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TC

WKN: A3C7DT | ISIN: US88422P1093 | Ticker-Symbol: GL0
Frankfurt
21.10.26 | 21:55
36,000 Euro
-1,10 % -0,400
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THIRD COAST BANCSHARES INC Chart 1 Jahr
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THIRD COAST BANCSHARES INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
21.10.2026 22:15 Uhr
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Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Reports 2026 Third Quarter Financial Results

Solid 2026 Third Quarter Results While Advancing Long-Term Growth Strategy

HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE and NYSE Texas: TCBX) (the "Company," "Third Coast," "we," "us," or "our"), the bank holding company for Third Coast Bank (the "Bank"), today reported its 2026 third quarter financial results.

2026 Third Quarter Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Return on average assets of 1.13% annualized for the third quarter of 2026 compared to 1.34% annualized for the second quarter of 2026 and 1.41% annualized for the third quarter of 2025. Return on average assets as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) annualized for the third quarter of 2026 was 1.29%.
  • Net interest margin of 3.70% for the third quarter of 2026 compared to 3.83% for the second quarter of 2026 and 4.10% for the third quarter of 2025.
  • Net income for the third quarter of 2026 totaled $19.0 million, or $1.07 and $0.93 per basic and diluted share, respectively, compared to $22.0 million, or $1.25 and $1.08 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the second quarter of 2026 and $18.1 million, or $1.22 and $1.03 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the third quarter of 2025. Excluding $3.2 million of acquisition-related expenses in the third quarter of 2026, the net income as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) for the third quarter of 2026 was $21.6 million, or $1.06 per diluted share as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1).
  • Efficiency ratio of 63.10% for the third quarter of 2026 compared to 56.51% for the second quarter of 2026 and 53.03% for the third quarter of 2025.
  • Gross loans grew to $5.49 billion as of September 30, 2026, from $5.44 billion reported as of June 30, 2026.
  • Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share(1) increased to $36.53 and $33.31, respectively, as of September 30, 2026, compared to $36.34 and $33.08, respectively, as of June 30, 2026 and $32.25 and $30.91, respectively, as of September 30, 2025.
  • Noninterest bearing demand deposits increased $78.4 million to $721.2 million, or 12.2% of total deposits as of September 30, 2026, compared to 11.0% of total deposits as of June 30, 2026.
  • On October 7, 2026, the Company announced a definitive merger agreement to acquire Great Plains Bancshares, Inc. ("Great Plains"), the parent company of Great Plains National Bank, in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $239.6 million based on the Company's closing stock price as of October 6, 2026. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027.

"The third quarter reflects the underlying strength of our franchise and our continued focus on disciplined, relationship-driven growth," said Bart Caraway, Founder, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Third Coast. "We saw healthy loan activity, continued progress in our funding base, stable credit performance, and another high in tangible book value per share. Additionally, our agreement to merge with Great Plains builds on the progress of our strategy and brings together two organizations with complementary strengths and shared values. We believe the transaction positions us to build an even stronger franchise capable of producing durable earnings and long-term stakeholder value."

Operating Results

Net Income and Earnings Per Common Share

Net income totaled $19.0 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $22.0 million for the second quarter of 2026 and $18.1 million for the third quarter of 2025. Net income available to common shareholders totaled $17.8 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $20.8 million for the second quarter of 2026 and $16.9 million for the third quarter of 2025. The quarter-over-quarter decrease from the second quarter of 2026 was primarily due to the reduction of gain on sale of factored receivables from the second quarter of 2026 and an increase in merger and acquisition-related expenses during the third quarter of 2026. Dividends on our Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock ("Series A Preferred Stock") totaled $1.2 million for each of the quarters ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025.

Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $1.07 per share and $0.93 per share, respectively, in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $1.25 per share and $1.08 per share, respectively, in the second quarter of 2026 and $1.22 per share and $1.03 per share, respectively, in the third quarter of 2025. In the third quarter of 2026, diluted earnings per common share as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) was $1.06, compared to $0.98 diluted earnings per common share as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) in the second quarter of 2026.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2026 was 3.70%, compared to 3.83% for the second quarter of 2026 and 4.10% for the third quarter of 2025. The yield on loans for the third quarter of 2026 was 6.95%, compared to 7.06% for the second quarter of 2026 and 7.79% for the third quarter of 2025. The cost of interest-bearing deposits for the third quarter of 2026 was 3.49%, compared to 3.41% for the second quarter of 2026 and 3.98% for the third quarter of 2025.

