WesBanco, Inc.: WesBanco Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Marked by strong annualized loan growth, solid efficiency ratio, and accelerating growth in targeted expansion markets
WHEELING, W.Va., Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco" or "Company") (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. Net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2026 was $85.3 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.88, compared to $81.0 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.84, respectively, for the third quarter of 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, net income was $258.1 million, or diluted earnings per share of $2.67, compared to $124.4 million, or diluted earnings per share of $1.39, for the comparable 2025 period.
As noted below, WesBanco reported adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.89, in the third quarter, as compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.94 in the prior year period, when excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (non-GAAP). On a similar basis and excluding the after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans, WesBanco reported adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.72, for the nine-month period, as compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.55 for the comparable 2025 period (non-GAAP).
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
(unaudited, dollars in thousands,
Net
Diluted
Net
Diluted
Net
Diluted
Net
Diluted
Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP)
$
85,265
$
0.88
$
81,042
$
0.84
$
258,096
$
2.67
$
124,401
$
1.39
Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
577
0.01
8,993
0.10
4,302
0.05
57,235
0.63
Add: After-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans
-
-
-
-
-
-
46,926
0.53
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (non-GAAP) (1)
$
85,842
$
0.89
$
90,035
$
0.94
$
262,398
$
2.72
$
228,562
$
2.55
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of these items.
Financial and operational highlights for the quarter ended September 30, 2026:
- Generated annualized loan growth of 8.7% over the sequential quarter and 5.1% year-over-year as organic growth more than offset higher commercial real estate ("CRE") payoffs of approximately $370 million, which negatively impacted loan growth by roughly 1%
- Continued momentum in targeted expansion markets of Tennessee and South Florida, with Nashville and South Florida generating organic loan growth of more than $400 million
- Average loan to deposit ratio of 90.8% continues to provide capacity for additional loan growth, as loan growth leads deposit growth in our expansion markets
- Net interest margin increased by 7 basis points year-over-year to 3.60%, primarily driven by lower funding costs
- Achieved record fee income levels across service charges on deposits, digital banking, and treasury management, and generated $2.8 million in new commercial swap revenue
- Maintained a solid efficiency ratio of 52% due to a company-wide focus on driving positive operating leverage (non-GAAP)
- Disciplined growth strategy delivered year-to-date adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.72, an increase of 6.7% year-over-year (non-GAAP)
- WesBanco Bank earned its ninth consecutive "Outstanding" Community Reinvestment Act Rating from the FDIC, an impressive span covering 25 years
- Recently recognized as one of the World's Top Performing Banks by Forbes
"Our third quarter results reflect the continued strength of WesBanco's disciplined growth strategy and relationship-focused banking model," said Jeff Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Year-to-date adjusted diluted earnings per share increased nearly 7%, while we maintained solid positive operating leverage and generated strong organic loan growth that more than offset elevated commercial real estate payoffs. With strong momentum across our franchise and a robust commercial pipeline, we believe we are well positioned to build on that performance in the quarters ahead."
Balance Sheet
WesBanco's balance sheet, as of September 30, 2026, reflects organic growth and the impact of elevated CRE payoffs. Total assets increased 3.4% year-over-year to $28.5 billion, including total portfolio loans of $19.9 billion and total securities of $4.5 billion. Total portfolio loans increased 5.1% year-over-year due to organic growth of nearly $1 billion partially offset by higher CRE payoffs. CRE payoffs continued to remain at high levels, as expected, and totaled approximately $370 million during the third quarter of 2026, and nearly $1.5 billion through the last twelve months. The commercial loan pipeline has grown more than 50% since year-end to $1.8 billion, as of September 30, 2026.
Deposits of $21.6 billion increased 1.5% year-over-year due to organic growth that more than offset the decline in higher cost certificates of deposit (CDs). Excluding CDs, total deposits increased $752 million, or 4.1%, year-over-year and 2.2% annualized sequentially. Total demand deposits represented 50% of total deposits, with the non-interest bearing component representing 24% of total deposits.
Credit Quality
The third quarter net provision for credit losses of $8.7 million was primarily due to higher loan balances and the charge-off of one commercial credit that was previously fully reserved. Excluded from the allowance for credit losses and the related coverage ratio is the remaining unaccreted discount on purchased loans from acquisitions representing 1.31% of total portfolio loans. Criticized and classified loans, which include non-performing portfolio loans, decreased $93 million, or 55 basis points, from the sequential quarter to 3.19% of total portfolio loans. Non-performing assets, which included a $19.2 million loan held for sale, represented 0.62% of total assets, an increase of 9 basis points sequentially due to two commercial credits in different industries and markets and residential 1-4 family mortgages being moved to non-accrual. The allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans at September 30, 2026 was 1.08% of total loans, or $214.6 million.
Net Interest Income and Margin
Net interest income for the third quarter of 2026 was $226.9 million, an increase of $10.2 million, or 4.7% year-over-year, driven by loan growth, upward loan repricing, and higher securities yields. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, net interest income of $664.4 million increased $72.4 million, or 12.2%, primarily due to the reasons discussed for the three-month period comparison.
The third quarter net interest margin of 3.60% improved 7 basis points year-over-year primarily due to lower funding costs and was flat to the second quarter, when excluding the additional 3 basis points of accelerated accretion from an early payoff during the second quarter. Deposit funding costs of 239 basis points for the third quarter of 2026 decreased 17 basis points from the prior year period and were up 4 basis points from the second quarter. When including non-interest bearing deposits, deposit funding costs for the third quarter were 180 basis points.
Non-Interest Income
For the third quarter of 2026, non-interest income of $45.9 million increased $1.0 million, or 2.2%, from the third quarter of 2025 due primarily to higher net swap and valuation income, service charges on deposits, and trust fees. Gross swap fees were $2.8 million in the third quarter, compared to $3.2 million in the prior year period, while the fair value adjustment was $2.1 million, compared to a negligible gain in the prior year period. Service charges on deposits increased $1.1 million year-over-year due to an increase in monthly fees that took effect during June 2026, as well as increased general spending and higher transaction volumes. Trust fees of $9.7 million, increased $0.7 million year-over-year, due to higher assets under management. Mortgage banking income decreased $1.8 million from the prior year period due to more mortgage volume retained in the loan portfolio.
