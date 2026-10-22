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WKN: A2JH43 | ISIN: SE0011090018 | Ticker-Symbol: HL9C
Tradegate
22.10.26 | 09:14
27,640 Euro
-2,88 % -0,820
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HOLMEN AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOLMEN AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,18027,26009:31
27,20027,24009:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2026 07:30 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Holmen AB: Holmen's Interim Report January-September 2026

QuarterJan-SepFull year
SEKm3-262-263-25202620252025
Net sales4 9455 6325 32716 04916 87322 056
EBITDA9091 0491 1093 1353 6334 733
Operating profit5496897372 0662 5313 270
Profit after tax3915109441 5182 2982 879
Earnings per share, SEK2.63.36.110.014.718.5
Operating margin, %111214131515
Book value, forest assets57 63057 23658 73157 63058 73156 711
Cash flow before investments and change in working capital3576377251 9802 5853 901
Net financial debt5 8106 4825 4965 8105 4964 979
Debt/equity ratio, %11121011109
  • Operating profit for January-September 2026 amounted to SEK 2 066 million (January-September 2025: 2 531), corresponding to an operating margin of 13 per cent (15). Profit from the Group's hydro and wind power assets increased, while the other business areas' profit decreased.
  • Compared with the second quarter, operating profit for the third quarter decreased by SEK 140 million to SEK 549 million as a result of the maintenance shutdown at the Iggesund Mill.
  • Cash flow after investments amounted, in the third quarter, to SEK 703 million, and net debt decreased to SEK 5 810 million, which corresponds to 11 per cent of equity.
  • Profit after tax for January-September amounted to SEK 1 518 million (2 298), which corresponds to earnings per share of SEK 10.0 (14.7).

For further information please contact:
Henrik Sjölund, President and CEO, tel. +46 8 666 21 05
Stefan Loréhn, CFO, tel. +46 8 666 21 22
Stina Sandell, Senior Vice President Sustainability and Communications, tel. +46 73 986 51 12

This is information that Holmen AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07.30 CEST on Thursday, 22 October 2026.

Holmen's business is built around the forest ecocycle and the renewable products we can create from it. With a workforce of 3 500 people, we create value for shareholders, customers and society. Holmen's net sales in 2025 amounted to more than SEK 22 billion and our shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. Please visit holmen.com for more information.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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