Net interest income totaled $59.5 million for the third quarter of 2026, a decrease of 1.2% from $60.3 million for the second quarter of 2026 and an increase of 17.1% from $50.8 million for the third quarter of 2025. Interest income totaled $106.7 million for the third quarter of 2026, an increase of 0.7% from $106.0 million for the second quarter of 2026 and an increase of 15.4% from $92.5 million for the third quarter of 2025. Interest expense was $47.2 million for the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $1.5 million, or 3.2%, from $45.7 million for the second quarter of 2026, and an increase of $5.5 million, or 13.3%, from $41.7 million for the third quarter of 2025.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $6.3 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $7.7 million for the second quarter of 2026 and $3.6 million for the third quarter of 2025. The quarter-over-quarter decrease from the second quarter of 2026 was primarily due to the reduction of gain on sale of factored receivables from the second quarter of 2026 partially offset by increased service charges and fees during the third quarter of 2026. Noninterest expense increased to $41.6 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $38.4 million for the second quarter of 2026 and $28.9 million for the third quarter of 2025. The quarter-over-quarter increase from the second quarter of 2026 was primarily due to merger and acquisition-related costs of $3.2 million. At September 30, 2026, the number of employees decreased to 499, compared to 504 at June 30, 2026.

The efficiency ratio was 63.10% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 56.51% for the second quarter of 2026 and 53.03% for the third quarter of 2025.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Loan Portfolio and Composition

For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, gross loans increased to $5.49 billion, an increase of $57.1 million, or 1.1%, from $5.44 billion as of June 30, 2026, and an increase of $1.33 billion, or 31.9%, from $4.17 billion as of September 30, 2025. The Bank completed a securitization of $87.5 million of commercial real estate loans during the third quarter of 2026. Real estate loans accounted for the majority of the loan growth for the third quarter of 2026, with real estate loans increasing $67.1 million from the second quarter of 2026, partially offset by municipal and other loans decreasing $9.2 million from the second quarter of 2026.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans at September 30, 2026 were $29.0 million, compared to $27.1 million at June 30, 2026 and $21.7 million at September 30, 2025. The increase in nonperforming loans during the third quarter of 2026 was primarily due to $2.3 million in SBA loans placed on nonaccrual. As of September 30, 2026, the nonperforming loans to total loans ratio was 0.53%, compared to 0.50% as of June 30, 2026 and 0.52% as of September 30, 2025.

The provision for credit losses recorded for the third quarter of 2026 was $540,000, and the allowance for credit losses of $54.4 million represented 0.99% of the $5.49 billion in gross loans outstanding as of September 30, 2026. The provision for credit losses recorded for the second quarter of 2026 was $2.1 million, and the allowance for credit losses of $53.6 million represented 0.99% of the $5.44 billion in gross loans outstanding as of June 30, 2026.

The Company recorded net recoveries of $27,000 and $17,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, respectively.

Deposits and Composition

Deposits totaled $5.92 billion as of September 30, 2026, an increase of 1.2% from $5.86 billion as of June 30, 2026, and an increase of 35.5% from $4.37 billion as of September 30, 2025. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased from $642.7 million as of June 30, 2026 to $721.2 million as of September 30, 2026 and represented 12.2% and 11.0% of total deposits as of September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026, respectively. As of September 30, 2026, interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $141.1 million, or 3.3%, time deposits increased $126.1 million, or 14.6%, and savings accounts increased $5.9 million, or 21.1%, respectively, from June 30, 2026.

The average cost of deposits was 3.09% for the third quarter of 2026, representing a 4-basis point increase from the second quarter of 2026 and a 47-basis point decrease from the third quarter of 2025. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily due to the increase in rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits.

Earnings Conference Call

Third Coast has scheduled a conference call to discuss its 2026 third quarter results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, October 22, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the call, dial 201-389-0869 and ask for the Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or access it live over the Internet at https://ir.thirdcoast.bank/events-and-presentations/events/ For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through October 29, 2026, and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13757906#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://ir.thirdcoast.bank/events-and-presentations/events/ for 90 days.

About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank conducts banking operations through 20 branches encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit https://www.thirdcoast.bank for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "looking ahead," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: interest rate risk and fluctuations in interest rates; market conditions and economic trends generally and in the banking industry; our ability to maintain important deposit relationships; our ability to grow or maintain our deposit base; our ability to implement our expansion strategy; our ability to pay dividends on our Series A Preferred Stock; credit risk associated with our business; economic conditions affecting the real estate market; prepayment risks associated with commercial real estate loans; liquidity risks in the securitization market; operational risks related to the administration of securitized assets; changes in key management personnel; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the definitive merger agreement providing for the acquisition of Great Plains by Third Coast; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Third Coast or Great Plains; the possibility that the transaction does not close when expected or at all because required regulatory, shareholder or other approvals and other conditions to closing are not received or satisfied on a timely basis or at all (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction); the risk that the benefits from the transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected, including as a result of changes in, or problems arising from, general economic and market conditions, interest and exchange rates, monetary policy, laws and regulations and their enforcement, and the degree of competition in the geographic and business areas in which Third Coast and Great Plains operate; disruption to the parties' businesses as a result of the announcement and pendency of the transaction; the risk that the integration of each party's operations will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected or that the parties are otherwise unable to successfully integrate each party's businesses into the other's businesses; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; reputational risk and potential adverse reactions of Third Coast's or Great Plains' customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction; the dilution caused by Third Coast's issuance of additional shares of its common stock in connection with the transaction; a material adverse change in the financial condition of Third Coast or Great Plains; the diversion of management's attention and time from ongoing business operations and opportunities on merger-related matters; and other factors that may affect future results of Third Coast and Great Plains including changes in asset quality and credit risk, the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth, changes in interest rates and capital markets, inflation, customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices, the impact, extent and timing of technological changes, capital management activities and other actions of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and our other filings with the SEC.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Common Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, Return on Average Assets as Adjusted (Non-GAAP), Return on Average Common Equity as Adjusted (Non-GAAP), Return on Average Tangible Common Equity as Adjusted (Non-GAAP), Net Income as Adjusted (Non-GAAP), and Diluted Earnings Per Common Share as Adjusted (Non-GAAP), which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

