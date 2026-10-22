BioVersys AG / Key word(s): Conference

BioVersys' BV100 Phase 2 exploratory data selected for rapid fire and poster presentations at IDWeek 2026



22.10.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Basel, Switzerland. October 22, 2026, 7.00am CEST

BioVersys AG (SIX: BIOV), a multi-asset, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on research and development of novel antibacterial products for serious life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacteria, announced today its participation at IDWeek 2026, taking place October 21-24, 2026, in Washington, DC. BioVersys will present efficacy and safety results from the Carbapenem-Resistant Microbiological Modified Intention-to-Treat (micro-CRMITT) population of its Phase 2 BV100 trial, which comprised 26 patients with ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (VABP) caused by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii (CRAB). This analysis represents a subset of data from the BV100 Phase 2 trial data published in 2024. Dr. Marc Gitzinger, Chief Executive Officer of BioVersys, said: "We are pleased to present the latest clinical data on BV100 at IDWeek 2026 and to contribute to the evidence supporting new treatment options for severe, life-threatening infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii. With BV100 now recruiting patients in its Phase 3 registration trial, we remain focused on advancing BV100 as a potential new treatment option for patients with limited alternatives." Presentation Details Rapid Fire Presentation Title: Intravenous BV100 (Rifabutin for Infusion) plus Polymyxin B versus Best Available Therapy for Ventilator-Associated Bacterial Pneumonia Suspected or Confirmed due to Carbapenem-Resistant Acinetobacter baumannii: Exploratory Efficacy and Safety Results from a Randomized Phase 2 Trial Presenter: Andrew F. Shorr, MD, MPH, MBA Date and Time: Friday, October 23, 2026 | 12:35-12:40 p.m. ET Poster Presentation (P-401) Title: Intravenous BV100 (Rifabutin for Infusion) plus Polymyxin B versus Best Available Therapy for Ventilator-Associated Bacterial Pneumonia Suspected or Confirmed due to Carbapenem-Resistant Acinetobacter baumannii: Exploratory Efficacy and Safety Results from a Randomized Phase 2 Trial Presenting Author: Andrew F. Shorr, MD, MPH, MBA Date and Time: Saturday, October 24, 2026 | 12:15-1:30 p.m. ET Location: Poster Hall B-C Dr. Andrew F. Shorr, MD, MPH, MBA, is the division head for Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Medstar Washington Hospital Center and the Director of the Medical Intensive Care Unit. He is a Professor of Medicine at Georgetown University. BV100 is currently studied in two clinical trials: the Phase 3 global registration trial, RIV-TARGET and the open-label Phase 2b differentiation trial, RIV-CARE in collaboration with ADVANCE-ID. About BioVersys

BioVersys AG is a multi-asset, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel antibacterial products for serious life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant ("MDR") bacteria. Derived from the company's two internal technology platforms (TRIC and Ansamycin Chemistry), candidates are designed and developed to overcome resistance mechanisms, block virulence production and directly affect the pathogenesis of harmful bacteria towards the identification of new treatment options in the antimicrobial and microbiome fields. This enables BioVersys to address the high unmet medical need for new treatments against life-threatening resistant bacterial infections and bacteria-exacerbated chronic inflammatory microbiome disorders. The company's most advanced research and development programs address nosocomial infections of Acinetobacter baumannii (BV100, Phase 3), and tuberculosis (alpibectir, Phase 2, in collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and a consortium of the University of Lille, France). BioVersys is located in the biotech hub of Basel, Switzerland. About BV100

BV100 is a novel formulation of rifabutin suitable for intravenous administration, with a recently discovered novel mode of action showing an active uptake of rifabutin into the Gram-negative bacterial species, Acinetobacter baumannii. For the first time, BV100 allows for the targeting of the RNA-polymerase enzyme in Gram-negative bacteria with a human-suitable dose. BV100 is being developed for the treatment of infections caused by Acinetobacter baumannii calcoaceticus complex (ABC), including carbapenem-resistant ABC (CRABC) in critically important indications of ventilator associated bacterial pneumonia (VABP), hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia (HABP) and bloodstream infections (BSI). BV100 was granted US FDA Fast Track Designation in 2026 and QIDP Designation in May 2019, making BV100 eligible for priority FDA review and a five-year extension of market exclusivity upon approval of the first QIDP indication. About Acinetobacter baumannii

Acinetobacter baumannii calcoaceticus complex (ABC) are Gram-negative bacteria found in the environment (e.g., in soil and water) and an opportunistic pathogen in humans, typically infecting critically ill and immunocompromised patients, that can result in severe pneumonia and bloodstream infections in addition to affecting other parts of the body. ABC is considered a significant worldwide threat in the healthcare setting given its ability to survive for prolonged periods on surfaces, combined with its ability to develop or acquire resistance to standard of care antibiotics, e.g. carbapenems. Carbapenem-resistance as well as multi-drug resistance (MDR) rates for ABC are among the highest recorded for any bacteria in current times (The Lancet 2022; 399: 629-55). Incidence and resistance rates for ABC are trending upwards and COVID-19 has exacerbated this significantly. BioVersys forecasts the annual number of carbapenem-resistant A. baumannii infections in hospitals to have surpassed one million globally and due to the limited treatment options, such infections come with high (up to 50%) mortality rates. Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions concerning BioVersys and its business, including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of BioVersys to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. BioVersys is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. BioVersys contact

Anca Cighi, Head of IR and Communications, Tel. +41 79 949 33 09; Mail: anca.cighi@bioversys.com

For IR: IR@bioversys.com ;Website: www.bioversys.com



End of Media Release

View original content: EQS News