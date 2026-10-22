AuraQuantic positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix: Intelligent Process Orchestration (IPO), 2026 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Intelligent Process Orchestration vendors.

AuraQuantic, with its comprehensive platform, has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact.

PUNE, India, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named AuraQuantic as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: Intelligent Process Orchestration (IPO), 2026.

Kunal Pakhale, Principal Analyst at QKS Group, states, "AuraQuantic's leadership in the Intelligent Process Orchestration market is supported by a unified, model-driven platform that combines low-code application development, workflow automation, and advanced decision management within a single composable environment. The platform is particularly strong in orchestrating both structured and unstructured, ad-hoc processes, bridging human tasks, digital workers, and backend systems through a robust business rules engine, dynamic task routing, intelligent document processing, and a Connector Marketplace that supports broad integration without per-flow cost penalties. Through its AI Assistant Q and embedded agentic capabilities, predictive analytics, and rules-governed decision flows, AuraQuantic enables organizations to build adaptive, secure, and scalable end-to-end operations across highly regulated and process-intensive industries."

QKS Group defines Intelligent Process Orchestration (IPO) as a platform that offers a low-code/no-code development environment which enables organizations to coordinate and streamline interconnected business processes involving both human and digital workers, bridging the gap between disparate tools, systems, and data sources. IPO extends beyond traditional process automation by dynamically adapting workflows on the basis of real-time data, contextual awareness, and predictive insights, thereby enabling synchronized and agile end-to-end enterprise operations.

AuraQuantic differentiates itself within the Intelligent Process Orchestration market through a modular, composable orchestration layer that unifies process design, execution, monitoring, and optimization with minimal reliance on traditional coding. Its ability to orchestrate structured and ad-hoc, decision-driven workflows, combining a strong business rules engine, dynamic task routing and workload balancing, predictive analytics, and native integration through its Connector Marketplace, enables organizations to move beyond isolated task automation toward adaptive, context-aware operations. Supported by cloud and on-premises deployment, enterprise-grade security, and evolving agentic AI capabilities delivered through its AI Assistant Q, the platform helps enterprises orchestrate complex processes with predictable integration costs, granular control over decision logic, and continuous improvement. This unified approach allows organizations across financial services, government, healthcare, and other regulated sectors to scale process orchestration while maintaining compliance, resilience, and operational agility.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Intelligent Process Orchestration (IPO), 2026 providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

"This recognition from QKS Group reflects AuraQuantic's evolution in a market where artificial intelligence is playing an increasingly important role in organizations. Within a single environment, AuraQuantic not only enables process automation, but also enables organizations to coordinate processes, users, systems, and artificial intelligence capabilities. This management approach, which QKS Group refers to as Intelligent Process Orchestration, enables organizations to address increasingly complex business operations by combining automation, decision management, integrations, and AI capabilities within a framework of control and governance. The company's goal is to continue advancing the evolution of a flexible and scalable technology platform that supports end-to-end process transformation, with a strong focus on security, regulatory compliance, and traceability," said Pablo Trilles, CEO, AuraQuantic

Additional Resources:

For more information about AuraQuantic, visit Here.

SPARK Matrix Intelligent Process Orchestration (IPO), 2026

About AuraQuantic:

AuraQuantic is an enterprise-grade process automation and orchestration platform designed to manage complex, mission-critical business processes. It enables organizations to design, automate and optimize end-to-end workflows involving people, systems, data and documents, all within a single governed platform.

Combining advanced process modeling, business rules, extensive integration capabilities and AI-powered automation, AuraQuantic supports complex, high-volume operations while maintaining control, visibility and traceability.

Its No-Code technology enables organizations to build and adapt business applications without traditional programming, while flexible deployment options and predictable per-user licensing support enterprise-wide scalability.

Media Contacts:

Kirsty Roberts

Kirsty.roberts@auraquantic.com

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix evaluation framework, SPARK Plus analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

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