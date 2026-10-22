Getac Technology Corporation: Getac's Next Generation B360X and B360X Pro Fully Rugged Notebooks Bring Powerful Edge AI Performance to Frontline Professionals

Getac's Next Generation B360X and B360X Pro Fully Rugged Notebooks Bring Powerful Edge AI Performance to Frontline Professionals

Latest additions to Getac's flagship B360 lineup boast advanced Intel CoreTM Ultra Series 3 processors and an expanded 14-inch screen, alongside enhanced security and connectivity options.

News in brief:

Getac's new B360X and B360X Pro feature powerful Intel Core TM Ultra 5/7/X7 Processors with compute power of up to 180 TOPS*, for exceptional AI-powered performance at the edge.

Ultra 5/7/X7 Processors with compute power of up to 180 TOPS*, for exceptional AI-powered performance at the edge. Other key features include a large 14-inch WUXGA LumiBond display (1,400 nits), Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, customisable I/O ports, and Windows Hello Camera as standard.

The B360X and B360X Pro are ideally suited to defence, public safety, utilities and manufacturing professionals working in environments where reliable connectivity to cloud-based AI models isn't readily available.

TAIPEI, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac Technology Corporation (Getac), a leading provider of rugged computing and mobile video solutions and a manufacturer with advanced in-house capabilities, today announced the launch of its next generation B360X and B360X Pro fully rugged notebooks, designed to bring powerful edge AI performance to frontline professionals operating in demanding and disconnected environments.

Both new devices build on the proven heritage of Getac's popular B360 series, offering upgraded processing capabilities, a larger 14-inch screen size, enhanced security, and comprehensive connectivity options, all in a compact and portable form factor. This makes them ideally suited to frontline professionals in industries such as public safety, utilities, manufacturing and defence, who need powerful yet versatile devices to accomplish complex tasks in a diverse range of field situations and scenarios.

Superior AI-powered performance at the edge

At the heart of the new B360X and B360X Pro is the powerful new Intel CoreTM Ultra 5/7/X7 Processor** (Series 3) with Intel Graphics and Intel AI Boost technology, which delivers exceptional performance for multitasking, data-intensive workloads, and AI-enhanced applications, even when connection to the cloud isn't available. This helps frontline professionals process data locally at the edge, make faster field decisions, and handle sensitive information more securely.

Both devices also feature a 14-inch WUXGA LumiBond display with Getac Sunlight Readable Technology (1,400 nits) for superior legibility and usability, while the capacitive touchscreen can be operated even when wearing gloves or working in the rain.

Enhanced versatility, connectivity, and security

Designed for exceptional versatility in the field, the B360X and B360X Pro boast an array of connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 as standard, along with optional dedicated GPS with L1/L5, 4G LTE and 5G Sub-6 and SA as needed. Customers can also choose from a range of customisable I/O port configurations including up to two ThunderboltTM 4 Type-C ports for high-speed data transfer, while the dual battery with hot-swappable capability allows for extended use in the field between charges.

The B360X and B360X Pro also feature enhanced security, including Windows Hello Camera (via a 5MP front facing camera), TPM 2.0, a smart card reader, a user replaceable PCIe NVMe SSD, and Getac Disk Wipe as standard. Optional upgraders include a second SSD (allowing for up to 4TB of total storage via two 2TB drives), an HF RFID reader, and a fingerprint reader.

Fully rugged protection

Like all Getac fully rugged devices, the B360X and B360X Pro are built to thrive in harsh and challenging work environments. Featuring MIL-STD-810H, MIL-STD-461G and IP66 certifications, as well as 6ft (1.8m) drop resistance while in use, they excel where many other devices would fail. Optional salt fog certification is also available if required.

B360X Pro: Mission ready computing in a compact form factor

In addition to all the above, the B360X Pro includes dual high-capacity batteries as standard, while an optional NVIDIA RTX PRO 500 Blackwell discrete graphics controller takes visuals to the next level without impacting processing performance. The B360X Pro also features an optional media bay, which can accommodate a third battery or a DVD drive as required.

The ultimate companion devices for professionals working in extreme conditions

The B360X and B360X Pro's combination of powerful edge AI computing, fully rugged reliability and portable form factor make them ideally suited to professionals who regularly work in extreme environments and scenarios where reliable internet connectivity isn't available:

Public safety & emergency rescue: In disaster zones where communications are completely severed, the B360X can transform into an independent tactical command hub, integrating Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD), Geographic Information Systems (GIS), and Automatic Vehicle Location (AVL) through advanced edge computing software.

In disaster zones where communications are completely severed, the B360X can transform into an independent tactical command hub, integrating Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD), Geographic Information Systems (GIS), and Automatic Vehicle Location (AVL) through advanced edge computing software. Military & defence: In locations where connectivity is unavailable, the B360X Pro can effortlessly run high-workload military training and simulation platforms, utilising edge AI computing to generate virtual enemy behavioural logic and tactical simulation models.

In locations where connectivity is unavailable, the B360X Pro can effortlessly run high-workload military training and simulation platforms, utilising edge AI computing to generate virtual enemy behavioural logic and tactical simulation models. Utilities & industrial manufacturing: Deep within signal-dead zones such as remote transmission towers, underground pipelines, or complex factory blind spots, the B360X can seamlessly execute CAD software and 3D modelling workflows at the local level, for precise asset installation and complex maintenance activity.

"The true value of Artificial Intelligence is not realized in climate-controlled server rooms, but at the absolute edge, where critical decisions shape our global safety, defence, and infrastructure," says James Hwang, President of Getac Technology Corporation. "With the B360X and B360X Pro, Getac is tearing down the environmental boundaries of computing. We are ushering in a new era of 'Intelligent Resilience,' ensuring that those who protect and build our world have uninterrupted access to next-generation AI, regardless of how extreme or disconnected their environment may be. We are not just anticipating the future of the rugged industry; we are actively defining it."

The B360X and B360X Pro will be available in November 2026. For more information, please visit www.getac.com

*Units equipped with Intel CoreTM Ultra X7 processor support up to 180 TOPS total compute performance.

**Intel CoreTM Ultra X7 Processor only available on B360X model

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation is a global leader in AI-capable rugged mobile technology and intelligent video solutions, including laptops, tablets, software, body-worn cameras, in-car video systems, digital evidence management and enterprise video analytics solutions. Getac's solutions and services are designed to enable extraordinary experiences for frontline workers in challenging environments. Today, Getac serves customers in over 100 countries spanning defence, public safety, ambulance, fire & rescue, utilities, automotive, natural resources, manufacturing, transport, and logistics. Getac was recognized as one of Newsweek's "World's Most Trustworthy Companies" for 2024. For more information, visit: https://www.getac.com. Participate in the Getac Industry blog or follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Getac and Getac logo are trademarks of Getac Holdings Corporation or its affiliates. Other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2026 Getac Technology Corporation.

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