Arjo AB: Arjo's interim report January-September 2026

"With 6% organic growth in the quarter, we continue to grow and strengthen our profitability. Our focus now is on turning our strategy into results and gradually building a stronger Arjo for the future," says Andréas Elgaard, President & CEO of Arjo.

July-September 2026 in brief

Net sales increased to SEK 2,849 M (2,646).

Net sales grew organically by 6.0%.

Net sales grew organically by 6.0%. The gross margin increased to 43.0% (41.1).

Adjusted EBITDA increased to SEK 523 M (436).

Adjusted operating profit increased to SEK 247 M (165).

Profit after financial items amounted to SEK 104 M (111).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.21 (0.30).

Cash flow from operations rose to SEK 485 M (446), corresponding to a cash conversion of 100.4% (105.0).

A revaluation of the holdings in Atlas Mobility and Veplas of SEK 62 M was charged to net financial items.

New segment reporting based on the following: Europe, North America and International. Restated historical comparative figures are available on Arjo's website.

Strengthening of Arjo Management Team, read more on page 5.

Arjo's new strategic direction was presented at the Capital Markets Day, including a commitment to improve EBIT by approximately SEK 350 M versus 2025.

Telephone conference

Fund managers, analysts and media are invited to participate in a conference call and presentation of the report on October 22 at 08:00 CEST via the following link: https://events.inderes.com/arjo/q3-report-2026

Those who wish to ask questions verbally during the teleconference will need to register via the link below. A phone number and a conference ID will be provided after registration in order to access the conference. Link to registration: https://events.inderes.com/arjo/q3-report-2026/dial-in



Alternatively, use the following link to download the presentation: https://www.arjo.com/int/about-us/investors/reports--presentations/2026/



A recorded version of the conference is accessible for three years via the following link: https://events.inderes.com/arjo/q3-report-2026

For more information, please contact:

Maria Nilsson, EVP Communication & Public Relations

+46 734 244 515

maria.nilsson@arjo.com



Erik Roslund, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Manager

+46 768 996 303

erik.roslund@arjo.com

This information is information that Arjo AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CEST on October 22, 2026.