(1)

Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this news release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.



Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)




2026



2025


(Dollars in thousands)


September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31



September 30


















ASSETS
















Cash and cash equivalents:
















Cash and due from banks


$

359,763



$

404,165



$

425,174



$

175,202



$

116,383


Federal funds sold



6,051




6,732




6,133




6,027




6,629


Total cash and cash equivalents



365,814




410,897




431,307




181,229




123,012


















Interest bearing time deposits in other banks



276




273




270




267




265


Investment securities available-for-sale



461,524




405,251




435,846




383,192




376,719


Investment securities held to maturity



191,924




191,952




191,980




192,008




206,037


Loans held for investment



5,493,503




5,436,414




5,251,458




4,394,751




4,165,116


Less: allowance for credit losses



(54,418)




(53,591)




(51,455)




(43,949)




(42,563)


Loans held for investment, net



5,439,085




5,382,823




5,200,003




4,350,802




4,122,553


Accrued interest receivable



32,083




30,306




31,385




29,236




29,537


Premises and equipment, net



40,645




40,178




40,558




24,789




24,718


Other real estate owned



26,999




27,321




8,388




8,388




8,388


Bank-owned life insurance



77,100




77,856




77,107




76,357




75,547


Non-marketable securities, at cost



24,860




23,538




21,759




16,424




26,157


Deferred tax asset, net



26,644




23,843




7,493




6,450




6,989


Derivative assets



5,307




2,594




2,350




2,544




2,803


Right-of-use assets - operating leases



16,833




16,953




17,615




17,066




17,677


Core deposit intangibles, net



7,655




8,081




8,516




646




686


Goodwill



46,079




46,079




46,367




18,034




18,034


Other assets



42,792




47,556




61,129




33,327




22,686


Total assets


$

6,805,620



$

6,735,501



$

6,582,073



$

5,340,759



$

5,061,808


















LIABILITIES
















Deposits:
















Noninterest bearing


$

721,194



$

642,748



$

577,217



$

495,000



$

450,013


Interest bearing



5,203,574




5,212,718




5,137,860




4,131,888




3,922,728


Total deposits



5,924,768




5,855,466




5,715,077




4,626,888




4,372,741


















Accrued interest payable



6,910




5,872




7,205




5,957




7,153


Derivative liabilities



10,368




4,289




3,517




3,142




3,521


Lease liability - operating leases



17,887




18,011




18,676




18,130




18,735


Other liabilities



27,260




39,647




48,177




36,775




32,040


Line of credit - Senior Debt



62,375




60,375




57,875




37,875




32,875


Note payable - Subordinated Debentures, net



81,120




81,068




81,016




80,965




80,913


Total liabilities



6,130,688




6,064,728




5,931,543




4,809,732




4,547,978


















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
















Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred
Stock



69




69




69




69




69


Series B Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock



-




-




-




-




-


Common stock



16,742




16,718




16,641




13,970




13,958


Common stock - non-voting



-




-




-




-




-


Additional paid-in capital



431,086




429,931




428,815




323,929




323,491


Retained earnings



237,045




219,238




198,435




183,238




166,537


Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income



(8,911)




5,916




7,669




10,920




10,874


Treasury stock, at cost



(1,099)




(1,099)




(1,099)




(1,099)




(1,099)


Total shareholders' equity



674,932




670,773




650,530




531,027




513,830


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

6,805,620



$

6,735,501



$

6,582,073



$

5,340,759



$

5,061,808


Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)




Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





2026



2025



2026



2025



(Dollars in thousands, except per share
data)


September
30



June 30



March 31



December
31



September
30



September
30



September
30


























INTEREST INCOME:























Loans, including fees


$

94,593



$

94,584



$

85,893



$

81,368



$

82,054



$

275,070



$

234,847



Investment securities available-for-sale



7,020




6,482




6,107




6,464




6,289




19,609




17,487



Investment securities held-to-maturity



2,359




2,549




2,398




2,681




2,882




7,306




4,489



Federal funds sold and other



2,754




2,374




2,988




1,586




1,278




8,116




5,108



Total interest income



106,726




105,989




97,386




92,099




92,503




310,101




261,931


























INTEREST EXPENSE:























Deposit accounts



44,709




43,384




41,484




37,530




39,030




129,577




112,791



FHLB advances and other borrowings



2,471




2,329




2,257




2,372




2,624




7,057




6,120



Total interest expense



47,180




45,713




43,741




39,902




41,654




136,634




118,911


























Net interest income



59,546




60,276




53,645




52,197




50,849




173,467




143,020


























Provision for credit losses



540




2,069




580




2,245




2,763




3,189




5,343


























Net interest income after credit loss expense



59,006




58,207




53,065




49,952




48,086




170,278




137,677


























NONINTEREST INCOME:























Service charges and fees



4,293




3,174




3,175




3,518




2,839




10,642




7,241



Earnings on bank-owned life insurance



797




748




750




811




786




2,295




2,206



Loss on sale of investment securities
available-for-sale



-




(93)




(11)




(272)




-




(104)




(338)



Gain on sale of factored receivables



-




3,463




-




-




-




3,463




-



Gain on sale of SBA loans



-




-




-




-




-




-




74



Other



1,231




425




119




204




10




1,775




209



Total noninterest income



6,321




7,717




4,033




4,261




3,635




18,071




9,392


























NONINTEREST EXPENSE:























Salaries and employee benefits



24,981




24,804




24,808




21,109




19,560




74,593




56,080



Occupancy and equipment expense



3,414




3,259




3,349




2,845




2,861




10,022




8,478



Legal and professional



4,869




2,271




3,221




2,850




1,254




10,361




4,612



Data processing and network expense



1,578




1,595




1,414




1,087




1,203




4,587




3,485



Regulatory assessments



1,430




1,331




1,210




1,172




1,152




3,971




3,661



Advertising and marketing



799




737




639




733




499




2,175




1,411



Software purchases and maintenance



1,573




1,421




1,419




1,067




1,094




4,413




3,502



Loan operations and other real estate
owned expense



1,018




656




537




397




29




2,211




737



Telephone and communications



166




158




144




126




134




468




424



Other



1,733




2,192




1,362




1,305




1,106




5,287




3,456



Total noninterest expense



41,561




38,424




38,103




32,691




28,892




118,088




85,846


























NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX
EXPENSE



23,766




27,500




18,995




21,522




22,829




70,261




61,223


























Income tax expense



4,762




5,513




2,627




3,624




4,772




12,902




12,830


























NET INCOME



19,004




21,987




16,368




17,898




18,057




57,359




48,393


























Preferred stock dividends declared



1,197




1,184




1,171




1,197




1,197




3,552




3,553


























NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO
COMMON
SHAREHOLDERS


$

17,807



$

20,803



$

15,197



$

16,701



$

16,860



$

53,807



$

44,840


























EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:























Basic earnings per share


$

1.07



$

1.25



$

1.03



$

1.21



$

1.22



$

3.36



$

3.24



Diluted earnings per share


$

0.93



$

1.08



$

0.88



$

1.02



$

1.03



$

2.90



$

2.77



Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)




Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended




2026



2025



2026



2025


(Dollars in thousands, except
share and per share data)


September
30



June 30



March 31



December
31



September
30



September
30



September
30
























Earnings per common share, basic


$

1.07



$

1.25



$

1.03



$

1.21



$

1.22



$

3.36



$

3.24


Earnings per common share, diluted


$

0.93



$

1.08



$

0.88



$

1.02



$

1.03



$

2.90



$

2.77


Dividends on common stock


$

-



$

-



$

-



$

-



$

-



$

-



$

-


Dividends on Series A Convertible
Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock


$

17.25



$

17.06



$

16.88



$

17.25



$

17.25



$

51.19



$

51.19
























Return on average assets (A)



1.13

%



1.34

%



1.08

%



1.36

%



1.41

%



1.19

%



1.32

%

Return on average common equity (A)



11.49

%



13.96

%



11.29

%



14.42

%



15.14

%



12.27

%



14.13

%

Return on average tangible common
equity (A) (B)



12.59

%



15.36

%



12.23

%



15.03

%



15.81

%



13.42

%



14.79

%

Net interest margin (A) (C)



3.70

%



3.83

%



3.67

%



4.10

%



4.10

%



3.73

%



4.05

%

Efficiency ratio (D)



63.10

%



56.51

%



66.06

%



57.90

%



53.03

%



61.65

%



56.32

%























Capital Ratios






















Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.
(consolidated):






















Total common equity to total assets



8.95

%



8.98

%



8.88

%



8.70

%



8.84

%



8.95

%



8.84

%

Tangible common equity to tangible
assets (B)



