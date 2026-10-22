Atria Oyj: Interim Report of Atria Plc, 1 January - 30 September 2026

Atria Plc, Interim report, 22 October 2026, 8.00 am



INTERIM REPORT OF ATRIA PLC, 1 JANUARY - 30 SEPTEMBER 2026



Atria continued to grow profitably in an uncertain operating environment



July-September 2026

The Group's net sales increased to EUR 475.2 million (EUR 457.0 million), an increase of 4.0% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Atria Finland's net sales were 3.4% higher than in the corresponding period last year. Growth was supported by positive sales development both in the retail trade and Foodservice customers. Strong sales during the barbecue season boosted the growth in sales. Export net sales were significantly lower than in the previous year due to a ban on pork exports after African swine fever was detected in Finland.

Atria Sweden's net sales grew by 8.3% from the corresponding period in the previous year. This growth was supported by good sales development in all sales channels.

Atria Denmark & Estonia's net sales were 3.2% lower than in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The Group's consolidated EBIT amounted to EUR 25.3 million (EUR 25.4 million), or 5.3% (5.6%) of net sales.

Atria Finland's EBIT was EUR 2.4?million lower than in the comparison period. EBIT was weakened particularly by the ban on pork exports and its effects, imposed due to African swine fever (ASF). ASF is estimated to reduce Atria Finland's EBIT for 2026 by approximately EUR 4-5 million, of which approximately EUR 2 million was realised during the review period.

African swine fever (ASF), detected in wild boar in south-eastern Finland on 30 July 2026, affects Atria Finland's pork exports to Asia. Based on information on its main export markets, Atria estimates that the direct annual impact on its results of lost and redirected export sales is approximately EUR -7 million. ASF has been found in wild boar in a restricted area in Finland. If ASF spreads to a wider area or affects pig production farms, its impact on Atria may also change.

Atria Sweden's EBIT grew by EUR 2.4 million, thanks to effective sales and marketing measures and a favourable sales mix.

The EBIT of Atria Denmark & Estonia increased by EUR 0.3 million.

In September, the Board of Directors of Atria Plc decided on a directed share issue of 100,000 new A shares free of charge to the company itself. The shares are used by Atria Group's long-term incentive schemes.

January-September 2026

The Group's consolidated net sales totalled EUR 1,406.6 million (EUR 1,337.2 million). Net sales were 5.2% higher than in the corresponding period of the previous year as a result of strong sales growth for both Atria Finland and Atria Sweden. Atria Denmark & Estonia's sales were lower than in the corresponding period of the previous year.

EBIT was EUR 59.9 million (EUR 55.9 million), or 4.3% (4.2%) of net sales. The Group's EBIT was EUR 4.0 million higher than in the comparison period.

Atria Finland's adjusted EBIT was EUR 48.0 million (EUR 48.6 million), down by EUR 0.6 million from the corresponding period in the previous year. The result was weakened by a pork export ban imposed due to African swine fever.

Atria Sweden's EBIT was EUR 10.6 million (EUR 6.6 million), up by EUR 4.0 million from the previous year. Atria Sweden's EBIT was strengthened by effective sales and marketing measures, as well as a favourable sales structure across the various distribution channels and product categories.

Atria Denmark & Estonia's EBIT was EUR 1.2 million higher than in the comparison period.

Atria's strategic investments launched in 2025 proceeded as planned. In Finland, the investments focus on the convenience food and pancake production at the Nurmo plant, as well as beef production in Kauhajoki, and in Sweden on the production of meat products in Sköllersta and increasing the production capacity of microwave meals in Järna.

During the review period, the Group's free cash flow was EUR -10.6 million (EUR 37.2 million). The negative cash flow was due to increased investments and working capital.

The adjusted return on equity (rolling 12 months) was 11.7% (10.9%).

