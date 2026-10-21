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WKN: 922244 | ISIN: US3602711000 | Ticker-Symbol: FU5
Frankfurt
21.10.26 | 08:02
19,500 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
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FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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19,80020,20008:03
PR Newswire
21.10.2026 22:30 Uhr
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Fulton Financial Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results

LANCASTER, Pa., Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) ("Fulton" or the "Corporation") reported net income available to common shareholders of $114.1 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $14.2 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, in comparison to the second quarter of 2026. Operating net income available to common shareholders for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was $119.8 million(1), or $0.62 per diluted share(1), an increase of $3.9 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, in comparison to the second quarter of 2026.

Net income available to common shareholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was $306.1 million, or $1.62 per diluted share, an increase of $21.2 million, or $0.07 per diluted share in comparison to the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Operating net income available to common shareholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, was $335.3 million(1), or $1.77 per diluted share(1), an increase of $37.9 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in comparison to the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

"During the quarter, we achieved record financial results while successfully completing the Blue Foundry Bank integration and delivering solid growth in the customer base and customer funding," said Curtis J. Myers, Fulton Chairman, CEO and President. "Our ongoing strong performance reflects robust demand for our community banking model and the steadfast dedication of our team members to deliver a personalized experience. The sustained commitment to executing our strategic priorities is generating long-term value for our shareholders."

Financial Highlights

Third quarter of 2026 operating results of $0.62 per diluted share(1) were impacted by the following items:

  • Net interest margin remained solid at 3.58%, representing a two basis point decrease from the prior quarter.

  • Non-interest income decreased $2.1 million to $77.2 million compared to $79.3 million in the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily attributable to $6.9 million of income recognized from an equity method investment that was sold in the prior quarter.

  • Non-interest expense decreased $12.4 million to $218.5 million compared to $231.0 million in the prior quarter. Operating non-interest expense increased $0.6 million to $211.2 million(1) compared to $210.6 million in the prior quarter.

  • Provision for credit losses was $4.1 million resulting in an allowance for credit losses attributable to net loans of $375.6 million, or 1.45% of total net loans as of September 30, 2026.

  • Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(2) was 12.2% as of September 30, 2026.

  • During the third quarter of 2026, 2,325,000 shares of the Corporation's common stock were repurchased under the 2026 Repurchase Program(3) at a cost of $56.1 million or an average of $24.14 per share. As of September 30, 2026, the Corporation repurchased 4,062,650 shares of the Corporation's common stock at a cost of $91.8 million or an average of $22.58 per share, under the 2026 Repurchase Program.

The following items highlight notable changes in the components of net income in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2026:

  • Net interest income increased $5.8 million to $290.0 million driven by a $6.1 million increase in interest income on net loans, a $4.3 million increase in interest income on investment securities, a $2.3 million increase in interest income on other interest-earning assets, and a $2.1 million decrease in interest expense on borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by a $9.0 million increase in interest expense on deposits. Purchase loan mark accretion from loans acquired in the Republic Transaction(4) was $8.3 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to $9.9 million in the prior quarter. Purchase loan mark accretion from loans acquired in the Blue Foundry Bancorp Transaction(5) was $4.6 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to $5.2 million in the prior quarter. The decrease in interest expense on borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities was partially due to $2.4 million of interest expense recognized in the second quarter of 2026 from the Corporation's $195.0 million aggregate principal amount of outstanding 3.250% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2030 that were redeemed on June 15, 2026.

  • Non-interest income before investment securities gains (losses) was $77.2 million compared to $79.3 million in the prior quarter. The $2.1 million decrease was primarily attributable to a $6.3 million decline in income from equity method investments, reflected in other income, mainly due to $6.9 million of income recognized from an equity method investment that was sold in the prior quarter. Compared to the prior quarter, wealth management revenues increased by $2.1 million.

  • Non-interest expense was $218.5 million compared to $231.0 million in the prior quarter. The $12.4 million decrease was primarily attributable to a $12.1 million decrease in acquisition-related expenses. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $5.6 million mainly due to a $3.9 million increase in incentive compensation expense, a $0.8 million increase in base salary expense from one additional calendar day in the third quarter and a $0.8 million increase in recruiting expenses. Other non-interest expense for the second quarter included a $2.1 million charge incurred related to combining two employee pension plans and $0.8 million of debt extinguishment costs.

Balance Sheet Summary

  • Total net loans increased $43.6 million to $26.0 billion compared to $25.9 billion as of June 30, 2026. The increase was due to a $107.0 million increase in consumer loans(6), partially offset by a $63.3 million decrease in commercial loans(6).

  • Deposits totaled $28.8 billion, a $571.0 million increase compared to $28.3 billion as of June 30, 2026. The increase was attributable to increases of $601.0 million in savings deposits, $324.1 million in interest-bearing demand deposits and $120.3 million in time deposits, partially offset by decreases of $428.5 million in brokered deposits and $45.8 million in noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The increase in deposits was driven by solid commercial deposit growth and seasonal trends in the municipal deposit portfolio.

Provision for Credit Losses and Asset Quality

  • The provision for credit losses totaled $4.1 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to $4.9 million in the second quarter of 2026.

  • The allowance for credit losses attributable to net loans was $375.6 million, or 1.45% of total net loans as of September 30, 2026, compared to $382.6 million, or 1.48% of total net loans as of June 30, 2026.

  • Non-performing assets were $179.4 million, or 0.52% of total assets, as of September 30, 2026, in comparison to $187.1 million, or 0.54% of total assets, as of June 30, 2026.

  • Annualized net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2026 were 0.14% of total average loans in comparison to 0.34% in the prior quarter.

Additional information on Fulton is available at www.fultonbank.com.

(1)

Financial measure derived by methods other than generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of the press release.



(2)

Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2026 are preliminary estimates and prior periods are actual.



