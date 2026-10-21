Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Reports 2026 Third Quarter Financial Results

Solid 2026 Third Quarter Results While Advancing Long-Term Growth Strategy

HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE and NYSE Texas: TCBX) (the "Company," "Third Coast," "we," "us," or "our"), the bank holding company for Third Coast Bank (the "Bank"), today reported its 2026 third quarter financial results.

2026 Third Quarter Financial and Operational Highlights

Return on average assets of 1.13% annualized for the third quarter of 2026 compared to 1.34% annualized for the second quarter of 2026 and 1.41% annualized for the third quarter of 2025. Return on average assets as adjusted (non-GAAP) (1) annualized for the third quarter of 2026 was 1.29%.

annualized for the third quarter of 2026 was 1.29%. Net interest margin of 3.70% for the third quarter of 2026 compared to 3.83% for the second quarter of 2026 and 4.10% for the third quarter of 2025.

Net income for the third quarter of 2026 totaled $19.0 million, or $1.07 and $0.93 per basic and diluted share, respectively, compared to $22.0 million, or $1.25 and $1.08 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the second quarter of 2026 and $18.1 million, or $1.22 and $1.03 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the third quarter of 2025. Excluding $3.2 million of acquisition-related expenses in the third quarter of 2026, the net income as adjusted (non-GAAP) (1) for the third quarter of 2026 was $21.6 million, or $1.06 per diluted share as adjusted (non-GAAP) (1) .

for the third quarter of 2026 was $21.6 million, or $1.06 per diluted share as adjusted (non-GAAP) . Efficiency ratio of 63.10% for the third quarter of 2026 compared to 56.51% for the second quarter of 2026 and 53.03% for the third quarter of 2025.

Gross loans grew to $5.49 billion as of September 30, 2026, from $5.44 billion reported as of June 30, 2026.

Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share (1) increased to $36.53 and $33.31, respectively, as of September 30, 2026, compared to $36.34 and $33.08, respectively, as of June 30, 2026 and $32.25 and $30.91, respectively, as of September 30, 2025.

increased to $36.53 and $33.31, respectively, as of September 30, 2026, compared to $36.34 and $33.08, respectively, as of June 30, 2026 and $32.25 and $30.91, respectively, as of September 30, 2025. Noninterest bearing demand deposits increased $78.4 million to $721.2 million, or 12.2% of total deposits as of September 30, 2026, compared to 11.0% of total deposits as of June 30, 2026.

On October 7, 2026, the Company announced a definitive merger agreement to acquire Great Plains Bancshares, Inc. ("Great Plains"), the parent company of Great Plains National Bank, in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $239.6 million based on the Company's closing stock price as of October 6, 2026. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027.

"The third quarter reflects the underlying strength of our franchise and our continued focus on disciplined, relationship-driven growth," said Bart Caraway, Founder, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Third Coast. "We saw healthy loan activity, continued progress in our funding base, stable credit performance, and another high in tangible book value per share. Additionally, our agreement to merge with Great Plains builds on the progress of our strategy and brings together two organizations with complementary strengths and shared values. We believe the transaction positions us to build an even stronger franchise capable of producing durable earnings and long-term stakeholder value."

Operating Results

Net Income and Earnings Per Common Share

Net income totaled $19.0 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $22.0 million for the second quarter of 2026 and $18.1 million for the third quarter of 2025. Net income available to common shareholders totaled $17.8 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $20.8 million for the second quarter of 2026 and $16.9 million for the third quarter of 2025. The quarter-over-quarter decrease from the second quarter of 2026 was primarily due to the reduction of gain on sale of factored receivables from the second quarter of 2026 and an increase in merger and acquisition-related expenses during the third quarter of 2026. Dividends on our Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock ("Series A Preferred Stock") totaled $1.2 million for each of the quarters ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025.

Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $1.07 per share and $0.93 per share, respectively, in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $1.25 per share and $1.08 per share, respectively, in the second quarter of 2026 and $1.22 per share and $1.03 per share, respectively, in the third quarter of 2025. In the third quarter of 2026, diluted earnings per common share as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) was $1.06, compared to $0.98 diluted earnings per common share as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) in the second quarter of 2026.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2026 was 3.70%, compared to 3.83% for the second quarter of 2026 and 4.10% for the third quarter of 2025. The yield on loans for the third quarter of 2026 was 6.95%, compared to 7.06% for the second quarter of 2026 and 7.79% for the third quarter of 2025. The cost of interest-bearing deposits for the third quarter of 2026 was 3.49%, compared to 3.41% for the second quarter of 2026 and 3.98% for the third quarter of 2025.