After the review period

Atria has completed the change negotiations concerning the Jyväskylä cattle slaughterhouse. Atria is centralising its cattle slaughtering operations at the Kauhajoki plant and discontinuing cattle slaughtering in Jyväskylä. Centralising cattle slaughtering operations is estimated to bring Atria annual savings of approximately EUR 2 million. The decision is based on a sharper-than-expected decline in beef procurement volumes and increased market competition. By centralising beef processing in Kauhajoki, Atria improves its efficiency and strengthens the competitiveness of its beef business.

Q3 Q3 Q1-Q3 Q1-Q3 EUR million 2026 2025 2026 2025 2025 Net sales Atria Finland 341.8 330.5 1,024.0 968.3 1,319.6 Atria Sweden 107.3 99.0 306.5 292.0 392.7 Atria Denmark & Estonia 31.7 32.7 91.7 94.1 124.8 Eliminations -5.5 -5.2 -15.6 -17.2 -23.3 Net sales, total 475.2 457.0 1,406.6 1,337.2 1,813.7 EBIT before items affecting comparability Atria Finland 19.4 21.7 48.0 48.6 62.2 Atria Sweden 6.1 3.6 10.6 6.6 8.3 Atria Denmark & Estonia 1.7 1.4 5.9 4.6 4.9 Unallocated -1.8 -1.3 -4.5 -3.9 -5.5 Adjusted EBIT 25.3 25.4 59.9 55.9 69.9 Adjusted EBIT, % 5.3 % 5.6 % 4.3 % 4.2 % 3.9 % Items affecting comparability of EBIT: Atria Finland Disposal and restoration of the Kuopio factory area -5.9 EBIT 25.3 25.4 59.9 55.9 64.0 EBIT, % 5.3 % 5.6 % 4.3 % 4.2 % 3.5 % Profit before taxes 23.8 23.4 55.2 48.6 53.6 Earnings per share, EUR 0.67 0.61 1.49 1.30 1.44 Adjusted earnings per share, EUR 0.67 0.61 1.49 1.30 1.61



CEO, Kai Gyllström

"Atria Group's profitable growth continued in January-September despite the challenging operating environment. Net sales increased by 5.2% to EUR 1,406.6 million, supported by strong sales by Atria Finland and Atria Sweden. Net sales in Denmark & Estonia fell slightly from the comparison period, but EBIT improved by EUR 1.2 million. The Group's EBIT increased to EUR 59.9 million, or 4.3% of net sales. We can be satisfied with the strong growth and solid year-to-date result, especially considering the immediate impact of the African swine fever outbreak detected in Finland at the end of July on Atria Finland's exports, as well as the increased cost pressures caused by the conflict in the Middle East.

In July-September, the Group's EBIT remained at the level of the comparison period, amounting to EUR 25.3 million. Atria Sweden's strong development was particularly gratifying: net sales grew by 8.3% and EBIT by EUR 2.4 million thanks to successful Foodservice and retail sales. The EBIT of Atria Denmark & Estonia also improved thanks to Atria Estonia's improved result. Atria Finland's net sales grew by 3.4%, but its EBIT decreased by EUR 2.4 million from the comparison period. Atria Finland's EBIT was particularly impacted by the ban on pork exports imposed due to African swine fever and its effects.

The operating environment of the review period changed significantly at the end of July, when African swine fever was detected in wild boar in south-eastern Finland. The disease restricts Atria Finland's pork exports to Asia. ASF is estimated to reduce Atria Finland's EBIT for 2026 by approximately EUR 4-5 million, of which approximately EUR 2 million was realised during the review period. Atria is actively seeking new export markets and is taking measures to reduce the impact. Preventing the spread of the disease and safeguarding Finland's export opportunities to countries outside the EU require close cooperation between the authorities and industry stakeholders. If the disease spreads to a wider area or to pig production farms, the effects on Atria may also change.