(3)

The 2026 Repurchase Program represents the authorization, commencing on January 1, 2026 and expiring on January 31, 2027, to repurchase up to $150 million, excluding fees, commissions, excise tax and other ancillary expenses, of the Corporation's common stock. Under this authorization, up to $25 million of the $150 million authorization may be used to repurchase the Corporation's preferred stock and outstanding subordinated notes. As permitted by securities laws and other legal requirements and subject to market conditions and other factors, purchases may be made from time to time under the 2026 Repurchase Program in open market or privately negotiated transactions, including without limitation, through accelerated share repurchase transactions. The 2026 Repurchase Program may be discontinued at any time.



(4)

On April 26, 2024, Fulton Bank, National Association ("Fulton Bank"), acquired substantially all of the assets and assumed substantially all of the deposits and certain liabilities of Republic First Bank, doing business as Republic Bank ("Republic Bank"), from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the "FDIC"), as receiver for Republic Bank (the "Republic Transaction"), pursuant to the terms of the Purchase and Assumption Agreement - Whole Bank, All Deposits, effective as of April 26, 2024 among the FDIC, as receiver of Republic Bank, the FDIC and Fulton Bank.



(5)

On April 1, 2026, the Corporation completed the acquisition of Blue Foundry Bancorp (the "Blue Foundry Bancorp Transaction") and Blue Foundry Bancorp's wholly owned subsidiary, Blue Foundry Bank, became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Corporation. On July 11, 2026, Blue Foundry Bank merged with and into the Corporation's wholly owned subsidiary Fulton Bank, with Fulton Bank continuing as the surviving bank.



(6)

Consumer loans include increases of $81.1 million in real estate - residential mortgage loans, $19.9 million in real estate - home equity loans, $4.8 million in consumer loans and $1.2 million in residential construction loans, reflected in real estate - construction. Commercial loans include decreases of $66.4 million in commercial construction loans, reflected in real estate - construction and $12.4 million in commercial and industrial loans, partially offset by an increase of $14.7 million in leases and other loans and $0.8 million in real estate - commercial mortgage.



Note: Some numbers contained in this document may not sum due to rounding.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the Corporation's financial condition, results of operations and business. Forward-looking statements are any statement that does not relate to historical or current facts and can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "should," "will," "could," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "future," "intends," "projects," the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements may include projections of, or guidance on, the Corporation's future financial performance, expected levels of future expenses, including future credit losses, anticipated growth strategies, descriptions of new business initiatives and anticipated trends in the Corporation's business or financial results.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts, nor assurance of future performance. Instead, the statements are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the Corporation's business, plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Corporation's control, and actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not unduly rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date when made. The Corporation undertakes no obligation, other than as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Numerous factors could cause the Corporation's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the impact of adverse conditions in the economy and financial markets; trade policies and the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs; the impacts of events affecting the financial services industry; the effects of actions by the federal government, including those of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and other government agencies, that impact the money supply and market interest rates; the effects of market interest rates and the relative balances of interest rate-sensitive assets to interest rate-sensitive liabilities on net interest margin and net interest income; the composition of the Corporation's loan portfolio and potential exposure to increased credit risk; the effects of changes in interest rates; investment securities gains and losses, including declines in the fair value of securities; disruptions in liquidity markets; capital and liquidity strategies; the Corporation's ability to generate capital internally or raise capital on favorable terms; the effects of competition; possible goodwill impairment charges; the impact of operational risks; the loss of, or failure to safeguard, confidential or proprietary information; the Corporation's failure to identify and promptly address cybersecurity risks; the impact of failures of the Corporation's third-party vendors to perform in accordance with contractual arrangements; the effects of concerns about other financial institutions on the Corporation; potential losses in connection with repurchase and indemnification payments related to sold loans; the effects of climate change on the Corporation's business and results of operations; the effects of increases in non-performing assets; the determination of the allowance for credit losses; the effects of the extensive level of regulation and supervision to which the Corporation and Fulton Bank are subject; changes in law, regulation and government policy; the continuing impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; potential negative consequences resulting from regulatory violations, investigations and examinations; the effects of adverse outcomes in litigation and governmental or administrative proceedings; the effects of changes in U.S. federal, state or local tax laws; the effects of the significant amounts of time and expense associated with regulatory compliance and risk management; the Corporation's ability to realize anticipated reductions in non-interest expense and increases in revenue from strategic initiatives implemented from time to time; risks related to the acquisition of Blue Foundry Bancorp; completed and potential future acquisitions may affect costs and the Corporation may not be able to successfully integrate the acquired business or realize the anticipated benefits from such acquisitions; geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism, actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism, military conflicts, wars and other international hostilities; public health crises and pandemics; the Corporation's ability to achieve its growth plans; the Corporation's ability to attract and retain talented personnel; the effects of competition from financial service companies and other companies offering bank services; the Corporation's ability to keep pace with technological changes; the Corporation's reliance on its subsidiaries for substantially all of its revenues; and the effects of negative publicity on the Corporation's reputation. For additional information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, refer to the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2026 and other current and periodic reports, which have been, or will be, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are, or will be, available in the Investor Relations section of the Corporation's website (www.fultonbank.com) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Corporation uses certain financial measures in this press release that have been derived from methods other than GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures in tables at the end of this press release.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION







SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(UNAUDITED)







(dollars in thousands, except per share and shares data)








Three months ended


Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


2026


2026


2026


2025


2025

Ending Balances










Investment securities(1)

$ 5,321,773


$ 5,122,759


$ 4,861,967


$ 4,833,744


$ 5,045,270

Net loans

25,977,924


25,934,293


24,266,345


24,144,884


24,041,489

Total assets

34,775,370


34,556,720


32,237,438


32,118,400


31,995,086

Deposits

28,821,365


28,250,342


26,768,335


26,589,407


26,332,490

Shareholders' equity

3,686,752


3,815,813


3,505,283


3,490,447


3,413,598











Average Balances










Investment securities(1)