Net interest income totaled $59.5 million for the third quarter of 2026, a decrease of 1.2% from $60.3 million for the second quarter of 2026 and an increase of 17.1% from $50.8 million for the third quarter of 2025. Interest income totaled $106.7 million for the third quarter of 2026, an increase of 0.7% from $106.0 million for the second quarter of 2026 and an increase of 15.4% from $92.5 million for the third quarter of 2025. Interest expense was $47.2 million for the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $1.5 million, or 3.2%, from $45.7 million for the second quarter of 2026, and an increase of $5.5 million, or 13.3%, from $41.7 million for the third quarter of 2025.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $6.3 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $7.7 million for the second quarter of 2026 and $3.6 million for the third quarter of 2025. The quarter-over-quarter decrease from the second quarter of 2026 was primarily due to the reduction of gain on sale of factored receivables from the second quarter of 2026 partially offset by increased service charges and fees during the third quarter of 2026. Noninterest expense increased to $41.6 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $38.4 million for the second quarter of 2026 and $28.9 million for the third quarter of 2025. The quarter-over-quarter increase from the second quarter of 2026 was primarily due to merger and acquisition-related costs of $3.2 million. At September 30, 2026, the number of employees decreased to 499, compared to 504 at June 30, 2026.

The efficiency ratio was 63.10% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 56.51% for the second quarter of 2026 and 53.03% for the third quarter of 2025.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Loan Portfolio and Composition

For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, gross loans increased to $5.49 billion, an increase of $57.1 million, or 1.1%, from $5.44 billion as of June 30, 2026, and an increase of $1.33 billion, or 31.9%, from $4.17 billion as of September 30, 2025. The Bank completed a securitization of $87.5 million of commercial real estate loans during the third quarter of 2026. Real estate loans accounted for the majority of the loan growth for the third quarter of 2026, with real estate loans increasing $67.1 million from the second quarter of 2026, partially offset by municipal and other loans decreasing $9.2 million from the second quarter of 2026.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans at September 30, 2026 were $29.0 million, compared to $27.1 million at June 30, 2026 and $21.7 million at September 30, 2025. The increase in nonperforming loans during the third quarter of 2026 was primarily due to $2.3 million in SBA loans placed on nonaccrual. As of September 30, 2026, the nonperforming loans to total loans ratio was 0.53%, compared to 0.50% as of June 30, 2026 and 0.52% as of September 30, 2025.

The provision for credit losses recorded for the third quarter of 2026 was $540,000, and the allowance for credit losses of $54.4 million represented 0.99% of the $5.49 billion in gross loans outstanding as of September 30, 2026. The provision for credit losses recorded for the second quarter of 2026 was $2.1 million, and the allowance for credit losses of $53.6 million represented 0.99% of the $5.44 billion in gross loans outstanding as of June 30, 2026.

The Company recorded net recoveries of $27,000 and $17,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, respectively.

Deposits and Composition

Deposits totaled $5.92 billion as of September 30, 2026, an increase of 1.2% from $5.86 billion as of June 30, 2026, and an increase of 35.5% from $4.37 billion as of September 30, 2025. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased from $642.7 million as of June 30, 2026 to $721.2 million as of September 30, 2026 and represented 12.2% and 11.0% of total deposits as of September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026, respectively. As of September 30, 2026, interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $141.1 million, or 3.3%, time deposits increased $126.1 million, or 14.6%, and savings accounts increased $5.9 million, or 21.1%, respectively, from June 30, 2026.

The average cost of deposits was 3.09% for the third quarter of 2026, representing a 4-basis point increase from the second quarter of 2026 and a 47-basis point decrease from the third quarter of 2025. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily due to the increase in rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits.

Earnings Conference Call

Third Coast has scheduled a conference call to discuss its 2026 third quarter results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, October 22, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the call, dial 201-389-0869 and ask for the Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or access it live over the Internet at https://ir.thirdcoast.bank/events-and-presentations/events/ For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through October 29, 2026, and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13757906#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://ir.thirdcoast.bank/events-and-presentations/events/ for 90 days.

About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank conducts banking operations through 20 branches encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit https://www.thirdcoast.bank for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "looking ahead," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: interest rate risk and fluctuations in interest rates; market conditions and economic trends generally and in the banking industry; our ability to maintain important deposit relationships; our ability to grow or maintain our deposit base; our ability to implement our expansion strategy; our ability to pay dividends on our Series A Preferred Stock; credit risk associated with our business; economic conditions affecting the real estate market; prepayment risks associated with commercial real estate loans; liquidity risks in the securitization market; operational risks related to the administration of securitized assets; changes in key management personnel; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the definitive merger agreement providing for the acquisition of Great Plains by Third Coast; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Third Coast or Great Plains; the possibility that the transaction does not close when expected or at all because required regulatory, shareholder or other approvals and other conditions to closing are not received or satisfied on a timely basis or at all (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction); the risk that the benefits from the transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected, including as a result of changes in, or problems arising from, general economic and market conditions, interest and exchange rates, monetary policy, laws and regulations and their enforcement, and the degree of competition in the geographic and business areas in which Third Coast and Great Plains operate; disruption to the parties' businesses as a result of the announcement and pendency of the transaction; the risk that the integration of each party's operations will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected or that the parties are otherwise unable to successfully integrate each party's businesses into the other's businesses; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; reputational risk and potential adverse reactions of Third Coast's or Great Plains' customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction; the dilution caused by Third Coast's issuance of additional shares of its common stock in connection with the transaction; a material adverse change in the financial condition of Third Coast or Great Plains; the diversion of management's attention and time from ongoing business operations and opportunities on merger-related matters; and other factors that may affect future results of Third Coast and Great Plains including changes in asset quality and credit risk, the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth, changes in interest rates and capital markets, inflation, customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices, the impact, extent and timing of technological changes, capital management activities and other actions of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and our other filings with the SEC.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Common Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, Return on Average Assets as Adjusted (Non-GAAP), Return on Average Common Equity as Adjusted (Non-GAAP), Return on Average Tangible Common Equity as Adjusted (Non-GAAP), Net Income as Adjusted (Non-GAAP), and Diluted Earnings Per Common Share as Adjusted (Non-GAAP), which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this news release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.





Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)





2026



2025

(Dollars in thousands)

September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31



September 30

































ASSETS





























Cash and cash equivalents:





























Cash and due from banks

$ 359,763



$ 404,165



$ 425,174



$ 175,202



$ 116,383

Federal funds sold



6,051





6,732





6,133





6,027





6,629

Total cash and cash equivalents



365,814





410,897





431,307





181,229





123,012

































Interest bearing time deposits in other banks



276





273





270





267





265

Investment securities available-for-sale



461,524





405,251





435,846





383,192





376,719

Investment securities held to maturity



191,924





191,952





191,980





192,008





206,037

Loans held for investment



5,493,503





5,436,414





5,251,458





4,394,751





4,165,116

Less: allowance for credit losses



(54,418)





(53,591)





(51,455)





(43,949)





(42,563)

Loans held for investment, net



5,439,085





5,382,823





5,200,003





4,350,802





4,122,553

Accrued interest receivable



32,083





30,306





31,385





29,236





29,537

Premises and equipment, net



40,645





40,178





40,558





24,789





24,718

Other real estate owned



26,999





27,321





8,388





8,388





8,388

Bank-owned life insurance



77,100





77,856





77,107





76,357





75,547

Non-marketable securities, at cost



24,860





23,538





21,759





16,424





26,157

Deferred tax asset, net



26,644





23,843





7,493





6,450





6,989

Derivative assets



5,307





2,594





2,350





2,544





2,803

Right-of-use assets - operating leases



16,833





16,953





17,615





17,066





17,677

Core deposit intangibles, net



7,655





8,081





8,516





646





686

Goodwill



46,079





46,079





46,367





18,034





18,034

Other assets



42,792





47,556





61,129





33,327





22,686

Total assets

$ 6,805,620



$ 6,735,501



$ 6,582,073



$ 5,340,759



$ 5,061,808

































LIABILITIES





























Deposits:





























Noninterest bearing

$ 721,194



$ 642,748



$ 577,217



$ 495,000



$ 450,013

Interest bearing



5,203,574





5,212,718





5,137,860





4,131,888





3,922,728

Total deposits



5,924,768





5,855,466





5,715,077





4,626,888





4,372,741

































Accrued interest payable



6,910





5,872





7,205





5,957





7,153

Derivative liabilities



10,368





4,289





3,517





3,142





3,521

Lease liability - operating leases



17,887





18,011





18,676





18,130





18,735

Other liabilities



27,260





39,647





48,177





36,775





32,040

Line of credit - Senior Debt



62,375





60,375





57,875





37,875





32,875

Note payable - Subordinated Debentures, net



81,120





81,068





81,016





80,965





80,913

Total liabilities



6,130,688





6,064,728





5,931,543





4,809,732





4,547,978

































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred

Stock



69





69





69





69





69

Series B Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock



-





-





-





-





-

Common stock



16,742





16,718





16,641





13,970





13,958

Common stock - non-voting



-





-





-





-





-

Additional paid-in capital



431,086





429,931





428,815





323,929





323,491

Retained earnings



237,045





219,238





198,435





183,238





166,537

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income



(8,911)





5,916





7,669





10,920





10,874

Treasury stock, at cost



(1,099)





(1,099)





(1,099)





(1,099)





(1,099)

Total shareholders' equity



674,932





670,773





650,530





531,027





513,830

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 6,805,620



$ 6,735,501



$ 6,582,073



$ 5,340,759



$ 5,061,808



Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended







2026



2025



2026



2025



(Dollars in thousands, except per share

data)

September

30



June 30



March 31



December

31



September

30



September

30



September

30

















































INTEREST INCOME:











































Loans, including fees

$ 94,593



$ 94,584



$ 85,893



$ 81,368



$ 82,054



$ 275,070



$ 234,847



Investment securities available-for-sale



7,020





6,482





6,107





6,464





6,289





19,609





17,487



Investment securities held-to-maturity



2,359





2,549





2,398





2,681





2,882





7,306





4,489



Federal funds sold and other



2,754





2,374





2,988





1,586





1,278





8,116





5,108



Total interest income



106,726





105,989





97,386





92,099





92,503





310,101





261,931

















































INTEREST EXPENSE:











