We continued to implement the TOGETHER 2030 strategy, which was launched a year ago, and to strengthen our long-term competitiveness. Investments in the new convenience food factory in Nurmo and beef production in Kauhajoki proceeded as planned, and the construction of a 200 megawatt-hour high-temperature energy storage facility started in Nurmo as part of the energy solutions for the new convenience food factory. During the review period, Nurmon Bioenergia Oy, in which Atria Finland holds a minority interest, commissioned Finland's first industrial-scale liquefied biogas production plant. The plant is intended to use manure from farms as well as side streams from agriculture and the food industry as raw materials to produce liquefied biogas and biofertilisers.

Over the course of the year, we also took significant steps to strengthen collaboration across our business areas, in line with our strategy. The first batches of Gooh! quark pancakes produced in Nurmo were delivered to Swedish retailers, and during the reporting period, Atria Finland also began exporting poultry products to Sweden. Sales of both quark pancakes and poultry products in Sweden have begun promisingly. In Estonia, we launched Finnish antibiotic-free chicken products under the Maks & Moorits brand, and the launch of new products was an excellent success.

After the review period, we decided to centralise cattle slaughtering in Kauhajoki and to end cattle slaughtering in Jyväskylä. The decision is based on a sharper-than-expected decline in beef procurement volumes and increased market competition. The centralisation is estimated to bring annual savings of approximately EUR 2 million and to strengthen the competitiveness of the beef business.

The Middle East conflict, the continuation of Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine, and the tightening geopolitical situation increased uncertainty and cost pressures throughout the food supply chain. Despite the challenging operating environment, Atria focused resolutely on implementing its strategy and will keep its 2026 performance guidance unchanged."

July-September 2026

Atria Group's net sales in July-September totalled EUR 475.2 million (EUR 457.0 million). EBIT totalled EUR 25.3 million (EUR 25.4 million), or 5.3% (5.6%).

Atria Finland's net sales were EUR 341.8 million (EUR 330.5 million). Net sales increased by 3.4% from the corresponding period last year. Growth was supported by positive sales development both in the retail trade and Foodservice customers. Strong sales during the barbecue season boosted the growth in sales. Export sales were clearly lower than in the previous year, due to a ban on pork exports caused by African swine fever. The international meat market and export market remained challenging, especially for pork. In the international beef market, supply grew larger than demand, which was reflected in lower market prices.

Atria Sweden's net sales were EUR 107.3 million (EUR 99.0 million). Net sales increased by 8.3% from the corresponding period last year. The growth in net sales was particularly driven by the strong development of Foodservice sales. Growth was supported by successful commercial actions and strong customer partnerships. Sales of Gooh! products developed well, and the brand strengthened its position as the market leader in fresh convenience food. The new range of chicken barbecue products was also successful during the summer season.

Atria Denmark & Estonia's net sales were lower than in the comparison period. Atria Estonia's net sales increased compared with the same period last year, reflecting an increase in sales to retailers and industrial customers. Atria Denmark's net sales were lower than in the comparison period. The negative development in Denmark was due to weaker sales to the retail trade.

Atria Finland's EBIT in July-September totalled EUR 19.4 million (EUR 21.7 million). EBIT for the review period decreased by EUR 2.4 million from the comparison period. EBIT was weakened particularly by the ban on pork exports and its effects, imposed due to African swine fever.

At the end of July, African swine fever (ASF) was detected in wild boar in south-eastern Finland, affecting Atria Finland's pork exports to Asia. ASF is estimated to reduce Atria Finland's EBIT for 2026 by approximately EUR 4-5 million, of which approximately EUR 2 million was realised during the review period. Based on data from key export countries, Atria estimates the direct annual profit impact of lost and redirected export sales to be approximately EUR -7 million. The estimate is based on the assumption that pork exports to countries such as China and Japan have ceased, while sales to South Korea continue. Atria is actively seeking new export markets and customers for pork and is implementing measures to reduce the negative impact of the decline in pork sales to Asia. ASF has been detected in wild boar in a restricted area in Finland. If the disease spreads to a wider area or to pig production farms, the effects on Atria may also change.