5,250,831


4,983,015


4,785,276


4,921,669


5,025,072

Net loans

25,973,093


25,883,823


24,225,655


24,053,089


24,020,322

Total assets

34,836,627


34,193,608


31,999,228


32,013,163


31,924,038

Deposits

28,770,984


28,014,666


26,451,094


26,537,659


26,298,680

Shareholders' equity

3,807,728


3,788,421


3,543,911


3,464,539


3,361,368











Income Statement










Net interest income

290,035


284,252


262,023


266,042


264,198

Provision for credit losses

4,059


4,897


14,442


2,948


10,245

Non-interest income

77,225


79,306


69,841


69,980


70,407

Non-interest expense

218,517


230,954


200,294


212,986


196,574

Income before taxes

144,684


127,707


117,128


120,088


127,786

Net income available to common shareholders

114,095


99,852


92,199


96,408


97,892











Per Share










Net income available to common shareholders (basic)

$0.60


$0.52


$0.51


$0.53


$0.54

Net income available to common shareholders (diluted)

$0.59


$0.52


$0.51


$0.53


$0.53

Operating net income available to common shareholders(2)

$0.62


$0.60


$0.55


$0.55


$0.55

Cash dividends

$0.19


$0.19


$0.19


$0.19


$0.18

Common shareholders' equity

$18.46


$18.92


$18.52


$18.33


$17.81

Common shareholders' equity (tangible)(2)

$15.14


$15.61


$15.12


$14.92


$14.39

Weighted average shares (basic)

190,642


191,386


179,720


180,405


181,658

Weighted average shares (diluted)

192,234


192,997


181,655


182,197


183,349

(1)Includes related unrealized holding gains (losses) for available for sale ("AFS") securities

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this press release












Three months ended


Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


2026


2026


2026


2025


2025

Asset Quality










Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.14 %


0.34 %


0.25 %


0.24 %


0.18 %

Non-performing loans to total net loans

0.67 %


0.70 %


0.72 %


0.76 %


0.83 %

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.52 %


0.54 %


0.55 %


0.58 %


0.63 %

ACL - loans(1) to total loans

1.45 %


1.48 %


1.51 %


1.51 %


1.57 %

ACL - loans(1) to non-performing loans

216 %


211 %


209 %


198 %


189 %











Profitability










Return on average assets

1.33 %


1.20 %


1.20 %


1.23 %


1.25 %

Operating return on average assets(2)

1.40 %


1.39 %


1.30 %


1.27 %


1.29 %

Return on average common shareholders' equity

12.52 %


11.14 %


11.16 %


11.69 %


12.26 %

Operating return on average common
shareholders' equity (tangible)(2)

15.94 %


15.71 %


14.76 %


14.86 %


15.79 %

Net interest margin

3.58 %


3.60 %


3.58 %


3.59 %


3.57 %

Efficiency ratio(2)

56.8 %


57.3 %


56.7 %


60.0 %


56.5 %

Non-interest expense to total average assets

2.49 %


2.71 %


2.54 %


2.64 %


2.44 %

Operating non-interest expense to total
average assets(2)

2.41 %


2.47 %


2.42 %


2.53 %


2.38 %











Capital Ratios(3)










Tangible common equity ratio ("TCE")(2)

8.4 %


8.8 %


8.6 %


8.5 %


8.3 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.9 %


10.0 %


9.9 %


9.7 %


9.6 %

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

12.2 %


12.2 %


11.9 %


11.8 %


11.6 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.9 %


12.9 %


12.7 %


12.6 %


12.4 %

Total risk-based capital ratio

16.0 %


16.0 %


15.2 %


15.2 %


15.0 %











(1) "ACL - loans" relates to the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to off-balance-sheet

("OBS") credit exposures

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this press release

(3) Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2026 are preliminary estimates and prior periods are actual

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED ENDING BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



(dollars in thousands)
















Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30



2026


2026


2026


2025


2025

ASSETS










Cash and due from banks

$ 272,674


$ 325,259


$ 311,796


$ 271,463


$ 307,267


Other interest-earning assets

969,295


1,076,395


871,066


911,155


643,111


Loans held for sale

16,044


33,902


11,887


16,316


19,875


Investment securities

5,321,773


5,122,759


4,861,967


4,833,744


5,045,270


Net loans

25,977,924


25,934,293


24,266,345


24,144,884


24,041,489


Less: ACL - loans(1)

(375,635)


(382,580)


(367,489)


(364,462)


(376,258)


Loans, net

25,602,289


25,551,713


23,898,856


23,780,422


23,665,231


Net premises and equipment

181,019


186,184


168,941


175,240


178,644


Accrued interest receivable

123,664


121,220


112,083


113,698


114,003


Goodwill and intangible assets

627,923


633,485


607,647


612,996


618,361


Other assets

1,660,689


1,505,803


1,393,195


1,403,366


1,403,324


Total Assets

$ 34,775,370


$ 34,556,720


$ 32,237,438


$ 32,118,400


$ 31,995,086

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY










Deposits

$ 28,821,365


$ 28,250,342


$ 26,768,335


$ 26,589,407


$ 26,332,490


Borrowings

1,232,869


1,713,976


1,252,579


1,297,375


1,471,961


Other liabilities

1,034,384


776,589


711,241


741,171


777,037


Total Liabilities

31,088,618


30,740,907


28,732,155


28,627,953


28,581,488


Shareholders' equity

3,686,752


3,815,813


3,505,283


3,490,447


3,413,598


Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 34,775,370


$ 34,556,720


$ 32,237,438


$ 32,118,400


$ 31,995,086












LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL:







Loans, by type:










Real estate - commercial mortgage

$ 10,915,582


$ 10,914,813


$ 9,985,368


$ 9,820,944


$ 9,734,156


Commercial and industrial

4,547,315


4,559,732


4,494,031


4,539,060


4,437,905


Real estate - residential mortgage

7,332,034


7,250,949


6,735,338


6,669,993


6,617,017


Real estate - home equity

1,355,940


1,336,068


1,253,192


1,242,831


1,214,399


Real estate - construction

881,493


946,654


876,498


970,298


1,134,748


Consumer

574,893


570,093


565,041


564,349


566,291


Leases and other loans(2)

370,667


355,984


356,877


337,409


336,973


Total Net Loans

$ 25,977,924


$ 25,934,293


$ 24,266,345


$ 24,144,884


$ 24,041,489

Deposits, by type:










Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 5,199,747


$ 5,245,586


$ 5,334,920


$ 5,256,096


$ 5,136,210


Interest-bearing demand

8,470,142


8,146,057


7,823,683


7,970,188


8,035,393


Savings

9,878,185


9,277,215


8,875,256


8,512,829


8,417,678


Total demand and savings

23,548,074


22,668,858


22,033,859


21,739,113


21,589,281


Brokered

546,707


975,204


715,850


855,042


709,667


Time

4,726,584


4,606,280


4,018,626


3,995,252


4,033,542


Total Deposits

$ 28,821,365


$ 28,250,342


$ 26,768,335


$ 26,589,407


$ 26,332,490

Borrowings, by type:










Federal Home Loan Bank advances

$ -


$ 552,500


$ 200,000


$ 250,000


$ 450,000


Senior debt and subordinated debt

469,876


469,668


367,720


367,637


367,557


Other borrowings

762,993


691,808


684,859


679,738


654,404


Total Borrowings

$ 1,232,869


$ 1,713,976


$ 1,252,579


$ 1,297,375


$ 1,471,961












(1) "ACL - loans" relates to the ACL specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures

(2) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)





(dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)








Three months ended


Nine months ended




Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Sep 30




2026


2026


2026


2025


2025


2026


2025

Net Interest Income:
















Interest income


$ 440,908


$ 428,154


$ 390,056


$ 403,416


$ 411,006


$ 1,259,118


$ 1,213,458


Interest expense


150,873


143,902


128,033


137,374


146,808


422,809


443,153


Net Interest Income


290,035


284,252


262,023


266,042


264,198


836,309


770,305


Provision for credit losses


4,059


4,897


14,442


2,948


10,245


23,397


32,749


Net Interest Income after Provision


285,976


279,355


247,581


263,094


253,953


812,912


737,556

Non-Interest Income:
















Wealth management


25,257


23,139


24,496


23,879


22,639


72,891


66,705


Commercial banking:
















Merchant and card


7,298


7,496


6,343


6,847


7,327


21,137


21,294


Cash management


8,890


8,817


8,363


8,374


8,335


26,070


24,510


Capital markets


3,675


3,530


3,614


3,730


2,908


10,819


8,264


Other commercial banking


5,113


4,979


4,486


5,162


4,595


14,578


13,857


Total commercial banking


24,976


24,822


22,806


24,113


23,165


72,604


67,925


Consumer banking:
















Card


8,673


8,596


7,887


8,366


8,246


25,156


23,748


Overdraft


4,265


3,858


3,798


4,109


4,153


11,921


11,265


Other consumer banking


2,722


2,891


2,491


2,967


2,775


8,104


7,757


Total consumer banking


15,660


15,345


14,176


15,442


15,174


45,181


42,770


Mortgage banking


5,110


4,938


3,955


3,636


3,711


14,003


10,841


Other


6,222


11,062


4,408


2,910


5,718


21,693


18,547


Non-interest income before investment securities
(losses) gains


77,225


79,306


69,841


69,980


70,407


226,372


206,788


Investment securities (losses) gains, net


-


-


-


-


-


-


(2)


Total Non-Interest Income


77,225


79,306


69,841


69,980


70,407


226,372


206,786

Non-Interest Expense:
















Salaries and employee benefits


125,764


120,184


109,917


121,632


111,265


355,865


321,914


Data processing and software


20,898


20,419


18,662


19,695


18,535


59,979


55,396


Net occupancy


18,714


17,841


18,229


17,554


15,954


54,784


50,571


Other outside services


15,370


14,999


12,750


13,105


12,951


43,119


36,797


Intangible amortization


5,561


5,910


5,349


5,365


5,368


16,821


17,097


FDIC insurance


4,465


4,430


4,249


4,540


5,089


13,144


15,638


Equipment


3,832


4,086


3,924


4,001


3,926


11,842


12,175


Marketing


3,636


2,818


2,331


1,694


2,470


8,785


7,595


Professional fees


3,229


2,342


2,239


2,088


2,320


7,809


3,405


Acquisition-related expenses


1,740


13,839


2,644


802


-


18,223


380


Other


15,308


24,086


20,000


22,510


18,696


59,393


57,877


Total Non-Interest Expense


218,517


230,954


200,294


212,986


196,574


649,764


578,845


Income Before Income Taxes


144,684


127,707


117,128


120,088


127,786


389,520


365,497


Income tax expense


28,027


25,293


22,367


21,118


27,332


75,687


72,858


Net Income


116,657


102,414


94,761


98,970


100,454


313,833


292,639


Preferred stock dividends


(2,562)


(2,562)


(2,562)


(2,562)


(2,562)


(7,686)


(7,686)


Net Income Available to Common Shareholders


$ 114,095


$ 99,852


$ 92,199


$ 96,408


$ 97,892


$ 306,147


$ 284,953




































Three months ended


Nine months ended




Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Sep 30




2026


2026


2026


2025


2025


2026


2025

PER SHARE:
















Net income available to common shareholders:
















Net income available to common shareholders (basic)