8.22

%



8.24

%



8.11

%



8.38

%



8.51

%



8.22

%



8.51

%

Estimated Common equity tier 1 (to risk
weighted assets)



9.20

%



8.82

%



8.84

%



8.65

%



8.85

%



9.20

%



8.85

%

Estimated Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted
assets)



10.28

%



9.89

%



9.96

%



9.97

%



10.25

%



10.28

%



10.25

%

Estimated Total capital (to risk weighted
assets)



12.45

%



12.01

%



12.13

%



12.48

%



12.90

%



12.45

%



12.90

%

Estimated Tier 1 capital (to average
assets)



9.55

%



9.35

%



9.65

%



9.65

%



9.55

%



9.55

%



9.55

%























Third Coast Bank:






















Estimated Common equity tier 1 (to risk
weighted assets)



12.56

%



12.10

%



12.23

%



12.23

%



12.59

%



12.56

%



12.59

%

Estimated Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted
assets)



12.56

%



12.10

%



12.23

%



12.23

%



12.59

%



12.56

%



12.59

%

Estimated Total capital (to risk weighted
assets)



13.41

%



12.91

%



13.02

%



13.14

%



13.53

%



13.41

%



13.53

%

Estimated Tier 1 capital (to average
assets)



11.66

%



11.44

%



11.84

%



11.84

%



11.75

%



11.66

%



11.75

%























Other Data






















Weighted average common shares:






















Basic



16,655,357




16,591,144




14,814,661




13,889,497




13,860,149




16,027,130




13,824,963


Diluted



20,435,618




20,334,205




18,560,056




17,552,204




17,524,288




19,783,163




17,452,385


Period end common shares
outstanding



16,664,058




16,639,127




16,562,268




13,891,055




13,879,099




16,664,058




13,879,099


Book value per common share


$

36.53



$

36.34



$

35.28



$

33.47



$

32.25



$

36.53



$

32.25


Tangible book value per common
share (B)


$

33.31



$

33.08



$

31.97



$

32.12



$

30.91



$

33.31



$

30.91







(A) Interim periods annualized.

(B) Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this news release.

(C) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(D) Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income. Taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)




Three Months Ended



September 30, 2026


June 30, 2026


September 30, 2025

(Dollars in thousands)


Average
Outstanding
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)



Average
Yield/
Rate(4)


Average
Outstanding
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)



Average
Yield/
Rate(4)


Average
Outstanding
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)



Average
Yield/
Rate(4)


























Assets

























Interest-earnings assets:

























Loans, gross


$

5,396,683



$

94,593



6.95 %


$

5,371,846



$

94,584



7.06 %


$

4,179,027



$

82,054



7.79 %

Investment securities available-
for-sale



492,929




7,020



5.65 %



432,863




6,482



6.01 %



410,073




6,289



6.08 %

Investment securities held-to-
maturity



192,152




2,359



4.87 %



191,970




2,549



5.33 %



206,055




2,882



5.55 %

Federal funds sold and other
interest-
earning assets



299,444




2,754



3.65 %



315,434




2,374



3.02 %



123,680




1,278



4.10 %

Total interest-earning assets



6,381,208




106,726



6.64 %



6,312,113




105,989



6.73 %



4,918,835




92,503



7.46 %

Less: allowance for credit losses



(53,612)









(52,533)









(40,427)







Total interest-earning assets, net
of
allowance



6,327,596









6,259,580









4,878,408







Noninterest-earning assets



325,704









330,121









213,210







Total assets


$

6,653,300








$

6,589,701








$

5,091,618
































Liabilities and Shareholders'
Equity

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Interest-bearing deposits


$

5,084,277



$

44,709



3.49 %


$

5,108,166



$

43,384



3.41 %


$

3,892,726



$

39,030



3.98 %

Note payable and line of credit



142,832




2,155



5.99 %



139,733




2,091



6.00 %



113,560




1,754



6.13 %

FHLB advances



31,986




316



3.92 %



24,719




238



3.86 %



73,476




870



4.70 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities



5,259,095




47,180



3.56 %



5,272,618




45,713



3.48 %



4,079,762




41,654



4.05 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits



654,281









599,000









453,980







Other liabilities



58,749









54,236









49,842







Total liabilities



5,972,125









5,925,854









4,583,584







Shareholders' equity



681,175









663,847









508,034







Total liabilities and
shareholders'
equity


$

6,653,300








$

6,589,701








$

5,091,618







Net interest income





$

59,546








$

60,276








$

50,849




Net interest spread (1)








3.08 %








3.25 %








3.41 %

Net interest margin (2)








3.70 %








3.83 %








4.10 %






(1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts.