Deposit accounts



44,709





43,384





41,484





37,530





39,030





129,577





112,791



FHLB advances and other borrowings



2,471





2,329





2,257





2,372





2,624





7,057





6,120



Total interest expense



47,180





45,713





43,741





39,902





41,654





136,634





118,911

















































Net interest income



59,546





60,276





53,645





52,197





50,849





173,467





143,020

















































Provision for credit losses



540





2,069





580





2,245





2,763





3,189





5,343

















































Net interest income after credit loss expense



59,006





58,207





53,065





49,952





48,086





170,278





137,677

















































NONINTEREST INCOME:











































Service charges and fees



4,293





3,174





3,175





3,518





2,839





10,642





7,241



Earnings on bank-owned life insurance



797





748





750





811





786





2,295





2,206



Loss on sale of investment securities

available-for-sale



-





(93)





(11)





(272)





-





(104)





(338)



Gain on sale of factored receivables



-





3,463





-





-





-





3,463





-



Gain on sale of SBA loans



-





-





-





-





-





-





74



Other



1,231





425





119





204





10





1,775





209



Total noninterest income



6,321





7,717





4,033





4,261





3,635





18,071





9,392

















































NONINTEREST EXPENSE:











































Salaries and employee benefits



24,981





24,804





24,808





21,109





19,560





74,593





56,080



Occupancy and equipment expense



3,414





3,259





3,349





2,845





2,861





10,022





8,478



Legal and professional



4,869





2,271





3,221





2,850





1,254





10,361





4,612



Data processing and network expense



1,578





1,595





1,414





1,087





1,203





4,587





3,485



Regulatory assessments



1,430





1,331





1,210





1,172





1,152





3,971





3,661



Advertising and marketing



799





737





639





733





499





2,175





1,411



Software purchases and maintenance



1,573





1,421





1,419





1,067





1,094





4,413





3,502



Loan operations and other real estate

owned expense



1,018





656





537





397





29





2,211





737



Telephone and communications



166





158





144





126





134





468





424



Other



1,733





2,192





1,362





1,305





1,106





5,287





3,456



Total noninterest expense



41,561





38,424





38,103





32,691





28,892





118,088





85,846

















































NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX

EXPENSE



23,766





27,500





18,995





21,522





22,829





70,261





61,223

















































Income tax expense



4,762





5,513





2,627





3,624





4,772





12,902





12,830

















































NET INCOME



19,004





21,987





16,368





17,898





18,057





57,359





48,393

















































Preferred stock dividends declared



1,197





1,184





1,171





1,197





1,197





3,552





3,553

















































NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO

COMMON

SHAREHOLDERS

$ 17,807



$ 20,803



$ 15,197



$ 16,701



$ 16,860



$ 53,807



$ 44,840

















































EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:











































Basic earnings per share

$ 1.07



$ 1.25



$ 1.03



$ 1.21



$ 1.22



$ 3.36



$ 3.24



Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.93



$ 1.08



$ 0.88



$ 1.02



$ 1.03



$ 2.90



$ 2.77





Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





2026



2025



2026



2025

(Dollars in thousands, except

share and per share data)

September

30



June 30



March 31



December

31



September

30



September

30



September

30













































Earnings per common share, basic

$ 1.07



$ 1.25



$ 1.03



$ 1.21



$ 1.22



$ 3.36



$ 3.24

Earnings per common share, diluted

$ 0.93



$ 1.08



$ 0.88



$ 1.02



$ 1.03



$ 2.90



$ 2.77

Dividends on common stock

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -

Dividends on Series A Convertible

Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock

$ 17.25



$ 17.06



$ 16.88



$ 17.25



$ 17.25



$ 51.19



$ 51.19













































Return on average assets (A)



1.13 %



1.34 %



1.08 %



1.36 %



1.41 %



1.19 %



1.32 % Return on average common equity (A)



11.49 %



13.96 %



11.29 %



14.42 %



15.14 %



12.27 %



14.13 % Return on average tangible common

equity (A) (B)



12.59 %



15.36 %



12.23 %



15.03 %



15.81 %



13.42 %



14.79 % Net interest margin (A) (C)



3.70 %



3.83 %



3.67 %



4.10 %



4.10 %



3.73 %



4.05 % Efficiency ratio (D)



63.10 %



56.51 %



66.06 %



57.90 %



53.03 %



61.65 %



56.32 %











































Capital Ratios









































Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

(consolidated):









































Total common equity to total assets



8.95 %



8.98 %



8.88 %



8.70 %



8.84 %



8.95 %



8.84 % Tangible common equity to tangible

assets (B)



8.22 %



8.24 %



8.11 %



8.38 %



8.51 %



8.22 %



8.51 % Estimated Common equity tier 1 (to risk

weighted assets)



9.20 %



8.82 %



8.84 %



8.65 %



8.85 %



9.20 %



8.85 % Estimated Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted

assets)



10.28 %



9.89 %



9.96 %



9.97 %



10.25 %



10.28 %



10.25 % Estimated Total capital (to risk weighted

assets)



