related subsidiary operations; potential future credit losses and the credit risk of commercial, real estate, and consumer loan customers and their borrowing activities; actions of the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the SEC, the Financial Institution Regulatory Authority, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, the Securities Investors Protection Corporation, and other regulatory bodies; potential legislative and federal and state regulatory actions and reform, including, without limitation, the impact of the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act; adverse decisions of federal and state courts; fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; cyber-security breaches; competitive conditions in the financial services industry; rapidly changing technology affecting financial services; marketability of debt instruments and corresponding impact on fair value adjustments; and/or other external developments materially impacting WesBanco's operational and financial performance. WesBanco does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements.

While forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the particular forward-looking statement, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the results of operations presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), WesBanco's management uses, and this presentation contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures. WesBanco believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operational performance and business and performance trends which facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Although WesBanco believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of WesBanco's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures contained therein should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and analysis as presented in the Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as the unaudited financial statements and analyses as presented in the Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q for WesBanco and its subsidiaries, as well as other filings that the company has made with the SEC. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables at the end of this release.

About WesBanco, Inc.
With over 150 years as a community-focused, regional financial services partner, WesBanco Inc. (Nasdaq: WSBC) and its subsidiaries build lasting prosperity through relationships and solutions that empower our customers for success in their financial journeys. Customers across our ten-state footprint choose WesBanco for the comprehensive range and personalized delivery of our retail and commercial banking solutions, as well as trust, brokerage, wealth management and insurance services, all designed to advance their financial goals. Through the strength of our teams, we leverage large bank capabilities and local focus to help make every community we serve a better place for people and businesses to thrive. Headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia, WesBanco has $28.5 billion in total assets, with our Trust and Investment Services holding $8.1 billion of assets under management and securities account values (including annuities) of $2.5 billion through our broker/dealer, as of September 30, 2026. Learn more at www.wesbanco.com and follow @WesBanco on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

WESBANCO, INC.

Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)





For the Three Months Ended


For the Nine Months Ended

Statement of Income

September 30,


September 30,





2026


2025


% Change


2026


2025


% Change

Interest and dividend income












Loans, including fees

$ 298,089


$ 295,482


0.9


$ 866,993


$ 803,994


7.8

Taxable securities

33,223


31,483


5.5


96,749


84,797


14.1

Tax-exempt securities

4,841


4,692


3.2


14,498


13,837


4.8

Other interest income

8,395


11,229


(25.2)


24,982


29,872


(16.4)

Total interest and dividend income

344,548


342,886


0.5


1,003,222


932,500


7.6

Interest expense












Interest bearing demand deposits

31,134


31,351


(0.7)


91,070


91,132


(0.1)

Money market deposits

35,873


38,249


(6.2)


101,676


95,672


6.3

Savings deposits

11,350


9,577


18.5


32,497


25,606


26.9

Certificates of deposit

19,683


23,554


(16.4)


62,863


63,553


(1.1)

Total interest expense on deposits

98,040


102,731


(4.6)


288,106


275,963


4.4

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

15,103


17,337


(12.9)


36,808


47,056


(21.8)

Other short-term borrowings

555


766


(27.5)


1,719


2,703


(36.4)

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

3,973


5,336


(25.5)


12,150


14,774


(17.8)

Total interest expense

117,671


126,170


(6.7)


338,783


340,496


(0.5)

Net interest income

226,877


216,716


4.7


664,439


592,004


12.2

Provision for credit losses

8,661


2,082


316.0


16,949


74,183


(77.2)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

218,216


214,634


1.7


647,490


517,821


25.0

Non-interest income












Trust fees

9,666


8,987


7.6


29,938


27,342


9.5

Service charges on deposits

12,263


11,163


9.9


34,769


30,233


15.0

Digital banking income

7,476


7,324


2.1


21,485


20,053


7.1

Net swap fee and valuation income

4,857


3,231


50.3


9,054


4,937


83.4

Net securities brokerage revenue

3,267


2,961


10.3


10,408


9,010


15.5

Bank-owned life insurance

4,311


3,765


14.5


12,439


10,643


16.9

Mortgage banking income

123


1,898


(93.5)


2,096


5,402


(61.2)

Net securities gains / (losses)

(151)


1,210


(112.5)


1,480


2,302


(35.7)

Net gains on other real estate owned and other assets

194


329


(41.0)


2,776


400


594.0

Other income

3,860


3,996


(3.4)


16,883


13,164


28.3

Total non-interest income

45,866


44,864


2.2


141,328


123,486


14.4

Non-interest expense












Salaries and wages

69,079


60,583


14.0


199,444


169,314


17.8

Employee benefits

14,853


18,040


(17.7)


51,613


49,867


3.5

Net occupancy

7,927


8,819


(10.1)


24,320


24,716


(1.6)

Equipment and software

15,613


16,310


(4.3)


46,930


46,500


0.9

Marketing

4,965


2,979


66.7


8,763


7,225


21.3

FDIC insurance

4,631


5,820


(20.4)


13,582


15,487


(12.3)

Amortization of intangible assets

7,122


8,425


(15.5)


21,423


21,853


(2.0)

