Swedbank AB: Swedbank's interim report for the third quarter 2026

22 October 2026

Swedbank's President and CEO Jens Henriksson comments: "Proactive work close to our customers creates business momentum."

Positive business climate and strong result for the quarter

Approvals of credit risk models in Sweden and the Baltics

Most loved brand in the Baltics for the eighth consecutive year

Financial information Q3 Q2 Jan-Sep Jan-Sep SEKm 2026 2026 % 2026 2025 % Total income 17 986 18 104 -1 53 164 51 396 3 Net interest income 11 568 11 276 3 33 991 33 225 2 Net commission income 4 704 4 462 5 13 338 12 071 10 Net gains and losses on financial items 601 1 060 -43 2 350 2 245 5 Other income¹ 1 114 1 306 -15 3 484 3 855 -10 Total expenses 7 417 7 854 -6 22 153 18 264 21 of which extraordinary costs² 673 860 -22 1 533 0 of which VAT reimbursements² 0 0 0 -576 Profit before impairments, bank taxes and resolution fees 10 569 10 250 3 31 011 33 131 -6 Impairment of tangible and intangible assets 0 0 0 0 -98 Credit impairments² -701 313 -224 -389 -42 Bank taxes and resolution fees 730 786 -7 2 188 2 269 -4 Profit before tax 10 541 9 151 15 29 048 31 251 -7 Tax expense 2 292 1 956 17 6 258 6 657 -6 Profit for the period 8 249 7 195 15 22 789 24 593 -7 Earnings per share, SEK, after dilution 7.30 6.37 20.16 21.77 Return on equity, % 15.6 14.2 14.2 15.4 Return on equity adjusted, %² 16.0 15.5 14.8 15.1 C/I ratio 0.41 0.43 0.42 0.36 C/I ratio adjusted² 0.37 0.39 0.39 0.37 Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio, % 17.2 17.4 17.2 19.7 Credit impairment ratio, % -0.14 0.06 -0.01 -0.03 Full-time employees 17 235 17 293 17 235 16 698 1) Other income includes the items Net insurance, Share of profit or loss of associates and joint ventures, and Other income from the Group income statement. 2) See the tables Adjusting items on page 6 and 7.

Contact

Maria Caneman, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +46 72 238 32 10

E-mail: maria.caneman@swedbank.se

Hannes Mård, Head of Press

Phone: +46 73 057 41 95

Email: hannes.mard@swedbank.se

This information constitutes inside information that Swedbank is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, 22 October 2026, at 07:00 CEST.

Swedbank empowers the many people and businesses to create a better future. Our vision is a financially sound and sustainable society. Swedbank Group is the leading bank with over 7 million retail customers and 550 000 corporate customers in our four home markets Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Swedbank Group is also present in other Nordic countries, the U.S. and China. Together we make your financial life easier. Find out more: www.swedbank.com