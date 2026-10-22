Press Release

Copenhagen, 22 October 2026

Trifork Group AG

Trifork subsidiary Nine wins contract to develop shared infrastructure for AI assistants for Denmark's public sector

The Danish Agency for Digital Government has awarded Nine A/S a contract to contribute to the development of a shared digital assistant for the public sector, together with the underlying infrastructure.

The contract is part of a public-sector AI initiative led by the Danish Agency for Digital Government, aimed at making digital public services more accessible and easier for citizens and businesses to navigate.

The initial phase will focus on introducing AI-powered chat functionalities on borger.dk and sundhed.dk, helping users find relevant information and navigate public services.

The Danish Agency for Digital Government has designed the project with broader applications in mind, enabling digital assistants to be introduced across additional public-sector platforms in the future.

"We are proud to have been selected for a project with the potential to shape how citizens and businesses interact with the public sector in Denmark. AI offers a significant opportunity to make public services more accessible and reduce administrative workloads," says Jacob Strange, CEO of Nine.

Info from The Danish Agency for Digital Government: Link

Recent Trifork Group public engagements include:

Denmark's Digital Identity Wallet: In 2025, Nine, a Trifork subsidiary, was selected by the Danish Agency for Digital Government to develop the first phase of Denmark's new Digital Identity Wallet, which will enable citizens to use digital ID and proof-of-age credentials.

National Agency for IT and Learning: In 2026, Nine, a Trifork subsidiary, was awarded a four-year framework agreement covering seven applications that support key digital services across education and employment, including shared login and data sharing.

Digital Health: For 30 years, Trifork has contributed to key national digital health solutions and has most recently helped digitalise Denmark's pregnancy record through Min Graviditet and the digital Graviditetsmappe. Trifork is also developing, implementing, and maintaining a new national Shared Public Treatment Platform (Fællesoffentlig Behandlingsplatform, FOB). The platform will make it easier to offer digital treatment and support programmes to all Danish citizens, for example in relation to psychiatry.

Danish Road Traffic Authority (Færdselsstyrelsen): Trifork developed, implemented, and operated a digital solution for the Danish Road Traffic Authority for conducting theory tests for driving licences. The solution supported a modern, efficient, and secure digital testing process for both candidates and authorities.

Some of Trifork Group's products in the public sector:

Corax: Corax Data is a Danish platform for working securely and compliantly with business-critical data; Corax AI is a lightweight layer for configuring, deploying and monitoring AI capabilities safely.

Netic Contain: A fully managed, cloud-agnostic platform built on open-source technology, giving public and private organisations a secure, sovereign way to run critical applications.

Tiris Messenger: An end-to-end encrypted messaging platform for public organisations and regulated enterprises, developed and hosted in Denmark with all data kept in Europe.

Assessible: A digital assessment platform for large-scale, high-stakes exams, supporting more than 7.5 million assessments a year and up to 150,000 test sessions a day.

Trifork Health Platform: A scalable, flexible foundation that enables countries and healthcare organisations to launch compliant digital health solutions quickly.

About Nine A/S

Nine A/S is a Danish technology consultancy and part of the Trifork Group. The company develops and maintains business-critical digital solutions for public authorities and regulated organizations in Denmark. Nine delivers expertise in software development, IT architecture, modernization, and application management, helping customers create secure, reliable, and user-friendly public services. Learn more at nine.dk.

About Trifork Group

Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a global technology company specialising in the design, development and operation of advanced software solutions for customers in the private and public sectors. With around 1,200 employees across 16 countries, Trifork serves as an end-to-end technology partner to organisations operating in complex and regulated industries, including public administration, healthcare, financial services, energy and aviation. Learn more at trifork.com.



For further information

Malthe Kringelbach Iversen

CMO and Head of Press, Trifork

+45 31 53 65 79

mki@trifork.com

This press release is issued for commercial and informational purposes only. It does not constitute a company announcement (selskabsmeddelelse) within the meaning of the rules applicable to issuers of shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen, the Danish Capital Markets Act (Lov om kapitalmarkeder) or the EU Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014), and has not been submitted to Nasdaq Copenhagen as a regulatory disclosure.