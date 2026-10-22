Capgemini will provide AI and technology services under a single partner framework, helping FSCS support financial stability by giving consumers confidence, continuity and compensation when financial services firms fail.

Capgemini today announced that it has been selected by the UK's Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) as strategic technology partner.

Capgemini will provide expertise and innovation to support FSCS's technology and operational priorities, accelerating the adoption of emerging technologies while maintaining operational continuity and high-quality outcomes for their customers and levy payers.

FSCS protects customers when UK-authorised financial services firms fail. It is an independent, free-to-use service that gives people confidence by protecting their savings, investments and insurance policies with customers keeping 100% of the compensation when claiming with FSCS directly.

Sabah Carter, Chief Data, Intelligence and Technology Officer at FSCS said: "I'm delighted that we have appointed Capgemini as our technology partner. Capgemini have been a long-standing and trusted partner of FSCS, and we look forward to this new chapter in our partnership as we continue to evolve our systems and strengthen our tech capability. This partnership will play a vital role helping us support colleagues and customers effectively and provide value for our levy payers in the years to come."

"This collaboration is a mark of confidence from FSCS, one of the most important entities in the UK financial services sector," said Som Sarma Royyuru, Head of UK Banking and Capital Markets at Capgemini. Together with FSCS, we will be delivering a pragmatic, phased evolution that will leverage leading-edge technology. By combining trusted legacy platforms with intelligent automation, data and AI, we are supporting FSCS to simplify processes, enhance decision-making and scale sustainably."

Today's announcement deepens a relationship that began in 2018. In that period, Capgemini has worked alongside FSCS to strengthen the data and technology capabilities that underpin the scheme, helping to establish a cloud and digital-first foundation. Together, FSCS and Capgemini have delivered a secure cloud platform, business-transforming data science capabilities, and a CRM implementation.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is the business transformation partner for enterprises in the age of AI. We help organizations imagine and build an intelligent, sustainable future, combining AI, technology and human ingenuity to transform how they operate, innovate and grow. With unique end-to-end capabilities spanning strategy, technology, engineering and intelligent operations, we bring together deep industry expertise and market-leading capabilities in AI, cloud and data to turn ambition into measurable business outcomes at scale. Supported by a robust ecosystem of partners and nearly 60 years of expertise, Capgemini is a responsible and diverse global organization of over 410,000 team members in more than 50 countries. The Group reported 2025 revenues of €22.5 billion.

Make it real www.capgemini.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261021512091/en/

Contacts:

Press contact:

Fahd Pasha

Tel.: +1 647 860 3777

Fahd.Pasha@capgemini.com