Primarily reflecting the items discussed above, as well as net securities brokerage revenue and other income, non-interest income, for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, increased $17.8 million, or 14.4%, year-over-year to $141.3 million. Reflecting strong asset levels, net securities brokerage revenue increased $1.4 million, due to the addition of PFC wealth clients, market value appreciation, and organic growth. Other income included a non-recurring $4.8 million retirement plan gain.
Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense, excluding restructuring and merger-related costs, for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was $150.1 million, a $5.3 million, or 3.7%, increase year-over-year primarily due to higher salaries and wages offset by discretionary expense management. Salaries and wages of $69.1 million increased due to hiring efforts in Florida and Nashville during the second quarter, and mid-year merit increases. Marketing expense increased $2.0 million in support of our new expansion markets. FDIC insurance expense of $4.6 million decreased due to a lower assessment rate associated with our improved financial ratios. Amortization of intangible assets of $7.1 million, which was consistent with the last two quarters, decreased $1.3 million year-over-year due to the core deposit intangible asset that was created from the acquisition of PFC in the prior year. Employee benefits decreased $3.2 million year-over-year to $14.9 million due primarily to lower healthcare claims and lower deferred compensation expense. Restructuring and merger-related expenses decreased $10.7 million from the prior year period, which included costs associated with the closing of the PFC acquisition.
Excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, non-interest expense during the first nine months of 2026 of $441.2 million increased $37.0 million, or 9.1%, compared to the comparable prior year period, due primarily to the expenses described above, as well as our acquisition of Premier Financial only being in the prior year period beginning March 1, 2025.
Capital
WesBanco continues to maintain what we believe are strong regulatory capital ratios, as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards. At September 30, 2026, Tier I leverage was 9.87%, Tier I risk-based capital ratio was 11.60%, common equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 10.61%, and total risk-based capital was 13.97%. In addition, the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 8.15%.
Conference Call and Webcast
WesBanco will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 22, 2026. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.wesbanco.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 888-347-6607, or 1-412-902-4290 for international callers, and asking to be joined into the WesBanco call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.
A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 855-669-9658, or 1-412-317-0088 for international callers, and providing the access code of 9592854. Access to the replay will begin at approximately 5:00 p.m. ET on October 22, 2026, and end at 12 a.m. ET on November 5, 2026. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.wesbanco.com).
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements in this report relating to WesBanco's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The information contained in this report should be read in conjunction with WesBanco's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and documents subsequently filed by WesBanco with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") including WesBanco's Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2026, which are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov or at WesBanco's website, www.WesBanco.com. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements, which are not historical fact, involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in WesBanco's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A and in our other reports filed with the SEC. Such statements are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements, including, without limitation, changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and associated interest rate sensitivity; sources of liquidity available to WesBanco and its related subsidiary operations; potential future credit losses and the credit risk of commercial, real estate, and consumer loan customers and their borrowing activities; actions of the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the SEC, the Financial Institution Regulatory Authority, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, the Securities Investors Protection Corporation, and other regulatory bodies; potential legislative and federal and state regulatory actions and reform, including, without limitation, the impact of the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act; adverse decisions of federal and state courts; fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; cyber-security breaches; competitive conditions in the financial services industry; rapidly changing technology affecting financial services; marketability of debt instruments and corresponding impact on fair value adjustments; and/or other external developments materially impacting WesBanco's operational and financial performance. WesBanco does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements.
While forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the particular forward-looking statement, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the results of operations presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), WesBanco's management uses, and this presentation contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures. WesBanco believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operational performance and business and performance trends which facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Although WesBanco believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of WesBanco's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures contained therein should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and analysis as presented in the Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as the unaudited financial statements and analyses as presented in the Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q for WesBanco and its subsidiaries, as well as other filings that the company has made with the SEC. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables at the end of this release.
About WesBanco, Inc.
With over 150 years as a community-focused, regional financial services partner, WesBanco Inc. (Nasdaq: WSBC) and its subsidiaries build lasting prosperity through relationships and solutions that empower our customers for success in their financial journeys. Customers across our ten-state footprint choose WesBanco for the comprehensive range and personalized delivery of our retail and commercial banking solutions, as well as trust, brokerage, wealth management and insurance services, all designed to advance their financial goals. Through the strength of our teams, we leverage large bank capabilities and local focus to help make every community we serve a better place for people and businesses to thrive. Headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia, WesBanco has $28.5 billion in total assets, with our Trust and Investment Services holding $8.1 billion of assets under management and securities account values (including annuities) of $2.5 billion through our broker/dealer, as of September 30, 2026. Learn more at www.wesbanco.com and follow @WesBanco on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