Restructuring and merger-related expense

730


11,383


(93.6)


5,446


72,449


(92.5)

Other operating expenses

25,947


23,829


8.9


75,135


69,278


8.5

Total non-interest expense

150,867


156,188


(3.4)


446,656


476,689


(6.3)

Income before provision for income taxes

113,215


103,310


9.6


342,162


164,618


107.9

Provision for income taxes

23,710


19,737


20.1


71,345


32,623


118.7

Net Income

89,505


83,573


7.1


270,817


131,995


105.2

Preferred stock dividends

4,240


2,531


67.5


12,721


7,594


67.5

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 85,265


$ 81,042


5.2


$ 258,096


$ 124,401


107.5
















Taxable equivalent net interest income (1)

$ 228,164


$ 217,963


4.7


$ 668,293


$ 595,682


12.2
















Per common share data












Earnings per common share - basic

$ 0.89


$ 0.84


6.0


$ 2.69


$ 1.39


93.5

Earnings per common share - diluted

0.88


0.84


4.8


2.67


1.39


92.1

Earnings per common share - diluted, adjusted (1) (2)

0.89


0.94


(5.3)


2.72


2.55


6.7

Dividends declared

0.38


0.37


2.7


1.14


1.11


2.7

Book value (period end)

40.20


39.02


3.0


40.20


39.02


3.0

Tangible book value (period end) (1)

22.73


21.29


6.8


22.73


21.29


6.8

Tangible book value, excluding AOCI (period end) (1)

25.19


22.84


10.3


25.19


22.84


10.3

Average common shares outstanding - basic

95,950,360


95,995,174


(0.0)


96,027,044


89,593,739


7.2

Average common shares outstanding - diluted

96,632,946


96,116,617


0.5


96,548,165


89,718,706


7.6

Period end common shares outstanding

95,984,127


96,044,222


(0.1)


95,984,127


96,044,222


(0.1)

Period end preferred shares outstanding

230,000


380,000


(39.5)


230,000


380,000


(39.5)


(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.

(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and the after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans.

WESBANCO, INC.













Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights













(unaudited, dollars in thousands, unless otherwise noted)



































Selected ratios























For the Nine Months Ended















September 30,















2026


2025


% Change







































Return on average assets

1.25

%

0.65

%

92.31

%
















Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1) (2)

1.27


1.20


5.83

















Return on average equity

8.39


4.59


82.79

















Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1) (2)

8.53


8.43


1.19

















Return on average tangible equity (1)

15.13


9.10


66.26

















Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1) (2)

15.37


15.79


(2.66)

















Return on average tangible common equity (1)

16.67


9.84


69.41

















Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (1) (2)

16.93


17.07


(0.82)

















Yield on earning assets (3)

5.42


5.50


(1.45)

















Cost of interest bearing liabilities

2.52


2.75


(8.36)

















Net interest spread (3)

2.90


2.75


5.45

















Net interest margin (3)

3.60


3.50


2.86

















Efficiency (1) (2) (3)

51.94


53.34


(2.62)

















Average loans to average deposits

89.58


89.42


0.18

















Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans

0.13


0.12


8.33

















Effective income tax rate

20.85


19.82


5.20








































For the Three Months Ended














Sept. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,














2026


2026


2026


2025


2025



































Return on average assets

1.21

%

1.29

%

1.24

%

1.13

%

1.17

%












Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1) (2)

1.22


1.30


1.29


1.17


1.30













Return on average equity

8.16


8.63


8.38


7.58


8.25













Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1) (2)

8.21


8.71


8.67


7.85


9.16













Return on average tangible equity (1)

14.62


15.56


15.25


13.93


15.86













Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1) (2)

14.71


15.69


15.74


14.39


17.48













Return on average tangible common equity (1)

16.08


17.14


16.82


15.87


17.26













Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (1) (2)

16.18


17.28


17.37


16.39


19.03













Yield on earning assets (3)

5.45


5.44


5.38


5.51


5.58













Cost of interest bearing liabilities

2.57


2.50


2.50


2.62


2.79













Net interest spread (3)

2.88


2.94


2.88


2.88


2.79













Net interest margin (3)

3.60


3.63


3.57


3.61


3.53













Efficiency(1) (2) (3)

52.16


51.17


52.54


51.62


52.20













Average loans to average deposits

90.80


88.89


89.05


88.78


89.41













Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans

0.21


0.02


0.16


0.06


0.19













Effective income tax rate

20.94


21.14


20.45


20.51


19.10













Trust and Investment Services assets under management (4)

$ 8,077


$ 8,227


$ 7,810


$ 7,886


$ 7,688













Broker-dealer securities account values (including annuities) (4)

$ 2,461


$ 2,704


$ 2,574


$ 2,481


$ 2,588



































(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.












(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation can consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and the after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans.












(3) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.













(4) Represents market value at period end, in millions.












WESBANCO, INC.








Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)



% Change

Balance sheet

September 30,



December 31,

Sept. 30, 2026

Assets

2026


2025


% Change

2025

to Dec. 31, 2025

Cash and due from banks

$ 212,469


$ 231,814


(8.3)

$ 204,860

3.7

Due from banks - interest bearing

766,391


776,423


(1.3)

751,249

2.0

Securities:








Equity securities

18,303


30,374


(39.7)

30,809

(40.6)

Available-for-sale debt securities

3,353,692


3,268,016


2.6

3,288,332

2.0

Held-to-maturity debt securities

1,093,970


1,150,339


(4.9)

1,131,946

(3.4)

Total securities

4,465,965


4,448,729


0.4

4,451,087

0.3

Loans held for sale (1)

56,707


125,971


(55.0)

87,454

(35.2)

Portfolio loans:








Commercial real estate

11,319,515


10,755,370


5.2

10,938,834

3.5

Commercial and industrial

3,067,867


2,771,906


10.7

2,863,893

7.1

Residential real estate

3,998,944


3,928,469


1.8

3,938,585

1.5

Home equity

1,240,811


1,091,636


13.7

1,129,394

9.9

Consumer

273,414


384,693


(28.9)

355,726

(23.1)

Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income

19,900,551


18,932,074


5.1

19,226,432

3.5

Allowance for credit losses - loans

(214,558)


(217,666)


1.4

(218,749)

1.9

Net portfolio loans

19,685,993


18,714,408


5.2

19,007,683

3.6

Premises and equipment, net

257,389


267,521


(3.8)

263,240

(2.2)

Accrued interest receivable

106,182


108,865


(2.5)

106,651

(0.4)

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

1,701,962


1,736,073


(2.0)

1,723,385

(1.2)

Bank-owned life insurance

565,096


555,104


1.8

557,512

1.4

Other assets

647,905


553,134


17.1

543,212

19.3

Total Assets

$ 28,466,059


$ 27,518,042


3.4

$ 27,696,333

2.8









Liabilities








Deposits:








Non-interest bearing demand

$ 5,235,283


$ 5,285,740


(1.0)

$ 5,376,767

(2.6)

Interest bearing demand

5,463,872


5,025,216


8.7

5,186,880

5.3

Money market

5,143,236


4,901,863


4.9

5,072,039

1.4

Savings deposits

3,263,193


3,141,075


3.9

3,157,782

3.3

Certificates of deposit

2,506,919


2,930,368


(14.5)

2,875,372

(12.8)

Total deposits

21,612,503


21,284,262


1.5

21,668,840

(0.3)

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

1,950,000


1,275,000


52.9

1,200,000

62.5

Other short-term borrowings

113,800


113,501


0.3

110,679

2.8

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

308,991


358,373


(13.8)

308,529

0.1

Total borrowings

2,372,791


1,746,874


35.8

1,619,208

46.5

Accrued interest payable

21,363


25,472


(16.1)

19,150

11.6

Other liabilities

376,278


344,907


9.1

357,222

5.3

Total Liabilities

24,382,935


23,401,515


4.2

23,664,420

3.0









Shareholders' Equity








Preferred stock

224,187


368,867


(39.2)

224,187

-

Common stock

200,396


200,088


0.2

200,137

0.1

Capital surplus

2,502,142


2,487,564


0.6

2,490,440

0.5

Retained earnings

1,401,585


1,210,823


15.8

1,252,765

11.9

Treasury stock

(7,119)


-


(100.0)

-

(100.0)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(235,699)


(148,669)


(58.5)

(133,320)

(76.8)

Deferred benefits for directors

(2,368)


(2,146)


(10.3)

(2,296)

(3.1)

Total Shareholders' Equity

4,083,124


$ 4,116,527


(0.8)

4,031,913

1.3

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 28,466,059


$ 27,518,042


3.4

$ 27,696,333

2.8









(1) Includes $37,544, $87,454 and $125,971 measured at fair value as of September 30, 2026, December 2025, and September 30, 2025, respectively

WESBANCO, INC.

Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)







Balance sheet


September 30,


June 30,



Assets


2026


2026


% Change

Cash and due from banks


$ 212,469


$ 226,961


(6.4)

Due from banks - interest bearing


766,391


644,813


18.9

Securities:







Equity securities


18,303


19,060


(4.0)

Available-for-sale debt securities


3,353,692


3,312,972


1.2

Held-to-maturity debt securities


1,093,970


1,107,586


(1.2)

Total securities


4,465,965


4,439,618


0.6

Loans held for sale (1)


56,707


57,318


(1.1)

Portfolio loans:







Commercial real estate


11,319,515


11,093,370


2.0

Commercial and industrial


3,067,867


2,949,863


4.0

Residential real estate


3,998,944


3,939,813


1.5

Home equity


1,240,811


1,191,809


4.1

Consumer


273,414


304,111


(10.1)

Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income


19,900,551


19,478,966


2.2

Allowance for credit losses - loans


(214,558)


(217,775)


1.5

Net portfolio loans


19,685,993


19,261,191


2.2

Premises and equipment, net


257,389


248,200


3.7

Accrued interest receivable


106,182


102,342


3.8

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net


1,701,962


1,709,084


(0.4)

Bank-owned life insurance


565,096


562,297


0.5

Other assets


647,905


545,093


18.9

Total Assets


$ 28,466,059


$ 27,796,917


2.4











Liabilities







Deposits:







Non-interest bearing demand


$ 5,235,283


$ 5,287,995


(1.0)