$0.60


$0.52


$0.51


$0.53


$0.54


$1.63


$1.57


Net income available to common shareholders (diluted)


$0.59


$0.52


$0.51


$0.53


$0.53


$1.62


$1.55


Cash dividends


$0.19


$0.19


$0.19


$0.19


$0.18


$0.57


$0.54


















Weighted average shares (basic)


190,642


191,386


179,720


180,405


181,658


187,289


182,030


Weighted average shares (diluted)


192,234


192,997


181,655


182,197


183,349


188,977


183,718

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)






(dollars in thousands)









Three months ended



September 30, 2026


June 30, 2026


September 30, 2025



Average




Yield/


Average




Yield/


Average




Yield/



Balance


Interest (1)


Rate


Balance


Interest (1)


Rate


Balance


Interest (1)


Rate

ASSETS





































Interest-earning assets:


















Net loans(2)

$ 25,973,093


$ 380,564


5.82 %


$ 25,883,823


$ 374,426


5.80 %


$ 24,020,322


$ 358,443


5.93 %


Investment securities(3)

5,537,868


51,940


3.75 %


5,233,693


47,661


3.64 %


5,330,905


49,442


3.70 %


Other interest-earning assets

1,228,130


12,711


4.11 %


997,586


10,377


4.17 %


622,832


7,557


4.83 %


Total Interest-Earning Assets

32,739,091


445,215


5.41 %


32,115,102


432,464


5.40 %


29,974,059


415,442


5.51 %




















Noninterest-earning assets:


















Cash and due from banks

314,436






310,904






312,578






Premises and equipment

184,787






189,791






181,116






Other assets

1,985,950






1,978,494






1,837,179






Less: ACL - loans(4)

(387,637)






(400,683)






(380,894)






Total Assets

$ 34,836,627






$ 34,193,608






$ 31,924,038
























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




































Interest-bearing liabilities:


















Demand deposits

$ 8,318,136


$ 33,302


1.59 %


$ 8,279,932


$ 32,443


1.57 %


$ 7,876,227


$ 36,369


1.83 %


Savings deposits

9,706,048


53,922


2.20 %


9,128,400


47,299


2.08 %


8,391,379


48,237


2.28 %


Brokered deposits

812,556


8,110


3.96 %


887,546


8,589


3.88 %


694,486


7,689


4.39 %


Time deposits

4,712,221


40,427


3.40 %


4,540,334


38,406


3.39 %


4,097,195


37,942


3.67 %


Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

23,548,961


135,761


2.29 %


22,836,212


126,737


2.23 %


21,059,287


130,237


2.45 %





















Borrowings and other interest-bearing
liabilities

1,566,225


15,112


3.83 %


1,744,871


17,165


3.95 %


1,564,996


16,571


4.20 %


Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

25,115,186


150,873


2.38 %


24,581,083


143,902


2.35 %


22,624,283


146,808


2.57 %




















Noninterest-bearing liabilities:


















Demand deposits

5,222,023






5,178,454






5,239,393






Other liabilities

691,690






645,650






698,994






Total Liabilities

31,028,899






30,405,187






28,562,670






Total Deposits

28,770,984




1.87 %


28,014,666




1.81 %


26,298,680




1.96 %


Total interest-bearing liabilities and
non-interest bearing deposits (cost of
funds)

30,337,209




1.97 %


29,759,537




1.94 %


27,863,676




2.09 %





















Shareholders' equity

3,807,728






3,788,421






3,361,368






Total Liabilities and Shareholders'
Equity

$ 34,836,627






$ 34,193,608






$ 31,924,038

























Net interest income/net interest margin
(fully taxable equivalent)



294,342


3.58 %




288,562


3.60 %




268,634


3.57 %


Tax equivalent adjustment



(4,307)






(4,310)






(4,436)




Net Interest Income



$ 290,035






$ 284,252






$ 264,198























(1)Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances


(2) Average balances include non-performing loans


(3)Average balances include amortized historical cost for AFS securities; the related unrealized holding gains (losses) are included in other assets


(4) ACL - loans relates to the ACL for net loans and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures, which is included in other liabilities

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands)



Three months ended




Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30




2026


2026


2026


2025


2025


Loans, by type:












Real estate - commercial mortgage

$ 10,906,964


$ 10,887,986


$ 9,930,713


$ 9,785,717


$ 9,721,395



Commercial and industrial

4,572,754


4,602,800


4,522,694


4,473,522


4,494,662



Real estate - residential mortgage

7,301,234


7,189,941


6,696,646


6,646,318


6,560,413



Real estate - home equity

1,324,822


1,298,632


1,235,977


1,223,293


1,191,465



Real estate - construction

918,036


962,625


926,026


1,014,343


1,125,130



Consumer

593,202


592,106


576,852


577,136


590,658



Leases and other loans(1)

356,081


349,733


336,747


332,760


336,599



Total Net Loans

$ 25,973,093


$ 25,883,823


$ 24,225,655


$ 24,053,089


$ 24,020,322














Deposits, by type:












Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 5,222,023


$ 5,178,454


$ 5,120,028


$ 5,243,390


$ 5,239,393



Interest-bearing demand

8,318,136


8,279,932


7,774,121


7,984,980


7,876,227



Savings

9,706,048


9,128,400


8,684,478


8,519,075


8,391,379



Total demand and savings

23,246,207


22,586,786


21,578,627


21,747,445


21,506,999



Brokered

812,556


887,546


856,823


803,755


694,486



Time

4,712,221


4,540,334


4,015,644


3,986,459


4,097,195



Total Deposits

$ 28,770,984


$ 28,014,666


$ 26,451,094


$ 26,537,659


$ 26,298,680














Borrowings, by type:












Federal funds purchased

$ -


$ -


$ -


$ 54


$ -



Federal Home Loan Bank advances

241,032


475,983


221,039


237,880


484,022



Senior debt and subordinated debt

469,787


509,493


367,679


367,598


367,517



Other borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities

855,406


759,395


770,395


740,305


713,456



Total Borrowings

$ 1,566,225


$ 1,744,871


$ 1,359,113


$ 1,345,837


$ 1,564,995













(1) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.


FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)







(dollars in thousands)










Nine months ended September 30,




2026


2025




Average




Yield/


Average




Yield/




Balance


Interest (1)


Rate


Balance


Interest (1)


Rate

ASSETS



























Interest-earning assets:














Net loans(2)


$ 25,367,258


$ 1,096,831


5.78 %


$ 23,975,693


$ 1,055,558


5.88 %


Investment securities(3)


5,259,513


144,372


3.66 %


5,307,436


146,147


3.67 %


Other interest-earning assets


1,001,295


30,833


4.11 %


698,727


24,919


4.76 %


Total Interest-Earning Assets


31,628,066


1,272,036


5.37 %


29,981,856


1,226,624


5.46 %















Noninterest-Earning assets:














Cash and due from banks


308,524






297,491






Premises and equipment


182,637






186,414






Other assets


1,954,038






1,850,254






Less: ACL - loans(4)


(386,382)






(383,776)






Total Assets


$ 33,686,883






$ 31,932,239



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Interest-Bearing liabilities:














Demand deposits


$ 8,126,056


$ 94,782


1.56 %


$ 7,810,681


$ 105,303


1.80 %


Savings deposits


9,176,718


145,884


2.13 %


8,195,790


140,800


2.30 %


Brokered deposits


852,146


24,908


3.91 %


761,952


25,222


4.43 %


Time deposits


4,425,284


112,729


3.41 %


4,112,258


118,998


3.87 %


Total Interest-Bearing Deposits


22,580,204


378,303


2.24 %


20,880,681


390,323


2.50 %
















Borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities


1,557,497


44,505


3.82 %


1,691,351


52,830


4.18 %


Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities


24,137,701


422,808


2.34 %


22,572,032


443,153


2.62 %















Noninterest-Bearing liabilities:














Demand deposits


5,173,875






5,317,851






Other liabilities


660,987






735,460






Total Liabilities


29,972,563






28,625,343






Total Deposits


27,754,079




1.82 %


26,198,532




1.99 %


Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest
bearing deposits (cost of funds)


29,311,576




1.93 %


27,889,883




2.12 %
















Shareholders' equity


3,714,320






3,306,896






Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$ 33,686,883






$ 31,932,239




















Net interest income/net interest margin (fully taxable
equivalent)




849,228


3.58 %




783,471


3.49 %


Tax equivalent adjustment




(12,919)






(13,166)




Net Interest Income




$ 836,309






$ 770,305


















(1)Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances.


(2) Average balances include non-performing loans.












(3) Average balances include amortized historical cost for AFS; the related unrealized holding gains (losses) are included in other assets.


(4) ACL - loans relates to the ACL for net loans and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures, which is included in other liabilities.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION




AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands)











Nine months ended September 30,





2026


2025


Loans, by type:







Real estate - commercial mortgage


$ 10,573,385


$ 9,676,574



Commercial and industrial


4,571,800


4,543,967



Real estate - residential mortgage


7,064,822


6,459,649



Real estate - home equity


1,286,802


1,177,209



Real estate - construction


935,413


1,197,159



Consumer


587,447


601,877



Leases and other loans(1)


347,589


319,258



Total Net Loans


$ 25,367,258


$ 23,975,693









Deposits, by type:







Noninterest-bearing demand


$ 5,173,875


$ 5,317,851



Interest-bearing demand


8,126,056


7,810,681



Savings


9,176,718


8,195,790



Total demand and savings


22,476,649


21,324,322



Brokered


852,146


761,952



Time


4,425,284


4,112,258



Total Deposits


$ 27,754,079


$ 26,198,532









Borrowings, by type:







Federal funds purchased


$ -


$ 366



Federal Home Loan Bank advances


312,758


634,370



Senior debt and subordinated debt


449,361


367,438



Other borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities


795,378


689,177



Total Borrowings


$ 1,557,497


$ 1,691,351









(1) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION










ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)










(dollars in thousands)












Three months ended




Nine months ended




Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Sep 30


Sep 30




2026


2026


2026


2025


2025


2026


2025


Allowance for credit losses related to net loans:














Balance at beginning of period

$ 382,580


$ 367,489


$ 364,462


$ 376,258


$ 377,337


$ 364,462


$ 379,156



















Initial allowance for credit losses on purchased loans

-


30,993


3,351


-


-


34,344


-



Loans charged off:
















Real estate - commercial mortgage

(5,839)


(10,789)


(4,102)


(14,104)


(3,906)


(20,730)


(22,414)



Commercial and industrial

(2,107)


(12,015)


(10,545)


(5,295)


(5,847)


(24,667)


(15,492)



Real estate - residential mortgage

(2,347)


(121)


(391)


(58)


(394)


(2,859)


(995)



Consumer and home equity

(1,936)


(2,119)


(2,164)


(2,212)


(2,527)


(6,219)


(6,605)



Real estate - construction

-


-


-


-


(5,286)


-


(5,387)



Leases and other loans(1)

(1,100)


(966)


(1,116)


(1,140)


(1,479)


(3,180)


(4,495)



Total loans charged off

(13,329)


(26,010)


(18,318)


(22,809)


(19,439)


(57,655)


(55,388)


Recoveries of loans previously charged off:
















Real estate - commercial mortgage

309


1,629


701


633


4,307


2,639


4,814



Commercial and industrial

2,566


1,280


740


6,592


3,205


4,586


11,785



Real estate - residential mortgage

170


197


72


230


33


439


410



Consumer and home equity

495


484


584


861


726


1,561


2,285



Real estate - construction

-


-


884


-


47


884


228



Leases and other loans(1)