Statement of Income
September 30,
September 30,
2026
2025
% Change
2026
2025
% Change
Interest and dividend income
Loans, including fees
$ 298,089
$ 295,482
0.9
$ 866,993
$ 803,994
7.8
Taxable securities
33,223
31,483
5.5
96,749
84,797
14.1
Tax-exempt securities
4,841
4,692
3.2
14,498
13,837
4.8
Other interest income
8,395
11,229
(25.2)
24,982
29,872
(16.4)
Total interest and dividend income
344,548
342,886
0.5
1,003,222
932,500
7.6
Interest expense
Interest bearing demand deposits
31,134
31,351
(0.7)
91,070
91,132
(0.1)
Money market deposits
35,873
38,249
(6.2)
101,676
95,672
6.3
Savings deposits
11,350
9,577
18.5
32,497
25,606
26.9
Certificates of deposit
19,683
23,554
(16.4)
62,863
63,553
(1.1)
Total interest expense on deposits
98,040
102,731
(4.6)
288,106
275,963
4.4
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
15,103
17,337
(12.9)
36,808
47,056
(21.8)
Other short-term borrowings
555
766
(27.5)
1,719
2,703
(36.4)
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
3,973
5,336
(25.5)
12,150
14,774
(17.8)
Total interest expense
117,671
126,170
(6.7)
338,783
340,496
(0.5)
Net interest income
226,877
216,716
4.7
664,439
592,004
12.2
Provision for credit losses
8,661
2,082
316.0
16,949
74,183
(77.2)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
218,216
214,634
1.7
647,490
517,821
25.0
Non-interest income
Trust fees
9,666
8,987
7.6
29,938
27,342
9.5
Service charges on deposits
12,263
11,163
9.9
34,769
30,233
15.0
Digital banking income
7,476
7,324
2.1
21,485
20,053
7.1
Net swap fee and valuation income
4,857
3,231
50.3
9,054
4,937
83.4
Net securities brokerage revenue
3,267
2,961
10.3
10,408
9,010
15.5
Bank-owned life insurance
4,311
3,765
14.5
12,439
10,643
16.9
Mortgage banking income
123
1,898
(93.5)
2,096
5,402
(61.2)
Net securities gains / (losses)
(151)
1,210
(112.5)
1,480
2,302
(35.7)
Net gains on other real estate owned and other assets
194
329
(41.0)
2,776
400
594.0
Other income
3,860
3,996
(3.4)
16,883
13,164
28.3
Total non-interest income
45,866
44,864
2.2
141,328
123,486
14.4
Non-interest expense
Salaries and wages
69,079
60,583
14.0
199,444
169,314
17.8
Employee benefits
14,853
18,040
(17.7)
51,613
49,867
3.5
Net occupancy
7,927
8,819
(10.1)
24,320
24,716
(1.6)
Equipment and software
15,613
16,310
(4.3)
46,930
46,500
0.9
Marketing
4,965
2,979
66.7
8,763
7,225
21.3
FDIC insurance
4,631
5,820
(20.4)
13,582
15,487
(12.3)
Amortization of intangible assets
7,122
8,425
(15.5)
21,423
21,853
(2.0)
Restructuring and merger-related expense
730
11,383
(93.6)
5,446
72,449
(92.5)
Other operating expenses
25,947
23,829
8.9
75,135
69,278
8.5
Total non-interest expense
150,867
156,188
(3.4)
446,656
476,689
(6.3)
Income before provision for income taxes
113,215
103,310
9.6
342,162
164,618
107.9
Provision for income taxes
23,710
19,737
20.1
71,345
32,623
118.7
Net Income
89,505
83,573
7.1
270,817
131,995
105.2
Preferred stock dividends
4,240
2,531
67.5
12,721
7,594
67.5
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 85,265
$ 81,042
5.2
$ 258,096
$ 124,401
107.5
Taxable equivalent net interest income (1)
$ 228,164
$ 217,963
4.7
$ 668,293
$ 595,682
12.2
Per common share data
Earnings per common share - basic
$ 0.89
$ 0.84
6.0
$ 2.69
$ 1.39
93.5
Earnings per common share - diluted
0.88
0.84
4.8
2.67
1.39
92.1
Earnings per common share - diluted, adjusted (1) (2)
0.89
0.94
(5.3)
2.72
2.55
6.7
Dividends declared
0.38
0.37
2.7
1.14
1.11
2.7
Book value (period end)
40.20
39.02
3.0
40.20
39.02
3.0
Tangible book value (period end) (1)
22.73
21.29
6.8
22.73
21.29
6.8
Tangible book value, excluding AOCI (period end) (1)
25.19
22.84
10.3
25.19
22.84
10.3
Average common shares outstanding - basic
95,950,360
95,995,174
(0.0)
96,027,044
89,593,739
7.2
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
96,632,946
96,116,617
0.5
96,548,165
89,718,706
7.6
Period end common shares outstanding
95,984,127
96,044,222
(0.1)
95,984,127
96,044,222
(0.1)
Period end preferred shares outstanding
230,000
380,000
(39.5)
230,000
380,000
(39.5)
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and the after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, unless otherwise noted)
Selected ratios
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2026
2025
% Change
Return on average assets
1.25
%
0.65
%
92.31
%
Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1) (2)
1.27
1.20
5.83
Return on average equity
8.39
4.59
82.79
Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1) (2)
8.53
8.43
1.19
Return on average tangible equity (1)
15.13
9.10
66.26
Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1) (2)
15.37
15.79
(2.66)
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
16.67
9.84
69.41
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (1) (2)
16.93
17.07
(0.82)
Yield on earning assets (3)
5.42
5.50
(1.45)
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
2.52
2.75
(8.36)
Net interest spread (3)
2.90
2.75
5.45
Net interest margin (3)
3.60
3.50
2.86
Efficiency (1) (2) (3)
51.94
53.34
(2.62)
Average loans to average deposits
89.58
89.42
0.18
Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans
0.13
0.12
8.33
Effective income tax rate
20.85
19.82
5.20
For the Three Months Ended
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
Return on average assets
1.21
%
1.29
%
1.24
%
1.13
%
1.17
%
Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1) (2)
1.22
1.30
1.29
1.17
1.30
Return on average equity
8.16
8.63
8.38
7.58
8.25
Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1) (2)
8.21
8.71
8.67
7.85
9.16
Return on average tangible equity (1)
14.62
15.56
15.25
13.93
15.86
Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1) (2)
14.71
15.69
15.74
14.39
17.48
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
16.08
17.14
16.82
15.87
17.26
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (1) (2)
16.18
17.28
17.37
16.39
19.03
Yield on earning assets (3)
5.45
5.44
5.38
5.51
5.58
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
2.57
2.50
2.50
2.62
2.79
Net interest spread (3)
2.88
2.94
2.88
2.88
2.79
Net interest margin (3)
3.60
3.63
3.57
3.61
3.53
Efficiency(1) (2) (3)
52.16
51.17
52.54
51.62
52.20
Average loans to average deposits
90.80
88.89
89.05
88.78
89.41
Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans
0.21
0.02
0.16
0.06
0.19
Effective income tax rate
20.94
21.14
20.45
20.51
19.10
Trust and Investment Services assets under management (4)
$ 8,077
$ 8,227
$ 7,810
$ 7,886
$ 7,688
Broker-dealer securities account values (including annuities) (4)
$ 2,461
$ 2,704
$ 2,574
$ 2,481
$ 2,588
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation can consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and the after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans.
