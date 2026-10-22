First HAPS-compliant service secures human control of agentic AI actions with integrations to agentgateway and Cerbos

iProov today launched its new human approval service to help enterprises deploying AI agents maintain trusted human oversight of high-risk actions. Implementing the Human Approval and Presence Specification (HAPS) released in September 2026, the iProov service provides cryptographically verifiable proof that the genuine, right human person approved an action an agent was seeking to execute. The service integrates with agentgateway, the open-source AI agent gateway developed by solo.io, and Cerbos, the authorization management platform, as its first policy-engine partner.

The proof of humanity uses iProov's Dynamic and Express technologies, relied on by national governments and major organisations millions of times each day worldwide. The new HAPS engine ties this to a proof that the person approved a specific action, and delivers an auditable, non-repudiable certificate for logging and future reference.

The announcement comes as industry leaders increasingly recognize the need for stronger human oversight of autonomous AI agents. In an October 2026 Microsoft Security blog, Microsoft highlighted the importance of policies that can "require cryptographically provable human approval for a high-impact step." The integration of iProov's Hosted HAPS Approval Engine with Cerbos and with agentgateway directly addresses this emerging security requirement, providing verifiable proof that the right human has approved a specific action before an AI agent can execute it.

"Cerbos controls and secures what decisions AI Agents can make in an organization, and under what conditions," said Alex Olivier, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder of Cerbos. "Our partnership with iProov introduces a new level of control, enabling organizations to require approval from the right human before a high-consequence action can proceed. By adding this decision capability, we are giving organizations the confidence to delegate an even greater range of tasks to their AI agents than ever before while still retaining human oversight and accountability."

"For organizations to realize the full potential of agentic AI, they need to task agents with increasingly consequential responsibilities. But some actions must remain subject to human control, approval and accountability," said Andrew Bud, founder and CEO of iProov. "Our new HAPS service provides cryptographically verifiable proof that the real, right human being, confirmed by iProov Genuine Human Presence, has approved a specific action. Cerbos determines when such human approval is required and calls the HAPS service. Together, we enable organizations to embrace AI agent automation without compromising human control. By requiring a genuine human face as part of the approval process, we secure the process against agent impersonation. Because no matter how smart they become, agents will never have faces."

How it works.

When a Cerbos policy requires human approval, the action is held, and iProov's hosted HAPS service is called. The service shows the named approver the exact action and its scope. If they approve, they complete an iProov genuine human presence check. iProov then issues a signed, single-use credential bound to that exact action, and only then is the agent's action released. If any detail changes, such as the amount or destination of a payment, the credential no longer matches, and the action is blocked. The result is verifiable proof that the right person approved this action, which no agent is capable of producing on its own behalf.

The HAPS specification remains open, so any gateway, policy engine, or relying party can implement HAPS-compliant approval, backed by iProov or by other forms of proof. The Open Source HAPS specification, a partial Rust reference implementation, and test vectors are available at github.com/iProov/HAPS under the Apache-2.0 license.

Dominic Forrest, Chief Technology Officer at iProov, will present iProov's HAPS service and its integration with agentgateway and Cerbos at AgntCon North America, in San Jose, CA, October 22-23.

About iProov

iProov provides biometric solutions that enable the world's most security-conscious organizations to streamline secure remote onboarding and authentication for digital and physical access. Its award-winning liveness technology and iSOC offer unmatched resilience against deepfakes and generative AI threats while ensuring effortless, scalable user experiences. Trusted by leading governments and enterprises, including the U.K. Home Office, GovTech Singapore, ING, and UBS, iProov sets the standard in biometric identity assurance. Learn more at www.iproov.com.

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For more information:

Louise Burke

Senior Manager, Global PR Communications

iProov

Louise.burke@iproov.com