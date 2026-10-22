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Procivis Selected as Technology Partner in mDL4EU, the European Mobile Driving License Consortium



22.10.2026 / 08:05 CET/CEST





Press Release Procivis Selected as Technology Partner in mDL4EU, the European Mobile Driving License Consortium Vienna, October 22, 2026 - Procivis, a technology market leader in digital identity, credentials and wallets, and a subsidiary of Orell Füssli, announced today that it is a partner in the European consortium designed to bring mobile driving licenses to national EUDI Wallets. The project, called mDL4EU, has been selected for co-funding under the European Union's Digital Europe Programme to make the national mobile driving license in the EUDI Wallet a reality. Procivis contributes its mDL technology and architecture expertise to the work. The project brings together 24 Member States, one associated country and over 30 partner organizations to design, build and pilot national systems for issuing EU-compliant mobile driving licenses, verifying them across the public and private sectors, and making them work in the national EUDI Wallet and across Member States. The project runs for 24 months, starting November 2026. Participants include transport ministries, road administrations, national police forces, digital agencies and private relying parties. The consortium will map national infrastructures, build issuance and verification services aligned with ISO/IEC 18013-5, ISO/IEC 18013-7 and EUDI Wallet requirements, run national pilots in participating Member States, and test cross-border interoperability and conformance. Procivis delivers the mDL technology at the core of its contribution. Procivis One is production-ready and compliant with both eIDAS 2.0 and ISO mDL standards. Building on this, the company also provides architecture work on the integration of national mDL systems with the EUDI Wallet, and support for issuance, verification, interoperability and cross-border testing. "The mobile driving license will be one of the first credentials that millions of Europeans will carry in their national EUDI Wallet. We are glad to bring our production-ready, eIDAS 2.0-compliant technology, Procivis One, and our architecture to the mDL4EU project and help Member States issue and verify mDLs that work the same way at home and across borders," says Andreas Freitag, Co-CEO of Procivis.

About Procivis Procivis is a leading Swiss provider of digital identities and credentials since 2017. The team of over 30 experts brings deep experience in digital identity across governments and enterprises. Procivis is a subsidiary of Orell Füssli - an international solution provider of high-security documents. Orell Füssli is a publicly traded group with 500 years of history and with the Swiss National Bank as anchor shareholder. About mDL4EU mDL4EU is co-funded by the European Union under the Digital Europe Programme. It brings together public authorities, enforcement authorities, private relying parties and EUDI Wallet experts to make the mobile driving license the first high-impact cross-border use case of the European Digital Identity Wallet. Building on the POTENTIAL and APTITUDE large-scale pilots, the consortium deploys interoperable mDL issuance and verification aligned with the EU mDL framework, ISO/IEC 18013-5 and 18013-7, the EUDI Wallet Implementing Acts and the eIDAS 2.0 Architecture and Reference Framework. Contact Procivis GmbH | Zimmermanngasse 8 | 1090 Vienna Procivis AG | Dietzingerstrasse 3 | 8003 Zurich media@procivis.ch | www.procivis.ch Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Health and Digital Executive Agency. Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them. Additional features:



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