(3) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.
(4) Represents market value at period end, in millions.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
% Change
Balance sheet
September 30,
December 31,
Sept. 30, 2026
Assets
2026
2025
% Change
2025
to Dec. 31, 2025
Cash and due from banks
$ 212,469
$ 231,814
(8.3)
$ 204,860
3.7
Due from banks - interest bearing
766,391
776,423
(1.3)
751,249
2.0
Securities:
Equity securities
18,303
30,374
(39.7)
30,809
(40.6)
Available-for-sale debt securities
3,353,692
3,268,016
2.6
3,288,332
2.0
Held-to-maturity debt securities
1,093,970
1,150,339
(4.9)
1,131,946
(3.4)
Total securities
4,465,965
4,448,729
0.4
4,451,087
0.3
Loans held for sale (1)
56,707
125,971
(55.0)
87,454
(35.2)
Portfolio loans:
Commercial real estate
11,319,515
10,755,370
5.2
10,938,834
3.5
Commercial and industrial
3,067,867
2,771,906
10.7
2,863,893
7.1
Residential real estate
3,998,944
3,928,469
1.8
3,938,585
1.5
Home equity
1,240,811
1,091,636
13.7
1,129,394
9.9
Consumer
273,414
384,693
(28.9)
355,726
(23.1)
Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income
19,900,551
18,932,074
5.1
19,226,432
3.5
Allowance for credit losses - loans
(214,558)
(217,666)
1.4
(218,749)
1.9
Net portfolio loans
19,685,993
18,714,408
5.2
19,007,683
3.6
Premises and equipment, net
257,389
267,521
(3.8)
263,240
(2.2)
Accrued interest receivable
106,182
108,865
(2.5)
106,651
(0.4)
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
1,701,962
1,736,073
(2.0)
1,723,385
(1.2)
Bank-owned life insurance
565,096
555,104
1.8
557,512
1.4
Other assets
647,905
553,134
17.1
543,212
19.3
Total Assets
$ 28,466,059
$ 27,518,042
3.4
$ 27,696,333
2.8
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing demand
$ 5,235,283
$ 5,285,740
(1.0)
$ 5,376,767
(2.6)
Interest bearing demand
5,463,872
5,025,216
8.7
5,186,880
5.3
Money market
5,143,236
4,901,863
4.9
5,072,039
1.4
Savings deposits
3,263,193
3,141,075
3.9
3,157,782
3.3
Certificates of deposit
2,506,919
2,930,368
(14.5)
2,875,372
(12.8)
Total deposits
21,612,503
21,284,262
1.5
21,668,840
(0.3)
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
1,950,000
1,275,000
52.9
1,200,000
62.5
Other short-term borrowings
113,800
113,501
0.3
110,679
2.8
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
308,991
358,373
(13.8)
308,529
0.1
Total borrowings
2,372,791
1,746,874
35.8
1,619,208
46.5
Accrued interest payable
21,363
25,472
(16.1)
19,150
11.6
Other liabilities
376,278
344,907
9.1
357,222
5.3
Total Liabilities
24,382,935
23,401,515
4.2
23,664,420
3.0
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock
224,187
368,867
(39.2)
224,187
-
Common stock
200,396
200,088
0.2
200,137
0.1
Capital surplus
2,502,142
2,487,564
0.6
2,490,440
0.5
Retained earnings
1,401,585
1,210,823
15.8
1,252,765
11.9
Treasury stock
(7,119)
-
(100.0)
-
(100.0)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(235,699)
(148,669)
(58.5)
(133,320)
(76.8)
Deferred benefits for directors
(2,368)
(2,146)
(10.3)
(2,296)
(3.1)
Total Shareholders' Equity
4,083,124
$ 4,116,527
(0.8)
4,031,913
1.3
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 28,466,059
$ 27,518,042
3.4
$ 27,696,333
2.8
(1) Includes $37,544, $87,454 and $125,971 measured at fair value as of September 30, 2026, December 2025, and September 30, 2025, respectively
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Balance sheet
September 30,
June 30,
Assets
2026
2026
% Change
Cash and due from banks
$ 212,469
$ 226,961
(6.4)
Due from banks - interest bearing
766,391
644,813
18.9
Securities:
Equity securities
18,303
19,060
(4.0)
Available-for-sale debt securities
3,353,692
3,312,972
1.2
Held-to-maturity debt securities
1,093,970
1,107,586
(1.2)
Total securities
4,465,965
4,439,618
0.6
Loans held for sale (1)
56,707
57,318
(1.1)
Portfolio loans:
Commercial real estate
11,319,515
11,093,370
2.0
Commercial and industrial
3,067,867
2,949,863
4.0
Residential real estate
3,998,944
3,939,813
1.5
Home equity
1,240,811
1,191,809
4.1
Consumer
273,414
304,111
(10.1)
Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income
19,900,551
19,478,966
2.2
Allowance for credit losses - loans
(214,558)
(217,775)
1.5
Net portfolio loans
19,685,993
19,261,191
2.2
Premises and equipment, net
257,389
248,200
3.7
Accrued interest receivable
106,182
102,342
3.8
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
1,701,962
1,709,084
(0.4)
Bank-owned life insurance
565,096
562,297
0.5
Other assets
647,905
545,093
18.9
Total Assets
$ 28,466,059
$ 27,796,917
2.4
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing demand
$ 5,235,283
$ 5,287,995
(1.0)
Interest bearing demand
5,463,872
5,364,937
1.8
Money market
5,143,236
5,012,414
2.6
Savings deposits
3,263,193
3,335,823
(2.2)
Certificates of deposit
2,506,919
2,591,047
(3.2)
Total deposits
21,612,503
21,592,216
0.1
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
1,950,000
1,350,000
44.4
Other short-term borrowings
113,800
88,419
28.7
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
308,991
308,837
0.0
Total borrowings
2,372,791
1,747,256
35.8
Accrued interest payable
21,363
17,567
21.6
Other liabilities
376,278
330,193
14.0
Total Liabilities
24,382,935
23,687,232
2.9
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock
