Nordnet AB: Nordnet AB publishes its third quarter 2026 interim report

Nordnet today publishes its interim report for the third quarter 2026. The full report is available at www.nordnetab.com

"We delivered our second-best quarter ever, with an operating profit of SEK 1,096 million, an increase of 24 percent from the same quarter last year. We welcomed 64,000 new customers and are now approaching 2.6 million active savers on our platform, while our total savings capital reached a new record level of close to SEK 1.5 trillion", says Rasmus Järborg, CEO of Nordnet.

"During the quarter, we have taken important steps to broaden our offering as we move towards our goal of becoming European savers' first choice. We have entered into a partnership with ABG Sundal Collier to create a next generation Private Banking offering, and launched an outstanding equity research portal together with Citi. We are preparing the upcoming rollout of a series of ETFs from Nordnet's own fund company and will shortly be launching our service in the German market", says Rasmus Järborg, CEO of Nordnet.

Highlights during the quarter

Continued strong inflow of new savers to the platform, with annual customer growth of 12 percent.

Net savings increased by 23 percent to SEK 25.6 billion for the quarter.

Strong growth across all revenue streams.

Good cost control, with the quarter's costs in line with financial targets.

Operating profit increased by 24 percent to SEK 1.1 billion.

Announced initiative to launch Nordnet-branded exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in early 2027.

Nordnet and ABG Sundal Collier enter into a partnership to form a jointly owned company for the next generation of Private Banking.

A Research Portal launched in collaboration with Citi, giving Private Banking customers access to Citi's research coverage of around 1,500 companies.

Nordnet celebrates its 30th anniversary as a digital platform for savings and investments.

Financial results in brief, July-September 2026 (July-September 2025)

Operating income SEK 1,550 (1,290) million

Operating expenses SEK -450 (-403) million

Operating profit SEK 1,096 (886) million

Earnings per share after dilution SEK 3.50 (2.81)

Presentation to analysts, shareholders and the media

CEO Rasmus Järborg, CFO Lennart Krän and Head of IR Marcus Lindberg will present the report on 22 October at 10.00 CEST via Zoom. The presentation will be held in English. Please register here.

This disclosure contains information that Nordnet is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014) and the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 22-10-2026 07:00 CET.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Tidestad, Chief Communications Officer

johan.tidestad@nordnet.se, +46 708 875 775

Marcus Lindberg, Head of Investor Relations

marcus.lindberg@nordnet.se, +46 764 923 128

Nordnet is a pan-Nordic leading digital platform for savings and investments. Through innovation, simplicity and transparency, we challenge traditional structures, and give private savers access to the same information, tools and services as professionals. Visit us at www.nordnetab.com, www.nordnet.se, www.nordnet.no, www.nordnet.dk or www.nordnet.fi.