Atria Sweden's EBIT was EUR 6.1 million (EUR 3.6 million). Its EBIT increased by EUR 2.4 million during the review period. Effective sales and marketing measures, along with a favourable sales mix across various distribution channels and product categories, bolstered Atria Sweden's EBIT. Sales of Gooh! products developed well, and the brand strengthened its position as the market leader in fresh convenience food. The new range of chicken barbecue products was also successful during the review period. Despite the positive result trend, cost pressures stemming from rising transportation and production costs caused by growing tensions in the international operating environment continued to affect profitability. In addition, the Swedish krona weakened in the third quarter against the euro, which increased the costs of imported raw materials and packaging materials.

Atria Denmark & Estonia's EBIT increased slightly from the comparison period. The EBIT increase in Estonia was also supported by growth in sales and lower raw material prices for pork. Atria Estonia's EBIT for the comparison period was weighed down by costs related to the ASF epidemic in Estonia. Atria Denmark's EBIT was weaker than in the previous year due to a decrease in sales.

On 17 September 2026, Atria Plc's Board of Directors decided on a directed share issue to the company itself based on the authorisation given by the Annual General Meeting on 23 April 2026. In the share issue, a total of 100,000 new A shares were issued to Atria Plc free of charge. The purpose of the share issue is to ensure that the company has a sufficient number of its own shares available for Atria Group's long-term incentive schemes. The shares were issued to the company itself in accordance with chapter 9, section 20 of the Limited Liability Companies Act. After the registration of the share issue, treasury shares held by Atria Plc represent 0.47% of the company's shares.

In July-September, Atria Finland's net sales totalled EUR 341.8 million (EUR 330.5 million). Net sales increased by 3.4% from the corresponding period last year. Growth was supported by positive sales development both in the retail trade and Foodservice customers. Strong sales during the barbecue season boosted the growth in sales. Export sales were clearly lower than in the previous year, due to a ban on pork exports caused by African swine fever (ASF). The international meat market and export market remained challenging, especially for pork. In the international beef market, supply grew larger than demand, which was reflected in lower market prices. EBIT totalled EUR 19.4 million (EUR 21.7 million). EBIT for the review period fell by EUR 2.4 million from the comparison period. EBIT was weakened particularly by the ban on pork exports and its effects, imposed due to African swine fever. The negative impact on the 2026 EBIT is estimated to be approximately EUR 4-5 million, of which about EUR 2 million was realised during the review period.



In July-September, Atria Sweden's net sales were EUR 107.3 million (EUR 99.0 million). Net sales increased by 8.3% from the comparison period. The growth in net sales was driven by good sales development across all sales channels. Growth was supported by successful commercial actions and strong customer partnerships. Sales of Gooh! products developed well, and the brand strengthened its position as the market leader in fresh convenience food. The new range of chicken barbecue products was also successful during the review period. EBIT totalled EUR 6.1 million (EUR 3.6 million). Atria Sweden's EBIT increased by EUR 2.4 million during the review period. Effective sales and marketing measures, along with a favourable sales mix across various distribution channels and product categories, bolstered Atria Sweden's EBIT. Despite the positive result trend, cost pressures stemming from rising transportation and production costs caused by growing tensions in the international operating environment continued to affect profitability. In addition, the Swedish krona weakened in the third quarter against the euro, which increased the costs of imported raw materials and packaging materials.



