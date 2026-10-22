The SEO and GEO agency combines Google search optimization with AI visibility strategies covering ChatGPT, Gemini and Vietnamese assistants including AI Hay, Kiki and Dola.

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2026) - Rankpage Vietnam, an SEO agency in Vietnam operating within the regional Rankpage SEO and digital marketing network, has announced an expanded focus on generative engine optimization (GEO) and AI search visibility, helping businesses improve how their brands are discovered, mentioned and cited across global and Vietnamese AI platforms.

Rankpage Vietnam Expands AI Search Optimization Services to Local and Global AI Platforms

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The agency's approach combines traditional search engine optimization (SEO) with GEO and AI SEO strategies covering ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Google AI Overviews, Perplexity and Microsoft Copilot. In Vietnam, Rankpage also addresses locally used AI assistants, including AI Hay, Zalo's Kiki and Dola, reflecting differences in how consumers access information across markets.

According to Statcounter's September 2026 AI chatbot market share data for Vietnam, ChatGPT accounted for 67.51% of measured usage, followed by Google Gemini at 27.09%. These figures provide context for businesses evaluating their visibility across different AI platforms rather than focusing on a single service.

Combining SEO and GEO for AI Search Visibility

Rankpage Vietnam's services cover technical SEO, website content development, structured data, brand authority and AI citation monitoring. Its integrated SEO GEO AI approach is intended to help businesses maintain visibility in conventional search results while improving their chances of appearing in AI-generated responses.

Unlike traditional search rankings, AI-generated answers may summarize information from multiple sources and reference brands without directing users to a conventional search results page. This creates additional considerations for businesses evaluating how their products and services are represented online.

Rankpage's GEO work examines how AI platforms interpret brand information, identify relevant sources and formulate responses to user questions. Its strategies include developing content around customer search intent, strengthening brand information across websites and external sources, and tracking brand mentions and citations.

The agency also adapts its optimization strategies to language, market conditions and locally used AI services. This approach is particularly relevant for businesses operating across multiple Asian markets, where consumer search behavior and preferred AI applications can differ.

Regional Experience Supports Vietnam Operations

Established in 2017, the Rankpage network has served more than 100 brands and operates across Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong and China. The network is also expanding into South Korea and Australia.

As an AI SEO agency, Rankpage Vietnam combines conventional Google search optimization with GEO strategies tailored to international and Vietnamese-language AI platforms. Its services address both traditional search performance and how brand information appears in AI-generated answers.

The agency's Vietnam operations are based in Ho Chi Minh City, supporting businesses seeking to assess their visibility across search engines and AI platforms.

About Rankpage Vietnam

Rankpage Vietnam is an SEO, GEO and AI search agency operating within the Rankpage regional network, founded in 2017. The agency provides technical SEO, AI SEO, generative engine optimization, content strategy and AI visibility services. Rankpage operates across Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong and China, with expansion underway into South Korea and Australia.

For more information, visit https://rankpage.vn.

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