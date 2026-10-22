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WKN: 895705 | ISIN: SE0000242455 | Ticker-Symbol: FRYA
Tradegate
22.10.26 | 09:23
34,510 Euro
-2,95 % -1,050
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Schweden 30
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SWEDBANK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWEDBANK AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,52034,55009:27
34,52034,54009:27
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2026 07:00 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Swedbank AB: Swedbank's interim report for the third quarter 2026

22 October 2026

Swedbank's President and CEO Jens Henriksson comments: "Proactive work close to our customers creates business momentum."

  • Positive business climate and strong result for the quarter
  • Approvals of credit risk models in Sweden and the Baltics
  • Most loved brand in the Baltics for the eighth consecutive year
Financial informationQ3Q2Jan-SepJan-Sep
SEKm20262026%20262025%
Total income17 98618 104-153 16451 3963
Net interest income11 56811 276333 99133 2252
Net commission income4 7044 462513 33812 07110
Net gains and losses on financial items6011 060-432 3502 2455
Other income¹1 1141 306-153 4843 855-10
Total expenses7 4177 854-622 15318 26421
of which extraordinary costs²673860-221 5330
of which VAT reimbursements²000-576
Profit before impairments, bank taxes and resolution fees10 56910 250331 01133 131-6
Impairment of tangible and intangible assets0000-98
Credit impairments²-701313-224-389-42
Bank taxes and resolution fees730786-72 1882 269-4
Profit before tax10 5419 1511529 04831 251-7
Tax expense2 2921 956176 2586 657-6
Profit for the period 8 2497 1951522 78924 593-7
Earnings per share, SEK, after dilution7.306.3720.1621.77
Return on equity, %15.614.214.215.4
Return on equity adjusted, %²16.015.514.815.1
C/I ratio0.410.430.420.36
C/I ratio adjusted²0.370.390.390.37
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio, %17.217.417.219.7
Credit impairment ratio, %-0.140.06-0.01-0.03
Full-time employees17 23517 29317 23516 698
1) Other income includes the items Net insurance, Share of profit or loss of associates and joint ventures, and Other income from the Group income statement.
2) See the tables Adjusting items on page 6 and 7.

Contact

Maria Caneman, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +46 72 238 32 10
E-mail: maria.caneman@swedbank.se

Hannes Mård, Head of Press
Phone: +46 73 057 41 95
Email: hannes.mard@swedbank.se

This information constitutes inside information that Swedbank is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, 22 October 2026, at 07:00 CEST.

Swedbank empowers the many people and businesses to create a better future. Our vision is a financially sound and sustainable society. Swedbank Group is the leading bank with over 7 million retail customers and 550 000 corporate customers in our four home markets Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Swedbank Group is also present in other Nordic countries, the U.S. and China. Together we make your financial life easier. Find out more: www.swedbank.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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