12.45 %



12.01 %



12.13 %



12.48 %



12.90 %



12.45 %



12.90 % Estimated Tier 1 capital (to average

assets)



9.55 %



9.35 %



9.65 %



9.65 %



9.55 %



9.55 %



9.55 %











































Third Coast Bank:









































Estimated Common equity tier 1 (to risk

weighted assets)



12.56 %



12.10 %



12.23 %



12.23 %



12.59 %



12.56 %



12.59 % Estimated Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted

assets)



12.56 %



12.10 %



12.23 %



12.23 %



12.59 %



12.56 %



12.59 % Estimated Total capital (to risk weighted

assets)



13.41 %



12.91 %



13.02 %



13.14 %



13.53 %



13.41 %



13.53 % Estimated Tier 1 capital (to average

assets)



11.66 %



11.44 %



11.84 %



11.84 %



11.75 %



11.66 %



11.75 %











































Other Data









































Weighted average common shares:









































Basic



16,655,357





16,591,144





14,814,661





13,889,497





13,860,149





16,027,130





13,824,963

Diluted



20,435,618





20,334,205





18,560,056





17,552,204





17,524,288





19,783,163





17,452,385

Period end common shares

outstanding



16,664,058





16,639,127





16,562,268





13,891,055





13,879,099





16,664,058





13,879,099

Book value per common share

$ 36.53



$ 36.34



$ 35.28



$ 33.47



$ 32.25



$ 36.53



$ 32.25

Tangible book value per common

share (B)

$ 33.31



$ 33.08



$ 31.97



$ 32.12



$ 30.91



$ 33.31



$ 30.91













(A) Interim periods annualized. (B) Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this news release. (C) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (D) Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income. Taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)





Three Months Ended



September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

September 30, 2025 (Dollars in thousands)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate(4)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate(4)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate(4)

















































Assets















































Interest-earnings assets:















































Loans, gross

$ 5,396,683



$ 94,593



6.95 %

$ 5,371,846



$ 94,584



7.06 %

$ 4,179,027



$ 82,054



7.79 % Investment securities available-

for-sale



492,929





7,020



5.65 %



432,863





6,482



6.01 %



410,073





6,289



6.08 % Investment securities held-to-

maturity



192,152





2,359



4.87 %



191,970





2,549



5.33 %



206,055





2,882



5.55 % Federal funds sold and other

interest-

earning assets



299,444





2,754



3.65 %



315,434





2,374



3.02 %



123,680





1,278



4.10 % Total interest-earning assets



6,381,208





106,726



6.64 %



6,312,113





105,989



6.73 %



4,918,835





92,503



7.46 % Less: allowance for credit losses



(53,612)















(52,533)















(40,427)











Total interest-earning assets, net

of

allowance



6,327,596















6,259,580















4,878,408











Noninterest-earning assets



325,704















330,121















213,210











Total assets

$ 6,653,300













$ 6,589,701













$ 5,091,618





























































Liabilities and Shareholders'

Equity















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Interest-bearing deposits

$ 5,084,277



$ 44,709



3.49 %

$ 5,108,166



$ 43,384



3.41 %

$ 3,892,726



$ 39,030



3.98 % Note payable and line of credit



142,832





2,155



5.99 %



139,733





2,091



6.00 %



113,560





1,754



6.13 % FHLB advances



31,986





316



3.92 %



24,719





238



3.86 %



73,476





870



4.70 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



5,259,095





47,180



3.56 %



5,272,618





45,713



3.48 %



4,079,762





41,654



4.05 % Noninterest-bearing deposits



654,281















599,000















453,980











Other liabilities



58,749















54,236















49,842











Total liabilities



5,972,125















5,925,854















4,583,584











Shareholders' equity



681,175















663,847















508,034











Total liabilities and

shareholders'

equity

$ 6,653,300













$ 6,589,701













$ 5,091,618











Net interest income







$ 59,546













$ 60,276













$ 50,849





Net interest spread (1)













3.08 %













3.25 %













3.41 % Net interest margin (2)













3.70 %













3.83 %













4.10 %











(1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts. (4) Annualized.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)





Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025 (Dollars in thousands)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate(4)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate(4)

































Assets































Interest-earnings assets:































Loans, gross

$ 5,248,655



$ 275,070



7.01 %

$ 4,060,615



$ 234,847



7.73 % Investment securities available-for-sale



443,053





19,609



5.92 %



396,919





17,487



5.89 % Investment securities held-to-maturity



192,041





7,306



5.09 %



108,575





4,489



5.53 % Federal funds sold and other interest-earning

assets



325,802





8,116



3.33 %



159,941





5,108



4.27 % Total interest-earning assets



6,209,551





310,101



6.68 %



4,726,050





261,931



7.41 % Less: allowance for credit losses



(51,673)















(40,550)











Total interest-earning assets, net of allowance



6,157,878















4,685,500











Noninterest-earning assets



309,434















207,355











Total assets

$ 6,467,312













$ 4,892,855













































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity































Interest-bearing liabilities:































Interest-bearing deposits

$ 4,985,877



$ 129,577



3.47 %

$ 3,771,393



$ 112,791



4.00 % Note payable and line of credit



137,812





6,190



6.01 %



112,318





5,186



6.17 % FHLB advances and other



32,257





867



3.59 %



26,574





934



4.70 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



5,155,946





136,634



3.54 %



3,910,285





118,911



4.07 % Noninterest-bearing deposits



601,182















436,412











Other liabilities



57,538















55,754











Total liabilities



5,814,666















4,402,451











Shareholders' equity



652,646















490,404











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 6,467,312













$ 4,892,855











Net interest income







$ 173,467













$ 143,020





Net interest spread (1)













3.14 %













3.34 % Net interest margin (2)













3.73 %













4.05 %











(1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts. (4) Annualized.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)





Three Months Ended







2026



2025



(Dollars in thousands)

September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31



September 30





































Period-end Loan Portfolio:































Real estate loans:































Commercial real estate:































Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$ 609,699



$ 583,989



$ 572,037



$ 434,715



$ 408,996



Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied



988,249





932,147





929,598





710,401





687,924



Residential



514,474





530,189





543,804





333,419





334,583



Construction, development & other



888,908





887,805





894,767





823,353





826,566



Farmland



32,841





32,898





32,379





26,485





25,549



Commercial & industrial



2,368,844





2,369,582





2,182,864





1,906,616





1,772,045



Consumer



1,715





1,871





2,265





1,576





1,291



Municipal and other



88,773





97,933





93,744





158,186





108,162



Total loans

$ 5,493,503



$ 5,436,414



$ 5,251,458



$ 4,394,751



$ 4,165,116





































Asset Quality:































Nonaccrual loans

$ 23,050



$ 21,557



$ 29,222



$ 10,120



$ 10,723



Loans> 90 days and still accruing



5,929





5,555





6,396





11,360





11,016



Total nonperforming loans



28,979





27,112





35,618





21,480





21,739



Other real estate owned



26,999





27,321





8,388





8,388





8,388



Total nonperforming assets

$ 55,978



$ 54,433



$ 44,006



$ 29,868



$ 30,127





































QTD Net (recoveries) charge-offs

$ (27)



$ (150)



$ (5)



$ 844



$ (17)





































Nonaccrual loans:































Real estate loans:































Commercial real estate:































Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$ 5,129



$ 3,320



$ 618



$ 1,235



$ 1,237



Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied



5,365





5,584





17,140





99





111



Residential



-





198





374





387





214



Construction, development & other



-





-





603





-





6



Commercial & industrial



12,556





12,455





10,487





8,399





9,155



Total nonaccrual loans

$ 23,050



$ 21,557



$ 29,222



$ 10,120



$ 10,723





































Asset Quality Ratios:































Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.82 %



0.81 %



0.67 %



0.56 %



0.60 %

Nonperforming loans to total loans



0.53 %



0.50 %



0.68 %



0.49 %



0.52 %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans



0.99 %



0.99 %



0.98 %



1.00 %



1.02 %

QTD Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans

(annualized)



(0.00) %



(0.01) %



(0.00) %



0.08 %



(0.00) %



Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, we review Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Common Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, Return on Average Assets as Adjusted (Non-GAAP), Return on Average Common Equity as Adjusted (Non-GAAP), Return on Average Tangible Common Equity as Adjusted (Non-GAAP), Net Income as Adjusted (Non-GAAP), and Diluted Earnings Per Common Share as Adjusted (Non-GAAP) for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We classify a financial measure as a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios, or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how other banking organizations calculate their financial measures with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

Management believes the following non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in understanding the financial condition and results of operations of the company:

Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity. Tangible Book Value Per Common Share. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per common share is book value per common share. We believe that the tangible book value per common share measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per common share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per common share is book value per common share. We believe that the tangible book value per common share measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per common share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value. Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible assets is total assets, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity to tangible assets is total shareholders' equity to total assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity to tangible assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total shareholders' equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible assets is total assets, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity to tangible assets is total shareholders' equity to total assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity to tangible assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total shareholders' equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets. Return on Average Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for average tangible common equity is average shareholders' equity, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for return on average tangible common equity is return on average common equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of return on average tangible common equity, exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing average shareholders' equity while not increasing our tangible common equity.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for average tangible common equity is average shareholders' equity, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for return on average tangible common equity is return on average common equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of return on average tangible common equity, exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing average shareholders' equity while not increasing our tangible common equity. Return on Average Assets as Adjusted (Non-GAAP). The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for return on average assets as adjusted (non-GAAP) is return on average assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of return on average assets as adjusted for the exclusion of significant income or expenses that are unusual or not expected to recur during the year, in order to reduce distortion within the ratios.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for return on average assets as adjusted (non-GAAP) is return on average assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of return on average assets as adjusted for the exclusion of significant income or expenses that are unusual or not expected to recur during the year, in order to reduce distortion within the ratios. Return on Average Common Equity as Adjusted (Non-GAAP). The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for return on average common equity as adjusted (non-GAAP) is return on average common equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of return on average common equity as adjusted for the exclusion of significant income or expenses that are unusual or not expected to recur during the year, in order to reduce distortion within the ratios.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for return on average common equity as adjusted (non-GAAP) is return on average common equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of return on average common equity as adjusted for the exclusion of significant income or expenses that are unusual or not expected to recur during the year, in order to reduce distortion within the ratios. Return on Average Tangible Common Equity as Adjusted (Non-GAAP). The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for return on average tangible common equity as adjusted (non-GAAP) is return on average common equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of return on average tangible common equity, exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing average shareholders' equity while not increasing our tangible common equity as adjusted for the exclusion of significant income or expenses that are unusual or not expected to recur during the year, in order to reduce distortion within the ratios.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for return on average tangible common equity as adjusted (non-GAAP) is return on average common equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of return on average tangible common equity, exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing average shareholders' equity while not increasing our tangible common equity as adjusted for the exclusion of significant income or expenses that are unusual or not expected to recur during the year, in order to reduce distortion within the ratios. Net Income as Adjusted (Non-GAAP). The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for net income as adjusted (non-GAAP) is net income. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of net income as adjusted for the exclusion of significant income or expenses that are unusual or not expected to recur during the year, in order to reduce distortion within the totals.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for net income as adjusted (non-GAAP) is net income. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of net income as adjusted for the exclusion of significant income or expenses that are unusual or not expected to recur during the year, in order to reduce distortion within the totals. Diluted Earnings Per Common Share as Adjusted (Non-GAAP). The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for diluted earnings per common share as adjusted (non-GAAP) is diluted earnings per common share. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of diluted earnings per common share as adjusted for the exclusion of significant income or expenses that are unusual or not expected to recur during the year, in order to reduce distortion within the ratios.

The calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures are as follows:





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





2026



2025



2026



2025

(Dollars in thousands, except

share and per share data)

September

30



June 30



March 31



December

31



September

30



September

30



September

30













































Tangible Common Equity:









































Total shareholders' equity

$ 674,932



$ 670,773



$ 650,530



$ 531,027



$ 513,830



$ 674,932



$ 513,830

Less: Preferred stock including

additional

paid in capital



66,160





66,160





66,160





66,160





66,160





66,160





66,160

Total common equity



608,772





604,613





584,370





464,867





447,670





608,772





447,670

Less: Goodwill and core deposit

intangibles,

net



53,734





54,160





54,883





18,680





18,720





53,734





18,720

Tangible common equity

$ 555,038



$ 550,453



$ 529,487



$ 446,187



$ 428,950



$ 555,038



$ 428,950













































Common shares outstanding at end

of period



16,664,058





16,639,127





16,562,268





13,891,055





13,879,099





16,664,058





13,879,099













































Book Value Per Common Share

$ 36.53



$ 36.34



$ 35.28



$ 33.47



$ 32.25



$ 36.53



$ 32.25

Tangible Book Value Per

Common Share

$ 33.31



$ 33.08



$ 31.97



$ 32.12



$ 30.91



$ 33.31



$ 30.91













































Tangible Assets:









































Total assets

$ 6,805,620



$ 6,735,501



$ 6,582,073



$ 5,340,759



$ 5,061,808



$ 6,805,620



$ 5,061,808

Adjustments: Goodwill and core

deposit

intangibles, net



53,734





54,160





54,883





18,680





18,720





53,734





18,720

Tangible assets

$ 6,751,886



$ 6,681,341



$ 6,527,190



$ 5,322,079



$ 5,043,088



$ 6,751,886



$ 5,043,088













































Total Common Equity to Total

Assets



8.95 %



8.98 %



8.88 %



8.70 %



8.84 %



8.95 %



8.84 % Tangible Common Equity to

Tangible Assets



8.22 %



8.24 %



8.11 %



8.38 %



8.51 %



8.22 %



8.51 %











































Average Tangible Common

Equity:









































Average shareholders' equity

$ 681,175



$ 663,847



$ 612,170



$ 525,759



$ 508,034



$ 652,646



$ 490,404

Less: Average preferred stock

including

additional paid in capital



66,160





66,160





66,160





66,160





66,160





66,160





66,160

Average common equity



615,015





597,687





546,010





459,599





441,874





586,486





424,244

Less: Average goodwill and core

deposit

intangibles, net



54,007





54,580





42,115





18,705





18,746





50,277





18,785

Average tangible common equity

$ 561,008



$ 543,107



$ 503,895



$ 440,894



$ 423,128



$ 536,209



$ 405,459













































Net Income

$ 19,004



$ 21,987



$ 16,368



$ 17,898



$ 18,057



$ 57,359



$ 48,393

Less: Dividends declared on

preferred stock



1,197





1,184





1,171





1,197





1,197





3,552





3,553

Net Income Available to Common

Shareholders

$ 17,807



$ 20,803



$ 15,197



$ 16,701



$ 16,860



$ 53,807



$ 44,840













































Return on Average Common

Equity(A)



11.49 %



13.96 %



11.29 %



14.42 %



15.14 %



12.27 %



14.13 % Return on Average Tangible

Common Equity(A)



12.59 %



15.36 %



12.23 %



15.03 %



15.81 %



13.42 %



14.79 %











(A) Interim periods annualized.