Interest bearing demand


5,463,872


5,364,937


1.8

Money market


5,143,236


5,012,414


2.6

Savings deposits


3,263,193


3,335,823


(2.2)

Certificates of deposit


2,506,919


2,591,047


(3.2)

Total deposits


21,612,503


21,592,216


0.1

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings


1,950,000


1,350,000


44.4

Other short-term borrowings


113,800


88,419


28.7

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt


308,991


308,837


0.0

Total borrowings


2,372,791


1,747,256


35.8

Accrued interest payable


21,363


17,567


21.6

Other liabilities


376,278


330,193


14.0

Total Liabilities


24,382,935


23,687,232


2.9











Shareholders' Equity







Preferred stock


224,187


224,187


-

Common stock


200,396


200,396


-

Capital surplus


2,502,142


2,498,629


0.1

Retained earnings


1,401,585


1,352,870


3.6

Treasury stock


(7,119)


(10,924)


34.8

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(235,699)


(153,157)


(53.9)

Deferred benefits for directors


(2,368)


(2,316)


(2.2)

Total Shareholders' Equity


4,083,124


4,109,685


(0.6)

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$ 28,466,059


$ 27,796,917


2.4











(1) Includes $37,544 and $57,318 measured at fair value as of September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026, respectively.

WESBANCO, INC.















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights


(unaudited, dollars in thousands)











Average balance sheet and net interest margin analysis












For the Three Months Ended September 30,


For the Nine Months Ended September 30,





2026


2025


2026



2025





Average

Average



Average

Average


Average

Average



Average

Average


Assets

Balance

Rate



Balance

Rate


Balance

Rate



Balance

Rate


Due from banks - interest bearing

$ 728,418

3.88

%


$ 761,410

4.90

%

$ 730,187

3.89

%


$ 704,757

4.81

%

Loans, net of unearned income (1)

19,660,778

6.02



18,990,507

6.17


19,365,019

5.99



17,553,879

6.12


Securities: (2)















Taxable

3,966,151

3.32



3,901,533

3.20


3,930,752

3.29



3,679,815

3.08


Tax-exempt (3)

728,816

3.34



733,493

3.21


733,927

3.34



732,823

3.20


Total securities

4,694,967

3.33



4,635,026

3.20


4,664,679

3.30



4,412,638

3.10


Other earning assets

76,405

6.61



77,308

9.40


65,328

7.61



75,338

8.04


Total earning assets (3)

25,160,568

5.45

%


24,464,251

5.58

%

24,825,213

5.42

%


22,746,612

5.50

%

Other assets

2,859,632




2,955,475



2,864,984




2,710,747



Total Assets

$ 28,020,200




$ 27,419,726



$ 27,690,197




$ 25,457,359




















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















Interest bearing demand deposits

$ 5,392,171

2.29

%


$ 4,963,468

2.51

%

$ 5,384,182

2.26

%


$ 4,676,955

2.61

%

Money market accounts

5,064,659

2.81



4,905,387

3.09


4,968,163

2.74



4,322,300

2.96


Savings deposits

3,300,368

1.36



3,152,927

1.21


3,285,784

1.32



2,962,302

1.16


Certificates of deposit

2,549,878

3.06



2,928,961

3.19


2,678,958

3.14



2,694,587

3.15


Total interest bearing deposits

16,307,076

2.39



15,950,743

2.56


16,317,087

2.36



14,656,144

2.52


Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

1,482,609

4.04



1,500,272

4.58


1,227,473

4.01



1,419,571

4.43


Repurchase agreements

99,661

2.21



110,452

2.75


102,923

2.23



130,592

2.77


Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

308,892

5.10



358,007

5.91


308,740

5.26



340,425

5.80


Total interest bearing liabilities (4)

18,198,238

2.57

%


17,919,474

2.79

%

17,956,223

2.52

%


16,546,732

2.75

%

Non-interest bearing demand deposits

5,346,922




5,289,568



5,299,436




4,975,638



Other liabilities

328,731




312,542



319,717




309,656



Shareholders' equity

4,146,309




3,898,142



4,114,821




3,625,333



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 28,020,200




$ 27,419,726



$ 27,690,197




$ 25,457,359



Taxable equivalent net interest spread


2.88

%



2.79

%


2.90

%



2.75

%

Taxable equivalent net interest margin


3.60

%



3.53

%


3.60

%



3.50

%


















(1) Gross of allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale. Loan fees included in interest income on loans were $1.9 million and $1.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and were $5.8 million and $5.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Additionally, loan accretion included in interest income on loans acquired from prior acquisitions was $13.4 million and $16.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and was $41.4 million and $39.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

(2) Average yields on available-for-sale securities are calculated based on amortized cost.


(3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using a rate of 21% for each period presented.


(4) Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from prior acquisitions was $0.1 million and $1.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and was $0.5 million and $9.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.



WESBANCO, INC.



Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

Quarter Ended

Statement of Income

Sept. 30,


June 30,


March 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,





2026


2026


2026


2025


2025

Interest and dividend income










Loans, including fees

$ 298,089


$ 287,916


$ 280,989


$ 293,208


$ 295,482

Taxable securities

33,223


32,083


31,443


31,546


31,483

Tax-exempt securities

4,841


4,833


4,824


4,865


4,692

Other interest income

8,395


8,219


8,368


9,821


11,229

Total interest and dividend income

344,548


333,051


325,624


339,440


342,886

Interest expense










Interest bearing demand deposits

31,134


30,567


29,368


29,821


31,351

Money market deposits

35,873


33,650


32,151


36,166


38,249

Savings deposits

11,350


11,029


10,119


9,570


9,577

Certificates of deposit

19,683


20,590


22,591


24,235


23,554

Total interest expense on deposits

98,040


95,836


94,229


99,792


102,731

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

15,103


10,390


11,316


11,378


17,337

Other short-term borrowings

555


565


598


730


766

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

3,973


4,098


4,080


5,243


5,336

Total interest expense

117,671


110,889


110,223


117,143


126,170

Net interest income

226,877


222,162


215,401


222,297


216,716

Provision for credit losses

8,661


9,185


(897)


3,059


2,082

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

218,216


212,977


216,298


219,238


214,634

Non-interest income










Trust fees

9,666


9,830


10,442


9,745


8,987

Service charges on deposits

12,263


11,546


10,961


11,159


11,163

Digital banking income

7,476


7,410


6,599


6,422


7,324

Net swap fee and valuation income

4,857


3,135


1,062


3,959


3,231

Net securities brokerage revenue

3,267


3,670


3,472


2,836


2,961

Bank-owned life insurance

4,311


4,317


3,811


4,458


3,765

Mortgage banking income

123


1,055


919


791


1,898

Net securities gains / (losses)

(151)


1,644


(13)


1,077


1,210

Net gains / (losses) on other real estate owned and other assets

194


2,036


546


(824)


329

Other income

3,860


8,989


4,032


3,647


3,996

Total non-interest income

45,866


53,632


41,831


43,270


44,864

Non-interest expense










Salaries and wages

69,079


66,402


63,964


61,664


60,583

Employee benefits

14,853


19,148


17,611


17,148


18,040

Net occupancy

7,927


7,863


8,529


8,522


8,819

Equipment and software

15,613


15,640


15,678


16,110


16,310

Marketing

4,965


2,271


1,526


2,636


2,979

FDIC insurance

4,631


4,168


4,784


5,411


5,820

Amortization of intangible assets

7,122


7,141


7,160


7,217


8,425

Restructuring and merger-related expense

730


1,003


3,713


3,483


11,383

Other operating expenses

25,947


25,450


23,740


25,697


23,829

Total non-interest expense

150,867


149,086


146,705


147,888


156,188

Income before provision for income taxes

113,215


117,523


111,424


114,620


103,310

Provision for income taxes

23,710


24,846


22,789


23,510


19,737

Net Income

89,505


92,677


88,635


91,110


83,573

Preferred stock dividends

4,240


4,240


4,240


12,948


2,531

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 85,265


$ 88,437


$ 84,395


$ 78,162


$ 81,042














Taxable equivalent net interest income

$ 228,164


$ 223,447


$ 216,683


$ 223,590


$ 217,963














Per common share data










Earnings per common share - basic

$ 0.89


$ 0.92


$ 0.88


$ 0.81


$ 0.84

Earnings per common share - diluted

0.88


0.91


0.88


0.81


0.84

Earnings per common share - diluted, adjusted (1) (2)

0.89


0.92


0.91


0.84


0.94

Dividends declared

0.38


0.38


0.38


0.38


0.37

Book value (period end)

40.20


40.53


40.01


39.64


39.02

Tangible book value (period end) (1)

22.73


22.98


22.45


22.01


21.29

Tangible book value, excluding AOCI (period end) (1)

25.19


24.58


23.98


23.39


22.84

Average common shares outstanding - basic

95,950,360


96,028,958


96,103,497


96,053,336


95,995,174

Average common shares outstanding - diluted

96,632,946


96,703,880


96,309,352


96,226,845


96,116,617

Period end common shares outstanding

95,984,127


95,869,209


96,134,158


96,067,559


96,044,222

Period end preferred shares outstanding

230,000


230,000


230,000


230,000


380,000

Full time equivalent employees

2,998


2,996


2,973


3,030


3,064














(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.



(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and the after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans.

WESBANCO, INC.



Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights


(unaudited, dollars in thousands)






Quarter Ended





Sept. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


Asset quality data

2026


2026


2026


2025


2025


Non-performing assets:












Total non-performing portfolio loans

$ 154,970


$ 146,058


$ 145,008


$ 91,584


$ 94,463



Total non-performing loans held for sale

19,162


-


-


-


-



Other real estate and repossessed assets

1,784


1,391


1,323


907


997




Total non-performing assets

$ 175,916


$ 147,449


$ 146,331


$ 92,491


$ 95,460















Past due loans (1):












