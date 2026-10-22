Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
URAN: JETZT WIRD ES SPANNEND
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
TS

WKN: 3678 | ISIN: DE00000TUEV3 | Ticker-Symbol: -
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
TUV SUED AG Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
22.10.2026 10:06 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SINEXCEL: StellaON secures TÜV SÜD certification for Germany's medium, high and extra-high voltage grids

StellaON secures TÜV SÜD certification for Germany's medium, high and extra-high voltage grids

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SINEXCEL (300693.SZ) has received TÜV SÜD unit certification for its StellaON 1250K/1575K power conversion systems (PCS), confirming compliance with Germany's VDE-AR-N 4110, 4120 and 4130 standards. The certification covers medium-, high- and extra-high-voltage connections and supports the use of StellaON in utility-scale battery storage projects at different grid levels.

TÜV SÜD assessed the converters' behaviour during grid faults, their active and reactive power control, and their response to frequency changes. The certification process combines FGW TR3 testing with TR4 simulation model validation under the TR8 programme. Engineers can use the validated DIgSILENT PowerFactory models to assess converter behaviour within a complete storage plant.

The three standards cover storage plants connected from distribution networks up to the transmission system. VDE-AR-N 4130 applies to networks at 220 kV and above, where connection requirements address the stability of the wider power system.

StellaON 1250K/1575K has black-start capability and reaches 98.5% efficiency at full load. It maintains rated output at ambient temperatures up to 55°C without derating and can deliver 1.5 times its rated power for up to 60 seconds. Variable-speed cooling keeps noise levels as low as 65 dB, allowing more flexibility when acoustic requirements limit equipment placement.

For developers and EPC contractors, the certificate supports PCS selection and the preparation of technical specifications for the relevant connection voltage. It also provides a basis for plant certification and connection approval. Project-specific design and network requirements remain subject to separate plant-level assessment.

StellaON has completed EU certification, as well as national certifications in Germany, Poland, Romania and other markets. It is listed for deployment in Romania, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany. Certification is in progress in the United States, Spain, Austria and Chile, with completion planned by the end of 2026.

More than 15 StellaON projects in Europe, Asia-Pacific and Africa are in system integration, delivery or on-site commissioning. Orders exceeded 500 MW in the first half of 2026. The PCS has also been validated in countries and regions including Vietnam and Myanmar, under extreme heat and humidity conditions and in island microgrid applications.

About SINEXCEL

Founded in 2007, SINEXCEL is a pioneer in energy storage, EV charging, and power quality solutions. With 17 GW of installed storage, 200,000 EV DC chargers, and nearly 20 million amperes of Active Harmonic Filters deployed, SINEXCEL partners with industry leaders to empower energy freedom.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stellaon-secures-tuv-sud-certification-for-germanys-medium-high-and-extra-high-voltage-grids-302916520.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.