332


404


429


146


192


1,165


633



Total recoveries of loans previously charged off

3,872


3,994


3,410


8,462


8,510


11,274


20,155


Net loans charged off

(9,457)


(22,016)


(14,908)


(14,347)


(10,929)


(46,381)


(35,233)


Provision for credit losses(2)

2,761


6,308


14,584


2,551


9,850


23,653


32,335



Other

(249)


(194)


-


-


-


(443)


-


Balance at end of period

$ 375,635


$ 382,580


$ 367,489


$ 364,462


$ 376,258


$ 375,635


$ 376,258


Net charge-offs to average loans(3)

0.14 %


0.34 %


0.25 %


0.24 %


0.18 %


0.24 %


0.20 %


















Provision for credit losses related to OBS Credit Exposures












Provision for credit losses(2)

$ 1,298


$ (1,411)


$ (142)


$ 397


$ 395


$ (256)


$ 414


















NON-PERFORMING ASSETS:















Non-accrual loans

$ 136,053


$ 146,457


$ 142,035


$ 153,872


$ 150,137







Loans 90 days past due and accruing

37,710


34,815


33,816


29,924


48,597







Total non-performing loans

173,763


181,272


175,851


183,796


198,734







Other real estate owned

5,645


5,791


1,648


1,365


2,305







Total non-performing assets

$ 179,408


$ 187,063


$ 177,499


$ 185,161


$ 201,039






















NON-PERFORMING LOANS, BY TYPE:















Commercial and industrial

$ 38,162


$ 39,466


$ 47,759


$ 47,756


$ 48,817







Real estate - commercial mortgage

62,779


66,445


64,890


74,981


87,789







Real estate - residential mortgage

54,771


56,821


47,826


45,569


44,689







Consumer and home equity

14,427


12,387


12,339


11,875


12,658







Real estate - construction

3,613


6,135


3,000


2,267


3,461







Leases and other loans(1)

11


18


37


1,348


1,320







Total non-performing loans

$ 173,763


$ 181,272


$ 175,851


$ 183,796


$ 198,734








(1) Includes equipment lease financing, overdrafts and net origination fees and costs.


(2) The sum of these amounts are reflected in the provision for credit losses in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.


(3) Quarterly results are annualized.













FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)
















Explanatory note:

This press release contains supplemental financial information, as detailed below, that has been derived by methods other than GAAP. The
Corporation has presented these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative
information to assess trends in the Corporation's results of operations and financial condition. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial
measures is consistent with how the Corporation evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently
used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Corporation's industry. Management
believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP measures, are also useful to investors to evaluate the Corporation's
results. Investors should recognize that the Corporation's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to
similarly titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis
measures, and the Corporation strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.
Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure follow:






















Three months ended







Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30







2026


2026


2026


2025


2025

Operating net income available to common shareholders











Net income available to common shareholders


$ 114,095


$ 99,852


$ 92,199


$ 96,408


$ 97,892

Less: Other (1)


-


-


-


(4,989)


(738)

Plus: Core deposit intangible amortization


5,467


5,816


5,255


5,255


5,255

Plus: Acquisition-related expense


1,740


13,839


2,644


802


-

Plus: FDIC special assessment


-


-


-


(95)


-

Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals


15


(189)


1,556


2,795


(207)

Plus: Debt extinguishment costs


-


787


-


-


-

Less: Tax impact of adjustments


(1,517)


(4,253)


(1,985)


(791)


(905)

Operating net income available to common shareholders (numerator)


$ 119,800


$ 115,852


$ 99,669


$ 99,385


$ 101,297
















Weighted average shares (diluted) (denominator)


192,234


192,997


181,655


182,197


183,349
















Operating net income available to common shareholders, per share
(diluted)


$ 0.62


$ 0.60


$ 0.55


$ 0.55


$ 0.55
















Common shareholders' equity (tangible), per share











Shareholders' equity


$ 3,686,752


$ 3,815,813


$ 3,505,283


$ 3,490,447


$ 3,413,598

Less: Preferred stock


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets


(627,923)


(633,485)


(607,647)


(612,996)


(618,361)

Tangible common shareholders' equity (numerator)


$ 2,865,951


$ 2,989,450


$ 2,704,758


$ 2,684,573


$ 2,602,359












Shares outstanding, end of period (denominator)


189,285


191,461


178,843


179,895


180,865












Common shareholders' equity (tangible), per share


$ 15.14


$ 15.61


$ 15.12


$ 14.92


$ 14.39


(1) Includes loan recovery adjustments of $5.0 million and $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and the third quarter of 2025, respectively, reflected in the
provision for credit losses related to a loan acquired in the Republic Transaction.






















Three months ended







Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30







2026


2026


2026


2025


2025

Operating return on average assets











Net income


$ 116,657


$ 102,414


$ 94,761


$ 98,970


$ 100,454

Less: Other (1)


-


-


-


(4,989)


(738)

Plus: Core deposit intangible amortization


5,467


5,816


5,255


5,255


5,255

Plus: Acquisition-related expense


1,740


13,839


2,644


802


-

Plus: FDIC special assessment


-


-


-


(95)


-

Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals


15


(189)


1,556


2,795


(207)

Plus: Debt extinguishment costs


-


787


-


-


-

Less: Tax impact of adjustments


(1,517)


(4,253)


(1,985)


(791)


(905)

Operating net income (numerator)


$ 122,362


$ 118,414


$ 102,231


$ 101,947


$ 103,859
















Total average assets


$ 34,836,627


$ 34,193,608


$ 31,999,228


$ 32,013,163


$ 31,924,038

Less: Average net core deposit intangible


(61,185)


(66,665)


(54,629)


(60,726)


(65,999)

Total operating average assets (denominator)


