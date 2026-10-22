Ework Group AB: Ework Group publishes Interim Report, January - September 2026: Stable profitability and increased activity across several markets

Ework Group reports a stable third quarter, with the decline in volumes easing and profitability improving in relation to gross profit. Following the summer period, activity increased across several markets, with more business opportunities and a stronger pipeline. While it is still too early to speak of a broad-based recovery, Ework enters the final quarter of the year with a more efficient organisation, higher commercial activity and a clear strategic direction.

The third quarter developed largely in line with our expectations. The decline in volumes stabilised compared with previous quarters, while the gross margin reached 4.3 per cent, its highest level in several years. Following the seasonally quieter summer period, activity increased in September and demand strengthened across several markets. At the same time, market conditions remain difficult to assess, and lead times from customer dialogue to contract wins and consultants starting assignments remain long. We therefore continue to focus on what we can influence: generating new business, deepening customer relationships and gradually increasing our market share.

Third quarter 2026 compared to third quarter 2025

Net sales decreased by 8.0 percent to SEK 2,750.6 M (2,989.9).

Gross profit decreased by 7.3 percent to SEK 117.5 M (126.7).

Operating profit (EBIT) decreased by 2.7 percent to SEK 27.0 M (27.7). Operating profit adjusted for items affecting comparability amounted to SEK 27.0 M (27.7).

Operating profit (EBIT) in relation to gross profit amounted to 23.0 percent (21.9).

Net financial items improved to SEK -4.0 M (-6.9).

Order intake decreased by 8.9 percent to SEK 2,706 M (2,970).

Earnings per share before/after dilution amounted to SEK 1.04 (0.91).

January-September 2026 compared to 2025

Net sales decreased by 11.9 percent to SEK 8,903.3 M (10,101.1).

Gross profit decreased by 11.5 percent to SEK 369.1 M (417.0).

Operating profit (EBIT) decreased by 35.4 percent to SEK 69.0 M (106.8). Operating profit adjusted for items affecting comparability amounted to SEK 78.4 M (106.8).

Operating profit (EBIT) in relation to gross profit amounted to 18.7 percent (25.6).

Net financial items improved to SEK -14.0 M (-22.7).

Order intake decreased by 4.9 percent to SEK 10,766 M (11,315)

Earnings per share before/after dilution amounted to SEK 2.47 (3.81).

The complete report is available at www.eworkgroup.com



Today, 22 October, at 9:00 am (CEST), President and CEO Daniel Almgren together with CFO Johanna Estra will present the company's interim report for the third quarter 2026. Webcast: Presentation Q3 2026

For more information, please contact:



Johanna Estra, CFO, Ework Group

Tel: +46 70 366 76 46 Email: investorrelations@eworkgroup.com

Johan Lindbladh, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Ework Group

Tel: +46 70 820 44 05 Email: johan.lindbladh@eworkgroup.com