Atria Denmark & Estonia's net sales in July-September were EUR 31.7 million (EUR 32.7 million). EBIT totalled EUR 1.7 million (EUR 1.4 million). Atria Estonia's net sales and EBIT increased compared with the corresponding period last year. The increase in Atria Estonia's net sales resulted from increased sales to retail and industrial customers. The EBIT increase in Estonia was also supported by growth in sales and lower raw material prices for pork. Atria Estonia's EBIT for the comparison period was weighed down by costs related to the ASF epidemic in Estonia. Atria Estonia's sales developed positively during the review period, especially in barbecue sausages, fresh meat, minced meat, and marinated meat. During the review period, the Maks & Moorits brand expanded into a new product category with a launch of antibiotic-free fresh chicken products made by Atria Finland. The launch of the products was successful, and sales started very well. Atria Denmark's net sales and EBIT were lower than in the comparison period. The negative development was due to weakened sales to the retail trade. The volume of the cold cuts retail market in Denmark declined slightly in the third quarter, and Atria's sales volume declined more than the market.

January-September 2026

Atria Group's net sales in January-September were EUR 1,406.6 million (EUR 1,337.2 million). Consolidated EBIT was EUR 59.9 million (EUR 55.9 million), or 4.3% (4.2%). The Group's net sales increased by 5.2% in comparison to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Atria Finland's net sales for January-September increased by 5.8% compared to the corresponding period last year. Growth was supported by good sales development in all sales channels, except for exports. Sales to the retail sector grew particularly well. Sales to Foodservice customers also increased. A successful barbecue season sales boosted net sales. Higher prices for beef products compared with the comparison period increased net sales.

Atria Sweden's net sales grew by 4.9% in euros and by 3.0% in local currency compared with the corresponding period of the previous year. The avian influenza outbreak in Sweden, which weakened the availability of poultry meat earlier this year, has now subsided and no longer affects the availability of poultry meat. The growth in net sales has been supported by good sales development, especially in the Foodservice channel.

The net sales of Atria Denmark & Estonia were lower than in the corresponding period of the previous year due to a decrease in Atria Denmark's net sales.

The Group's EBIT for January-September totalled EUR 59.9 million (EUR 55.9 million). Atria Finland's adjusted EBIT was EUR 48.0 million (EUR 48.6 million), down EUR 0.6 million from the corresponding period in the previous year. The result was weakened by a pork export ban imposed due to African swine fever. Cost pressures remained high for both our own operations and purchased services. In addition, tensions in the international operating environment are creating cost pressures throughout the entire food production chain.

Atria Sweden's EBIT was EUR 10.6 million (EUR 6.6 million), up by EUR 4.0 million from the previous year. Atria Sweden's EBIT was strengthened by better net sales, effective sales and marketing measures, as well as a favourable sales structure across the various distribution channels and product categories.

Atria Denmark & Estonia's EBIT was EUR 1.2 million higher than in the comparison period. The increase in Atria Estonia's EBIT was mainly the result of increased sales and lower pork raw material prices, as well as higher animal welfare subsidies than in the comparison period. Atria Denmark's EBIT was weaker than in the previous year due to a decrease in sales.

During the review period, Atria invested in the growing convenience food product category in Sweden and Finland in line with its TOGETHER 2030 strategy.

In March, Atria Sweden acquired a 25% stake in the Swedish convenience food company Cookin Food Sweden AB. Convenience food is one of the fastest-growing product categories, and the company is aiming for strong growth in its convenience food business. The company's main products are salads and sandwiches sold to the Swedish retail sector, as well as to Foodservice and transport service customers. The acquisition is in line with Atria's TOGETHER 2030 strategy and strengthens the company's position in the growing convenience food market.

In Sweden, the company is making a growth investment of approximately EUR 7 million in a new microwave meal production line at the Järna production facility, where Gooh convenience food products are produced. The investment will strengthen Atria's position in the rapidly growing convenience food market and improve its ability to respond to changes in consumer demand.

In May, Atria launched an investment of approximately EUR 1 million in a packaging solution for pancakes at the Nurmo plant. The aim is to increase production capacity and improve production efficiency. The investment supports business growth, diversifies the product range, and enables the development of new products, packaging sizes, and product types.

The investments launched by Atria in 2025 in convenience food production at the Nurmo plant, beef production at the Kauhajoki plant and meat product production at the Sköllersta plant are proceeding in schedule as planned.

