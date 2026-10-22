SWECO AB: Sweco to provide technical consultancy services to Amsterdam transport operator GVB

Sweco has been appointed to support GVB in the Netherlands under a framework agreement covering technical consultancy services. The agreement runs from July 2026 to June 2030, with an option to extend.

GVB operates metro, tram, bus and ferry services in Amsterdam and is responsible for maintaining and developing the city's public transport infrastructure.



Under the agreement, Sweco will provide multidisciplinary support in areas including design and engineering, project and asset management, technical advice, sustainability, quality and safety, and specialist resources.



"We look forward to supporting GVB with our technical expertise and capacity in the coming years," says Eugene Grüter, Business Area President, Sweco in the Netherlands.



Sweco has previously supported GVB on individual technical and engineering projects, including tram-track infrastructure and traction-power systems.





Press photos:

Amsterdam public transportation, free use, please credit: Sweco

Sweco Netherland's Eugene Grüter, free use, please credit: Mans Berg



About Sweco's transportation experience

Sweco is a leading European consultancy in the field of transportation, with 6,000 experts in mobility and active travel, electrification and fossil-free fuels, traffic safety and climate adaptation of infrastructure. Sweco's experts deliver technical expertise in the investigation and project planning of new tracks and railways, as well as in the operation and maintenance of existing tracks and accompanying infrastructure to clients in the railway sector throughout Europe.





For additional information, please contact:

Anna E Olsson, Head of Press, Sweco Group, +4670 557 33 26, anna.e.olsson@sweco.se



Sweco plans and designs tomorrow's sustainable communities and cities. With the collective knowledge of our 23,000 architects, engineers and other experts we work together with our clients to facilitate the green transition, maximise the potential of digitalisation and to strengthen Europe's competitiveness and resilience. Sweco is Europe's leading architecture and engineering consultancy, with sales of approximately SEK 32 billion (EUR 2.9 billion) in 2025. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.swecogroup.com