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





2026



2025



2026



2025

(Dollars in thousands, except share and

per share data)

September

30



June 30



March 31



December

31



September

30



September

30



September

30













































Net Income as adjusted (non-GAAP)









































Net income

$ 19,004



$ 21,987



$ 16,368



$ 17,898



$ 18,057



$ 57,359



$ 48,393

Pre-tax adjustments:









































Acquisition-related accelerated

amortization on

loan fair value marks



637





228





549





-





-





1,414





-

Gain on sale of factored receivables



-





(3,463)





-





-





-





(3,463)





-

Acquisition-related salaries and

employee

benefits



391





497





1,310





-





-





2,198





-

Acquisition-related other professional

expense



2,179





130





1,276





505





-





3,585





-

Total pre-tax adjustments



3,207





(2,608)





3,135





505





-





3,734





-

Tax-effect of adjustments



589





(479)





576





85





-





686





-

Total adjustments after tax



2,618





(2,129)





2,559





420





-





3,048





-

Net income as adjusted (non-GAAP)

$ 21,622



$ 19,858



$ 18,927



$ 18,318



$ 18,057



$ 60,407



$ 48,393

Preferred stock dividends

$ 1,197



$ 1,184



$ 1,171



$ 1,197



$ 1,197



$ 3,552



$ 3,553

Net income available to common

shareholders

as adjusted (non-GAAP)

$ 20,425



$ 18,674



$ 17,756



$ 17,121



$ 16,860



$ 56,855



$ 44,840













































Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.93



$ 1.08



$ 0.88



$ 1.02



$ 1.03



$ 2.90



$ 2.77

Adjustments after-tax



0.13





(0.10)





0.14





0.02





-





0.15





-

Diluted earnings per common share as

adjusted

(non-GAAP)

$ 1.06



$ 0.98



$ 1.02



$ 1.04



$ 1.03



$ 3.05



$ 2.77













































Return on average assets



1.13 %



1.34 %



1.08 %



1.36 %



1.41 %



1.19 %



1.32 % Return on average assets as adjusted

(non-GAAP)(A)



1.29 %



1.21 %



1.25 %



1.39 %



1.41 %



1.25 %



1.32 % Return on average common equity as

adjusted

(non-GAAP)(A)



13.18 %



12.53 %



13.19 %



14.78 %



15.14 %



12.96 %



14.13 % Return on average tangible common

equity

as adjusted (non-GAAP)(A)



14.44 %



13.79 %



14.29 %



15.41 %



15.81 %



14.18 %



14.79 %











(A) Interim periods annualized.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is being made in respect of the proposed merger transaction involving Third Coast and Great Plains. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act and otherwise in accordance with applicable law.

Important Additional Information and Where to Find It

Third Coast intends to file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC, which will include a joint proxy statement of Great Plains and Third Coast that also constitutes a prospectus of Third Coast, and Third Coast will file other documents regarding the proposed transaction with the SEC. A definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus will also be sent to Great Plains' and Third Coast's shareholders seeking the required shareholder approvals of the proposed transaction.

INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4 AND THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS INCLUDED WITHIN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4 WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, AS WELL AS ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE TRANSACTION OR INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE INTO THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4 AND THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING THIRD COAST, GREAT PLAINS, THE TRANSACTION AND RELATED MATTERS.

The documents filed by Third Coast with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, the documents filed by Third Coast may be obtained free of charge at its website at https://ir.thirdcoast.bank/financials/sec-filings/. Alternatively, these documents, when available, can be obtained free of charge from Third Coast upon written request to Third Coast Bancshares, Inc., Attn: Investor Relations, 1800 West Loop South, Suite 875, Houston, TX 77027, or by calling (713) 960-1300.

Participants in this Transaction

Third Coast, Great Plains, their respective directors and executive officers and certain of their other members of management and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Great Plains' shareholders and Third Coast's shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Information about the directors and executive officers of Third Coast may be found in Third Coast's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on March 4, 2026 and in Third Coast's proxy statement for its 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, as filed with the SEC on April 16, 2026, copies of which can be obtained free of charge from Third Coast or from the SEC's website as indicated above. To the extent the holdings of Third Coast's securities by its directors and executive officers have changed since the amounts set forth in Third Coast's proxy statement for its 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, such changes have been or will be reflected on Statements of Changes in Beneficial Ownership of Securities on Form 4 filed with the SEC. Additional information regarding the interests of these participants and other persons who may be deemed participants in the transaction will be included in the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials when filed with the SEC.

Contact:

Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

(713) 529-6600

[email protected]

SOURCE Third Coast Bancshares