$ 34,775,442


$ 34,126,943


$ 31,944,599


$ 31,952,437


$ 31,858,039
















Operating return on average assets(2)


1.40 %


1.39 %


1.30 %


1.27 %


1.29 %
















Operating return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)







Net income available to common shareholders


$ 114,095


$ 99,852


$ 92,199


$ 96,408


$ 97,892

Less: Other (1)


-


-


-


(4,989)


(738)

Plus: Intangible amortization



5,561


5,910


5,349


5,365


5,368

Plus: Acquisition-related expense



1,740


13,839


2,644


802


-

Plus: FDIC special assessment


-


-


-


(95)


-

Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals


15


(189)


1,556


2,795


(207)

Plus: Debt extinguishment costs


-


787


-


-


-

Less: Tax impact of adjustments



(1,536)


(4,273)


(2,005)


(814)


(929)

Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (numerator)


$ 119,875


$ 115,926


$ 99,743


$ 99,472


$ 101,386












Average shareholders' equity


$ 3,807,728


$ 3,788,421


$ 3,543,911


$ 3,464,539


$ 3,361,368

Less: Average preferred stock


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)

Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets


(630,639)


(635,278)


(610,262)


(615,600)


(620,986)

Average tangible common shareholders' equity (denominator)


$ 2,984,211


$ 2,960,265


$ 2,740,771


$ 2,656,061


$ 2,547,504












Operating return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)(2)


15.94 %


15.71 %


14.76 %


14.86 %


15.79 %

















Tangible common equity to tangible assets (TCE Ratio)











Shareholders' equity


$ 3,686,752


$ 3,815,813


$ 3,505,283


$ 3,490,447


$ 3,413,598

Less: Preferred stock


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets


(627,923)


(633,485)


(607,647)


(612,996)


(618,361)

Tangible common shareholders' equity (numerator)


$ 2,865,951


$ 2,989,450


$ 2,704,758


$ 2,684,573


$ 2,602,359
















Total assets


$ 34,775,370


$ 34,556,720


$ 32,237,438


$ 32,118,400


$ 31,995,086

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets


(627,923)


(633,485)


(607,647)


(612,996)


(618,361)

Total tangible assets (denominator)


$ 34,147,447


$ 33,923,235


$ 31,629,791


$ 31,505,404


$ 31,376,725
















Tangible common equity to tangible assets


8.39 %


8.81 %


8.55 %


8.52 %


8.29 %

(1) Includes loan recovery adjustments of $5.0 million and $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and the third quarter of 2025, respectively, reflected in the
provision for credit losses related to a loan acquired in the Republic Transaction.

(2) Results are annualized.
































Three months ended







Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30







2026


2026


2026


2025


2025

Efficiency ratio













Non-interest expense


$ 218,517


$ 230,954


$ 200,294


$ 212,986


$ 196,574

Less: Acquisition-related expense


(1,740)


(13,839)


(2,644)


(802)


-

Less: FDIC special assessment


-


-


-


95


-

Less: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals


(15)


189


(1,556)


(2,795)


207

Less: Intangible amortization


(5,561)


(5,910)


(5,349)


(5,365)


(5,368)

Less: Debt extinguishment costs


-


(787)


-


-


-

Operating non-interest expense (numerator)


$ 211,201


$ 210,607


$ 190,745


$ 204,119


$ 191,413












Net interest income


$ 290,035


$ 284,252


$ 262,023


$ 266,042


$ 264,198

Tax equivalent adjustment


4,307


4,310


4,303


4,416


4,436

Plus: Total non-interest income


77,225


79,306


69,841


69,980


70,407

Less: Other revenue


-


-


-


11


(138)

Plus: Investment securities (gains) losses, net


-


-


-


-


-

Total revenue (denominator)


$ 371,567


$ 367,868


$ 336,167


$ 340,449


$ 338,903












Efficiency ratio


56.8 %


57.3 %


56.7 %


60.0 %


56.5 %
















Operating non-interest expense to total average assets











Non-interest expense


$ 218,517


$ 230,954


$ 200,294


$ 212,986


$ 196,574

Less: Intangible amortization


(5,561)


(5,910)


(5,349)


(5,365)


(5,368)

Less: Acquisition-related expense


(1,740)


(13,839)


(2,644)


(802)


-

Less: FDIC special assessment


-


-


-


95


-

Less: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals


(15)


189


(1,556)


(2,795)


207

Less: Debt extinguishment costs


-


(787)


-


-


-

Operating non-interest expense (numerator)


$ 211,201


$ 210,607


$ 190,745


$ 204,119


$ 191,413
















Total average assets (denominator)


$ 34,836,627


$ 34,193,608


$ 31,999,228


$ 32,013,163


$ 31,924,038
















Operating non-interest expenses to total average assets(1)


2.41 %


2.47 %


2.42 %


2.53 %


2.38 %

(1) Results are annualized.

































Nine months ended













Sep 30


Sep 30













2026


2025







Operating net income available to common shareholders











Net income available to common shareholders


$ 306,147


$ 284,953







Less: Other (1)


-


(869)







Plus: Core deposit intangible amortization


16,537


16,756







Plus: Acquisition-related expense


18,223


380







Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals


1,382


(524)







Plus: Debt extinguishment costs


787


-







Less: Tax impact of adjustments


(7,755)


(3,306)







Operating net income available to common shareholders (numerator)


$ 335,321


$ 297,390






















Weighted average shares (diluted) (denominator)


188,977


183,718






















Operating net income available to common shareholders, per share
(diluted)


$ 1.77


$ 1.62






















(1) Includes a loan recovery adjustment of $0.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, reflected in the provision for credit losses related to a
loan acquired in the Republic Transaction.

Media Contact: Lacey Dean (717) 735-8688
Investor Contact: Rick Kraemer (717) 327-2567

SOURCE Fulton Financial Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
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