Atria started the construction of a new pig fattening farm in Viljandi County, Estonia. The approximately EUR 4 million investment will improve Atria's ability to secure the availability of raw material and improve the efficiency and sustainability of production even further. The approximately EUR 1.5 million investment aid granted to the project will partly support the implementation of the investment. The new pig farm promotes Atria Estonia's competitiveness and supports the long-term strategic goals for the development of the entire food production chain.

Atria Plc transferred a total of 30,194 shares of Atria Plc held by the company, without consideration, to key Group personnel in the target group of the share-based incentive scheme for the 2023, 2024, and 2025 earning periods as a reward. The company holds 133,580 of its treasury shares.

Kati Janhunen, MSc (Econ.), started as Atria Group's EVP, Sustainability, and member of the Group Management Team on 1 June 2026.

Atria Finland's net sales in January-September were EUR 1,024.0 million (EUR 968.3 million). Net sales increased by 5.8% from the corresponding period last year. Growth was supported by good sales development in all sales channels, except for exports. Sales to the retail trade grew particularly well. Sales to Foodservice customers also increased. A successful barbecue season sales boosted net sales. Higher prices for beef products compared with the comparison period increased net sales. EBIT was EUR 48.0 million (EUR 48.6 million), i.e., EUR 0.6 million lower than in the corresponding period of the previous year. The result was adversely affected by the ban on pork exports, which came into force at the end of July due to African swine fever. Cost pressures remained high for both our own operations and purchased services. In addition, tensions in the international operating environment are creating cost pressures throughout the entire food production chain.

Atria Sweden's net sales January-September, were EUR 306.5 million (EUR 292.0 million). In euros, net sales grew by 4.9%, and in the local currency, by 3.0%, compared with the corresponding period of the previous year. The avian influenza outbreak in Sweden, which weakened the availability of poultry meat earlier this year, has now subsided and no longer affects the availability of poultry meat. The growth in net sales has been supported by good sales development, especially in the Foodservice channel. EBIT totalled EUR 10.6 million (EUR 6.6 million). Atria Sweden's EBIT was strengthened by effective sales and marketing measures, as well as a favourable sales structure across the various distribution channels and product categories. Tensions in the international operating environment increased costs throughout the food supply chain.



Atria Denmark & Estonia's net sales in January-September were EUR 91.7 million (EUR 94.1 million). EBIT totalled EUR 5.9 million (EUR 4.6 million). The net sales of Atria Denmark & Estonia were lower than in the corresponding period of the previous year due to a decrease in Atria Denmark's net sales. Atria Estonia's net sales and EBIT increased compared with the corresponding period last year. Net sales growth was driven by strong sales to the retail sector. The increase in EBIT was primarily caused by higher sales, lower raw material prices for pork, and higher animal welfare-related subsidies compared with the comparison period. Atria Denmark's sales to retail trade and Foodservice customers were lower than in the previous year. This year, the Danish retail market has been characterised by intense price competition and active promotional campaigns. Atria Denmark continued its strategic development projects during the review period to strengthen the long-term competitiveness and growth prospects of its business. Development efforts focused in particular on expanding the Foodservice product range and cross-border product collaborations, preparing new export products, and identifying new export market opportunities.

Group key indicators Q3 Q3 Q1-Q3 Q1-Q3 EUR million 2026 2025 2026 2025 2025 Net sales 475.2 457.0 1406.6 1337.2 1813.7 Adjusted EBIT 25.3 25.4 59.9 55.9 69.9 Adjusted EBIT, % 5.3 % 5.6 % 4.3 % 4.2 % 3.9 % EBIT 25.3 25.4 59.9 55.9 64.0 EBIT, % 5.3 % 5.6 % 4.3 % 4.2 % 3.5 % EPS, EUR 0.67 0.61 1.49 1.30 1.44 Adjusted EPS, EUR 0.67 0.61 1.49 1.30 1.61 Shareholders' equity per share, EUR 16.18 15.09 15.32 Adjusted return on equity (rolling 12m), % 11.7 % 10.9 % 11.0 % Adjusted return on investment (rolling 12m), % 10.7 % 10.5 % 10.5 %

