Indegene Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition for AI-Powered Pharma Commercialization

Indegene is recognized for combining domain-led AI, knowledge orchestration, and integrated execution to transform pharmaceutical commercialization workflows.

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Indegene has received the 2026 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition in pharma AI-powered commercialization services for its outstanding achievements in AI-powered commercialization, workflow transformation, and customer value creation. The recognition highlights Indegene's leadership in helping pharmaceutical organizations modernize complex commercialization processes through domain expertise, technology, data, and execution support.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Indegene excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align its AI strategy with the evolving needs of the pharmaceutical industry while executing at scale across commercial, medical, regulatory, safety, analytics, content, and field engagement workflows.

"Indegene is redefining AI-powered pharmaceutical commercialization by bringing together model-agnostic technology, deep life sciences expertise, knowledge orchestration, and process reengineering. Its approach moves beyond isolated automation to create governed, connected workflows that can deliver greater speed, consistency, and reliability across the commercialization value chain," said Surbhi Gupta, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on integrating life sciences expertise, technology, data, consulting, and execution, Indegene has demonstrated its ability to adapt to a rapidly evolving AI landscape. Its Pharma Operating System (OS) connects business decisions, workflow execution, and intelligence across the enterprise, helping pharmaceutical organizations replace fragmented processes with integrated and adaptive operating models.

Innovation remains central to Indegene's approach. Its pharma AI-powered commercialization services combine generative AI, data, in-house technology platforms, workflow integration, consulting, and execution support to help clients plan, create, review, deploy, and optimize commercial and medical content. Its Cortex life sciences-native reasoning engine enables subject matter experts to codify specialized knowledge, create validated knowledge graphs, and guide AI-enabled workflows across applications including regulatory authoring, medical writing, creative adaptation, and medical-legal-regulatory review.

"Frost & Sullivan's recognition reinforces our belief that the next wave of value creation will come from connecting intelligence, decisions, and execution across the enterprise. AI's true potential is realized when it is embedded into how organizations operate, not simply how they analyze information. At Indegene, we help life sciences companies turn knowledge into action, enabling smarter decisions, faster execution, and measurable business outcomes at scale. Our goal is to help clients build operating advantages that strengthen over time and create lasting differentiation in an AI-driven market," said Vivek Ghai, EVP, Enterprise Commercial Solutions at Indegene.

Indegene's commitment to customer experience strengthens its position in the market. By connecting strategy, data, content, execution, and measurable outcomes, the company helps pharmaceutical organizations reduce fragmented handoffs and improve commercialization efficiency. Its platform-agnostic approach allows customers to work in existing technology environments, preferred models, cloud relationships, security requirements, and governance structures, reducing adoption friction while protecting existing technology investments.

Its data-driven commercialization capabilities support precision marketing, next-best-action journeys, healthcare professional targeting, field force optimization, channel selection, content frequency planning, and marketing spend optimization. By connecting digital engagement, field interaction, customer relationship management, claims, affinity, and prescribing signals, Indegene enables more intelligent omnichannel execution and more measurable commercial decision-making.

Frost & Sullivan commends Indegene for establishing a standard in competitive strategy, technology-enabled execution, and market responsiveness. The company's domain-led approach to AI, knowledge orchestration capabilities, and focus on transparent customer value are shaping the future of pharmaceutical commercialization and enabling organizations to scale AI transformation with greater confidence and accountability.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in customer value, competitive positioning, and market impact. The recognition highlights forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

For more details, read Frost & Sullivan's analysis of Indegene's capabilities.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Tarini Singh

E: Tarini.Singh@frost.com

About Indegene

Indegene Limited (BSE: 544172, NSE: INDGN) is the strategic operating partner to the life sciences industry, orchestrating commercial, medical, R&D, and safety operations across the product lifecycle. Trusted by the world's top 20 biopharma companies, Indegene helps run complex, highly regulated workflows at global scale.

Indegene combines deep life sciences expertise with AI-embedded platforms and governed operating models to improve speed, consistency, and compliance across mission-critical operations. By integrating technology into how work is executed and scaled, Indegene enables life sciences organizations to deliver measurable outcomes in regulated environments.

For more information, visit www.indegene.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/indegene-receives-frost--sullivans-2026-global-enabling-technology-leadership-recognition-for-ai-powered-pharma-commercialization-302910484.html