BioGaia AB: Interim Management Statement January - September 2026

THIRD QUARTER 2026



Net sales amounted to SEK 400.4 million (326.6), an increase of SEK 73.8 million, an increase excluding currency effects of 23% (23% including currency effects).

Net sales in the Pediatrics segment amounted to SEK 293.3 million (242.6), an increase excluding currency effects of 21% (21% including currency effects).

Net sales in the Adult Health segment amounted to SEK 104.7 million (81.6), an increase excluding currency effects of 29% (28% including currency effects).

Operating expenses amounted to SEK 159.4 million (156.5), an increase of SEK 2.8 million (2%).

Operating profit increased by 54% to SEK 132.6 million (86.0), which corresponds to an operating margin of 33% (26%).

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 110.2 million (65.9), an increase of 67%.

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.09 (0.65) before and after dilution.

Cash flow amounted to SEK 65.9 million (107.4).

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 518.3 million (728.1).



Key events in the third quarter of 2026

On 31 August BioGaia announced that it has signed a new long-term exclusive distribution agreement with Recordati for Spain and Portugal.

On 9 September BioGaia announced the launch of BioGaia® Colus®, a probiotic formulation designed to promote colon health through a strain-specific and targeted delivery approach. The product contains the proprietary probiotic strain L. reuteri BG-R59®.

On 16 September BioGaia announced that it will host a Capital Markets Day in London on 8 December 2026. The Capital Markets Day will be held as an in-person event in London, and the presentations will also be broadcast live.



JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2026

Net sales amounted to SEK 1,213.8 million (1,097.6), an increase of SEK 116.3 million, an increase excluding currency effects of 16% (11% including currency effects).

Net sales in the Pediatrics segment amounted to SEK 897.2 million (822.6), an increase excluding currency effects of 14% (9% including currency effects).

Net sales in the Adult Health segment amounted to SEK 309.6 million (265.9), an increase excluding currency effects of 23% (16% including currency effects).

Operating expenses amounted to SEK 513.8 million (513.3), an increase of SEK 0.5 million (0%). Operating expenses, excluding items affecting comparability, decreased by 2% to SEK 502.5 million (513.3).

Operating profit increased by 26% to SEK 365.9 million (291.5), which corresponds to an operating margin of 30% (27%).

Adjusted operating profit increased by 29% to SEK 377.2 million (291.5), which corresponds to an adjusted operating margin of 31% (27%).

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 292.8 million (234.0), an increase of 25%.

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.89 (2.31) before and after dilution.

Cash flow amounted to SEK -294.4 million (-483.1).



Key events after the end of the third quarter of 2026

No key events that are not mentioned in this interim management statement took place after the end of the third quarter.

CEO'S COMMENT

Strong growth continued in the third quarter

In the third quarter, net sales amounted to SEK 400 million, an increase of 23% excluding currency effects compared with the corresponding quarter last year, with an operating margin of 33%. Year-to-date net sales amounted to SEK 1,214 million, an increase of 16% excluding currency effects and a year-to-date adjusted operating margin of 31%.

Growth was supported by strong performance across both our Pediatrics and Adult Health segments and continued positive development in several of our key markets. Increased consumer and medical marketing activities contributed to growth in the Americas, while EMEA benefited from continued growth of our direct markets and expansion of distribution.

Double-digit growth in both segments

Our Adult Health segment continued to perform strongly, with sales increasing by 29% excluding currency effects compared with the corresponding quarter last year, with particularly strong development for our BioGaia® Prodentis® product. The Pediatrics segment also delivered steady growth, increasing by 21% excluding currency effects, supported by strong sales of BioGaia® Protectis® Drops and Protectis® Chewable Tablets.

Continued strong development across our regions

In the Americas, sales increased by 23% excluding currency effects during the quarter, with the US as a key contributor to growth. In the US oral health market, years of building awareness and recommendations among dental professionals have established a strong foundation for Prodentis®. With Prodentis® Fresh Breath, we are complementing this with increased consumer marketing across digital channels, while continuing to strengthen engagement with dentists and dental hygienists.

Latin America continues to perform well, with positive momentum in Guatemala and Peru and a turnaround in Brazil, supported by increased consumer marketing. BioGaia is now the #1 Pediatric Probiotic Food Supplement Company in Latin America1.

In EMEA, sales increased by 38% excluding currency effects during the quarter. We continue to expand distribution in our direct market France, while our UK business also delivered positive sales development, supported by expanded distribution across key retailers. The region also benefited this quarter from customers requesting certain orders be moved from Q4 into this quarter.

In APAC, sales increased by 8% excluding currency effects, with China and Korea contributing more positively to the quarter than in the first half. As highlighted previously, the region continues to be affected by variations in order timing between quarters.

Expanding our offering in adult gut health

During the quarter, we announced the launch of BioGaia® Colus® for colon health, further expanding our science-based portfolio within adult gut health. Colus® is certified as FODMAP-friendly and contains our proprietary L. reuteri BG-R59® strain, supported by two independent randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical studies. It has a unique delayed-release capsule technology that is designed to deliver the probiotic further down the gastrointestinal tract into the colon.

This new product launch is another example of how we translate our scientific expertise into targeted, clinically proven solutions that respond to evolving consumer needs. Colus® will initially be introduced in the UK, followed by a phased rollout across selected markets, supporting our ambition to further strengthen BioGaia's position within adult health.

Capital Markets Day in the fourth quarter

We look forward to hosting our Capital Markets Day in London on December 8. The event will provide an opportunity to present greater detail on BioGaia's strategy and long-term ambitions.

We will provide further perspectives on our strategic progress, science and innovation pipeline, growth opportunities, go-to-market model, operational and manufacturing capabilities, and financial framework, as well as how these areas come together to support long-term value creation for our customers, partners and shareholders.

Investors and analysts are welcome to participate either in person in London or via livestream and the invitation can be found on our corporate webpage.

Our focus on growth and profitability

As we enter the final quarter of the year, we remain focused on executing our strategy and building on the strong development we have seen so far in 2026. We continue to invest in science-based innovation, to strengthen our presence across both established and developing markets, and to expand the reach of our BioGaia brand globally.



1 Source: Euromonitor International, September 2026.



Theresa Agnew

President and CEO, BioGaia

October 22, 2026



You find the complete report with tables in the attached PDF or on https://www.biogaiagroup.com/investors/reports-and-presentations/financial-reports

Teleconference:

Investors, analysts, and the media are invited to take part in a teleconference on the interim management statement to be held today, October 22, 2026, at 09:30 a.m. CEST with CEO Theresa Agnew and CFO Alexander Kotsinas. More information about the teleconference is available here: https://events.inderes.com/biogaia/q3-report-2026/dial-in

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Contacts:

Alexander Kotsinas, CFO

Email: alexander.kotsinas@biogaia.com

Phone: +46 735 00 11 11



Mikaela Idermark Stern, Corporate Communications

Email: mikaela.idermark.stern@biogaia.com

Phone: +46 730 95 61 50

About BioGaia

BioGaia is a Swedish probiotic company that has been at the forefront of microbiome research for more than 35 years. BioGaia develops, manufactures, markets, and sells probiotic products focused on gut health, immune health, and oral health. The products are sold through local distribution partners or via own distribution in over 100 markets. The class B share of the Parent Company BioGaia AB is quoted on the Mid Cap segment of Nasdaq Stockholm. biogaiagroup.com

This disclosure contains information that BioGaia is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 a.m. CEST on October 22, 2026.