224,187
224,187
-
Common stock
200,396
200,396
-
Capital surplus
2,502,142
2,498,629
0.1
Retained earnings
1,401,585
1,352,870
3.6
Treasury stock
(7,119)
(10,924)
34.8
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(235,699)
(153,157)
(53.9)
Deferred benefits for directors
(2,368)
(2,316)
(2.2)
Total Shareholders' Equity
4,083,124
4,109,685
(0.6)
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 28,466,059
$ 27,796,917
2.4
(1) Includes $37,544 and $57,318 measured at fair value as of September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026, respectively.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Average balance sheet and net interest margin analysis
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Assets
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Due from banks - interest bearing
$ 728,418
3.88
%
$ 761,410
4.90
%
$ 730,187
3.89
%
$ 704,757
4.81
%
Loans, net of unearned income (1)
19,660,778
6.02
18,990,507
6.17
19,365,019
5.99
17,553,879
6.12
Securities: (2)
Taxable
3,966,151
3.32
3,901,533
3.20
3,930,752
3.29
3,679,815
3.08
Tax-exempt (3)
728,816
3.34
733,493
3.21
733,927
3.34
732,823
3.20
Total securities
4,694,967
3.33
4,635,026
3.20
4,664,679
3.30
4,412,638
3.10
Other earning assets
76,405
6.61
77,308
9.40
65,328
7.61
75,338
8.04
Total earning assets (3)
25,160,568
5.45
%
24,464,251
5.58
%
24,825,213
5.42
%
22,746,612
5.50
%
Other assets
2,859,632
2,955,475
2,864,984
2,710,747
Total Assets
$ 28,020,200
$ 27,419,726
$ 27,690,197
$ 25,457,359
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest bearing demand deposits
$ 5,392,171
2.29
%
$ 4,963,468
2.51
%
$ 5,384,182
2.26
%
$ 4,676,955
2.61
%
Money market accounts
5,064,659
2.81
4,905,387
3.09
4,968,163
2.74
4,322,300
2.96
Savings deposits
3,300,368
1.36
3,152,927
1.21
3,285,784
1.32
2,962,302
1.16
Certificates of deposit
2,549,878
3.06
2,928,961
3.19
2,678,958
3.14
2,694,587
3.15
Total interest bearing deposits
16,307,076
2.39
15,950,743
2.56
16,317,087
2.36
14,656,144
2.52
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
1,482,609
4.04
1,500,272
4.58
1,227,473
4.01
1,419,571
4.43
Repurchase agreements
99,661
2.21
110,452
2.75
102,923
2.23
130,592
2.77
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
308,892
5.10
358,007
5.91
308,740
5.26
340,425
5.80
Total interest bearing liabilities (4)
18,198,238
2.57
%
17,919,474
2.79
%
17,956,223
2.52
%
16,546,732
2.75
%
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
5,346,922
5,289,568
5,299,436
4,975,638
Other liabilities
328,731
312,542
319,717
309,656
Shareholders' equity
4,146,309
3,898,142
4,114,821
3,625,333
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 28,020,200
$ 27,419,726
$ 27,690,197
$ 25,457,359
Taxable equivalent net interest spread
2.88
%
2.79
%
2.90
%
2.75
%
Taxable equivalent net interest margin
3.60
%
3.53
%
3.60
%
3.50
%
(1) Gross of allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale. Loan fees included in interest income on loans were $1.9 million and $1.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and were $5.8 million and $5.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Additionally, loan accretion included in interest income on loans acquired from prior acquisitions was $13.4 million and $16.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and was $41.4 million and $39.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
(2) Average yields on available-for-sale securities are calculated based on amortized cost.
(3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using a rate of 21% for each period presented.
(4) Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from prior acquisitions was $0.1 million and $1.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and was $0.5 million and $9.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
Quarter Ended
Statement of Income
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
Interest and dividend income
Loans, including fees
$ 298,089
$ 287,916
$ 280,989
$ 293,208
$ 295,482
Taxable securities
33,223
32,083
31,443
31,546
31,483
Tax-exempt securities
4,841
4,833
4,824
4,865
4,692
Other interest income
8,395
8,219
8,368
9,821
11,229
Total interest and dividend income
344,548
333,051
325,624
339,440
342,886
Interest expense
Interest bearing demand deposits
31,134
30,567
29,368
29,821
31,351
Money market deposits
35,873
33,650
32,151
36,166
38,249
Savings deposits
11,350
11,029
10,119
9,570
9,577
Certificates of deposit
19,683
20,590
22,591
24,235
23,554
Total interest expense on deposits
98,040
95,836
94,229
99,792
102,731
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
15,103
10,390
11,316
11,378
17,337
Other short-term borrowings
555
565
598
730
766
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
3,973
4,098
4,080
5,243
5,336
Total interest expense
117,671
110,889
110,223
117,143
126,170
Net interest income
226,877
222,162
215,401
222,297
216,716
Provision for credit losses
8,661
9,185
(897)
3,059
2,082
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
218,216
212,977
216,298
219,238
214,634
Non-interest income
Trust fees
9,666
9,830
10,442
9,745
8,987
Service charges on deposits
12,263
11,546
10,961
11,159
11,163
Digital banking income
7,476
7,410