Loans past due 30-89 days

$ 88,590


$ 67,388


$ 89,877


$ 91,199


$ 80,333



Loans past due 90 days or more

23,719


21,783


16,210


37,783


19,430




Total past due loans

$ 112,309


$ 89,171


$ 106,087


$ 128,982


$ 99,763















Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans

0.45

%

0.35

%

0.47

%

0.47

%

0.42

%

Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans

0.12


0.11


0.08


0.20


0.10


Non-performing portfolio loans / total portfolio loans

0.78


0.75


0.76


0.48


0.50


Non-performing assets / total portfolio loans, total loans held for sale, other real estate and
repossessed assets

0.88


0.75


0.76


0.48


0.50


Non-performing assets / total assets

0.62


0.53


0.53


0.33


0.35















Allowance for credit losses











Allowance for credit losses - loans

$ 214,558


$ 217,775


$ 210,023


$ 218,749


$ 217,666


Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments

9,234


7,740


7,212


6,950


7,628


Provision for credit losses

8,661


9,185


(897)


3,059


2,082


Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs and recoveries

10,382


892


7,584


2,666


8,867















Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries / average loans

0.21

%

0.02

%

0.16

%

0.06

%

0.19

%

Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans

1.08

%

1.12

%

1.10

%

1.14

%

1.15

%

Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing portfolio loans

1.38

x

1.49

x

1.45

x

2.39

x

2.30

x

Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing portfolio loans and












loans past due

0.80

x

0.93

x

0.84

x

0.99

x

1.12

x






















Sept. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,





2026


2026


2026


2025


2025


Capital ratios











Tier I leverage capital

9.87

%

9.83

%

9.63

%

9.42

%

9.72

%

Tier I risk-based capital

11.60


11.72


11.72


11.42


11.83


Total risk-based capital

13.97


14.18


14.19


13.92


14.58


Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1)

10.61


10.70


10.67


10.37


10.10


Average shareholders' equity to average assets

14.80


14.94


14.84


14.88


14.22


Total shareholders' equity to total assets

14.34


14.78


14.81


14.56


14.96


Tangible equity to tangible assets (2)

8.98


9.29


9.24


8.99


9.35


Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)

8.15


8.44


8.37


8.13


7.92















(1) Excludes non-performing loans.


(2) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio.


WESBANCO, INC.













Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.



Three Months Ended


Year to Date

(unaudited, dollars in thousands,

Sept. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


Sept. 30,

except shares and per share amounts)

2026


2026


2026


2025


2025


2026

2025

Return on average assets, excluding certain items:

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 85,265


$ 88,437


$ 84,395


$ 78,162


$ 81,042


$ 258,096

$ 124,401

Add: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)

577


792


2,933


2,752


8,993


4,302

57,235

Add: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1)

-


-


-


-


-


-

46,926

Net income available to common shareholders, excluding certain items

85,842


89,229


87,328


80,914


90,035


262,398

228,562















Average total assets

$ 28,020,200


$ 27,514,390


$ 27,530,620


$ 27,481,963


$ 27,419,726


$ 27,690,197

$ 25,457,359















Return on average assets, excluding certain items (annualized) (2)

1.22 %


1.30 %


1.29 %


1.17 %


1.30 %


1.27 %

1.20 %















Return on average equity, excluding certain items:

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 85,265


$ 88,437


$ 84,395


$ 78,162


$ 81,042


$ 258,096

$ 124,401

Add: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)

577


792


2,933


2,752


8,993


4,302

57,235

Add: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1)

-


-


-


-


-


-

46,926

Net income available to common shareholders excluding certain items

85,842


89,229


87,328


80,914


90,035


262,398

228,562















Average total shareholders' equity

$ 4,146,309


$ 4,110,881


$ 4,086,617


$ 4,088,456


$ 3,898,142


$ 4,114,821

$ 3,625,333















Return on average equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (2)

8.21 %


8.71 %


8.67 %


7.85 %


9.16 %


8.53 %

8.43 %















Return on average tangible equity:

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 85,265


$ 88,437


$ 84,395


$ 78,162


$ 81,042


$ 258,096

$ 124,401

Add: amortization of intangibles (1)

5,626


5,641


5,656


5,701


6,656


16,924

17,264

Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles

90,891


94,078


90,051


83,863


87,698


275,020

141,665















Average total shareholders' equity

4,146,309


4,110,881


4,086,617


4,088,456


3,898,142


4,114,821

3,625,333

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability

(1,679,643)


(1,685,204)


(1,691,156)


(1,700,188)


(1,704,105)


(1,685,292)

(1,543,552)

Average tangible equity

$ 2,466,666


$ 2,425,677


$ 2,395,461


$ 2,388,268


$ 2,194,037


$ 2,429,529

$ 2,081,781















Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (2)

14.62 %


15.56 %


15.25 %


13.93 %


15.86 %


15.13 %

9.10 %















Average tangible common equity

$ 2,242,479


$ 2,201,490


$ 2,171,274


$ 2,096,528


$ 2,015,329


$ 2,205,342

$ 1,925,764

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (2)

16.08 %


17.14 %


16.82 %


15.87 %


17.26 %


16.67 %

9.84 %















WESBANCO, INC.













Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)



Three Months Ended


Year to Date

(unaudited, dollars in thousands,

Sept. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


Sept. 30,

except shares and per share amounts)

2026


2026


2026


2025


2025


2026

2025

Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items:

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 85,265


$ 88,437


$ 84,395


$ 78,162


$ 81,042


$ 258,096

$ 124,401

Add: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)

577


792


2,933


2,752


8,993


4,302

57,235

Add: amortization of intangibles (1)

5,626


5,641


5,656


5,701


6,656


16,924

17,264

Add: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1)

-


-


-


-


-


-

46,926

Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles and excluding certain items

91,468


94,870


92,984


86,615


96,691


279,322

245,826















Average total shareholders' equity

4,146,309


4,110,881


4,086,617


4,088,456


3,898,142


4,114,821

3,625,333

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability

(1,679,643)


(1,685,204)


(1,691,156)


(1,700,188)


(1,704,105)


(1,685,292)

(1,543,552)

Average tangible equity

$ 2,466,666


$ 2,425,677


$ 2,395,461


$ 2,388,268


$ 2,194,037


$ 2,429,529

$ 2,081,781















Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (2)

14.71 %


15.69 %


15.74 %


14.39 %


17.48 %


15.37 %

15.79 %















Average tangible common equity

$ 2,242,479


$ 2,201,490


$ 2,171,274


$ 2,096,528


$ 2,015,329


$ 2,205,342

$ 1,925,764

Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (2)

16.18 %


17.28 %


17.37 %


16.39 %


19.03 %


16.93 %

17.07 %















Taxable equivalent net interest income:













Net interest income

$ 226,877


$ 222,162


$ 215,401


$ 222,297


$ 216,716


$ 664,439

$ 592,004

Taxable-equivalent adjustments to net interest income (1)

1,287


1,285


1,282


1,293


1,247


3,854

3,678

Taxable equivalent net interest income

$ 228,164


$ 223,447


$ 216,683


$ 223,590


$ 217,963


$ 668,293

$ 595,682















Efficiency ratio:













Non-interest expense

$ 150,867


$ 149,086


$ 146,705


$ 147,888


$ 156,188


$ 446,656

$ 476,689

Less: amortization of intangibles

(7,122)


(7,141)


(7,160)


(7,217)


(8,245)


(21,423)

(21,853)

Less: restructuring and merger-related expense

(730)


(1,003)


(3,713)


(3,483)


(11,383)


(5,446)

(72,449)

Non-interest expense excluding restructuring and merger-related expense

143,015


140,942


135,832


137,188


136,560


419,787

382,387















Taxable equivalent net interest income

228,164


223,447


216,683


223,590


217,963


668,293

595,682

Non-interest income, excluding net securities gains

46,017


51,988


41,844


42,193


43,654


139,848

121,184

Taxable equivalent net interest income plus non-interest income

$ 274,181


$ 275,435


$ 258,527


$ 265,783


$ 261,617


$ 808,141

$ 716,866

Efficiency ratio

52.16 %


51.17 %


52.54 %


51.62 %


52.20 %


51.94 %

53.34 %















Adjusted net income available to common shareholders, excluding certain items:

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 85,265


$ 88,437


$ 84,395


$ 78,162


$ 81,042


$ 258,096

$ 124,401

Add: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)

577


792


2,933


2,752


8,993


4,302

57,235

Add: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1)

-


-


-


-


-


-

46,926

Adjusted net income available to common shareholders, excluding certain items:

$ 85,842


$ 89,229


$ 87,328


$ 80,914


$ 90,035


$ 262,398

$ 228,562















Earnings per common share - diluted, adjusted:

Net income per common share - diluted

$ 0.88


$ 0.91


$ 0.88


$ 0.81


$ 0.84


$ 2.67

$ 1.39

Add: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses per common share - diluted (1)

0.01


0.01


0.03


0.03


0.10


0.05

0.63

Add: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1)

-


-


-


-


-


-

0.53

Earnings per common share - diluted, adjusted

$ 0.89


$ 0.92


$ 0.91


$ 0.84


$ 0.94


$ 2.72

$ 2.55





























WESBANCO, INC.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)





Period End





Sept. 30,


June 30,


March 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,






2026


2026


2026


2025


2025




Tangible book value per share:













Total shareholders' equity

$ 4,083,124


$ 4,109,685


$ 4,070,608


$ 4,031,913


$ 4,116,527




Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability

(1,676,830)


(1,682,457)


(1,688,098)


(1,693,755)


(1,702,916)




Less: preferred shareholder's equity

(224,187)


(224,187)


(224,187)


(224,187)


(368,867)




Tangible common equity

2,182,107


2,203,041


2,158,323


2,113,971


2,044,744


















Common shares outstanding

95,984,127


95,869,209


96,134,158


96,067,559


96,044,222


















Tangible book value per share

$ 22.73


$ 22.98


$ 22.45


$ 22.01


$ 21.29


















Tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI:













Tangible common equity

$ 2,182,107


$ 2,203,041


$ 2,158,323


$ 2,113,971


$ 2,044,744




Less: Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(235,699)


(153,157)


(147,195)


(133,320)


(148,669)




Tangible common equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss

2,417,806


2,356,198


2,305,518


2,247,291


2,193,413


















Common shares outstanding

95,984,127


95,869,209


96,134,158


96,067,559


96,044,222


















Tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI:

$ 25.19


$ 24.58


$ 23.98


$ 23.39


$ 22.84


















Tangible common equity to tangible assets:













