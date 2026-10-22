Holmen AB: Holmen splits business area Forest into two operations

To capture the potential of its own forest land while strengthening wood supply to the industrial operations, the current business area Forest is being divided into two business areas, with wood supply separated into a stand-alone unit. The split provides clearer responsibilities, strengthens the ability to develop the value of the forest holdings and enhances the competitiveness of the industrial operations.

Holmen sees opportunities to increase value creation from its own forest land. By focusing on ongoing cash flow and forest growth, the long-term value of the land and the growing forest can be strengthened. Dividing the business into two operations with different business logic clarifies governance and priorities, with wood supply tasked with optimising purchasing and deliveries to the Group's mills, focusing on cost, delivery reliability and competitiveness.

"By dividing business area Forest into two operations with clear profit responsibility, we are creating better conditions for developing both businesses. The split brings wood supply closer to the industrial operations, while the forestry operations can focus on developing the value of our own forests," says Henrik Sjölund, President and CEO of Holmen.

Both business areas will be represented in Holmen's Group management. Sören Petersson will be responsible for Holmen's own forest land and Fredrik Holgersson for wood supply.

"It is a strength that two such experienced leaders within Holmen are taking responsibility for the new business areas. Sören and Fredrik both have in-depth knowledge of their respective operations and a sound understanding of Holmen's overall business. This provides continuity and a good basis for increasing focus, cash flow and efficiency," says Henrik Sjölund.

The change does not involve any planned redundancies. Work on the split begins immediately and is expected to be completed during the third quarter of 2027.

For more information, please contact:

Stina Sandell, Senior Vice President Sustainability and Communications, Holmen, +46 739 86 51 12

Holmen's business is built around the forest ecocycle and the renewable products we can create from it. With a workforce of 3 500 people, we create value for shareholders, customers and society. Holmen's net sales in 2025 amounted to more than SEK 22 billion and our shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. Please visit holmen.com for more information.