6,599
6,422
7,324
Net swap fee and valuation income
4,857
3,135
1,062
3,959
3,231
Net securities brokerage revenue
3,267
3,670
3,472
2,836
2,961
Bank-owned life insurance
4,311
4,317
3,811
4,458
3,765
Mortgage banking income
123
1,055
919
791
1,898
Net securities gains / (losses)
(151)
1,644
(13)
1,077
1,210
Net gains / (losses) on other real estate owned and other assets
194
2,036
546
(824)
329
Other income
3,860
8,989
4,032
3,647
3,996
Total non-interest income
45,866
53,632
41,831
43,270
44,864
Non-interest expense
Salaries and wages
69,079
66,402
63,964
61,664
60,583
Employee benefits
14,853
19,148
17,611
17,148
18,040
Net occupancy
7,927
7,863
8,529
8,522
8,819
Equipment and software
15,613
15,640
15,678
16,110
16,310
Marketing
4,965
2,271
1,526
2,636
2,979
FDIC insurance
4,631
4,168
4,784
5,411
5,820
Amortization of intangible assets
7,122
7,141
7,160
7,217
8,425
Restructuring and merger-related expense
730
1,003
3,713
3,483
11,383
Other operating expenses
25,947
25,450
23,740
25,697
23,829
Total non-interest expense
150,867
149,086
146,705
147,888
156,188
Income before provision for income taxes
113,215
117,523
111,424
114,620
103,310
Provision for income taxes
23,710
24,846
22,789
23,510
19,737
Net Income
89,505
92,677
88,635
91,110
83,573
Preferred stock dividends
4,240
4,240
4,240
12,948
2,531
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 85,265
$ 88,437
$ 84,395
$ 78,162
$ 81,042
Taxable equivalent net interest income
$ 228,164
$ 223,447
$ 216,683
$ 223,590
$ 217,963
Per common share data
Earnings per common share - basic
$ 0.89
$ 0.92
$ 0.88
$ 0.81
$ 0.84
Earnings per common share - diluted
0.88
0.91
0.88
0.81
0.84
Earnings per common share - diluted, adjusted (1) (2)
0.89
0.92
0.91
0.84
0.94
Dividends declared
0.38
0.38
0.38
0.38
0.37
Book value (period end)
40.20
40.53
40.01
39.64
39.02
Tangible book value (period end) (1)
22.73
22.98
22.45
22.01
21.29
Tangible book value, excluding AOCI (period end) (1)
25.19
24.58
23.98
23.39
22.84
Average common shares outstanding - basic
95,950,360
96,028,958
96,103,497
96,053,336
95,995,174
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
96,632,946
96,703,880
96,309,352
96,226,845
96,116,617
Period end common shares outstanding
95,984,127
95,869,209
96,134,158
96,067,559
96,044,222
Period end preferred shares outstanding
230,000
230,000
230,000
230,000
380,000
Full time equivalent employees
2,998
2,996
2,973
3,030
3,064
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and the after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Quarter Ended
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Asset quality data
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
Non-performing assets:
Total non-performing portfolio loans
$ 154,970
$ 146,058
$ 145,008
$ 91,584
$ 94,463
Total non-performing loans held for sale
19,162
-
-
-
-
Other real estate and repossessed assets
1,784
1,391
1,323
907
997
Total non-performing assets
$ 175,916
$ 147,449
$ 146,331
$ 92,491
$ 95,460
Past due loans (1):
Loans past due 30-89 days
$ 88,590
$ 67,388
$ 89,877
$ 91,199
$ 80,333
Loans past due 90 days or more
23,719
21,783
16,210
37,783
19,430
Total past due loans
$ 112,309
$ 89,171
$ 106,087
$ 128,982
$ 99,763
Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans
0.45
%
0.35
%
0.47
%
0.47
%
0.42
%
Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans
0.12
0.11
0.08
0.20
0.10
Non-performing portfolio loans / total portfolio loans
0.78
0.75
0.76
0.48
0.50
Non-performing assets / total portfolio loans, total loans held for sale, other real estate and
0.88
0.75
0.76
0.48
0.50
Non-performing assets / total assets
0.62
0.53
0.53
0.33
0.35
Allowance for credit losses
Allowance for credit losses - loans
$ 214,558
$ 217,775
$ 210,023
$ 218,749
$ 217,666
Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments
9,234
7,740
7,212
6,950
7,628
Provision for credit losses
8,661
9,185
(897)
3,059
2,082
Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs and recoveries
10,382
892
7,584
2,666
8,867
Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries / average loans
0.21
%
0.02
%
0.16
%
0.06
%
0.19
%
Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans
1.08
%
1.12
%
1.10
%
1.14
%
1.15
%
Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing portfolio loans
1.38
x
1.49
x
1.45
x
2.39
x
2.30
x
Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing portfolio loans and
loans past due
0.80
x
0.93
x
0.84
x
0.99
x
1.12
x
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
Capital ratios
Tier I leverage capital
9.87
%
9.83
%
9.63
%
9.42
%
9.72
%
Tier I risk-based capital
11.60
11.72
11.72
11.42
11.83
Total risk-based capital
13.97
14.18
14.19
13.92
14.58
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1)
10.61
10.70
10.67
10.37
10.10
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
14.80
14.94
14.84
14.88
14.22
Total shareholders' equity to total assets
14.34
14.78
14.81
14.56
14.96
Tangible equity to tangible assets (2)
8.98
9.29
9.24
8.99
9.35
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)
8.15
8.44
8.37
8.13
7.92
(1) Excludes non-performing loans.
(2) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio.
WESBANCO, INC.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.