Sustainability: Renewing our future - together

On 11 March 2026, Atria published its Sustainability Statement for 2025, prepared in accordance with the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), as part of the Board of Directors' report. The report can be found on Atria's website at: https://www.atria.com/en/investors/financial-information/annual-reports/

Atria is committed to science-based climate targets. The company's target is to reduce Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 42% and Scope 3 emissions per kilogramme of meat by 20% by 2030, compared with 2020 baseline levels.

Atria Group views corporate responsibility holistically, from the perspective of the entire food production chain and its long-term competitiveness. During the review period, work on sustainability focused on promoting energy projects that support climate targets and developing the nutritional quality of products.

Atria also made progress in energy projects supporting its climate targets. Nurmon Bioenergia Oy's biogas plant was commissioned during the review period. Atria is a minority owner in Nurmon Bioenergia Oy. The plan is for the plant to use farm manure and by-products from the agricultural and food industries as raw materials to produce liquefied biogas and biofertilisers. In addition, as one of the first projects, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment granted Nurmon Bioenergia Oy investment aid of EUR 2.6 million to start the capture of bio-based carbon dioxide. The capture capacity of the plant to be built is 17,500 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year. The captured carbon dioxide will be used in the production of renewable electric fuels. In addition, Atria progressed with the 200 MWh energy storage project at the Nurmo production plant. The energy storage supports the utilisation of electrified heat production and the energy management of the production plant.

Atria developed the nutritional quality of its products in various business areas. In Finland, Atria launched new products in the Paremmat product family, which have been awarded the Heart Symbol as nutritionally better choices in their own product categories. Atria Finland launched Atria Ateria Foodservice solution for public Foodservices in August. The solution meets the needs of public Foodservices by offering a wide range of ready-made main dishes that comply with nutritional recommendations. In Sweden, Atria launched new protein-rich Gooh! pancake products and committed to common food industry targets for 2030 to reduce salt in sausages, meatballs and convenience food. In Denmark, Atria expanded its range of Keyhole products. The Keyhole is a Nordic nutrition label that helps consumers identify nutritionally better choices within the same product category. With these measures, Atria is responding to consumers' changing nutritional needs and is developing the product range in its product categories.

Future outlook and guidance

In 2026, Atria Group's adjusted EBIT is expected to be higher than in the previous year (EUR 69.9 million).

Atria's good market position, strong brands and good customer relationships, as well as reliable industrial processes, create the conditions for the positive development of EBIT also in 2026.

The ASF outbreak in Finland and other animal disease risks, the unstable European pork and beef market, cost inflation due to the Middle East crisis, and low consumer confidence in Atria's domestic markets are risk factors that may affect EBIT for the rest of the year.



Disclosure



Atria Plc complies with the disclosure procedure in accordance with standard 5.2b of the Financial Supervisory Authority and publishes its interim report for 1 January to 30 September 2026 as an attachment to this stock exchange release. The full release is available on the company's website at www.atria.com.



Publication of the interim report



Atria Plc's CEO Kai Gyllström will present the company's interim report in a webcast today, 22 October 2026 at 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. The webcast is available on Atria's website at www.atria.com/sijoittajat/ in Finnish language. During the webcast, you can ask questions in writing via chat. The recording of the press conference and the presentation material of the event will be available during the same day at www.atria.com/sijoittajat/taloustieto/osavuosikatsaus/.



ATRIA PLC

Board of Directors



For more information, please contact: Kai Gyllström, CEO, Atria Plc. Contacts and interview requests via Communications Manager Marja Latvatalo, e-mail: marja.latvatalo@atria.com, tel.: +358 400 777 874.



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Major media

www.atria.com

The interim report is available on our website at www.atria.com.