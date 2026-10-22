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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2026 08:30 Uhr
75 Leser
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Hedin Mobility Group AB (publ): Hedin Mobility Group's interim report Q3 2026: Higher business quality is delivering results

Hedin Mobility Group AB (publ) today publishes its interim report for the period 1 January - 30 September 2026.

CEO Anders Hedin: "For the third quarter we report a positive profit before tax, approximately MSEK 280 higher than in the previous year. Although we have divested and discontinued several operations over the past year, net sales increased and operational earnings rose to MSEK 365 (66).

The improvement is the result of focused work on business quality and is reflected above all in higher margins. The effect is clearest in the used vehicle business, where volumes are lower than last year but we earn more per vehicle. At the same time, we have continued to prioritise the brands and operations that have the conditions for long-term profitability.

The distribution operations continue to develop well, and in Retail order intake for new vehicles during the quarter was somewhat higher than in the previous year. We continue to have a strong order backlog with a good brand mix. Our most important task now is to convert the order backlog into more deliveries without compromising on business quality.

Market conditions remain difficult to assess, and we are therefore maintaining strict cost control and a clear focus on margins and tied-up capital."

The Group in summary

Third quarter 2026

  • Net sales increased by 2% to MSEK 21,494 (21,140).
  • Operational earnings increased to MSEK 365 (66).
  • Operating profit increased to MSEK 317 (14).
  • Profit/loss before tax amounted to MSEK 11 (-271).
  • Net profit/loss for the period amounted to MSEK -4 (-232).
  • Order intake for new vehicles increased somewhat during the quarter. At the end of the period, the order backlog was 22% higher year-on-year.

January - September 2026

  • Net sales decreased by 6% to MSEK 63,478 (67,303).
  • Operational earnings amounted to MSEK 367 (339).
  • Operating profit amounted to MSEK 165 (179).
  • Profit/loss before tax amounted to MSEK -714 (-708).
  • Net profit/loss for the period amounted to MSEK -623 (-595).

The Interim Report is attached to this press release and is also available for download from Hedin Mobility Group's website.

This disclosure contains information that Hedin Mobility Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 22-10-2026 08:30 CET.

Contact

Magnus Matsson, Global Communications Director
+46 31-790 00 82
ir@hedinmobilitygroup.com

Anders Hedin, CEO
+46 31-790 00 00

Ola Sjölander, CFO
+46 31-790 00 00

About Hedin Mobility Group

With approximately 11,000 employees and operations in 13 countries, Hedin Mobility Group is one of Europe's largest mobility providers. In 2025, net sales amounted to approximately SEK 90 billion and the Group sold approximately 260,000 vehicles.

Our purpose is to make mobility simple, accessible and a natural part of everyday life, today and for generations to come. We operate across Europe within import and distribution of vehicles and spare parts, retail of new and used vehicles including aftermarket services, and modern, flexible mobility solutions.

For more information, visit hedinmobilitygroup.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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