Holmen AB: Holmen's Interim Report January-September 2026

Quarter Jan-Sep Full year SEKm 3-26 2-26 3-25 2026 2025 2025 Net sales 4 945 5 632 5 327 16 049 16 873 22 056 EBITDA 909 1 049 1 109 3 135 3 633 4 733 Operating profit 549 689 737 2 066 2 531 3 270 Profit after tax 391 510 944 1 518 2 298 2 879 Earnings per share, SEK 2.6 3.3 6.1 10.0 14.7 18.5 Operating margin, % 11 12 14 13 15 15 Book value, forest assets 57 630 57 236 58 731 57 630 58 731 56 711 Cash flow before investments and change in working capital 357 637 725 1 980 2 585 3 901 Net financial debt 5 810 6 482 5 496 5 810 5 496 4 979 Debt/equity ratio, % 11 12 10 11 10 9

Operating profit for January-September 2026 amounted to SEK 2 066 million (January-September 2025: 2 531), corresponding to an operating margin of 13 per cent (15). Profit from the Group's hydro and wind power assets increased, while the other business areas' profit decreased.

Compared with the second quarter, operating profit for the third quarter decreased by SEK 140 million to SEK 549 million as a result of the maintenance shutdown at the Iggesund Mill.

Cash flow after investments amounted, in the third quarter, to SEK 703 million, and net debt decreased to SEK 5 810 million, which corresponds to 11 per cent of equity.

Profit after tax for January-September amounted to SEK 1 518 million (2 298), which corresponds to earnings per share of SEK 10.0 (14.7).

For further information please contact:

Henrik Sjölund, President and CEO, tel. +46 8 666 21 05

Stefan Loréhn, CFO, tel. +46 8 666 21 22

Stina Sandell, Senior Vice President Sustainability and Communications, tel. +46 73 986 51 12

This is information that Holmen AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07.30 CEST on Thursday, 22 October 2026.

Holmen's business is built around the forest ecocycle and the renewable products we can create from it. With a workforce of 3 500 people, we create value for shareholders, customers and society. Holmen's net sales in 2025 amounted to more than SEK 22 billion and our shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. Please visit holmen.com for more information.