(4) Annualized.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)




Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2026


September 30, 2025

(Dollars in thousands)


Average
Outstanding
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)



Average
Yield/
Rate(4)


Average
Outstanding
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)



Average
Yield/
Rate(4)


















Assets

















Interest-earnings assets:

















Loans, gross


$

5,248,655



$

275,070



7.01 %


$

4,060,615



$

234,847



7.73 %

Investment securities available-for-sale



443,053




19,609



5.92 %



396,919




17,487



5.89 %

Investment securities held-to-maturity



192,041




7,306



5.09 %



108,575




4,489



5.53 %

Federal funds sold and other interest-earning
assets



325,802




8,116



3.33 %



159,941




5,108



4.27 %

Total interest-earning assets



6,209,551




310,101



6.68 %



4,726,050




261,931



7.41 %

Less: allowance for credit losses



(51,673)









(40,550)







Total interest-earning assets, net of allowance



6,157,878









4,685,500







Noninterest-earning assets



309,434









207,355







Total assets


$

6,467,312








$

4,892,855
























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Interest-bearing liabilities:

















Interest-bearing deposits


$

4,985,877



$

129,577



3.47 %


$

3,771,393



$

112,791



4.00 %

Note payable and line of credit



137,812




6,190



6.01 %



112,318




5,186



6.17 %

FHLB advances and other



32,257




867



3.59 %



26,574




934



4.70 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities



5,155,946




136,634



3.54 %



3,910,285




118,911



4.07 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits



601,182









436,412







Other liabilities



57,538









55,754







Total liabilities



5,814,666









4,402,451







Shareholders' equity



652,646









490,404







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

6,467,312








$

4,892,855







Net interest income





$

173,467








$

143,020




Net interest spread (1)








3.14 %








3.34 %

Net interest margin (2)








3.73 %








4.05 %






(1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts.

(4) Annualized.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)




Three Months Ended





2026



2025



(Dollars in thousands)


September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31



September 30




















Period-end Loan Portfolio:

















Real estate loans:

















Commercial real estate:

















Non-farm non-residential owner occupied


$

609,699



$

583,989



$

572,037



$

434,715



$

408,996



Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied



988,249




932,147




929,598




710,401




687,924



Residential



514,474




530,189




543,804




333,419




334,583



Construction, development & other



888,908




887,805




894,767




823,353




826,566



Farmland



32,841




32,898




32,379




26,485




25,549



Commercial & industrial



2,368,844




2,369,582




2,182,864




1,906,616




1,772,045



Consumer



1,715




1,871




2,265




1,576




1,291



Municipal and other



88,773




97,933




93,744




158,186




108,162



Total loans


$

5,493,503



$

5,436,414



$

5,251,458



$

4,394,751



$

4,165,116




















Asset Quality:

















Nonaccrual loans


$

23,050



$

21,557



$

29,222



$

10,120



$

10,723



Loans> 90 days and still accruing



5,929




5,555




6,396




11,360




11,016



Total nonperforming loans



28,979




27,112




35,618




21,480




21,739



Other real estate owned



26,999




27,321




8,388




8,388




8,388



Total nonperforming assets


$

55,978



$

54,433



$

44,006



$

29,868



$

30,127




















QTD Net (recoveries) charge-offs


$

(27)



$

(150)



$

(5)



$

844



$

(17)




















Nonaccrual loans:

















Real estate loans:

















Commercial real estate:

















Non-farm non-residential owner occupied


$

5,129



$

3,320



$

618



$

1,235



$

1,237



Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied



5,365




5,584




17,140




99




111



Residential



-




198




374




387




214



Construction, development & other



-




-




603




-




6



Commercial & industrial



12,556




12,455




10,487




8,399




9,155



Total nonaccrual loans


$

23,050



$

21,557



$

29,222



$

10,120



$

10,723




















Asset Quality Ratios:

















Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.82

%



0.81

%



0.67

%



0.56

%



0.60

%


Nonperforming loans to total loans



0.53

%



0.50

%



0.68

%



0.49

%



0.52

%


Allowance for credit losses to total loans



0.99

%



0.99

%



0.98

%



1.00

%



1.02

%


QTD Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans
(annualized)



(0.00)

%



(0.01)

%



(0.00)

%



0.08

%



(0.00)

%


Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, we review Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Common Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, Return on Average Assets as Adjusted (Non-GAAP), Return on Average Common Equity as Adjusted (Non-GAAP), Return on Average Tangible Common Equity as Adjusted (Non-GAAP), Net Income as Adjusted (Non-GAAP), and Diluted Earnings Per Common Share as Adjusted (Non-GAAP) for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We classify a financial measure as a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios, or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how other banking organizations calculate their financial measures with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

Management believes the following non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in understanding the financial condition and results of operations of the company:

  • Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity.
  • Tangible Book Value Per Common Share. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per common share is book value per common share. We believe that the tangible book value per common share measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per common share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.
  • Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible assets is total assets, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity to tangible assets is total shareholders' equity to total assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity to tangible assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total shareholders' equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets.
  • Return on Average Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for average tangible common equity is average shareholders' equity, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for return on average tangible common equity is return on average common equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of return on average tangible common equity, exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing average shareholders' equity while not increasing our tangible common equity.
  • Return on Average Assets as Adjusted (Non-GAAP). The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for return on average assets as adjusted (non-GAAP) is return on average assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of return on average assets as adjusted for the exclusion of significant income or expenses that are unusual or not expected to recur during the year, in order to reduce distortion within the ratios.
  • Return on Average Common Equity as Adjusted (Non-GAAP). The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for return on average common equity as adjusted (non-GAAP) is return on average common equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of return on average common equity as adjusted for the exclusion of significant income or expenses that are unusual or not expected to recur during the year, in order to reduce distortion within the ratios.
  • Return on Average Tangible Common Equity as Adjusted (Non-GAAP). The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for return on average tangible common equity as adjusted (non-GAAP) is return on average common equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of return on average tangible common equity, exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing average shareholders' equity while not increasing our tangible common equity as adjusted for the exclusion of significant income or expenses that are unusual or not expected to recur during the year, in order to reduce distortion within the ratios.
  • Net Income as Adjusted (Non-GAAP). The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for net income as adjusted (non-GAAP) is net income. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of net income as adjusted for the exclusion of significant income or expenses that are unusual or not expected to recur during the year, in order to reduce distortion within the totals.
  • Diluted Earnings Per Common Share as Adjusted (Non-GAAP). The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for diluted earnings per common share as adjusted (non-GAAP) is diluted earnings per common share. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of diluted earnings per common share as adjusted for the exclusion of significant income or expenses that are unusual or not expected to recur during the year, in order to reduce distortion within the ratios.

The calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures are as follows:



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended




2026



2025



2026



2025


(Dollars in thousands, except
share and per share data)


September
30



June 30



March 31



December
31



September
30



September
30



September
30
























Tangible Common Equity:






















Total shareholders' equity


$

674,932



$

670,773



$

650,530



$

531,027



$

513,830



$

674,932



$

513,830


Less: Preferred stock including
additional
paid in capital



66,160




66,160




66,160




66,160




66,160




66,160




66,160


Total common equity



608,772




604,613




584,370




464,867




447,670




608,772




447,670


Less: Goodwill and core deposit
intangibles,
net



53,734




54,160




54,883




18,680




18,720




53,734




18,720


Tangible common equity


$

555,038



$

550,453



$

529,487



$

446,187



$

428,950



$

555,038



$

428,950
























Common shares outstanding at end
of period



16,664,058




16,639,127




16,562,268




13,891,055




13,879,099




16,664,058




13,879,099
























Book Value Per Common Share


$

36.53



$

36.34



$

35.28



$

33.47



$

32.25



$

36.53



$

32.25


Tangible Book Value Per
Common Share


$

33.31



$

33.08



$

31.97



$

32.12



$

30.91



$

33.31



$

30.91
























Tangible Assets:






















Total assets


$

6,805,620



$

6,735,501



$

6,582,073



$

5,340,759



$

5,061,808



$

6,805,620



$

5,061,808


Adjustments: Goodwill and core
deposit
intangibles, net



53,734




54,160




54,883




18,680




18,720




53,734




18,720


Tangible assets


$

6,751,886



$

6,681,341



$

6,527,190



$

5,322,079



$

5,043,088



$

6,751,886



$

5,043,088
























Total Common Equity to Total
Assets



8.95

%



8.98

%



8.88

%



8.70

%



8.84

%



8.95

%



8.84

%

Tangible Common Equity to
Tangible Assets



8.22

%



8.24

%



8.11

%



8.38

%



8.51

%



8.22

%



8.51

%























Average Tangible Common
Equity:






















Average shareholders' equity


$

681,175



$

663,847



$

612,170



$

525,759



$

508,034



$

652,646



$

490,404


Less: Average preferred stock
including
additional paid in capital



66,160




66,160




66,160




66,160




66,160




66,160




66,160


Average common equity



615,015




597,687




546,010




459,599




441,874




586,486




424,244


Less: Average goodwill and core
deposit
intangibles, net



54,007




54,580




42,115




18,705




18,746




50,277




18,785


Average tangible common equity


$

561,008



$

543,107



$

503,895



$

440,894



$

423,128



$

536,209



$

405,459
























Net Income


$

19,004



$

21,987



$

16,368



$

17,898



$

18,057



$

57,359



$

48,393


Less: Dividends declared on
preferred stock



1,197




1,184




1,171




1,197




1,197




3,552




3,553


Net Income Available to Common
Shareholders


$

17,807



$

20,803



$

15,197



$

16,701



$

16,860



$

53,807



$

44,840
























Return on Average Common
Equity(A)



11.49

%



13.96

%



11.29

%



14.42

%



15.14

%



12.27

%



14.13

%

Return on Average Tangible
Common Equity(A)



12.59

%



15.36

%



12.23

%



15.03

%



15.81

%



13.42

%



14.79

%






(A) Interim periods annualized.