Three Months Ended
Year to Date
(unaudited, dollars in thousands,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Sept. 30,
except shares and per share amounts)
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
2026
2025
Return on average assets, excluding certain items:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 85,265
$ 88,437
$ 84,395
$ 78,162
$ 81,042
$ 258,096
$ 124,401
Add: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
577
792
2,933
2,752
8,993
4,302
57,235
Add: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1)
-
-
-
-
-
-
46,926
Net income available to common shareholders, excluding certain items
85,842
89,229
87,328
80,914
90,035
262,398
228,562
Average total assets
$ 28,020,200
$ 27,514,390
$ 27,530,620
$ 27,481,963
$ 27,419,726
$ 27,690,197
$ 25,457,359
Return on average assets, excluding certain items (annualized) (2)
1.22 %
1.30 %
1.29 %
1.17 %
1.30 %
1.27 %
1.20 %
Return on average equity, excluding certain items:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 85,265
$ 88,437
$ 84,395
$ 78,162
$ 81,042
$ 258,096
$ 124,401
Add: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
577
792
2,933
2,752
8,993
4,302
57,235
Add: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1)
-
-
-
-
-
-
46,926
Net income available to common shareholders excluding certain items
85,842
89,229
87,328
80,914
90,035
262,398
228,562
Average total shareholders' equity
$ 4,146,309
$ 4,110,881
$ 4,086,617
$ 4,088,456
$ 3,898,142
$ 4,114,821
$ 3,625,333
Return on average equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (2)
8.21 %
8.71 %
8.67 %
7.85 %
9.16 %
8.53 %
8.43 %
Return on average tangible equity:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 85,265
$ 88,437
$ 84,395
$ 78,162
$ 81,042
$ 258,096
$ 124,401
Add: amortization of intangibles (1)
5,626
5,641
5,656
5,701
6,656
16,924
17,264
Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles
90,891
94,078
90,051
83,863
87,698
275,020
141,665
Average total shareholders' equity
4,146,309
4,110,881
4,086,617
4,088,456
3,898,142
4,114,821
3,625,333
Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability
(1,679,643)
(1,685,204)
(1,691,156)
(1,700,188)
(1,704,105)
(1,685,292)
(1,543,552)
Average tangible equity
$ 2,466,666
$ 2,425,677
$ 2,395,461
$ 2,388,268
$ 2,194,037
$ 2,429,529
$ 2,081,781
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (2)
14.62 %
15.56 %
15.25 %
13.93 %
15.86 %
15.13 %
9.10 %
Average tangible common equity
$ 2,242,479
$ 2,201,490
$ 2,171,274
$ 2,096,528
$ 2,015,329
$ 2,205,342
$ 1,925,764
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (2)
16.08 %
17.14 %
16.82 %
15.87 %
17.26 %
16.67 %
9.84 %
WESBANCO, INC.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
Three Months Ended
Year to Date
(unaudited, dollars in thousands,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Sept. 30,
except shares and per share amounts)
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
2026
2025
Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 85,265
$ 88,437
$ 84,395
$ 78,162
$ 81,042
$ 258,096
$ 124,401
Add: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
577
792
2,933
2,752
8,993
4,302
57,235
Add: amortization of intangibles (1)
5,626
5,641
5,656
5,701
6,656
16,924
17,264
Add: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1)
-
-
-
-
-
-
46,926
Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles and excluding certain items
91,468
94,870
92,984
86,615
96,691
279,322
245,826
Average total shareholders' equity
4,146,309
4,110,881
4,086,617
4,088,456
3,898,142
4,114,821
3,625,333
Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability
(1,679,643)
(1,685,204)
(1,691,156)
(1,700,188)
(1,704,105)
(1,685,292)
(1,543,552)
Average tangible equity
$ 2,466,666
$ 2,425,677
$ 2,395,461
$ 2,388,268
$ 2,194,037
$ 2,429,529
$ 2,081,781
Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (2)
14.71 %
15.69 %
15.74 %
14.39 %
17.48 %
15.37 %
15.79 %
Average tangible common equity
$ 2,242,479
$ 2,201,490
$ 2,171,274
$ 2,096,528
$ 2,015,329
$ 2,205,342
$ 1,925,764
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (2)
16.18 %
17.28 %
17.37 %
16.39 %
19.03 %
16.93 %
17.07 %
Taxable equivalent net interest income:
Net interest income
$ 226,877
$ 222,162
$ 215,401
$ 222,297
$ 216,716
$ 664,439
$ 592,004
Taxable-equivalent adjustments to net interest income (1)
1,287
1,285
1,282
1,293
1,247
3,854
3,678
Taxable equivalent net interest income
$ 228,164
$ 223,447
$ 216,683
$ 223,590
$ 217,963
$ 668,293
$ 595,682
Efficiency ratio:
Non-interest expense
$ 150,867
$ 149,086
$ 146,705
$ 147,888
$ 156,188
$ 446,656
$ 476,689
Less: amortization of intangibles
(7,122)
(7,141)
(7,160)
(7,217)
(8,245)
(21,423)
(21,853)
Less: restructuring and merger-related expense
(730)
(1,003)
(3,713)
(3,483)
(11,383)
(5,446)
(72,449)
Non-interest expense excluding restructuring and merger-related expense
143,015
140,942
135,832
137,188
136,560
419,787
382,387
Taxable equivalent net interest income
228,164
223,447
216,683
223,590
217,963
668,293
595,682
Non-interest income, excluding net securities gains
46,017
51,988
41,844
42,193
43,654
139,848
121,184
Taxable equivalent net interest income plus non-interest income
$ 274,181
$ 275,435
$ 258,527
$ 265,783
$ 261,617
$ 808,141
$ 716,866
Efficiency ratio
52.16 %
51.17 %
52.54 %
51.62 %
52.20 %
51.94 %
53.34 %
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders, excluding certain items:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 85,265
$ 88,437
$ 84,395
$ 78,162
$ 81,042
$ 258,096
$ 124,401
Add: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
577
792
2,933
2,752
8,993
4,302
57,235
Add: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1)
-
-
-
-
-
-
46,926
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders, excluding certain items:
$ 85,842
$ 89,229
$ 87,328
$ 80,914
$ 90,035
$ 262,398
$ 228,562
Earnings per common share - diluted, adjusted:
Net income per common share - diluted
$ 0.88
$ 0.91
$ 0.88
$ 0.81
$ 0.84
$ 2.67
$ 1.39
Add: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses per common share - diluted (1)
0.01
0.01
0.03
0.03
0.10
0.05
0.63
