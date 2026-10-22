Mercuryo Launches Swaps for Seamless Movement Between Digital Tokens

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global payments infrastructure platform Mercuryo has launched Swaps, a product that enables users to convert their holdings between digital tokens and blockchain transport layers. Swaps is available between 38 digital tokens, with a total of 700 possible trading pairs.

Swaps is designed to offer fixed quotes, zero slippage and transparent pricing, with transactions executable seamlessly. The product gives users greater flexibility as market conditions change.

"Swaps enables you to respond immediately to moving markets, whether that means moving into a more speculative token when an opportunity arises or moving back into stablecoins to reduce exposure to volatility," said Arthur Firstov, Chief Business Officer at Mercuryo. "Swaps represents a powerful tool: A remote worker receiving a salary in bitcoin may want to convert a portion of their income into a stablecoin to reduce exposure to price volatility. Meanwhile, a trader spotting an opportunity in DeFi will have a seamless means of moving between digital tokens."

The product enables users to exchange bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tether tokens (USDt), USDC (USDC), Solana (SOL), Litecoin (LTC), BNB (BNB), TRON (TRX), Polygon (POL), Chainlink (LINK), Cardano (ADA), Algorand (ALGO), NEAR Protocol (NEAR), Gram (GRAM), XRP (XRP), Avalanche (AVAX), Stellar (XLM), Dogecoin (DOGE), Pepe (PEPE), Kaspa (KAS), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Sui (SUI), Polkadot (DOT) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH).

In addition, tokens can be moved between transport layers, including Ethereum,Polygon, BNB Smart Chain, Solana, Arbitrum, Base, TRON, NEAR Protocol, TON, Avalanche, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Cardano, Algorand, XRP Ledger, Stellar, Dogecoin, Kaspa, Sui, Polkadot and Bitcoin Cash. In total, users obtain access to 1,400 swap routes.

The launch of Swaps comes after Mercuryo published data earlier this year that suggests retail crypto traders are becoming increasingly adept in their buying patterns with the aim of exploiting future price gains in the crypto market.

Mercuryo published data for on-ramp transaction activity on the platform for the first six months of 2026 showing stablecoins climbed from 43 per cent to 60 per cent of all on-ramp volume, crossing the majority line in just one half-year period. During this time, the prices of bitcoin and Ethereum fell 33.2 per cent and 47.3 per cent, respectively. This suggests that rather than watch the value of their portfolios decline, users were choosing instead to preserve the value of their holdings in stablecoins.

Liquidity for the Swaps function is sourced through a leading cryptocurrency exchange that applies rigorous AML controls.

Swaps is not available to users in the US, UK or European Economic Area (EEA).

Mercuryo is a first-mover and innovator in the fast-evolving Web3 space, providing a variety of payment solutions along with seamless on-chain integration. Mercuryo's intuitive solutions are simplifying the experience for newcomers to the digital token space. Mercuryo specialises in efficient capital flow in the DeFi ecosystem and combines various payment solutions into a single interface.

* Risk warning: Cryptoassets are highly volatile and carry significant risks. Their value can fluctuate substantially, and users may lose some or all of their investment. This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice.

About Mercuryo

Mercuryo is a leading payment infrastructure platform in the digital token space. Standing out in the decentralized ecosystem by enhancing payment use case growth and on-chain integration, Mercuryo's intuitive and robust solutions are powering the next generation of Web3 payment services. Mercuryo's innovative payment products such as Spend bridge the gap between TradFi, Web2 and Web3. Mercuryo is the proud partner of leading pillars in the digital token economy such as Trust Wallet and MetaMask, along with Revolut, Mastercard and Visa. Driven by an evolving product suite, Mercuryo is expanding further and continuing to innovate with a diversified stack of payment services.

Learn more at:

https://mercuryo.io/

Media Contact

Joe Morgan, PR Manager, Mercuryo

j.morgan@mercuryo.io

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