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended




2026



2025



2026



2025


(Dollars in thousands, except share and
per share data)


September
30



June 30



March 31



December
31



September
30



September
30



September
30
























Net Income as adjusted (non-GAAP)






















Net income


$

19,004



$

21,987



$

16,368



$

17,898



$

18,057



$

57,359



$

48,393


Pre-tax adjustments:






















Acquisition-related accelerated
amortization on
loan fair value marks



637




228




549




-




-




1,414




-


Gain on sale of factored receivables



-




(3,463)




-




-




-




(3,463)




-


Acquisition-related salaries and
employee
benefits



391




497




1,310




-




-




2,198




-


Acquisition-related other professional
expense



2,179




130




1,276




505




-




3,585




-


Total pre-tax adjustments



3,207




(2,608)




3,135




505




-




3,734




-


Tax-effect of adjustments



589




(479)




576




85




-




686




-


Total adjustments after tax



2,618




(2,129)




2,559




420




-




3,048




-


Net income as adjusted (non-GAAP)


$

21,622



$

19,858



$

18,927



$

18,318



$

18,057



$

60,407



$

48,393


Preferred stock dividends


$

1,197



$

1,184



$

1,171



$

1,197



$

1,197



$

3,552



$

3,553


Net income available to common
shareholders
as adjusted (non-GAAP)


$

20,425



$

18,674



$

17,756



$

17,121



$

16,860



$

56,855



$

44,840
























Diluted earnings per share


$

0.93



$

1.08



$

0.88



$

1.02



$

1.03



$

2.90



$

2.77


Adjustments after-tax



0.13




(0.10)




0.14




0.02




-




0.15




-


Diluted earnings per common share as
adjusted
(non-GAAP)


$

1.06



$

0.98



$

1.02



$

1.04



$

1.03



$

3.05



$

2.77
























Return on average assets



1.13

%



1.34

%



1.08

%



1.36

%



1.41

%



1.19

%



1.32

%

Return on average assets as adjusted
(non-GAAP)(A)



1.29

%



1.21

%



1.25

%



1.39

%



1.41

%



1.25

%



1.32

%

Return on average common equity as
adjusted
(non-GAAP)(A)



13.18

%



12.53

%



13.19

%



14.78

%



15.14

%



12.96

%



14.13

%

Return on average tangible common
equity
as adjusted (non-GAAP)(A)



14.44

%



13.79

%



14.29

%



15.41

%



15.81

%



14.18

%



14.79

%






(A) Interim periods annualized.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is being made in respect of the proposed merger transaction involving Third Coast and Great Plains. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act and otherwise in accordance with applicable law.

Important Additional Information and Where to Find It

Third Coast intends to file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC, which will include a joint proxy statement of Great Plains and Third Coast that also constitutes a prospectus of Third Coast, and Third Coast will file other documents regarding the proposed transaction with the SEC. A definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus will also be sent to Great Plains' and Third Coast's shareholders seeking the required shareholder approvals of the proposed transaction.

INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4 AND THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS INCLUDED WITHIN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4 WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, AS WELL AS ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE TRANSACTION OR INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE INTO THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4 AND THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING THIRD COAST, GREAT PLAINS, THE TRANSACTION AND RELATED MATTERS.

The documents filed by Third Coast with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, the documents filed by Third Coast may be obtained free of charge at its website at https://ir.thirdcoast.bank/financials/sec-filings/. Alternatively, these documents, when available, can be obtained free of charge from Third Coast upon written request to Third Coast Bancshares, Inc., Attn: Investor Relations, 1800 West Loop South, Suite 875, Houston, TX 77027, or by calling (713) 960-1300.

Participants in this Transaction

Third Coast, Great Plains, their respective directors and executive officers and certain of their other members of management and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Great Plains' shareholders and Third Coast's shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Information about the directors and executive officers of Third Coast may be found in Third Coast's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on March 4, 2026 and in Third Coast's proxy statement for its 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, as filed with the SEC on April 16, 2026, copies of which can be obtained free of charge from Third Coast or from the SEC's website as indicated above. To the extent the holdings of Third Coast's securities by its directors and executive officers have changed since the amounts set forth in Third Coast's proxy statement for its 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, such changes have been or will be reflected on Statements of Changes in Beneficial Ownership of Securities on Form 4 filed with the SEC. Additional information regarding the interests of these participants and other persons who may be deemed participants in the transaction will be included in the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials when filed with the SEC.

Contact:
Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
(713) 529-6600
[email protected]

SOURCE Third Coast Bancshares

© 2026 PR Newswire
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