Add: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1)
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.53
Earnings per common share - diluted, adjusted
$ 0.89
$ 0.92
$ 0.91
$ 0.84
$ 0.94
$ 2.72
$ 2.55
WESBANCO, INC.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
Period End
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
Tangible book value per share:
Total shareholders' equity
$ 4,083,124
$ 4,109,685
$ 4,070,608
$ 4,031,913
$ 4,116,527
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability
(1,676,830)
(1,682,457)
(1,688,098)
(1,693,755)
(1,702,916)
Less: preferred shareholder's equity
(224,187)
(224,187)
(224,187)
(224,187)
(368,867)
Tangible common equity
2,182,107
2,203,041
2,158,323
2,113,971
2,044,744
Common shares outstanding
95,984,127
95,869,209
96,134,158
96,067,559
96,044,222
Tangible book value per share
$ 22.73
$ 22.98
$ 22.45
$ 22.01
$ 21.29
Tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI:
Tangible common equity
$ 2,182,107
$ 2,203,041
$ 2,158,323
$ 2,113,971
$ 2,044,744
Less: Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(235,699)
(153,157)
(147,195)
(133,320)
(148,669)
Tangible common equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss
2,417,806
2,356,198
2,305,518
2,247,291
2,193,413
Common shares outstanding
95,984,127
95,869,209
96,134,158
96,067,559
96,044,222
Tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI:
$ 25.19
$ 24.58
$ 23.98
$ 23.39
$ 22.84
Tangible common equity to tangible assets:
Total shareholders' equity
$ 4,083,124
$ 4,109,685
$ 4,070,608
$ 4,031,913
$ 4,116,527
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability
(1,676,830)
(1,682,457)
(1,688,098)
(1,693,755)
(1,702,916)
Tangible equity
2,406,294
2,427,228
2,382,510
2,338,158
2,413,611
Less: preferred shareholder's equity
(224,187)
(224,187)
(224,187)
(224,187)
(368,867)
Tangible common equity
2,182,107
2,203,041
2,158,323
2,113,971
2,044,744
Total assets
28,466,059
27,796,917
27,482,455
27,696,333
27,518,042
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability
(1,676,830)
(1,682,457)
(1,688,098)
(1,693,755)
(1,702,916)
Tangible assets
$ 26,789,229
$ 26,114,460
$ 25,794,357
$ 26,002,578
$ 25,815,126
Tangible equity to tangible assets
8.98 %
9.29 %
9.24 %
8.99 %
9.35 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
8.15 %
8.44 %
8.37 %
8.13 %
7.92 %
(1) Tax effected at 21% for all periods presented.
(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.
WESBANCO, INC.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
Three Months Ended
Year to Date
(unaudited, dollars in thousands,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Sept. 30,
except shares and per share amounts)
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
2026
2025
Pre-tax, pre-provision income:
Income before provision for income taxes
$ 113,215
$ 117,523
$ 111,424
$ 114,620
$ 103,310
$ 342,162
$ 164,618
Add: provision for credit losses
8,661
9,185
(897)
3,059
2,082
16,949
74,183
Pre-tax, pre-provision income
$ 121,876
$ 126,708
$ 110,527
$ 117,679
$ 105,392
$ 359,111
$ 238,801
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Income before provision for income taxes
$ 113,215
$ 117,523
$ 111,424
$ 114,620
$ 103,310
$ 342,162
$ 164,618
Add: provision for credit losses
8,661
9,185
(897)
3,059
2,082
16,949
74,183
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
730
1,003
3,713
3,483
11,383
5,446
72,449
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses
$ 122,606
$ 127,711
$ 114,240
$ 121,162
$ 116,775
$ 364,557
$ 311,250
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses
$ 122,606
$ 127,711
$ 114,240
$ 121,162
$ 116,775
$ 364,557
$ 311,250
Average total assets
$ 28,020,200
$ 27,514,390
$ 27,530,620
$ 27,481,963
$ 27,419,726
$ 27,690,197
$ 25,457,359
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (1)
1.74 %
1.86 %
1.68 %
1.75 %
1.69 %
1.76 %
1.63 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average equity, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses
$ 122,606
$ 127,711
$ 114,240
$ 121,162
$ 116,775
$ 364,557
$ 311,250
Average total shareholders' equity
$ 4,146,309
$ 4,110,881
$ 4,086,617
$ 4,088,456
$ 3,898,142
$ 4,114,821
$ 3,625,333
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average equity, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (1)
11.73 %
12.46 %
11.34 %
11.76 %
11.88 %
11.85 %
11.48 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (2):
Income before provision for income taxes
$ 113,215
$ 117,523
$ 111,424
$ 114,620
$ 103,310
$ 342,162
$ 164,618
Add: provision for credit losses
8,661
9,185
(897)
3,059
2,082
16,949
74,183
Add: amortization of intangibles
7,122
7,141
7,160
7,217
8,425
21,423
21,853
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
730
1,003
3,713
3,483
11,383
5,446
72,449
Pre-tax, pre-provision income before restructuring and merger-related expenses and amortization of intangibles
$ 129,728
$ 134,852
$ 121,400
$ 128,379
$ 125,200
$ 385,980
$ 333,103
Average total shareholders' equity
$ 4,146,309
$ 4,110,881
$ 4,086,617
$ 4,088,456
$ 3,898,142
$ 4,114,821
$ 3,625,333
Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability
(1,679,643)
(1,685,204)
(1,691,156)
(1,700,188)
(1,704,105)
(1,685,292)
(1,543,552)
Average tangible equity
$ 2,466,666
$ 2,425,677
$ 2,395,461
$ 2,388,268
$ 2,194,037
$ 2,429,529
$ 2,081,781
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)
20.87 %
22.30 %
20.55 %
21.33 %
22.64 %
21.24 %
21.39 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (2):
Pre-tax, pre-provision income before restructuring and merger-related expenses and amortization of intangibles
$ 129,728
$ 134,852
$ 121,400
$ 128,379
$ 125,200
$ 385,980
$ 333,103
Average tangible common equity
$ 2,242,479
$ 2,201,490
$ 2,171,274
$ 2,096,528
$ 2,015,329
$ 2,205,342
$ 1,925,764
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)
22.95 %
24.57 %
22.68 %
24.29 %
24.65 %
23.40 %
23.13 %
(1) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.
(2) Certain items excluded from the calculations consist of credit provisions, tax provisions and restructuring and merger-related expenses.
SOURCE WesBanco, Inc.