Total shareholders' equity

$ 4,083,124


$ 4,109,685


$ 4,070,608


$ 4,031,913


$ 4,116,527




Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability

(1,676,830)


(1,682,457)


(1,688,098)


(1,693,755)


(1,702,916)




Tangible equity

2,406,294


2,427,228


2,382,510


2,338,158


2,413,611




Less: preferred shareholder's equity

(224,187)


(224,187)


(224,187)


(224,187)


(368,867)




Tangible common equity

2,182,107


2,203,041


2,158,323


2,113,971


2,044,744


















Total assets

28,466,059


27,796,917


27,482,455


27,696,333


27,518,042




Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability

(1,676,830)


(1,682,457)


(1,688,098)


(1,693,755)


(1,702,916)




Tangible assets

$ 26,789,229


$ 26,114,460


$ 25,794,357


$ 26,002,578


$ 25,815,126


















Tangible equity to tangible assets

8.98 %


9.29 %


9.24 %


8.99 %


9.35 %


















Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.15 %


8.44 %


8.37 %


8.13 %


7.92 %


















(1) Tax effected at 21% for all periods presented.


(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.




WESBANCO, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)



Three Months Ended


Year to Date

(unaudited, dollars in thousands,

Sept. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


Sept. 30,

except shares and per share amounts)

2026


2026


2026


2025


2025


2026

2025

Pre-tax, pre-provision income:













Income before provision for income taxes

$ 113,215


$ 117,523


$ 111,424


$ 114,620


$ 103,310


$ 342,162

$ 164,618

Add: provision for credit losses

8,661


9,185


(897)


3,059


2,082


16,949

74,183

Pre-tax, pre-provision income

$ 121,876


$ 126,708


$ 110,527


$ 117,679


$ 105,392


$ 359,111

$ 238,801















Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:

Income before provision for income taxes

$ 113,215


$ 117,523


$ 111,424


$ 114,620


$ 103,310


$ 342,162

$ 164,618

Add: provision for credit losses

8,661


9,185


(897)


3,059


2,082


16,949

74,183

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses

730


1,003


3,713


3,483


11,383


5,446

72,449

Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses

$ 122,606


$ 127,711


$ 114,240


$ 121,162


$ 116,775


$ 364,557

$ 311,250















Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:

Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses

$ 122,606


$ 127,711


$ 114,240


$ 121,162


$ 116,775


$ 364,557

$ 311,250

Average total assets

$ 28,020,200


$ 27,514,390


$ 27,530,620


$ 27,481,963


$ 27,419,726


$ 27,690,197

$ 25,457,359

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (1)

1.74 %


1.86 %


1.68 %


1.75 %


1.69 %


1.76 %

1.63 %















Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average equity, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:

Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses

$ 122,606


$ 127,711


$ 114,240


$ 121,162


$ 116,775


$ 364,557

$ 311,250

Average total shareholders' equity

$ 4,146,309


$ 4,110,881


$ 4,086,617


$ 4,088,456


$ 3,898,142


$ 4,114,821

$ 3,625,333

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average equity, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (1)

11.73 %


12.46 %


11.34 %


11.76 %


11.88 %


11.85 %

11.48 %















Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (2):

Income before provision for income taxes

$ 113,215


$ 117,523


$ 111,424


$ 114,620


$ 103,310


$ 342,162

$ 164,618

Add: provision for credit losses

8,661


9,185


(897)


3,059


2,082


16,949

74,183

Add: amortization of intangibles

7,122


7,141


7,160


7,217


8,425


21,423

21,853

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses

730


1,003


3,713


3,483


11,383


5,446

72,449

Pre-tax, pre-provision income before restructuring and merger-related expenses and amortization of intangibles

$ 129,728


$ 134,852


$ 121,400


$ 128,379


$ 125,200


$ 385,980

$ 333,103















Average total shareholders' equity

$ 4,146,309


$ 4,110,881


$ 4,086,617


$ 4,088,456


$ 3,898,142


$ 4,114,821

$ 3,625,333

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability

(1,679,643)


(1,685,204)


(1,691,156)


(1,700,188)


(1,704,105)


(1,685,292)

(1,543,552)

Average tangible equity

$ 2,466,666


$ 2,425,677


$ 2,395,461


$ 2,388,268


$ 2,194,037


$ 2,429,529

$ 2,081,781















Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)

20.87 %


22.30 %


20.55 %


21.33 %


22.64 %


21.24 %

21.39 %















Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (2):

Pre-tax, pre-provision income before restructuring and merger-related expenses and amortization of intangibles

$ 129,728


$ 134,852


$ 121,400


$ 128,379


$ 125,200


$ 385,980

$ 333,103

Average tangible common equity

$ 2,242,479


$ 2,201,490


$ 2,171,274


$ 2,096,528


$ 2,015,329


$ 2,205,342

$ 1,925,764

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)

22.95 %


24.57 %


22.68 %


24.29 %


24.65 %


23.40 %

23.13 %















(1) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.

(2) Certain items excluded from the calculations consist of credit provisions, tax provisions and restructuring and merger-related expenses.















SOURCE WesBanco, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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